Italian

Battalion

946 Reviews

$$

604 S Alamo St

San Antonio, TX 78205

Order Again

Antipasti

Herbed Parmesan Butter

$7.00

Calabrian Eggplant

$7.00

Roasted Garlic Olive Oil

$7.00

House Marinated Olives

$5.00

Garlic, Citrus, Sambuca, Chile de Arbol

Bread Refill

Primi

Steak Tartare

$14.00

House Pickles, Parmesan, Whole Grain Mustard

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$14.00

Tomato, Chilies, Oregano

Three Cheese Beef and Pork "Meatballs"

$14.00

Roasted Garlic Tomato Sauce, Parmesan

Seasonal Risotto

$14.00

Changes Daily

Add Meatball

$3.50

Add Shrimp

$3.50

Insalate

Watermelon Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Pickled Fresno, Farro, Candied Pecan

Pear Salad

$12.00

Salami, Calabrese, Olive, Parmesan, Red Onion

Chopped Bibb

$12.00

Blue Cheese, Crispy Pepperoni, Tomato, Peperoncini

Pasta

Spinach Dumplings

$14.00

Walnut, Proscuitto, Truffle Cream

Mushroom Strozzapreti

$14.00

Artichoke, Arugula, White Wine Cream

Trenne Bombay

$14.00

Pomodoro, Cream, Pancetta, Dill

Manicotto di Spinaci

$14.00

Ricotta, Pomodoro, Basil

Garganelli Alla Norma

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled Onion, Rosemary, Cream

Italian Style Lasagna

$14.00Out of stock

Pork Ragu, Besciamella, Oregano, Chilies

Pasta Red Sauce

$14.00

Pasta Butter Sauce

$14.00

Portata Principale

Eggplant Parmesan

$22.00

Fontina, Parmesan Custard, Besciamella, Pomodoro, Basil

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Basil

Parmesan-Herb Crusted Lamb Chops

$38.00

Roasted Garlic, White Wine Butter Sauce

Quail Marsala

$34.00

Peperonata, Gremolata

Pan Seared Halibut

$36.00

Cabbage Slaw, Chili-Garlic Oil

NY Strip alla Florentine

$40.00

Rosemary, Lemon, Fennel Pollen

+Chop

$9.50

Contorni

Sweet Potatoes

$9.00

Local Mushrooms, Garlic, Thyme

Grilled Beets

$9.00

Fennel, Dijon Vinaigrette, Dill

Warm Tomatoes

$9.00

Whipped Feta, Mint, Fresno

Charred Green Beans

$9.00

Pomodoro, Goat Feta

Dessert

Panna Cotta

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Cannoli

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.00

Coca Cola Zero

$3.00

7UP

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Refill

Big Dogs

Planeta Etna

$5.00

Casa Lunardi

$5.00

Pio Gavi

$7.00

Chandon Spritz

$7.00

Big Bark

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Mer Soleil

$12.00

Luca Bosio

$12.00
Chef driven restaurant with a Northern Italian inspiration.

