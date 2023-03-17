Restaurant header imageView gallery

Batch Micro Creamery-Promenade 2845 Center Valley Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

2845 Center Valley Parkway

Center Valley, PA 18034

Sundaes

Banana Royal

$6.75

Vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream, sliced bananas, strawberry sauce, chocolate sauce, and walnuts

Campfire Smores

$6.75

Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, graham crackers, and toasted marshmallow

Caramel Pop

$6.75

Dulche de leche ice cream, hot fudge, caramel corn, and caramel

Chips N Dip

$6.75

Vanilla ice cream, caramel, peanut butter sauce, potato chips

Chocolate Lovin'

$6.75

Chocolate ice cream, raspberry sauce, and crushed oreos

Maple Bits

$6.75

Cold brew ice cream, waffle chips, pure maple syrup, and bacon bits

Milk N' Cookies

$6.75

Cookie monster ice cream, chocolate chip cookie crumble, and crushed oreos

Minster

$6.75

Mint chocolate chip ice cream, crushed oreos, marshmallow sauce, and chocolate sauce

Salty Dog

$6.75

Vanilla ice cream, peanut butter sauce, hot fudge, pretzel pieces, and a pretzel

Strawberry Fields

$6.75

Strawberry ice cream, chocolate sauce, strawberries, and vanilla wafers

Create your own Sundae

$6.75

choose your ice cream plus two toppings (enjoy extra toppings at 50 cents each)

Swigs

3 scoops of your liking served with your favorite A-Treat soda

Small Batch Float

$5.25

2 scoops of your liking served with your favorite A-Treat soda

Large Batch Float

$6.95

3 scoops of your liking served with your favorite A-Treat soda

16oz Milkshake

$5.25

Create shake your own with our delicious flavors

20oz Milkshake

$6.95

Create shake your own with our delicious flavors

Water

$2.00
A-treat Soda

$3.00

Treats

Ice Cream Waffle Sandwich

$6.25

Two scoops of ice cream between two warm and delicious waffles

Ice Cream Nachos

$8.25

Waffle chips, three scoops of ice cream, and your choice of three toppings

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwhich

$5.25

Two scoops of ice cream between two delicious chocolate chip cookies

Batch Party Pack

$18.00

What DREAMS are made of! Enjoy two pints of your favorite Batch flavor(s), four waffle cones, four toppings, and two sauces

Ice Cream

Batch Flight

$7.85

The perfect choice for the indecisive! The Batch flight allows you to try four 2oz scoops all at once!

Hand Packed Pints

$8.00

Your favorite Batch flavors in a pint sized container to keep in your freezer at home

Regular

$4.00

1 scoop of delicious Batch ice cream in a cup or cone

Medium

$5.00

2 scoops of delicious Batch ice cream in a cup or cone

Large

$6.00

3 scoops of delicious Batch ice cream in a cup or cone

Event Sundae

$5.85

Batch Microcreamery Shakes

Banana Creme Pie

$6.95

Chocolate Fudge Xplosion

$6.95

Magical Mint

$6.95

Mocha Chip

$6.95

Monster Mash

$6.95

Peanut Butter Dream

$6.95

Samoa

$6.95

Sweet & Savory Strawberry

$6.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2845 Center Valley Parkway, Center Valley, PA 18034

Directions

