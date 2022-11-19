Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

Batch Cookie Shop - Higley & Baseline

119 Reviews

1495 N Higley Ste 107

Gilbert, AZ 85234

Order Again

Popular Items

Batch of Four Cookies
Batch of Twelve Cookies
Batch of Six Cookies

Individual Cookies

Appley Ever After Cookie

Appley Ever After Cookie

$3.85

Snickerdoodle cookie with actual apple pie baked into the center, topped with streusel and a dollop of whipped cream

Butter Pecan Cookie

Butter Pecan Cookie

$3.85

A buttery cookie filled with pecans and dusted with powdered sugar

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.85

A thick, buttery cookie filled with oversized milk chocolate chips

Maple Cream Sugar Cookie

Maple Cream Sugar Cookie

$3.85

A maple flavored sugar cookie topped with maple buttercream and drizzled with homemade maple cream

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar (Gluten-Friendly)

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar (Gluten-Friendly)

$4.35

A soft and chewy cookie bar (made with gluten-free ingredients) loaded with semi-sweet chocolate chips and oats. Additional $.50 each

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.85

A huge, soft pumpkin cookie full of over-sized semi sweet chocolate chips

Pumpkin Sugar Cookie

Pumpkin Sugar Cookie

$3.85

Thick, buttery sugar cookie topped with rich buttercream all dressed up for Thanksgiving

Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Cookie

Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.85

This unique cookie is filled with sweet vanilla chips and a surprisingly fresh pop of raspberry flavor

S'mores (Gluten Friendly)

S'mores (Gluten Friendly)

$4.35
Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.85

Huge chewy cookie filled with swirls of cinnamon roll filling and surrounded by a slightly crunchy outer layer of cinnamon sugar

Cookie Batches

Batch of Four Cookies

Batch of Four Cookies

$13.75

Batch of Nine Cookies

$29.50

Batch of Six Cookies

$19.50
Batch of Twelve Cookies

Batch of Twelve Cookies

$37.50

Juice

Juice Box

$1.75

Milk

Milk

$1.75

Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Water

Batch Water

$1.00

Packaging

Paper Sleeve

$0.15

Extra Single Box

$1.25

Gift Wrapping

SINGLE Gift Wrap

$1.50

BATCH OF FOUR Gift Wrap

$2.00

BATCH OF TWELVE Gift Wrap

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1495 N Higley Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Directions

