Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Bath Brewing Company

343 Reviews

$$

141 Front Street

Bath, ME 04530

to share

brewer's fries

$15.00

plates & handhelds

salmon

$22.00

tenderloin

$28.00

burger

$17.00

grilled cheese

$14.00

napoleon

$20.00

haddock sandwich

$17.00

chicken plate

$22.00

sweets

cheesecake

$8.00

flourless cake

$8.00

bread pudding

$8.00

additions

Cod Coconut Curry

$25.00Out of stock

Duck

$30.00

Kids

kids chicken fingers

$10.00

kids burger

$10.00

kids fish & chips

$10.00

kids grilled cheese

$10.00

kids dessert

Draft (Happy Hour)

Maine Brewer's Guild Collab.

$5.00

Bath Pale Ale

$5.00

Grateful Red

$5.00

2022 Mug Club Memberships

2022 Mug Club New Member

$60.00

Beer

Bath Pale Ale

Sea Trial

Wings

Wine

Champagne

Rose

Sauvignon Blanc

Gruner Veltiner

Vhino Verde

Chardonnay

Temprenillo

Medoc

Red Blend

Cabernet Sauvignon

Food

Garden Salad

Grilled Caesar Salad

8oz Brewers Burger

Portobello sandwich

Fish n Chips

Baked Haddock

Streak Tip Dinner

Grilled Salmon

Blackened Salmon

Event Prepayment

Event Prepayment

team meals

harvest salad

soup

burger

haddock sandwich

grilled cheese

Cauliflower

Chicken Thighs

Brewer's Fries

cauliflower

Merchandise BBC

Little Sticker

$0.50

Big Sticker

$0.75

BBC Can Glass

$6.00

BBC English Pint Glass

$6.00

Beanie

$20.00

Dad Cap (baseball hat)

$24.00

Gildan Navy Tee

$16.00

Hoodie Sweatshirt

$40.00

Bella Jersey Tee (heather)

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A cozy neighborhood pub in downtown Bath featuring delicious hand-crafted beers and modern pub fare. To place an order by phone, please call the number above.

Location

141 Front Street, Bath, ME 04530

Directions

