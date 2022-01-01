Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
American
Bars & Lounges

Batch Gastropub Delray

review star

No reviews yet

14813 Lyons Road

Delray Beach, FL 33446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14813 Lyons Road, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Directions

Gallery
Batch Gastropub image
Batch Gastropub image
Batch Gastropub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar - 25 NE 2nd Ave, Suite #208
orange starNo Reviews
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.7 • 283
411 E Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Over the Bridge Cafe
orange star4.0 • 91
814 E Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Farmhouse Delray - 204 E Atlantic Ave
orange starNo Reviews
204 East Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Brighton Beach Bagel & Bakery
orange star4.0 • 58
14587 S Military Trail Delray Beach, FL 33484
View restaurantnext
Driftwood - Boyton Beach
orange starNo Reviews
2005 S Federal Hwy Briny Breezes, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Delray Beach

Sundy House
orange star4.3 • 5,407
106 S Swinton Ave. Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Dada
orange star4.5 • 3,262
52 N. Swinton Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray - 130 S Congress Ave
orange star4.4 • 1,413
130 S Congress Ave Delray Beach, FL 33445
View restaurantnext
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
orange star4.5 • 909
25 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Delray Beach
orange star4.6 • 829
640 Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Brule Bistro
orange star4.4 • 713
200 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Delray Beach
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston