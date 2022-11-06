  • Home
  • /
  • Northport
  • /
  • Batata Cafe & Macadoo's Grille - 847 Fort Salonga Rd
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Batata Cafe & Macadoo's Grille 847 Fort Salonga Rd

review star

No reviews yet

847 Fort Salonga Rd

Northport, NY 11768

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries
Acai Bowl
California Chicken

Batata's Sandwiches

SPECIAL of the Day

$13.00

The Frenchman Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Brie, Tomato, Mayo on a Croissant + Pressed

Make Your Own Sandwich

$8.00

Get creative!

"Ah Love" Chicken

"Ah Love" Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Kalamata Olive Tapenade, Fresh Mozz, Cucumber, Roasted Red Pepper

Big Bad Wolf

Big Bad Wolf

$10.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo, Sliced Multi-grain Toast

Brie & Pear Panini

Brie & Pear Panini

$9.00

Brie Cheese, Pear, Cranberry Butter

California Chicken

California Chicken

$12.00

Crispy Chicken, Swiss, Tomato, Avocado, Tomato, Alfalfa Sprouts, Zesty Ranch

Chicken Corden Bleu Panini

Chicken Corden Bleu Panini

$12.00

Crispy Chicken, Ham, Swiss, Tomato, Honey Mustard

Church Street

Church Street

$11.00

Mediterranean Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato (NO MAYO)

Eggplant Panini

Eggplant Panini

$10.00

Breaded Eggplant, Provolone, Roasted Red Pepper, Herb Garlic Mayo

Fresh Mozzarella & Basil Panini

Fresh Mozzarella & Basil Panini

$9.00

Fresh Mozz, Roasted Red Pepper, Basil Oil, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Garlickly Roast Beef Panini

Garlickly Roast Beef Panini

$12.00

House made Roast Beef, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper on Garlic Bread, Au jus

Grilled Veggie Panini

Grilled Veggie Panini

$10.00

Grilled Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Carrot, Roasted Red Pepper, Pepper Jack cheese, Honey Mustard

Ham & Brie Panini

Ham & Brie Panini

$12.00

Ham, Brie Cheese, Apple, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Honey Mustard

Il Italiano Panini

Il Italiano Panini

$12.00

Chicken, Mozzarella, Artichokes, Sun Dried Tomato, Basil Pesto Mayo

Main Street

Main Street

$12.00

Chicken Breast, Tarragon, Walnuts, Celery, Apple, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Mobster Panini

Mobster Panini

$12.00

Chicken, Smoked Mozzarella, Tomato, Spinach, Basil Pesto Mayo

North Portobello

North Portobello

$11.00

Portobello Mushroom, Fresh Mozz, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, Basil Pesto Mayo on Round Multi-grain Roll

Radishy Roast Beef

Radishy Roast Beef

$12.00

Roast Beef, Blue Cheese, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Horseradish Mayo

Red Tuscan

Red Tuscan

$12.00

Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Goat Cheese, Mixed Greens, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Super Tuna Panini

Super Tuna Panini

$12.00

House made Tuna Salad (contains gluten), Bacon, Swiss, Tomato

Sweet & Spicy Turkey Panini

Sweet & Spicy Turkey Panini

$12.00

Turkey, Brie Cheese, Spinach, Mango, Pineapple sweet & spicy vinaigrette

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

$12.00

Turkey Breast, Spicy Cilantro Aioli, Avocado, Tomato, Romaine, Alfalfa Sprouts (Dairy Free)

Turkey Gouda Panini

$11.00

Turkey, Smoked Gouda, Cucumber, Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette

Zesty Turkey Club Panini

Zesty Turkey Club Panini

$12.00

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Tomato, Zesty Ranch

Salads

All Dressings come on the side

Make Your Own Salad

$8.00

Get Creative!

Arugula Beet Salad

Arugula Beet Salad

$12.00

Beets, Goat Cheese, Seasoned Lemon Olive Oil Dressing

Bleu Raspberry Salad

Bleu Raspberry Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, LF Raspberry Vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Grape Tomato, Grilled Chicken tossed in Hot Sauce, Choice of Dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Roasted Turkey, Virginia Ham, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheddar, Swiss, Choice of Dressing

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, House made Croutons, Shaved Parmesan

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Avocado, Grape Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Peppers, Goat Cheese, House made Herb Vinaigrette

Popeye's Dream Salad

Popeye's Dream Salad

$13.00

Baby Spinach, Crumbled Bacon, Goat Cheese, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Sliced Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Strawberry Salad

Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Strawberries, Pecans, LF Raspberry Vinaigrette

Kale & Brussel Salad

Kale & Brussel Salad

$13.00

Pecans, Cranberries, Maple Dijon (V, GF)

Vegan

Vegan Burger of the Day

$12.00

Guacamole Burger House made (Sweet Potato, Black Bean, Quinoa), Vegan Chipotle Mayo, Jalapenos, Guacamole, Baby Spinach (V,GF)

Seiten Wrap of the Day

$12.00

Grilled Seiten Wrap - Arugula, Cranberries, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Roasted Brussels, Shallot Aioli (V)

McKale Burger

McKale Burger

$12.00

House made Kale Veggie Burger, Vegan Cheddar, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Original Veggie Burger

Original Veggie Burger

$12.00

Chunky Veggie Patty, Tomato, Avocado, Alfalfa Sprouts, Chipotle Mayo

Power Protein Wrap

Power Protein Wrap

$12.00

Quinoa, Spinach, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Avocado, Roasted Corn Salsa, Spicy Cilantro Aioli

King Tut's Treasure

King Tut's Treasure

$10.00

House made Hummus, Grated Carrot, Tomato, Red Onion, Romaine, Alfalfa Sprouts

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$11.00

House made Hummus, Cucumber, Roasted Red Pepper, Mixed Greens, Spicy Cilantro Aioli

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Massaged Kale, Quinoa, Roasted Sweet Potato, Brussel Sprouts, Zucchini, Squash, Tahini Dressing

Spicy Caesar Bowl

Spicy Caesar Bowl

$15.00

Romaine, Red & Green Cabbage, Carrot, Marinated Tofu, Cashews, Coconut Bacon, Nut & Seed Parmesan, Spicy Caesar Dressing

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$9.00

Build your own Impossible Burger

VEGAN Grilled Cheese

VEGAN Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Please go back to the vegan main menu and select the soup you'd like. All vegan soups we have today are listed there.

Three Bean Chili (V,GF)

Three Bean Chili (V,GF)

$5.50+

Served w/Cheddar & Sour Cream on the side

Black Bean Soup (V,GF)

$5.50+Out of stock

w/Sour Cream & Cheddar on the side

Chipotle Sweet Potato Soup (V,GF)

Chipotle Sweet Potato Soup (V,GF)

$5.50+Out of stock
Lentil Stew w/Spinach (V,GF)

Lentil Stew w/Spinach (V,GF)

$5.50+Out of stock
Roasted Vegetable Stew (V,GF)

Roasted Vegetable Stew (V,GF)

$5.50+Out of stock

Thai Coconut Cauliflower Soup (V,GF)

$5.50+

Tomato & Garden Vegetable Soup (V,GF)

$5.50+Out of stock

Quinoa Chili w/Sweet Potato & Black Beans (VEG,GF,DF)

$5.50+Out of stock
White Bean & Escarole Soup (V,GF)

White Bean & Escarole Soup (V,GF)

$5.50+Out of stock

Energy Balls (V,GF)

$5.00

Bliss Bars (V,GF)

$5.00
Kale & Brussel Salad

Kale & Brussel Salad

$13.00

Pecans, Cranberries, Maple Dijon (V, GF)

Soups

Daily Selection

Rolls & Toast

$2.00

Beef Barley Soup

$5.50+Out of stock
Beef Chili

Beef Chili

$6.00+

Served w/Cheddar & Sour Cream on the side

Black Bean Soup (V,GF)

$5.50+Out of stock

w/Sour Cream & Cheddar on the side

Butternut Squash Soup (GF)

$5.50+Out of stock
Chicken Dumpling Soup

Chicken Dumpling Soup

$5.50+Out of stock

Chicken Roasted Poblano Bisque

$6.00+Out of stock

Chicken Veg w/Brown Rice Soup (GF)

$5.50+
Chipotle Sweet Potato Soup (V,GF)

Chipotle Sweet Potato Soup (V,GF)

$5.50+Out of stock
Cream of Broccoli Soup (VEG)

Cream of Broccoli Soup (VEG)

$5.50+Out of stock

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.50+Out of stock
Lentil Stew w/Spinach (V,GF)

Lentil Stew w/Spinach (V,GF)

$5.50+Out of stock

Loaded Potato w/Bacon Soup (GF)

$5.50+Out of stock

Mushroom & Brie Bisque (VEG)

$5.50+Out of stock

Quinoa Chili w/Sweet Potato & Black Beans (VEG,GF,DF)

$5.50+Out of stock
Roasted Red Pepper w/Smoked Gouda Soup (VEG)

Roasted Red Pepper w/Smoked Gouda Soup (VEG)

$5.50+Out of stock
Roasted Vegetable Stew (V,GF)

Roasted Vegetable Stew (V,GF)

$5.50+Out of stock
Shrimp & Roasted Corn Chowder

Shrimp & Roasted Corn Chowder

$6.00+Out of stock
Spicy Gumbo w/Andouille & Shrimp

Spicy Gumbo w/Andouille & Shrimp

$6.00+

Spicy Andouille Sausage, Shrimp, Okra, Rice

Split Pea w/Ham Soup (GF)

$5.50+

Thai Coconut Cauliflower Soup (V,GF)

$5.50+
Three Bean Chili (V,GF)

Three Bean Chili (V,GF)

$5.50+

Served w/Cheddar & Sour Cream on the side

Tomato & Garden Vegetable Soup (V,GF)

$5.50+Out of stock
White Bean & Escarole Soup (V,GF)

White Bean & Escarole Soup (V,GF)

$5.50+Out of stock
White Chicken Chili (GF)

White Chicken Chili (GF)

$6.00+Out of stock

w/Sour Cream on the side

Combos

Choose 2 (Sandwich, Salad, Soup)

1/2 Make Your Own Sandwich

$3.50

Choose soup or 1/2 salad with your 1/2 sandwich

1/2 Salad

Choose soup or 1/2 sandwich with your salad

1/2 Sandwich

Choose soup or 1/2 salad with your 1/2 sandwich

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Gooey Cheese on buttered toasted bread

Beef Barley Soup

$5.50+Out of stock
Beef Chili

Beef Chili

$6.00+

Served w/Cheddar & Sour Cream on the side

Black Bean Soup (V,GF)

$5.50+Out of stock

w/Sour Cream & Cheddar on the side

Butternut Squash Soup (GF)

$5.50+Out of stock
Chicken Dumpling Soup

Chicken Dumpling Soup

$5.50+Out of stock

Chicken Roasted Poblano Bisque

$6.00+Out of stock

Chicken Veg w/Brown Rice Soup (GF)

$5.50+
Chipotle Sweet Potato Soup (V,GF)

Chipotle Sweet Potato Soup (V,GF)

$5.50+Out of stock
Cream of Broccoli Soup (VEG)

Cream of Broccoli Soup (VEG)

$5.50+Out of stock

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.50+Out of stock
Lentil Stew w/Spinach (V,GF)

Lentil Stew w/Spinach (V,GF)

$5.50+Out of stock

Loaded Potato w/Bacon Soup (GF)

$5.50+Out of stock

Mushroom & Brie Bisque (VEG)

$5.50+Out of stock

Quinoa Chili w/Sweet Potato & Black Beans (VEG,GF,DF)

$5.50+Out of stock
Roasted Red Pepper w/Smoked Gouda Soup (VEG)

Roasted Red Pepper w/Smoked Gouda Soup (VEG)

$5.50+Out of stock
Roasted Vegetable Stew (V,GF)

Roasted Vegetable Stew (V,GF)

$5.50+Out of stock
Shrimp & Roasted Corn Chowder

Shrimp & Roasted Corn Chowder

$6.00+Out of stock
Spicy Gumbo w/Andouille & Shrimp

Spicy Gumbo w/Andouille & Shrimp

$6.00+

Spicy Andouille Sausage, Shrimp, Okra, Rice

Split Pea w/Ham Soup (GF)

$5.50+

Thai Coconut Cauliflower Soup (V,GF)

$5.50+
Three Bean Chili (V,GF)

Three Bean Chili (V,GF)

$5.50+

Served w/Cheddar & Sour Cream on the side

Tomato & Garden Vegetable Soup (V,GF)

$5.50+Out of stock
White Bean & Escarole Soup (V,GF)

White Bean & Escarole Soup (V,GF)

$5.50+Out of stock
White Chicken Chili (GF)

White Chicken Chili (GF)

$6.00+Out of stock

w/Sour Cream on the side

Acai Bowl

Banana, Strawberries, Coconut, Granola
Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$11.00

Banana, Strawberries, Coconut, Granola

Starters

Sliders (3)

Sliders (3)

$11.00
Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

$9.00+

Served w/Blue Cheese Dressing, Carrots & Celery

Three Bean Chili (V,GF)

Three Bean Chili (V,GF)

$5.50+

Served w/Cheddar & Sour Cream on the side

Beef Chili

Beef Chili

$6.00+

Served w/Cheddar & Sour Cream on the side

Spicy Gumbo w/Andouille & Shrimp

Spicy Gumbo w/Andouille & Shrimp

$6.00+

Spicy Andouille Sausage, Shrimp, Okra, Rice

Mozzarella Sticks w/Marinara

Mozzarella Sticks w/Marinara

$8.00

Served w/Marinara Sauce on the side

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Approximately 7-8 fingers per order

Burgers & Specialty Sandwiches

Build Your Own Burger/Sandwich

$8.00

It's all about your style

Buffalo Style

Buffalo Style

$10.00

Blue Cheese Dressing, Spicy Buffalo Sauce

Mexican Mama

Mexican Mama

$11.00

Jalapenos, Guacamole, Chipotle Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese

Ooh La La Style

Ooh La La Style

$11.00

Sautéed Onion, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese

Smokehouse Style

Smokehouse Style

$11.00

Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Sautéed Onions, Cheddar

West Coast Style

West Coast Style

$12.00

Avocado, Honey Mustard, Goat Cheese

Macadoo's Sand/Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese Dressing, Buffalo Sauce

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$12.00

House made Roast Beef, American Cheese, Peppers & Onion

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

House made Croutons, Shaved Parm, Grilled Chicken

French Dip

French Dip

$12.00

House made Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Au jus

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Gooey Cheese on buttered toasted bread

Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato + Bacon

Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato + Bacon

$8.00

Gooey Cheese on buttered toasted bread w/Crispy Bacon & Tomato

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Slow cooked pork in our BBQ sauce

Mac's Sandwich Melt

Mac's Sandwich Melt

$13.00

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Onions, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese

South of the Border Wrap

South of the Border Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Salsa, Guacamole

Southwest Steak Sandwich

Southwest Steak Sandwich

$12.00

House made Roast Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Peppers, Onions & Chipotle Mayo

Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar, Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

Cheese ONLY Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheddar, Side of Sour Cream

Chicken & Cheese ONLY Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Sour Cream on the side

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Bacon, Cheddar, Side of Ranch Dressing

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$11.00

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Caramelized Onion, Side of Sour Cream

Veggie (Mushrooms & Peppers) Quesadilla

Veggie (Mushrooms & Peppers) Quesadilla

$8.00

Mushrooms, Peppers, Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, Side of Sour Cream

BBQ Plates

Baby Back Ribs - Half Rack

Baby Back Ribs - Half Rack

$14.00

Served w/cornbread & coleslaw

Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack

Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack

$25.00

Served w/cornbread & coleslaw

Half Rack + Pulled Pork

$21.00

Served w/cornbread & coleslaw

Pulled Pork Dinner

Pulled Pork Dinner

$17.00

Served w/cornbread & coleslaw

Hot Dogs

Single Naked Dog

$3.00

Fries & Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.50+
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50+
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$3.50+
Jerk Seasoned Fries w/Maple Dip

Jerk Seasoned Fries w/Maple Dip

$4.00+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.00+
Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00+

Mashed Potato

$4.00+
Creamed Spinach

Creamed Spinach

$5.00+
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00+
Tortilla Chips w/ Salsa

Tortilla Chips w/ Salsa

$6.00
Cornbread (1 piece)

Cornbread (1 piece)

$1.00

2 oz Dressings/Dips/Spreads

$0.50

4 oz Dressings/Dips/Spreads

$1.00
Housemade Guacamole

Housemade Guacamole

$12.00
Housemade Hummus

Housemade Hummus

$10.00
Housemade Salsa

Housemade Salsa

$8.00
Kale & Brussel Salad

Kale & Brussel Salad

$13.00

Pecans, Cranberries, Maple Dijon (V, GF)

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$11.00

Mayo, Onion, Panko

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Chicken Breast, Apple, Walnuts, Celery, Tarragon, Mayo (GF)

Mediterranean Tuna Salad

Mediterranean Tuna Salad

$11.00

Herb Vinaigrette, Onion, Carrot, Peppers (GF)

Side of Greens w/Veggies

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Peppers, Red Onion, Grated Carrot, Grape Tomato, Choice of Dressing

Side of Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kids Corner

Kids- Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheddar Cheese, Choice of Side, Choice of Drink

Kids- Cheeseburger Sliders

Kids- Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.00

2 Beef w/American Sliders, Choice of Side, Choice of Drink

Kids- Chicken Fingers

$8.00

3 Fingers, Choice of Side, Choice of Drink

Kids- Grilled Cheese

Kids- Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Gooey Cheese on buttered toasted bread, Choice of Side, Choice of Drink

Kids- Hot Dog

$6.00

Single Steamed Dog, Choice of Side, Choice of Drink

Kids- Macaroni & Cheese

Kids- Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

House made Shells & Cheese, Choice of Side, Choice of Drink

Kids- Mozzarella Sticks

Kids- Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

5 Sticks w/Side of Marinara, Choice of Side, Choice of Drink

Kids Meat & Cheese

$7.00

Kids- PB&J Sandwich

$7.00

Strawberry Jelly, Smooth PB, Choice of Side, Choice of Drink

House Drinks

Grandma's Sweet Tea

Grandma's Sweet Tea

Our house Sweet Tea w/Lemon

High Mountain Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea Unsweetened

Berried Treasures (Decaf) Iced Tea

Mixed Berry Ice Tea Unsweetened

Green Citrus Iced Tea

Green Citrus Iced Tea Unsweetened

Blackberry Lavender Soda

$4.00

24 oz Italian Soda

Lemonade

House made with fresh lemon juice

1/2 & 1/2 House Drink

Pick 2 ices teas or ice tea/lemonade combo

Bottled Drinks

Soda

Water

Other Bottled Drinks

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Medium Roast Colombian

Hot Tea

Plenty to choose from

Cafe Latte

Steamed Milk, Espresso, Dollop of Foam

Flavored Latte

Steamed Milk, Espresso, Dollop of Foam, Choice of Flavor

Chai Tea Latte

Black Tea, Spices, Honey, Steamed Milk

Iced Coffee

Medium Roast Colombian over Ice

Hot Chocolate

Ghiardelli Ground Chocolate, Steamed Milk

Iced Latte

Milk, Espresso over Ice

Iced Flavored Latte

Milk, Espresso, Choice of Flavor

Iced Chai Latte

Black Tea, Spices, Honey, Milk over Ice

Cappuccino

Steamed Milk, Foam, Espresso

Cafe Americano

Espresso, Hot Water

Espresso

Cafe Au Lait

Medium Roast Colombian, Steamed Milk

Smoothies

Berry Berry Good

$7.00

Mixed Berries, Banana, Orange Juice

Jungle Juice

Jungle Juice

$7.00

Mango, Strawberries, Pineapple Juice

Mango Madness

$7.00

Mango, Orange Juice

PB & J

PB & J

$7.00

Strawberries, Banana, Apple Juice, Peanut Butter

Strawberry Banana

$7.00

Strawberries, Banana, Apple Juice

Wine/Beer

Stella

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

House Wine Can

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Sangria, Rose Bubbles, Red Blend

Margarita Can

$6.00

Retail

SMALL Bag of Chips

$2.00

North Fork Potato Chips, Pretzels, Sun Chips, Pop Chips

Bliss Bars (V,GF)

$5.00

Energy Balls (V,GF)

$5.00

Jenny's Kitchen Brownies (various flavors)

$6.00

Jumbo Cookie

$4.00

6 oz North Fork Potato Chips

$5.75

The Observer

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Batata Cafe & Macadoo's Grille where fresh ingredients and friendly service will bring you back for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Website

Location

847 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport, NY 11768

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lota Veco
orange star4.6 • 106
192 Laurel Rd East Northport, NY 11731
View restaurantnext
Sweet Mama's Restaurant - Sweet Mama's Northport
orange star4.4 • 1,912
9 alsace Pl Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
PieZano's Of Northport - 395 Fort Salonga Road
orange starNo Reviews
395 Fort Salonga Road Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
Feed and Grain - 73 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
73 Main Street Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
SKIPPERS KITCHEN BAR NORTHPORT NY
orange star4.1 • 632
34 Main Street Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
The Whales Tale
orange starNo Reviews
81 west fort salonga rd Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Northport

Sweet Mama's Restaurant - Sweet Mama's Northport
orange star4.4 • 1,912
9 alsace Pl Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
SKIPPERS KITCHEN BAR NORTHPORT NY
orange star4.1 • 632
34 Main Street Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
Intermezzo
orange star4.8 • 192
10 Fort Salonga Rd Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Northport
East Northport
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Huntington Station
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Commack
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Smithtown
review star
No reviews yet
Melville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Woodbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston