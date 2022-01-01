Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Latin American

Batanga 908 Congress Ave

1,300 Reviews

$$

908 Congress Ave

Houston, TX 77002

DRINKS

DRINKS

Big Casino

$11.00

Brazilian Pearl Necklace

$9.00

Ginger Paloma

$9.00

La Flama Blanca

$9.00

Margarita Well

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Peruvian Mule

$10.00

Sangria

$9.00

Skinny La Flama Blanca

$10.00

The Spaniard

$12.00

FOOD

Batanga Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Calamari

$13.00

Ceviche

$15.00

Empanades de Carne

$8.00

Platitos

Albondigas

$10.00

Baby Wedge

$10.00Out of stock

Batanga Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Birria Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Burrata Verde

$13.00

Calamari

$13.00

Ceviche

$15.00

Cubano to Share

$12.00

Empanades de Carne

$8.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Grilled Avocado

$8.00

Lobster Bisque Flight

$12.00

Meat and Cheese Board

$24.00

Mushroom Croquettes

$8.00

Oyster Half Bake

$15.00Out of stock

Pao de Quiejo

$7.00

Patatas Bravas

$7.00

Smashed Fried Potatoes

$7.00Out of stock

Summer Salad

$15.00

Yuca Fries

$7.00

Big Plates

Large Seafood Paella

$55.00

Paella Large

$48.00

Paella Small

$24.00

Small Seafood Paella

$27.00

Things That Fly or Wish They could

Quail en Mole

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked Beer Can Chicken Tostada

$13.00

Half Chicken

$28.00

Things That Graze

Filet

$33.00

Hanger

$25.00

Lamb Chop

$25.00Out of stock

Pork Belly

$26.00

Steak Skewers

$15.00

Things That Swim

Gambas al Ajillo

$12.00

Pulpo Gallego

$16.00

Salmon Criolla

$15.00

Tuna Nachos

$15.00

Blackened Salmon

$26.00

Dessert

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$11.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Tres Leches Dirty

$9.00

A La Carte

Sd Beans

$3.00

Sd Black Bean Puree

$2.00

Sd Bread

$2.00

Sd Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Sd Chicken

$5.00

Sd Pita

$2.00Out of stock

Sd Salmon

$10.00

Sd Shredded Chicken

$5.00

Sd Shrimp

$6.00

Sd Sliced Avocado

$1.00

Sd Sweet Potato Puree

$2.00

Sd Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Sd Tortillas

$2.00

Sd Wontons

$2.00

Specials

Beer And Burger

$15.00

Liquor

Absolut Mandarin

$9.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Ketel One

$10.00+

Smirnoff Tamarind

$7.00+

Tito's

$8.00+

Well Vodka

$7.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00+

Gray Whale

$10.00+

Hendrick's

$10.00+Out of stock

Tanqueray

$9.00+

Well Gin

$8.00+

Bacardi Silver

$8.00+

Cachaca 51

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$9.00+

Cruzan Coco

$8.00+

Cruzan Mango

$8.00+

Cruzan Vanilla

$8.00+

Flor De Cana 7

$8.00+

Leblon

$10.00+

Myers

$8.00+

Pilar 3 Yr.

$9.00+

Plantation 3 Star

$9.00

Real McCoy 3 Yr.

$8.00+

Well Rum

$7.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$26.00+

Codigo Artesanal Mezcal

$14.00

Del Maguey Vida

$10.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00+

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$10.00+

Dulce Vida Jalapeno

$10.00+

Dulce Vida Lime

$10.00+

Espolon Blanco

$9.00+

Espolon Reposado

$11.00+

Ilegal Mezcal

$10.00+

Ilegal Reposado

$12.00+

Jose Cuervo La Familia Extra Anejo

$40.00+

Lalo Silver

$10.00+

Patron Silver

$11.00+

Playa Real Mandarin

$9.00+

Rayu Mezcal

$11.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$10.00+

Siete Leguas Reposado

$12.00+

Socorro Anejo

$12.00+

Socorro Silver

$10.00+

Venemo Silver

$12.00+

Well Tequila

$8.00+

Rayu Mezcal

$10.00+

Angels Envy

$11.00+

Buffalo's Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00+

Bulliet Rye

$11.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Fireball Cinnamon

$7.00+

High West

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Knob Creek

$10.00+

Maker's Mark

$9.00+

Redeye Rye

$8.00+

Well Whiskey

$7.00+

Weller

$8.00+

Widow Jane

$12.00+Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$11.00+

Buchanan's

$11.00+

Chivas 12

$12.00+

Chivas 18

$18.00+

Clan MacGregor

$12.00+

Dewar's White Label

$9.00+

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00+Out of stock

Glenmorangie 10

$10.00+Out of stock

Glenmorangie Nectar

$12.00+Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Blonde

$10.00+

Johnny Walker Black Label

$12.00+

Laphroaig 10

$22.00+Out of stock

Macallan 12

$14.00+

Red Breast

$18.00+

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Ancho Reyes

$8.00

Aperol

$9.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Bauchant

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Caravedo

$10.00

Carpano Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Chareau

$8.00

Chartreuse

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Citronge Mango

$8.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Fruit Labs Hibiscus

$8.00

Galliano

$8.00

Gran Classico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Grand Poppy

$8.00Out of stock

Italicus

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$8.00

Pimm's No. 1

$8.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

Sambuca Romana

$9.00

Santiago Quebranta Pisco

$8.00

St. Elder

$8.00

Strega

$8.00

Tuaca

$8.00Out of stock

Courvoisier VSOP

$15.00+

Cocktails

A Better Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Batanga Old Fashioned

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Brazilian Pearl Necklace

$10.00

Caipirinha

$10.00

Carafe Of Margarita

$30.00

Carafe of Mimosa

$20.00

Carafe of Mojito

$30.00

Carafe of Sangria

$20.00

Carajillo

$10.00

Cinco El Jimador Margarita

$8.00

Cinco El Jimador Shot

$8.00

Cinco Margarita

$6.00

Cinco Shot

$6.00

Classic Paloma

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Finnish Long Drink

$6.50

Finnish Long Drink Cranberry

$6.00

French 75

$10.00

Ginger Paloma

$10.00

Havana Night

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

La Flama Blanca

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita Well

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Mojito Mango

$9.00

Mojito Pineapple

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Peruvian Mule

$10.00

Pisco Sour

$10.00

Prickly Pear Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

Sangria

$9.00

Skinny La Flama Blanca

$10.00

Skinny Margarita

$10.00

Skinny Paloma

$10.00

Socorro Old Fashioned

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Texas Mule

$12.00

The Big Casino

$11.00

The Spaniard

$12.00

White Russian

$10.00

Yucatan Smoke

$10.00Out of stock

Beer

Eureka Heights Mini Boss

$8.00

Galveston Tiki Wheat

$6.00

Karbach Lovestreet

$6.00

No Label El Hefe

$6.00

Saint Armold Summer Pils

$6.00Out of stock

Saint Arnold Amber

$6.00

Yellow Rose

$7.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Estrella Damm

$6.00Out of stock

Lone Star

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Shiner

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00Out of stock

Ultra Gold

$6.00Out of stock

Ultra Max

$7.00Out of stock

Ultra Amber Max

$7.00Out of stock

Crawford Bock

$5.00

Hopadillo IPA

$6.00

Lawnmower

$5.00Out of stock

Gratuity

$5.00Out of stock

Saint Arnold's Cider

$5.00

Wine

Calera Pinot Nior

$58.00

Caliposa Cabernet

$12.00+

Cuttings Cabernet

$75.00Out of stock

Disruption Merlot

$9.00+

El Libre Malbec

$8.00+

Elouan Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Ely Cabernet

$12.00+

House Cabernet

$9.00+

Ontanon Crianza

$9.00+

Quilt Cabernet

$58.00

Robert Mondavi BDX

$94.00

The Pessimist

$14.00+

Tikal Malbec Bonarda

$11.00+

Uno Malbec

$10.00+

Angas & Breener Chard

$9.00+

Biscaye Baie SB

$9.00+

Domane Wachau Gruner Veltliner

$10.00+

Fortant Rose

$10.00+

Hess Chardonnay

$10.00+

House Chardonnay

$8.00+

La Vis Pinot Girgio

$9.00+Out of stock

Le Charmel Rose

$9.00+

Ramon Bilbao Albarinho

$12.00+

Toro de Piedra

$11.00+

Yalumba Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Salvestrin Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00Out of stock

Fiji

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$4.00

Water

Virgin Prickly Pear

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Lemonade Strawberry

$5.00

Lemonade Strawberry

$5.00

Tonic Bottle Small

$4.00

Tonic Bottle Large

$6.00

Bubbles

Moet and Chandon

$65.00Out of stock

Segura Vida

$10.00

Piper Heidsieck

$80.00

Roederer Estate

$65.00

Mumm

$55.00

Shots

Birthday Cake Shot

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Kamikaze Shot

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$10.00

Melon Ball Shot

$10.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$10.00

Mexican Razorblade Shot

$10.00

Red Headed Slut Shot

$10.00

Red Snapper Shot

$10.00

Starfucker Shot

$10.00

Vegas Bomb Shot

$10.00

Liquor Bottles

Don Julio Bottle

$175.00

Grey Goose Bottle

$175.00

Hennessy VS

$175.00Out of stock

Hennessy VSOP Bottle

$250.00

Hennessy XO Bottle

$475.00Out of stock

Ketel One Bottle

$175.00

Patron Silver Bottle

$175.00

Tequila Day

Jimador Shot

$5.00Out of stock

Well Margarita

$5.00Out of stock

Peach Margarita

$7.00Out of stock

Prickly Pear Margarita

$7.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Margarita

$7.00Out of stock

Orange Margarita

$7.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Margarita

$7.00Out of stock

Flama Blanca

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry Margarita

$7.00Out of stock

Blueberry Margarita (Subject to availability)

$9.00Out of stock

Alcohol

Margarita To Go 16oz.

$12.00

Margarita To Go 32oz.

$24.00

Sangria To Go 16oz

$12.00

Sangria To Go 32oz.

$24.00

Mojito To Go 16oz

$18.00

Mojito To Go 16 Oz

$12.00

Merchandise

Batanga Trucker Hat

$20.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We transformed an 1880‘s saloon into a modern tapas restaurant with a vibrant, fun atmosphere reminiscent of Latin America. Featuring Latin American delicious tapas (small plates) that originate from places such as Peru, Brazil, Spain, Colombia, Mexico, Cuba, Argentina, and Portugal, we’re open 6 days per week for dinner service and weekend brunch. Our Happy Hour runs from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Tuesday-Friday with excellent food and drink specials. Be sure to join us for $3 specialty margaritas during “Marga3ta”, every Tuesday-Friday from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. We also feature exotic, handcrafted cocktails and an extensive wine list. On Sundays, select bottles of wine are 50% off. Brunch is served 11:00 am – 3:00 pm Saturdays and Sundays. On Friday & Saturday nights, live Latin music is piped from our inside stage onto our 3,600 sq. ft. outdoor patio, one of the largest in downtown Houston.

908 Congress Ave, Houston, TX 77002

