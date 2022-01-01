Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches

Batch & Brine Lafayette, CA

5,414 Reviews

$$

3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd.

Lafayette, CA 94549

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular
Kale Caesar
Fried Chicken

Bites and Snacks

THESE ARE FOR YOU TO SHARE

Crispy Rib

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Soft boiled egg, marinated heirloom tomatoes, arugula, micro basil

Memphis Wings

$16.00

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Falafel Scotch Egg

$13.00

Soft boiled egg, falafel, hummus, tzatziki, Kalamata olive, pickled baby turnips, dill, mint.

Nisi's Spent Grain Pretzel

$9.00

:Hazy Little Thing Salt, Mustard (ADD BEER CHEESE +$2)

Fried Burrata

$16.00

rustic bread crumbs, marinated heirloom tomatoes, arugula, balsamic glaze, griddled garlic ciabatta

Ahi Poke Wonton Nachos

$19.00

Sesame-lemon dressed Ahi Tuna, marinated cabbage, crispy wonton chips, Pineapple salsa, black bean sauce, avocado puree

Mega Mac's

OG Mac n' Cheese

$9.00

Candied Bacon Mac

$11.00

Pastrami Mac

$15.00

Duck Confit Mac

$16.00

BBQ Pork Mac

$14.00

Salads

Kale Caesar

$16.00

Parmesan, Toasted Breadcrumb

Nashville Hot Chicken Chopped Salad

$19.00

Chopped Leafy Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Beans, Roasted Corn Salsa, Avocado, White Cheddar, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Grilled Salmon Harvest Salad

$22.00

Little Gem Wedge

$15.00

Candied Bacon Crumble, Tomato, Green Onion, Buttermilk Bleu Cheese Dressing, Balsamic, Bleu Crumbles

Ghaben Family Fattoush

$16.00

Sumac spiced crispy pita, watercress, quinoa, bell peppers, red onion, cucumber, radish, fresh herbs, balsamic vinaigrette

Side Wedge

$8.00

Side Small Kale

$6.00

Side Salad Balsamic

$5.00

Side Salad Bleu Cheese

$5.00

Side Salad Ranch

$5.00

Side Salad No Dressing

$5.00

Burgers

TRY THESE FANCY BURGERS & SANDWICHES Our Burgers come with House Cut Fries or Fresh Salad.

Au Poivre Champignon

$21.00

Blue

$18.00

Angus Chuck, Whipped Roquefort, Arugula, Fig Jam, Candied Bacon, Pretzel Roll

Impossible

$19.00

Merguez

$20.00

Spiced Lamb Patty, Harissa Aioli, Roasted Red Pepper, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula, Marinated Red Cabbage, Pretzel Roll

Regular

$18.00

Angus Chuck, Aged Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Pickles, Spread, Acme Roll

Sierra

$19.00

Angus Chuck, KC Red BBQ, Crispy Onion, Aged Cheddar, Bacon, Bourbon Pickled Peppers, ACME Roll

Brie

$20.00

Sushi

$21.00

Ahi Tuna, Wasabi Aioli, Fried Rice Noodles, Radish Sprout, Cucumber, Avocado, ACME Roll

Blue (Copy)

$19.00

Angus Chuck, Whipped Roquefort, Arugula, Fig Jam, Candied Bacon, Pretzel Roll

Sandwiches

TRY THESE FANCY BURGERS & SANDWICHES Our Sandwiches come with House Cut Fries or Fresh Salad.

Fried Chicken

$17.00

Brined Chicken Thigh, Calabrian Chile Aioli, Slaw, Pickles, Kaiser Roll

Duck Banh Mi

$20.00

Blackened Salmon Po'Boy

$19.00

L.E.S. (Lower East Side)

$19.00

House Made Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Spread, Slaw, Rye

Philly

$18.00

Seared Wild Mushrooms, Bourbon Pickled Peppers and Onions, Cheese Sauce, Torpedo Roll

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$18.00

BLT

$16.00

Battered Fish

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Fries

HOUSE CUT & STACKED HIGH

Naked Fries

$6.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Pastrami & Cheese Fries

$15.00

Duck & Cheese Fries

$16.00

BBQ Pork Fries

$14.00

GLUTEN FREE FRIES

$6.00

Kids

CHILDREN 10 OR UNDER. SERVED WITH FRIES

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pasta & Butter

$9.00

Kids Mac n cheese

$9.00

Kids soda

$3.00

Kids Shake

$6.00

Sliders

Just as Fancy as our Burgers Only Smaller * AND YOU GET TWO!

Lil Burger

$11.00

Aged Cheddar, Pickles and Spread

Nashville Hot

$11.00

Hot Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles and Ranch

BBQ Pork Rib Sliders

$12.00

Sauces (Pick Any 3)

TRY A FEW. PICK 3 FOR $3

Ranch

$1.00

Bleu Dressing

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

Ceasar Dressing

$1.00

Malt Vinegar

Alabama White BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Apricot Mustard

$1.00

Au Poivre Sauce

$3.00

Bahn Mi Sauce

$1.00

Beer Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Burger Spread

$1.00

Calabrian Chile Aioli

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Fig Jam

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Harissa Aioli

$1.00

Honey

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

KC Red BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard Yellow

Mustard Dijon

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Tabasco

Tzatziki

$1.00

Wasabi Aioli

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Sides

Crispy Sprouts

$9.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Of Fruit

$2.00

Burratta Toast

$2.00

Side Of Pickle Spears

$2.00

Side Of Slaw

$2.50

Side Bacon

$3.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Fried Chicken

$5.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

Side Impossible Patty

$7.00

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Pretzel Bun

$2.00

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Rye Toasted Bread

$2.00

Side Of Hummus 4 Oz

$1.00

Side Of Slider Bun

$1.00

Side Of Guacamole

$2.00Out of stock

1 Extra Fried Cod

$4.00

Side Of Grape Tomatoes

$1.00

Side Of Pastrami

$5.00

Side Of Jalapeno

Side Of Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Of Slider Beef Patty

$3.00

Side Of Potatoes

$4.00

Side Of Egg

$2.00

Side Of Celery

$2.00

Side Of Sausage

$2.00

Side Of Grilled Onion

$2.00

Side Of Blanched Spinach

$2.00

Bowl Of Fruit

$4.00

Side Of Duck Meat

$6.00

Side Of Custard

$2.00

Slices Of Tomato

$1.00

Side Of Wonton Chips

$1.00

5 Pieces Of Falafel Bites

$12.00

Side Of Soft Boiled Egg

$2.00

Side Of Fried Onion

$2.00

Drinks

Soft Drink

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Sole Arte Sparkling Water

$8.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Q Tonic

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Milk 8 oz

$3.00

Chocolate Milk 8 oz

$4.00

Soda Water

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$9.00

Caramel Shake

$9.00

Chocolate Shake

$9.00

Strawberry Shake

$9.00

Cookes 'n Cream Shake

$9.00

Peanut Butter Shake

$9.00

Creamsicle Shake

$9.00

Root Beer Float

$9.00

Banana Shake

$9.00

Crafted Mocktails

Red & Stormy

$10.00

Pink Baby Shark

$10.00

Lavender Haze

$10.00

Virgin Mint Mojito

$9.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$9.00

Virgin Margarita

$9.00

Boozy shakes

Boozy Shake

$16.00

BATCH FACE MASK

Batch & Brine Face Mask

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Batch & Brine, a family-owned and operated world kitchen and craft cocktail bar, is inspired by treasured family recipes passed down through generations. The menu showcases burgers, sandwiches and shareable plates that bring world flavors to America’s traditionally favorite foods. The name Batch & Brine represents the preservation of the family’s culinary techniques, as well as their appreciation for small, sustainably produced local batch beers, wines and spirits.

Website

Location

3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette, CA 94549

Directions

Gallery
Batch & Brine image
Batch & Brine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gott's Roadside
orange star4.0 • 1,638
1275 South Main St Walnut Creek, CA 94596
View restaurantnext
Broderick Walnut Creek
orange starNo Reviews
1548 BONANZA STREET Walnut Creek, CA 94597
View restaurantnext
Torsap - Thai Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 5,709
1388 Locust St Walnut Creek, CA 94596
View restaurantnext
Slice House - Walnut Creek
orange star4.0 • 1,276
1500 Mt Diablo Walnut Creek, CA 94596
View restaurantnext
Lokanta Walnut Creek
orange star4.7 • 1,217
1520 Locust street Walnut Creek, CA 94596
View restaurantnext
Manakish
orange starNo Reviews
2905 N. Main st. Walnut Creek, CA 94597
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

Roam Artisan Burgers - Lafayette
orange star4.6 • 8,161
23 Lafayette Circle Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
SWAD INDIAN CUISINE TAKEOUT
orange star4.7 • 4,704
960 Moraga Rd #1 Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Social Bird
orange star5.0 • 4,190
3593 Mt Diablo Blvd Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Pizza Antica, Lafayette
orange star4.1 • 1,771
3600 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000155 - Lafayette
orange star4.7 • 998
3518 Mt Diablo Blvd Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Walnut Creek
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Pleasant Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Martinez
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston