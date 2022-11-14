A map showing the location of Bateeni Greenville 1868 w Arlington BlvdView gallery

Bateeni Greenville 1868 w Arlington Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

1868 w Arlington Blvd

Greenville N, NC 27834

Order Again

Appetizers

Tornado Fries

$3.95

Hummus

$4.95+

Bateeni Bread

$7.95

Falafel

$3.45+

Labneh

$5.95+

Chicken Fingers

$5.95

Kubahs

$9.95

Bateeni Sampler

$12.95

Salads

Mediterranean

$7.95

Turkish

$6.95

Cabbage

$6.95

Tabbolah

$8.95

Fattoush

$6.95

Jerusalem

$7.95

Sandwiches

Falafel

$6.95

Chicken Shawarma

$7.95

Beef Shawarma

$8.95

Gyro

$7.95

Chicken Gyro

$6.95

Jerusalem Burger

$8.95

Veggies

$7.95

Falafel Gyro

$6.95

Entrees

Kuftah Kabob

$15.95

Gyro Plate

$14.95

Chicken Kabob

$14.95

Beef Kabob

$15.95

Lamb Kabob

$16.95

Falafel Plate

$9.95

Kubah Plate

$15.95

Beef Shawarma Plate

$16.95

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$14.95

Chic

Sides

Baba Ganouj

$3.49

Cabbage Salad

$3.49

Cucumber Pickles

$3.49

Falafel

$3.49

Fatoush Salad

$3.49

Grape Leaves

$3.49

Hummus

$3.49

Jerusalem Salad

$3.49

Labneh

$3.49

Mediterranean Salad

$3.49

Olives

$3.49

Rice

$3.49

Tabbolah

$3.49

Taziki

$3.49

Tornado Fries

$3.49

Turkish Salad

$3.49

Cucumbers

Desserts

Baklava

$2.95

Kunafa

$4.95

Harisa

$2.95

Kids

Chicken Nuggers

$5.95

Pita Pizza

$5.95

Jr. Jerusalem Burger

$5.95

Drinks

Bateeni Tea

$2.95

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Fanta

$1.99

Fresh Lemonade w/ Mint

$3.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Minute Maid

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Turkish Coffee

$2.95

Unsweetened Tea

$1.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1868 w Arlington Blvd, Greenville N, NC 27834

