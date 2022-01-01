Batanga 908 Congress Ave
1,300 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We transformed an 1880‘s saloon into a modern tapas restaurant with a vibrant, fun atmosphere reminiscent of Latin America. Featuring Latin American delicious tapas (small plates) that originate from places such as Peru, Brazil, Spain, Colombia, Mexico, Cuba, Argentina, and Portugal, we’re open 6 days per week for dinner service and weekend brunch. Our Happy Hour runs from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Tuesday-Friday with excellent food and drink specials. Be sure to join us for $3 specialty margaritas during “Marga3ta”, every Tuesday-Friday from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. We also feature exotic, handcrafted cocktails and an extensive wine list. On Sundays, select bottles of wine are 50% off. Brunch is served 11:00 am – 3:00 pm Saturdays and Sundays. On Friday & Saturday nights, live Latin music is piped from our inside stage onto our 3,600 sq. ft. outdoor patio, one of the largest in downtown Houston.
