Bates Bar and Grill

373 Reviews

$$

2 Commercial St

Braintree, MA 02184

Order Again

Popular Items

Greek Pita
Boneless Wings
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

The Teasers

Bates Fries Bacon Chowder

$15.00

Mountain of sidewinders covered with our house made Clam Chowder, bacon, melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Garnished with fresh parsley

Bates Fries Chili Cheese

$15.00

Mountain of sidewinders covered with our house made Chili, melted mozzarella, cheddar cheese, jalapeños and diced tomatoes. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side

Bates Fries Just Cheese

$10.00

Mountain of sidewinders topped with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Bates Fries Pulled Pork

$15.00

Mountain of sidewinders covered with our BBQ pulled pork, caramelized onions, melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of sour cream

Bone-In Wings

$8.00+

Juicy wings tossed in your favorite sauce: One sauce per order please

Boneless Wings

$9.00+

Fresh chicken tenders tossed in your favorite sauce: One sauce per order please

Breaded Onion Rings

$8.00

Panko breaded served with kick n bayou sauce

Buffalo Chicken Wontons

$11.00

Breaded wontons stuffed with buffalo chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with blue cheese, carrots and celery

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

Jumbo shrimp coated in a crispy golden brown coconut Served with sweet chili sauce

Salmon Cakes

$15.00

Two Fresh Atlantic salmon cakes Served with seasonal salsa and our house-made lemon aioli

Seared Ahi Tuna

$14.00

Seared ahi tuna served with sliced cucumbers, honey glazed wonton crisps and a cucumber wasabi sauce

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$11.00

Shaved steak mixed with cheddar and mozzarella cheese, wrapped in a crispy egg roll. Served with sriracha ketchup

The Meze

$11.00

Toasted pita bread, Kalamata olives, carrot and celery sticks, served with a side of house made tzatziki sauce and Greek Salsa

Zucchini Sticks

$9.00

Breaded and deep fried zucchini sticks. Served with our house-made tzatziki

Greens

Garden Salad

$11.00

Bed of mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions. Served with grilled pita bread and your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan and croutons. Served with grilled pita bread

Greek Salad

$13.00

Bed of mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives and crumbled feta cheese. Served with our house made dressing and grilled pita bread

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens and crispy romaine lettuce topped with chicken, crispy bacon, grape tomatoes, sliced avocado, hard boiled egg and blue cheese crumbles. Served with blue cheese dressing and grilled pita bread

Strawberry Pecan Salad

$14.00

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with strawberries, candied pecans and crumbled blue cheese. Served with apple cider vinaigrette and grilled pita bread

Soups

House made Clam Chowder Served with oyster crackers

Bowl Chili

$7.00

House made Chili topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese Served with toasted pita crisps

Bowl Clam Chowder

$7.00

House made clam chowder Served with oyster crackers

The Beef

Classic Burger

$12.00

1/2 pound Angus burger grilled to your liking served on a Brioche bun. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and a pickle

BBQ Cheddar Burger

$15.00

1/2 pound Angus burger grilled to your liking served on a Brioche bun. Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion rings

Hangover Burger

$17.00

1/2 pound Angus burger grilled to your liking served on a Brioche bun. Topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, bacon and an over easy egg

Diablo Burger

$14.00

1/2 pound Angus burger grilled to your liking served on a Brioche bun. Topped with Ghost pepper cheese, grilled jalapeños and sriracha ketchup

Sweet n Sticky Burger

$15.00

1/2 pound Angus burger grilled to your liking served on a Brioche bun. Topped with Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, bacon and teriyaki sauce

Brookside Burger

$15.00

1/2 pound Angus burger grilled to your liking served on a Brioche bun. Topped with crumbled blue cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms and kick n bayou sauce

Saloniki Burger

$14.00

1/2 pound Angus burger grilled to your liking served on a Brioche bun. Topped with feta cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions and our house made tzatziki sauce

Heartattack Burger

$16.00

1/2 pound Angus burger grilled to your liking served on a Brioche bun. Topped with American cheese, bacon, honey ham, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and ketchup

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Southwest style Veggie patty made of black beans, sweet potato, corn and brown rice served on a brioche bun. Topped with grilled peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and kick n bayou sauce

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

1/2 pound Angus burger grilled to your liking served on a Brioche bun. Topped with cheddar cheese, candied jalapeños, lettuce and a ranch drizzle

The Hand Held

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, BBQ sauce and our house-made dressing. Served on a brioche bun

Open Faced Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Texas Toast topped with our slow cooked BBQ pulled pork and caramelized onions. Served with spicy coleslaw and your choice of one side

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with kick n bayou sauce, bread n butter pickles and our spicy coleslaw. Served on a brioche bun

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Our slow cooked pulled pork, honey ham, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard and bread n butter pickles Served on grilled french bread

Steak Tip Hoagie

$16.00

Our marinated BBQ steak tips mixed with caramelized onions, grilled peppers and American Cheese. Served on a grilled hoagie roll

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Fresh Haddock battered and fried to perfection topped with lettuce, tomatoes and tartar sauce Served on a brioche bun

Avocado BLT

$12.00

Fresh sliced avocado, crispy bacon, lettuce and tomatoes served on grilled Texas toast. Served with Cape Cod chips

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed with crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and our creamy caesar dressing. Served in a grilled tortilla wrap

Caesar Wrap/ No Protein

$9.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and our creamy caesar dressing. Served in a grilled tortilla wrap

Greek Pita

$11.00

Grilled pita bread topped with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese and our house made dressing.

Pastrami Sandwich

$14.00

Lobster BLT

$26.00Out of stock

Fresh lobster salad, crispy bacon, lettuce and tomatoes served on a grilled brioche bun with Cape Cod chips

Ultimate’s Pizzas

We apologize but there are no combinations for our Ultimates Pizza's. Our dough is made fresh, in house every day. Our sauce is an old family recipe that been tried and perfected over the years. Our cheese is a mozzarella/cheddar mix that helps give our pizza a distinctive flavor.

Cheese Pizza (Red Sauce)

$9.00

Traditional cheese pizza

Cheese Pizza (White)

$9.00

No red sauce. Garlic infused olive oil base, topped with mozzarella/cheddar mix

Fenway Pizza

$12.00

Traditional cheese topped with sausage, caramelized onions and grilled peppers

Firecracker Pizza

$13.00

Traditional cheese pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, jalapeños and diced tomatoes

Hawaiian Pizza

$11.00

Traditional cheese pizza topped with honey ham and pineapple

Landing Pizza

$13.00

Traditional cheese pizza topped with grilled chicken and bacon. Drizzled with buttermilk ranch dressing and BBQ sauce

Veggie Patch Pizza

$13.00

Traditional cheese pizza topped with fresh mushrooms, grilled peppers, red onions and diced tomatoes

Open Pit Pizza

$12.00

Traditional cheese pizza topped with BBQ chicken and red onions

The Anchor Pizza

$11.00

Traditional cheese pizza topped with buffalo chicken. Drizzled with blue cheese dressing

Tropical Twist Pizza

$14.00

Traditional cheese pizza topped with grilled chicken, bacon and pineapple garnished with crushed red pepper flakes and parmesan cheese

Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.00

White pizza topped hamburger, bacon, lettuce, pickles and red onions. Drizzled with ketchup and mustard

Grecian Pizza

$14.00

White pizza cooked with grilled chick. Topped with our greek salsa and drizzled with our house made dressing

Philly Bomb Pizza

$15.00

White pizza topped with Philly steak, grilled peppers, caramelized onions, and mushrooms

Clam Chowder & Bacon Pizza

$14.00

White pizza topped with our house made Clam chowder, mozzarella/cheddar mix and bacon. Garnished with fresh parsley

Red Bliss Pizza

$15.00

White pizza topped with our house made red bliss mashed potatoes, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and crispy bacon. Served with a dollop of sour cream

Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.00

Traditional cheese pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, crispy bacon and hamburg

Alfredo Pizza

$10.00

Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella and cheddar mix

Ch Broc Alfredo Pizza

$13.00

Alfredo sauce based pizza topped with grilled chicken and broccoli

The Main Show

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$18.00

Bed of coconut jasmine rice topped with Seared Ahi Tuna, sliced avocado, shredded carrots, sesame seeds and a sweet chili glaze

Balsamic Glazed Salmon

$23.00

Glazed grilled salmon served with rice pilaf and oven roasted brussel sprouts

BBQ Steak Tips

$24.00

Our Famous marinated tips chargrilled to perfection, served with mashed potatoes and roasted garlic parmesan broccoli

Broccoli Alfredo

$13.00

Penne tossed with broccoli and alfredo sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Garnished with fresh parsley

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$17.00

Chicken, broccoli and alfredo sauced mixed with penne topped with shaved parmesan Garnished with fresh parsley

Chicken Tortellini Vodka

$17.00

Cheese tortellini and chicken tossed in our house made Vodka sauce topped with shredded parmesan cheese Garnished with fresh parsley

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Gold and crisp fried Haddock served with fries, spicy coleslaw and a side of tartar sauce

Greek Pasta Salad

$13.00

Penne topped with sliced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, crumbled feta cheese and Kalamata olives. Served with our house made dressing on the side

Souvlaki Sticks

$19.00

Traditional Greek style pork skewers served with fries, house made tzatziki sauce, grilled pita bread and Greek salsa

Sweet & Spicy Grilled Chicken

$20.00

Grilled chicken breasts topped with teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple and jalapeños. Served with choice of two side orders

The Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Fish Sticks

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$5.00

The Side Show

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Coconut Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Rstd GP Broc

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Greek Salsa

$4.00

Spicy Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Greek Salad

$5.00

Side Pita Bread

$2.00

Carrots/Celery

$2.00

Sauces on the Side

Side Ketchup

Side Yellow Mustard

Side Spicy Mustard

Side Mayo

Side House-made dressing

$0.75

Side Caesar dressing

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Lite Italian

$0.75

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Apple Cider Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Buffalo

$0.75

Side Kick n Bayou

$0.75

Side Sriracha Ketchup

$0.75

Side Sweet Chili

$0.75

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Side Mango Habanero

$0.75

Side Teriyaki sauce

$0.75

Side Golden Honey

$0.75

Side Honey Hot

$0.75

Side Wasabi

$0.75

Side Lemon Aioli

$0.75

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Tzatziki

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Salsa

$1.00

Dessert

Molten Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

One Scoop

$2.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bates Bar and Grill has the best of both worlds in the sense that it’s a family friendly restaurant but also offers a bar that seats 30 for those wanting to eat, drink, and catch a game. The menu is sure to have something for everyone with an overall American food theme while also containing some elements of Greek cuisine.

Website

Location

2 Commercial St, Braintree, MA 02184

Directions

Gallery
Bates Bar and Grill image

