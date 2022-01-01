Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Batson River Brewing & Distilling Portland

review star

No reviews yet

82 Hanover Street

Portland, ME 04101

Order Again

Popular Items

MARGHERITA PIZZA
CAJUN FRIES
BATSON BURGER

PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$15.00

tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$17.00

grana, mozzarella, calabrian chili, thyme, hot honey

POTATO PIZZA

$17.00

garlic chili oil, taleggio, grana, rosemary, bacon, shallot

SANDWICHES

BATSON BURGER

$18.00

pineland farms beef, white american, boursin, onion, bacon, lettuce, brioche. Sorry, we are not able to accommodate requests for doneness on take-out burgers. Our smash patties are fully cooked through.

FRIED CHICKEN

$16.00

red cabbage slaw, spicy remoulade, pickled jalapeño

SNACKS

CAJUN FRIES

$8.00

spicy remoulade

MARINATED OLIVES

$6.00

castelvetranos, lemon, herbs

DUCK FAT CORNBREAD

$10.00

hot honey, bourbon maple butter

GARLIC + CHILI WINGS

$15.00

roasted garlic + calabrian chili sauce, fried garlic, crispy parmesan

POLENTA FRIES

$12.00

black garlic aioli

WOOD OVEN ROASTED BROCCOLINI

$15.00

chili, parmesan, salsa verde

SHARES

BAVARIAN SAUSAGE AND PRETZEL

$18.00

house sausage, beer mustard, bourbon giardiniera, beer cheese

POUTINE

$18.00

roasted jalapeño, onion strings, fries, cheese curds, ipa gravy

SALAD

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$18.00

cucumber, fennel, speck, ricotta salata, mesclun greens, basil pesto, pine nuts, sherry vinaigrette

Melon Salad

$18.00

romaine, endive, pickled onion, avocado, cotija, marcona almond, citrus vinaigrette

DESSERT

Peaches and Cream

$11.00

whipped cream, duckfat cornbread, candied pecans, peach butter

BEER 4-PACKS

CLEAVES COVE IPA 4-PACK

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Batson River Brewing and Distilling Portland

Location

82 Hanover Street, Portland, ME 04101

