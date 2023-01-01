A map showing the location of Batch Coffee Grab & Go 511 Reynolds RoadView gallery

Batch Coffee Grab & Go 511 Reynolds Road

review star

No reviews yet

511 Reynolds Road

Johnson City, NY 13790

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Signature Lattes

Morning Timber Maple Latte

$4.65+

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$4.65+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.65+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.65+

Gingerbread Latte

$4.65+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.65+

Chocolate Orange Latte

$4.65+

Eggnog Latte

$4.65+

Brewed coffee/ Other

House Drip

$2.65+

Coffee Refill

$0.00+

Cafe au Lait

$3.35+

Tea Latte

$4.65+

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Chai Latte

$4.95+

Golden Milk Latte

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.45+

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.45

Peppermint White Hot Cocoa

$3.45+

Espresso

Double Shot

$2.00

Quad Shot

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.75

Cortado

$4.00

Americano

$3.45+

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$3.95+

Mocha

$4.50+

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.95+

Iced Tea

$3.45+

Smoothies

Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie

$7.50

Berries & Cream Smoothie

$7.50

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.50

Mango Tango Smoothie

$7.50

The KC Green

$7.50

Hot tea

Peppermint

$2.95+

Green Tea w/ Citrus & Ginkgo

$2.95+

Herbal Cinnamon Spice

$2.95+

Earl Grey

$2.95+

Ginger Lemon

$2.95+

English Breakfast

$2.95+

Food

Bagel

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Flavored Croissant

$4.50

Muffin

$4.00

Danish

$4.50

Brownie

$3.50

Parfait

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$1.00

Rx Bar

$2.50

Trail Mix

$2.00

Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Aquafina

$1.00

Bang

$3.50+

Bubly Can

$1.00

Celsius

$3.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Common Soil Juice

$8.49

Evolve

$4.00

Gatorade

$3.00+

Kevita

$5.00

Life Wtr

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Propel

$2.50

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Crewnecks

Crewnecks

$50.00

Grey Hoodie

Hoodie

$50.00

Tee Shirts

Tees

$25.00

2 tees

$40.00

Hats

Batch Hat

$25.00

Mugs

MiiR 12oz Camp Cup

MiiR 12oz Camp Cup

$30.00
White Ceramic Mug

White Ceramic Mug

$14.00

12oz white ceramic mug with gloss body and a nature baked bottom (microwave safe, hand wash only)

MiiR 16oz Travel Mug

$30.00

Brewing Equipment

Toddy® Artisan Small Batch Cold Brewer

$40.95

Toddy® Artisan Small Batch Cold Brewer & 12oz Coffee Beans

$50.00

Holiday Gift Set

Holiday Gift Set

$29.00

Blends

Primary Light

Primary Light

$12.00+

we're tasting: milk chocolate, sweet acidity, light body

Primary Medium

Primary Medium

$12.00+

we're tasting: dark chocolate, caramel, medium body

Primary Dark

Primary Dark

$12.00+

we're tasting: cocoa, tobacco, heavy body

Mellow

$15.00+

Black & Tan

$15.00+

Holiday Blend

$17.00+

Espresso

Retro

Retro

$12.00+

we're tasting: milk chocolate, hazelnut, toffee

Bright

Bright

$13.00+

we're tasting: berry, sweet chocolate, nutty

Single Origin

Mexico Medium Roast

Mexico Medium Roast

$15.00+

*WOMEN-OWNED* single origin Mexico NKG Bloom Zongolica SHG EP we're tasting: fruity, caramel, brown sugar

Ethiopia

Ethiopia

$17.00+

single origin Ethiopia Sheka Rainforest Alliance we're tasting: bright berry, tea, vanilla

Guatamala

Guatamala

$15.00+

single origin Guatemala Santa Rosa SHG EP we're tasting: juicy, red fruit, caramel

Brazil Decaf

Brazil Decaf

$12.00+

single origin Brazil Swiss Water Process we're tasting: red wine, cocoa, hazelnut

Mexico Dark Roast

Mexico Dark Roast

$15.00+

*WOMEN-OWNED* single origin Mexico NKG Bloom Zongolica SHG EP we're tasting: smokey, tobacco, silky bodied

Geisha - Guatamala

$17.00+

Colombia Decaf

$15.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

511 Reynolds Road, Johnson City, NY 13790

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Factory by Beer Tree Brew
orange starNo Reviews
511 Reynolds Road Johnson City, NY 13790
View restaurantnext
Food & Fire - Johnson City
orange starNo Reviews
560 Harry L. Drive Johnson City, NY 13790
View restaurantnext
Yoga Body Shop Juice Lounge - 765 Harry L Drive
orange starNo Reviews
765 Harry L Drive Johnson City, NY 13790
View restaurantnext
BROADWAY DINER
orange starNo Reviews
3140 WATSON Endwell, NY 13760
View restaurantnext
Thai Time - 96 Front St
orange starNo Reviews
96 Front St Binghamton, NY 13905
View restaurantnext
Binghamton Hots
orange star4.2 • 440
128 Washington St Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Johnson City

The Grapevine Cafe
orange star4.8 • 118
220 Main St Johnson City, NY 13790
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Johnson City
Binghamton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Endicott
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Owego
review star
Avg 4.7 (1 restaurants)
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Ithaca
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Elmira
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Jermyn
review star
No reviews yet
Scranton
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston