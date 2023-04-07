Restaurant header imageView gallery

Batch Coffee Grab + Go

review star

No reviews yet

511 Reynolds Road

Johnson City, NY 13790

Drinks

Signature Lattes

Morning Timber Maple Latte

$4.65+
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$4.65+
Caramel Macchiato

$4.65+
Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.65+
Peppermint Mocha

$4.65+
Strawberry Cold Foam Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50+
Pistachio White Chocolate Latte

$4.65+
Raspberry Mocha

$4.65+
Honey Rose Latte

$4.65+
Chocolate Orange Latte

$4.65+

Brewed coffee/ Other

House Drip

$2.65+
Cafe au Lait

$3.35+
Tea Latte

$4.65+
Matcha Latte

$4.25+
Chai Latte

$4.95+
Golden Milk Latte

$4.25+
Hot Chocolate

$3.45+
Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.45
Peppermint White Hot Cocoa

$3.45+

Espresso

Double Shot

$2.00
Quad Shot

$3.00
Macchiato

$3.75
Cortado

$4.00
Americano

$3.45+
Cappuccino

$4.50
Latte

$3.95+
Mocha

$4.50+

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

$3.95+
Nitro Cold Brew

$4.95+
Iced Tea

$3.45+
Beetroot Lemondade

$3.75+
Lemonade

$3.75+

Strawberry Lemondade

$3.75+

Indigo Lemonade

$3.75+

Lavender Lemondade

$3.75+

Smoothies

Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie

$7.50

Berries & Cream Smoothie

$7.50

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.50

Mango Tango Smoothie

$7.50

The KC Green

$7.50

Hot tea

Peppermint

$2.95+

Green Tea w/ Citrus & Ginkgo

$2.95+

Herbal Cinnamon Spice

$2.95+

Earl Grey

$2.95+

Ginger Lemon

$2.95+

English Breakfast

$2.95+

Grab & Go

Food

Bagel

$3.00

Brownie

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Danish

$4.50

Flavored Croissant

$4.50

Fresh Fruit

$1.00

Granola Bar

$3.50

Muffin

$4.00

Parfait

$6.00

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Rx Bar

$2.50

Scone

$4.00

Trail Mix

$2.00

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$10.00

Individual Valentines Sugar Cookies

$3.50

2-pack Valentines Sugar Cookies

$5.50

Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Aquafina

$1.00

Bang

$3.50+

Bubly Can

$1.00

Celsius

$3.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Common Soil Juice

$8.49

Evolve

$4.00

Gatorade

$3.00+

Kevita

$5.00

Life Wtr

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Propel

$2.50

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

open daily 7am - 4pm! located on the first floor of Factory by Beer Tree Brew, next to the entrance of Lourdes Health & Fitness. stop by on your way to or from a workout, on the way to work, or just to spend time in our cafe. our menu offers espresso and coffee drinks, smoothies, grab & go snacks, and more. 511 reynolds road, johnson city, ny (607) 296-2337

Location

511 Reynolds Road, Johnson City, NY 13790

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

