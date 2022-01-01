A map showing the location of Batson River - Biddeford, ME 17 Lincoln StreetView gallery

Batson River - Biddeford, ME 17 Lincoln Street

review star

No reviews yet

17 Lincoln Street

Biddeford, ME 04005

Order Again

Snacks (D)

Duck Fat Cornbread

$9.00

Wings

$15.00

Duck Tartine

$15.00

Fries

$7.00

Polenta Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Roasted Squash

$14.00

Seared Broccolini

$15.00

Crisp Potatoes

$13.00

Shares (D)

Sausage + Pretzel

$18.00

Poutine

$18.00

Burrata

$18.00

Bangs Island Mussels

$20.00

Short Rib Tacos

$18.00

Salads (D)

Roasted Beet Salad

$18.00

Pear Salad

$17.00

Plates

Batson Burger

$18.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$24.00Out of stock

Steak Frites

$36.00

Pork + Beans

$28.00

Scallops

$36.00

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Potato Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Sausage Pizza

$17.00

Sweet

Pot de Creme

$11.00Out of stock

Apple Crisp

$10.00

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$12.00

Happy Hour

Bourbon Giardiniera

$5.00

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Pretzel + Beer Cheese

$5.00

Duck Fat Cornbread

$5.00

HH Food

Bourbon Giardiniera

$5.00

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Pretzel + Beer Cheese

$5.00

Duck Fat Cornbread

$5.00

HH Drinks

HH Widgery Wharf IPA

$5.00

HH Homegrown

$5.00

HH Drake's

$5.00

HH Cold IPA

$5.00

HH Session IPA

$5.00

HH Vienna Lager

$5.00

HH Coffee Porter

$5.00

HH Elan DIPA

$5.00

HH Kolsch

$5.00

HH Canadian Pilsner

$5.00

HH Cleaves Cove

$5.00

HH Pogs IPA

$5.00

HH Schwarzbier

$5.00

HH Czech Amber

$5.00

HH Famille Perrin (Red Blend)

$5.00

HH Mohua SB (White)

$5.00

HH Prosecco

$5.00

HH Downeast Cider

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17 Lincoln Street, Biddeford, ME 04005

Directions

