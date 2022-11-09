Batch Microcreamery - Shepherd Hills 1160 South Krocks Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1160 South Krocks Road, Allentown, PA 18106
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Allentown
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown - 768 Union Blvd
4.5 • 1,295
768 Union Blvd allentown, PA 18109
View restaurant
More near Allentown