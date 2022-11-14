Bateeni Greenville 1868 w Arlington Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1868 w Arlington Blvd, Greenville N, NC 27834
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Breakfast Bar - 605 Albemarle Ave
No Reviews
605 Albemarle Avenue Greenville, NC 27834
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greenville N
More near Greenville N