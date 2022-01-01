Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Bath Brewing Company
343 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A cozy neighborhood pub in downtown Bath featuring delicious hand-crafted beers and modern pub fare. To place an order by phone, please call the number above.
Location
141 Front Street, Bath, ME 04530
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
727 Ocean Sunset Bar at Smuggler's Cove Inn
No Reviews
727 Ocean Point Road East Boothbay, ME 04544
View restaurant
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Freeport - 20 Bow Street
No Reviews
20 Bow Street Freeport, ME 04032
View restaurant