Batata Cafe & Macadoo's Grille
847 Fort Salonga Rd
Northport, NY 11768
Popular Items
Batata's Sandwiches
SPECIAL of the Day
The Frenchman Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Brie, Tomato, Mayo on a Croissant + Pressed
Make Your Own Sandwich
Get creative!
"Ah Love" Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Kalamata Olive Tapenade, Fresh Mozz, Cucumber, Roasted Red Pepper
Big Bad Wolf
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo, Sliced Multi-grain Toast
Brie & Pear Panini
Brie Cheese, Pear, Cranberry Butter
California Chicken
Crispy Chicken, Swiss, Tomato, Avocado, Tomato, Alfalfa Sprouts, Zesty Ranch
Chicken Corden Bleu Panini
Crispy Chicken, Ham, Swiss, Tomato, Honey Mustard
Church Street
Mediterranean Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato (NO MAYO)
Eggplant Panini
Breaded Eggplant, Provolone, Roasted Red Pepper, Herb Garlic Mayo
Fresh Mozzarella & Basil Panini
Fresh Mozz, Roasted Red Pepper, Basil Oil, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Garlickly Roast Beef Panini
House made Roast Beef, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper on Garlic Bread, Au jus
Grilled Veggie Panini
Grilled Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Carrot, Roasted Red Pepper, Pepper Jack cheese, Honey Mustard
Ham & Brie Panini
Ham, Brie Cheese, Apple, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Honey Mustard
Il Italiano Panini
Chicken, Mozzarella, Artichokes, Sun Dried Tomato, Basil Pesto Mayo
Main Street
Chicken Breast, Tarragon, Walnuts, Celery, Apple, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
Mobster Panini
Chicken, Smoked Mozzarella, Tomato, Spinach, Basil Pesto Mayo
North Portobello
Portobello Mushroom, Fresh Mozz, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, Basil Pesto Mayo on Round Multi-grain Roll
Radishy Roast Beef
Roast Beef, Blue Cheese, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Horseradish Mayo
Red Tuscan
Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Goat Cheese, Mixed Greens, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Super Tuna Panini
House made Tuna Salad (contains gluten), Bacon, Swiss, Tomato
Sweet & Spicy Turkey Panini
Turkey, Brie Cheese, Spinach, Mango, Pineapple sweet & spicy vinaigrette
The Oregonian
Turkey Breast, Spicy Cilantro Aioli, Avocado, Tomato, Romaine, Alfalfa Sprouts (Dairy Free)
Turkey Gouda Panini
Turkey, Smoked Gouda, Cucumber, Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette
Zesty Turkey Club Panini
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Tomato, Zesty Ranch
Salads
Make Your Own Salad
Get Creative!
Arugula Beet Salad
Beets, Goat Cheese, Seasoned Lemon Olive Oil Dressing
Bleu Raspberry Salad
Mixed Greens, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, LF Raspberry Vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Grape Tomato, Grilled Chicken tossed in Hot Sauce, Choice of Dressing
Chef Salad
Romaine, Roasted Turkey, Virginia Ham, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheddar, Swiss, Choice of Dressing
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, House made Croutons, Shaved Parmesan
Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Avocado, Grape Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Peppers, Goat Cheese, House made Herb Vinaigrette
Popeye's Dream Salad
Baby Spinach, Crumbled Bacon, Goat Cheese, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Sliced Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Strawberry Salad
Mixed Greens, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Strawberries, Pecans, LF Raspberry Vinaigrette
Kale & Brussel Salad
Pecans, Cranberries, Maple Dijon (V, GF)
Vegan
Vegan Burger of the Day
Guacamole Burger House made (Sweet Potato, Black Bean, Quinoa), Vegan Chipotle Mayo, Jalapenos, Guacamole, Baby Spinach (V,GF)
Seiten Wrap of the Day
Grilled Seiten Wrap - Arugula, Cranberries, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Roasted Brussels, Shallot Aioli (V)
McKale Burger
House made Kale Veggie Burger, Vegan Cheddar, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Original Veggie Burger
Chunky Veggie Patty, Tomato, Avocado, Alfalfa Sprouts, Chipotle Mayo
Power Protein Wrap
Quinoa, Spinach, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Avocado, Roasted Corn Salsa, Spicy Cilantro Aioli
King Tut's Treasure
House made Hummus, Grated Carrot, Tomato, Red Onion, Romaine, Alfalfa Sprouts
Falafel Wrap
House made Hummus, Cucumber, Roasted Red Pepper, Mixed Greens, Spicy Cilantro Aioli
Buddha Bowl
Mixed Greens, Massaged Kale, Quinoa, Roasted Sweet Potato, Brussel Sprouts, Zucchini, Squash, Tahini Dressing
Spicy Caesar Bowl
Romaine, Red & Green Cabbage, Carrot, Marinated Tofu, Cashews, Coconut Bacon, Nut & Seed Parmesan, Spicy Caesar Dressing
Impossible Burger
Build your own Impossible Burger
VEGAN Grilled Cheese
Please go back to the vegan main menu and select the soup you'd like. All vegan soups we have today are listed there.
Three Bean Chili (V,GF)
Served w/Cheddar & Sour Cream on the side
Black Bean Soup (V,GF)
w/Sour Cream & Cheddar on the side
Chipotle Sweet Potato Soup (V,GF)
Lentil Stew w/Spinach (V,GF)
Roasted Vegetable Stew (V,GF)
Thai Coconut Cauliflower Soup (V,GF)
Tomato & Garden Vegetable Soup (V,GF)
Quinoa Chili w/Sweet Potato & Black Beans (VEG,GF,DF)
White Bean & Escarole Soup (V,GF)
Energy Balls (V,GF)
Bliss Bars (V,GF)
Kale & Brussel Salad
Pecans, Cranberries, Maple Dijon (V, GF)
Soups
Rolls & Toast
Beef Barley Soup
Beef Chili
Served w/Cheddar & Sour Cream on the side
Black Bean Soup (V,GF)
w/Sour Cream & Cheddar on the side
Butternut Squash Soup (GF)
Chicken Dumpling Soup
Chicken Roasted Poblano Bisque
Chicken Veg w/Brown Rice Soup (GF)
Chipotle Sweet Potato Soup (V,GF)
Cream of Broccoli Soup (VEG)
Italian Wedding Soup
Lentil Stew w/Spinach (V,GF)
Loaded Potato w/Bacon Soup (GF)
Mushroom & Brie Bisque (VEG)
Quinoa Chili w/Sweet Potato & Black Beans (VEG,GF,DF)
Roasted Red Pepper w/Smoked Gouda Soup (VEG)
Roasted Vegetable Stew (V,GF)
Shrimp & Roasted Corn Chowder
Spicy Gumbo w/Andouille & Shrimp
Spicy Andouille Sausage, Shrimp, Okra, Rice
Split Pea w/Ham Soup (GF)
Thai Coconut Cauliflower Soup (V,GF)
Three Bean Chili (V,GF)
Served w/Cheddar & Sour Cream on the side
Tomato & Garden Vegetable Soup (V,GF)
White Bean & Escarole Soup (V,GF)
White Chicken Chili (GF)
w/Sour Cream on the side
Combos
1/2 Make Your Own Sandwich
Choose soup or 1/2 salad with your 1/2 sandwich
1/2 Salad
Choose soup or 1/2 sandwich with your salad
1/2 Sandwich
Choose soup or 1/2 salad with your 1/2 sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Gooey Cheese on buttered toasted bread
Acai Bowl
Starters
Sliders (3)
Jumbo Wings
Served w/Blue Cheese Dressing, Carrots & Celery
Three Bean Chili (V,GF)
Served w/Cheddar & Sour Cream on the side
Beef Chili
Served w/Cheddar & Sour Cream on the side
Spicy Gumbo w/Andouille & Shrimp
Spicy Andouille Sausage, Shrimp, Okra, Rice
Mozzarella Sticks w/Marinara
Served w/Marinara Sauce on the side
Chicken Tenders
Approximately 7-8 fingers per order
Burgers & Specialty Sandwiches
Build Your Own Burger/Sandwich
It's all about your style
Buffalo Style
Blue Cheese Dressing, Spicy Buffalo Sauce
Mexican Mama
Jalapenos, Guacamole, Chipotle Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese
Ooh La La Style
Sautéed Onion, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese
Smokehouse Style
Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Sautéed Onions, Cheddar
West Coast Style
Avocado, Honey Mustard, Goat Cheese
Macadoo's Sand/Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese Dressing, Buffalo Sauce
Cheese Steak
House made Roast Beef, American Cheese, Peppers & Onion
Chicken Caesar Wrap
House made Croutons, Shaved Parm, Grilled Chicken
French Dip
House made Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Au jus
Grilled Cheese
Gooey Cheese on buttered toasted bread
Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato + Bacon
Gooey Cheese on buttered toasted bread w/Crispy Bacon & Tomato
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow cooked pork in our BBQ sauce
Mac's Sandwich Melt
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Onions, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese
South of the Border Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Salsa, Guacamole
Southwest Steak Sandwich
House made Roast Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Peppers, Onions & Chipotle Mayo
Quesadillas
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar, Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing
Cheese ONLY Quesadilla
Cheddar, Side of Sour Cream
Chicken & Cheese ONLY Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Sour Cream on the side
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Bacon, Cheddar, Side of Ranch Dressing
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Caramelized Onion, Side of Sour Cream
Veggie (Mushrooms & Peppers) Quesadilla
Mushrooms, Peppers, Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, Side of Sour Cream
BBQ Plates
Hot Dogs
Fries & Sides
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Waffle Fries
Jerk Seasoned Fries w/Maple Dip
Onion Rings
Macaroni & Cheese
Mashed Potato
Creamed Spinach
Cole Slaw
Tortilla Chips w/ Salsa
Cornbread (1 piece)
2 oz Dressings/Dips/Spreads
4 oz Dressings/Dips/Spreads
Housemade Guacamole
Housemade Hummus
Housemade Salsa
Kale & Brussel Salad
Pecans, Cranberries, Maple Dijon (V, GF)
Tuna Salad
Mayo, Onion, Panko
Chicken Salad
Chicken Breast, Apple, Walnuts, Celery, Tarragon, Mayo (GF)
Mediterranean Tuna Salad
Herb Vinaigrette, Onion, Carrot, Peppers (GF)
Side of Greens w/Veggies
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Peppers, Red Onion, Grated Carrot, Grape Tomato, Choice of Dressing
Side of Grilled Chicken
Kids Corner
Kids- Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar Cheese, Choice of Side, Choice of Drink
Kids- Cheeseburger Sliders
2 Beef w/American Sliders, Choice of Side, Choice of Drink
Kids- Chicken Fingers
3 Fingers, Choice of Side, Choice of Drink
Kids- Grilled Cheese
Gooey Cheese on buttered toasted bread, Choice of Side, Choice of Drink
Kids- Hot Dog
Single Steamed Dog, Choice of Side, Choice of Drink
Kids- Macaroni & Cheese
House made Shells & Cheese, Choice of Side, Choice of Drink
Kids- Mozzarella Sticks
5 Sticks w/Side of Marinara, Choice of Side, Choice of Drink
Kids Meat & Cheese
Kids- PB&J Sandwich
Strawberry Jelly, Smooth PB, Choice of Side, Choice of Drink
House Drinks
Grandma's Sweet Tea
Our house Sweet Tea w/Lemon
High Mountain Iced Tea
Black Iced Tea Unsweetened
Berried Treasures (Decaf) Iced Tea
Mixed Berry Ice Tea Unsweetened
Green Citrus Iced Tea
Green Citrus Iced Tea Unsweetened
Blackberry Lavender Soda
24 oz Italian Soda
Lemonade
House made with fresh lemon juice
1/2 & 1/2 House Drink
Pick 2 ices teas or ice tea/lemonade combo
Bottled Drinks
Coffee
Hot Coffee
Medium Roast Colombian
Hot Tea
Plenty to choose from
Cafe Latte
Steamed Milk, Espresso, Dollop of Foam
Flavored Latte
Steamed Milk, Espresso, Dollop of Foam, Choice of Flavor
Chai Tea Latte
Black Tea, Spices, Honey, Steamed Milk
Iced Coffee
Medium Roast Colombian over Ice
Hot Chocolate
Ghiardelli Ground Chocolate, Steamed Milk
Iced Latte
Milk, Espresso over Ice
Iced Flavored Latte
Milk, Espresso, Choice of Flavor
Iced Chai Latte
Black Tea, Spices, Honey, Milk over Ice
Cappuccino
Steamed Milk, Foam, Espresso
Cafe Americano
Espresso, Hot Water
Espresso
Cafe Au Lait
Medium Roast Colombian, Steamed Milk
Smoothies
Wine/Beer
Welcome to Batata Cafe & Macadoo's Grille where fresh ingredients and friendly service will bring you back for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
847 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport, NY 11768