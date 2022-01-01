Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
American
Bars & Lounges

Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap West Palm Beach

No reviews yet

223 Clematis Street

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders
Chicken 'N' Waffles
Skillet Cornbread

DESSERT

Bourbon Pecan Chocolate Tart

Bourbon Pecan Chocolate Tart

$9.00
Banana Puddin'

Banana Puddin'

$8.50

FIXINS

Buttermilk Drop Biscuits

Buttermilk Drop Biscuits

$8.50

Buttermilk Mash

$7.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

Fries

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Vinegar Slaw

$6.00

White Cheddar & Green Chile Grits

$7.00

GRASS FED

BBQ Jackfruit “Pulled Pork”

BBQ Jackfruit "Pulled Pork"

$14.50

Shredded Jackfruit, Root Beer BBQ, Crispy Onion Straws, H.M. Pickles, Potato Bun

Impossible Burger

$16.50

Plant-Based Burger, Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Whiskey-Caramelized Onion, “B1” Aioli

Red Bean & Lentil Chili

Red Bean & Lentil Chili

$14.50

Onion & Bell Pepper, Jalapeno, Creme Fraiche, Fritos

Veggie Pot Pie

$16.00

Fresh Garden Vegetables, Herbs, Biscuit Top

MAIN FARE

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$28.50
Blackened Swordfish

Blackened Swordfish

$27.00
Cajun Campanelle

Cajun Campanelle

$19.00
Chicken 'N' Waffles

Chicken 'N' Waffles

$22.50

Sweet Tea-Brined & Fried 1/2 Chicken, Cheddar Cornbread Waffle, Chili-Thyme Honey, Bourbon-Maple Butter

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.50

Roasted Chicken, Fresh Garden Vegetables, Herbs, Biscuit Top

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$18.50
Root Beer Braised Short Rib

Root Beer Braised Short Rib

$28.00
Salmon & Crawfish Étouffée

Salmon & Crawfish Étouffée

$25.50

Shrimp ‘n’ Grits

$19.50

PICNIC TABLE

Brisket & Short Rib Burger

Brisket & Short Rib Burger

$14.50
Carolina Smoked Brisket Sandwich

Carolina Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$17.50
Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders

Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders

$14.50
Mac Attack

Mac Attack

$14.00

THE GARDEN

Steakhouse Salad (w/Steak)

$21.50

6oz Strip Steak, Romaine-Arugula, Red Onion, Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Radish, Horseradish Dressing, Crispy Onion Straws

Steakhouse Salad (CHOOSE YOUR PROTEIN)

$12.00

Romaine-Arugula, Red Onion, Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Radish, Horseradish Dressing, Crispy Onion Straws

Crispy Chicken Cobb (w/Chicken)

Crispy Chicken Cobb (w/Chicken)

$19.00

Romaine & Arugula, Avocado, Grape Tomato, Candied Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Gorgonzola, Buttermilk Ranch

Crispy Chicken Cobb (CHOOSE YOUR PROTEIN)

$13.00

Roots & Grains

$17.50

TID BITS

BBQ Pulled Pork Eggrolls

BBQ Pulled Pork Eggrolls

$13.00

Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, H.M. Root Beer BBQ Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch

Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$15.00

Smoked Beef Brisket, H.M. Root Beer BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onions

Charred Okra & Shishitos

Charred Okra & Shishitos

$13.00
Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$10.50

Creme Fraiche, Chives, Candied Bacon, Whole Grain Mustard

House-Made Bacon Tots

House-Made Bacon Tots

$12.50

Shredded Russetts, Smoked Cheddar, Scallion, Ranch

Short Rib & Chorizo Taquitos

Short Rib & Chorizo Taquitos

$14.00

Skillet Cornbread

$9.00

Chili-Thyme Honey, Seasonal Local Jam, Bourbon-Maple Butter

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

223 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Directions

Gallery
Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap image
Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap image
Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap image

