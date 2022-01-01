Bates Bar and Grill
2 Commercial St
Braintree, MA 02184
Popular Items
The Teasers
Bates Fries Bacon Chowder
Mountain of sidewinders covered with our house made Clam Chowder, bacon, melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Garnished with fresh parsley
Bates Fries Chili Cheese
Mountain of sidewinders covered with our house made Chili, melted mozzarella, cheddar cheese, jalapeños and diced tomatoes. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side
Bates Fries Just Cheese
Mountain of sidewinders topped with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Bates Fries Pulled Pork
Mountain of sidewinders covered with our BBQ pulled pork, caramelized onions, melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of sour cream
Bone-In Wings
Juicy wings tossed in your favorite sauce: One sauce per order please
Boneless Wings
Fresh chicken tenders tossed in your favorite sauce: One sauce per order please
Breaded Onion Rings
Panko breaded served with kick n bayou sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wontons
Breaded wontons stuffed with buffalo chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with blue cheese, carrots and celery
Coconut Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp coated in a crispy golden brown coconut Served with sweet chili sauce
Salmon Cakes
Two Fresh Atlantic salmon cakes Served with seasonal salsa and our house-made lemon aioli
Seared Ahi Tuna
Seared ahi tuna served with sliced cucumbers, honey glazed wonton crisps and a cucumber wasabi sauce
Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls
Shaved steak mixed with cheddar and mozzarella cheese, wrapped in a crispy egg roll. Served with sriracha ketchup
The Meze
Toasted pita bread, Kalamata olives, carrot and celery sticks, served with a side of house made tzatziki sauce and Greek Salsa
Zucchini Sticks
Breaded and deep fried zucchini sticks. Served with our house-made tzatziki
Greens
Garden Salad
Bed of mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions. Served with grilled pita bread and your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan and croutons. Served with grilled pita bread
Greek Salad
Bed of mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives and crumbled feta cheese. Served with our house made dressing and grilled pita bread
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens and crispy romaine lettuce topped with chicken, crispy bacon, grape tomatoes, sliced avocado, hard boiled egg and blue cheese crumbles. Served with blue cheese dressing and grilled pita bread
Strawberry Pecan Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with strawberries, candied pecans and crumbled blue cheese. Served with apple cider vinaigrette and grilled pita bread
Soups
The Beef
Classic Burger
1/2 pound Angus burger grilled to your liking served on a Brioche bun. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and a pickle
BBQ Cheddar Burger
1/2 pound Angus burger grilled to your liking served on a Brioche bun. Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion rings
Hangover Burger
1/2 pound Angus burger grilled to your liking served on a Brioche bun. Topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, bacon and an over easy egg
Diablo Burger
1/2 pound Angus burger grilled to your liking served on a Brioche bun. Topped with Ghost pepper cheese, grilled jalapeños and sriracha ketchup
Sweet n Sticky Burger
1/2 pound Angus burger grilled to your liking served on a Brioche bun. Topped with Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, bacon and teriyaki sauce
Brookside Burger
1/2 pound Angus burger grilled to your liking served on a Brioche bun. Topped with crumbled blue cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms and kick n bayou sauce
Saloniki Burger
1/2 pound Angus burger grilled to your liking served on a Brioche bun. Topped with feta cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions and our house made tzatziki sauce
Heartattack Burger
1/2 pound Angus burger grilled to your liking served on a Brioche bun. Topped with American cheese, bacon, honey ham, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and ketchup
Veggie Burger
Southwest style Veggie patty made of black beans, sweet potato, corn and brown rice served on a brioche bun. Topped with grilled peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and kick n bayou sauce
Cowboy Burger
1/2 pound Angus burger grilled to your liking served on a Brioche bun. Topped with cheddar cheese, candied jalapeños, lettuce and a ranch drizzle
The Hand Held
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, BBQ sauce and our house-made dressing. Served on a brioche bun
Open Faced Pulled Pork Sandwich
Texas Toast topped with our slow cooked BBQ pulled pork and caramelized onions. Served with spicy coleslaw and your choice of one side
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with kick n bayou sauce, bread n butter pickles and our spicy coleslaw. Served on a brioche bun
Cuban Sandwich
Our slow cooked pulled pork, honey ham, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard and bread n butter pickles Served on grilled french bread
Steak Tip Hoagie
Our marinated BBQ steak tips mixed with caramelized onions, grilled peppers and American Cheese. Served on a grilled hoagie roll
Fish Sandwich
Fresh Haddock battered and fried to perfection topped with lettuce, tomatoes and tartar sauce Served on a brioche bun
Avocado BLT
Fresh sliced avocado, crispy bacon, lettuce and tomatoes served on grilled Texas toast. Served with Cape Cod chips
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast tossed with crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and our creamy caesar dressing. Served in a grilled tortilla wrap
Caesar Wrap/ No Protein
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and our creamy caesar dressing. Served in a grilled tortilla wrap
Greek Pita
Grilled pita bread topped with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese and our house made dressing.
Pastrami Sandwich
Lobster BLT
Fresh lobster salad, crispy bacon, lettuce and tomatoes served on a grilled brioche bun with Cape Cod chips
Ultimate’s Pizzas
Cheese Pizza (Red Sauce)
Traditional cheese pizza
Cheese Pizza (White)
No red sauce. Garlic infused olive oil base, topped with mozzarella/cheddar mix
Fenway Pizza
Traditional cheese topped with sausage, caramelized onions and grilled peppers
Firecracker Pizza
Traditional cheese pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, jalapeños and diced tomatoes
Hawaiian Pizza
Traditional cheese pizza topped with honey ham and pineapple
Landing Pizza
Traditional cheese pizza topped with grilled chicken and bacon. Drizzled with buttermilk ranch dressing and BBQ sauce
Veggie Patch Pizza
Traditional cheese pizza topped with fresh mushrooms, grilled peppers, red onions and diced tomatoes
Open Pit Pizza
Traditional cheese pizza topped with BBQ chicken and red onions
The Anchor Pizza
Traditional cheese pizza topped with buffalo chicken. Drizzled with blue cheese dressing
Tropical Twist Pizza
Traditional cheese pizza topped with grilled chicken, bacon and pineapple garnished with crushed red pepper flakes and parmesan cheese
Cheeseburger Pizza
White pizza topped hamburger, bacon, lettuce, pickles and red onions. Drizzled with ketchup and mustard
Grecian Pizza
White pizza cooked with grilled chick. Topped with our greek salsa and drizzled with our house made dressing
Philly Bomb Pizza
White pizza topped with Philly steak, grilled peppers, caramelized onions, and mushrooms
Clam Chowder & Bacon Pizza
White pizza topped with our house made Clam chowder, mozzarella/cheddar mix and bacon. Garnished with fresh parsley
Red Bliss Pizza
White pizza topped with our house made red bliss mashed potatoes, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and crispy bacon. Served with a dollop of sour cream
Meat Lovers Pizza
Traditional cheese pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, crispy bacon and hamburg
Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella and cheddar mix
Ch Broc Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce based pizza topped with grilled chicken and broccoli
The Main Show
Ahi Tuna Bowl
Bed of coconut jasmine rice topped with Seared Ahi Tuna, sliced avocado, shredded carrots, sesame seeds and a sweet chili glaze
Balsamic Glazed Salmon
Glazed grilled salmon served with rice pilaf and oven roasted brussel sprouts
BBQ Steak Tips
Our Famous marinated tips chargrilled to perfection, served with mashed potatoes and roasted garlic parmesan broccoli
Broccoli Alfredo
Penne tossed with broccoli and alfredo sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Garnished with fresh parsley
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Chicken, broccoli and alfredo sauced mixed with penne topped with shaved parmesan Garnished with fresh parsley
Chicken Tortellini Vodka
Cheese tortellini and chicken tossed in our house made Vodka sauce topped with shredded parmesan cheese Garnished with fresh parsley
Fish & Chips
Gold and crisp fried Haddock served with fries, spicy coleslaw and a side of tartar sauce
Greek Pasta Salad
Penne topped with sliced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, crumbled feta cheese and Kalamata olives. Served with our house made dressing on the side
Souvlaki Sticks
Traditional Greek style pork skewers served with fries, house made tzatziki sauce, grilled pita bread and Greek salsa
Sweet & Spicy Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breasts topped with teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple and jalapeños. Served with choice of two side orders
The Kids
The Side Show
Sauces on the Side
Side Ketchup
Side Yellow Mustard
Side Spicy Mustard
Side Mayo
Side House-made dressing
Side Caesar dressing
Side Blue Cheese
Side Ranch
Side Honey Mustard
Side Lite Italian
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Side BBQ
Side Buffalo
Side Kick n Bayou
Side Sriracha Ketchup
Side Sweet Chili
Side Garlic Parmesan
Side Mango Habanero
Side Teriyaki sauce
Side Golden Honey
Side Honey Hot
Side Wasabi
Side Lemon Aioli
Side Tartar Sauce
Side Marinara
Side Tzatziki
Side Sour Cream
Side Salsa
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Bates Bar and Grill has the best of both worlds in the sense that it’s a family friendly restaurant but also offers a bar that seats 30 for those wanting to eat, drink, and catch a game. The menu is sure to have something for everyone with an overall American food theme while also containing some elements of Greek cuisine.
