Batch & Box : Aztec Food Hub

6334 El Cajon Boulevard

San Diego, CA 92115

Popular Items

Assorted Half Dozen Box

Assorted Boxes

Signature Cookie Box

Signature Cookie Box

$20.00

Our six favorite flavors in one box! Includes one each of The Classic, The Wonder, The Cocoa PB, The Gentleman, The Lady, and The Doodle.

Chocolate Lovers Box

Chocolate Lovers Box

$20.00

For the chocolate lover! Two each of: The Classic, The Gentleman, and The Cocoa PB.

Assorted Half Dozen Box

Assorted Half Dozen Box

$20.00

Customize a box with six of your favorite Batch & Box flavors!

Seasonal Box

$23.00

This seasonal box includes two Sugar, two Dark Pumpkin, and two Julian cookies!

Beverages

Diet Coke (20 oz)

Diet Coke (20 oz)

$2.00
Fiji Water (0.5 L)

Fiji Water (0.5 L)

$2.00
Coca Cola (20 oz)

Coca Cola (20 oz)

$2.00
San Pellegrino (0.5 L)

San Pellegrino (0.5 L)

$2.00
Lowfat Milk (1%)

Lowfat Milk (1%)

$2.00
Apple Juice Box

Apple Juice Box

$1.50
All hours
Sunday3:15 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday3:15 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday3:15 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday3:15 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday3:15 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday3:15 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday3:15 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Batch & Box at the Aztec Food Hub

6334 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115

