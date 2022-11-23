Restaurant header imageView gallery

Batch Baked Goods Riverton

679 Reviews

$$

3693 13400 S

Riverton, UT 84065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Batch Box

Boxes

Single Box

Single Box

$5.25
Batch Box

Batch Box

$18.00

Mix and match any 4 items into our one of our batch boxes.

Family Box

Family Box

$30.00
Party Box

Party Box

$45.00

Beverages

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.00
Water

Water

$1.75
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
2% Milk

2% Milk

$2.25
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Mt. Dew

$2.00

Strawberry Milk

$2.25

Take & Bake

Classic Cinnamon Sweet Rolls

Classic Cinnamon Sweet Rolls

$25.00
Orange Sweet Rolls

Orange Sweet Rolls

$25.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3693 13400 S, Riverton, UT 84065

Directions

Gallery
Batch Baked Goods image
Batch Baked Goods image
Batch Baked Goods image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Mania - 3673 W. 13400 S. Unit "G" Riverton Utah 84065
orange starNo Reviews
673 W 13400 S Riverton, UT 84065
View restaurantnext
SAFFRON CIRCLE - RIVERTON
orange starNo Reviews
4594 W PARTRIDGEHILL LN Riverton, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack - Riverton
orange starNo Reviews
4505 W Partridge Hill Lane Riverton, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Iceberg Drive Inn - Riverton - 5049 West 13400 South
orange starNo Reviews
5049 13400 South Riverton, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Santorini's Greek Grill - Riverton
orange starNo Reviews
TBD Riverton, UT 84065
View restaurantnext
Blue Fish Sushi Bar - 11587 S District Main Dr #100
orange starNo Reviews
11587 S District Main Dr #100 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Riverton

Costa Vida - Riverton - Riverton
orange star4.1 • 1,092
3627 W 13400 S Riverton, UT 84065
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Riverton
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Lehi
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)
Lindon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston