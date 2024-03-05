Popular Items

Classic Pepperoni

$13.00

crispy golden edges served with classic cupping pepperonis and marinara

Barton Springs Supreme

$16.00

pepperoni, sausage, roasted red pepper, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, olives, marinara

Sunkissed Sweetheart

$17.00

honey crust, prosciutto, pear, arugula tossed in lemon & balsamic, oil & parmesan. (white pie)


Bites

Hill Country Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Mixed Greens, Artichokes, Peppadew Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Salami, Mozzarella, served with a Lemon Vinaigrette.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00

Garlic Butter, Mozzarella, served with Marinara

Meat Balls

$12.00

Three hand made meatballs from scratch served on marinara topped with parmesan and a sprig of basil

Bat Bites

$8.00

Peppadew peppers stuffed with gorgonzola, wrapped in prosciutto, topped with breadcrumbs & balsamic drizzle.

Side of Ranch

$2.00

Sinatra On SoCo

$14.00

Three of our scratch made meatballs smothered in house made marinara baked to perfection in a sub roll, topped with mozzarella cheese & parmesan

Pizza

Classic Cheese

$12.00

Crispy golden edges served with marinara

Classic Pepperoni

$13.00

crispy golden edges served with classic cupping pepperonis and marinara

Hawaiian Ryan

$14.00

Ham, Pineapple, Marinara

The KB Special

$15.00

pepperoni, peppadew, pineapple, marinara, balsamic drizzle

Sunkissed Sweetheart

$17.00

honey crust, prosciutto, pear, arugula tossed in lemon & balsamic, oil & parmesan. (white pie)

Barton Springs Supreme

$16.00

pepperoni, sausage, roasted red pepper, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, olives, marinara

The Pennybacker

$16.00

ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, marinara

Go Back To Cali

$14.00

vegan cheese, artichokes, bell pepper, red onion, black olives, roasted red peppers, marinara

Don't Call Me Darlin'

$16.00

rosemary, pistachio, red onion, olive oil & parmesan (white pie)

The Frank

$15.00

pepperoni, Frank's red Hot, orange bell pepper, marinara, arugula, bacon

The Lil Mama

$16.00

gorgonzola, chicken, red onion, in house made sweet & spicy pickles, ranch drizzle

Build Your Own

$12.00

Dessert

Sopapilla Sticks

$12.00

Covered in cinnamon and sugar, served with a side of honey

Merch

Stickers

$2.00