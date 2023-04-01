- Home
Batter & Berries Olympia Fields
3462 Vollmer Road
Olympia Fields, IL 60461
Main Menu
World Famous French Toast
Blueberry French Toast
Fresh blueberry batter, fresh blueberries & blueberry cream sauce
Strawberry French Toast
Fresh strawberry batter, fresh strawberries & strawberry sauce
Lemon French Toast
Fresh squeezed lemon batter, lemon zest, sumac & candied walnuts
Caramel French Toast
Caramel batter, candied walnuts & Dulce De Leche
French Toast Flight
A sample of strawberry, blueberry, lemon & carmel French toasts (no substitutions)
Super Flight
French toast flight plus a slice of the special toast (no substitutions)
Special Toast
Breakfast Specialties
We're Moving on Up Executive
7oz Linz Heritage Angus Rib Eye steak, grilled onions and mushrooms, Love Cork Screw "We're Movin on Up" cabernet sauce, with 2 eggs COOKED TO ORDER, & B&B cheese crusted hash browns
Cluck & Gravy
Handmade buttermilk & herb biscuits, B&B housemade chicken sausage gravy & an egg COOKED TO ORDER
The Traditional
2 eggs, B&B cheese crusted hash browns & choice of bacon, ham or portabella
Breakfast Sandwich
1 egg, cheese & your choice of bacon or ham on Texas toast, or mult-grain
B&B Breakfast Wrap
Scrambled eggs, B&B cheese crusted hash browns & bacon or ham, in a tomato tortilla
Cluck-N-Gaufre (Goof)
Sweet potato waffle, stuffed with bits of fried chicken, topped with a buttermilk herb-fried chicken breast & nutmeg hot sauce
Poutine
Waffles
Apple Belgique
Apple butter, cinnamon & spice caramelized Granny Smith apples & cinnamon sugar
Blueberry Belgique
Blueberry, lemon& spice batter, fresh blueberries & blueberry cream
Banana-Walnut Belgique
Fresh banana & walnut batter, caramelized bananas & vanilla rum-sauce
Deconstructed Omelets
We're Moving on Up Ribeye Omelet
7oz Linz Heritage Angus Rib Eye steak, grilled onions and mushrooms, Love Cork Screw "We're Movin on Up" cabernet sauce & stuffed with Smoked Gouda
Chicken Fajita Omelet
Fajita grilled chicken, red onions, and peppers stuffed with Cheddar Jack cheese
Sausage Omelet
B&B Sausage, peppers, onion, smothered in chicken sausage gravy & stuffed with American cheese
Spinach Omelet
Sauteed spinach with mushrooms & sundried tomato puree stuffed with Asiago cheese
Green City Omelet
Sauteed zucchini, summer squash, peppers, onioins & mushrooms with herbed egg whites
Cakes
Sandwiches, Wraps, & Specialties
LaColombe Brisket Hash
12 hour coffee & ancho chili braised Brisket, caramelized onion, cheddar hash browns, fried egg, brown sugar ancho coffee sauce
Bella Hash
Balsamic roasted portabella, zucchini, yellow squash, red onions over brown sugar & sage sweet potato with maple dijon sauce
LaColombe Brisket Sandwich
12 hour coffee & ancho chili braised Brisket, brown sugar ancho sauce, chili aioli on pretzel bun
Angus Steak Burger
7oz cracked pepper rubbed Linz Heritage Angus burger, cheddar, grilled onion on Brioche bun COOK TO ORDER
The Bella
Cracked pepper & garlic roasted portabella, sundried tomato, spinach puree, spinach, Aioli on Brioche
Grown Up Grilled Cheese, Tomato
Tripple decker Cheddar Jack, Smoked Gouda & American cheeses, & grilled onion on grilled Pan Italiano with Tomato relish
BFF Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken, tomato, cheddar, pepper aioli, B&B pickle chips & Romain on maple butter Brioche
Hot Chicken Wrap
Buttermilk fried chicken house hotsauce, tomato, cheddar, red onion, B&B pickle chips, pepper aioli & Romaine in tomato tortilla
KISS Chicken Wrap
Herb grilled chicken breast, Romaine, maple Parmigiano dressing, Asiago in spinach tortilla
Chili Garlic-Grilled Shrimp Wrap
Ancho, Arbol & Cayenne Chili grilled jumbo shrimp, Romaine, red onion, Roma tomato, & remoulade in a tomato tortilla
Issa Veggie Wrap
Chopped spinach & baby greens, red pepper, green pepper, portabella, zucchini, squash, sundried tomato viniagrette in spinach tortilla
Shorty's
Greens
Batter & Berries Salad
Herbed grilled chicken, mixed greens, maple goat cheese, strawberries, shaved red onions, cucumber, candied walnuts, & raspberry vinaigrette, brioche croutons
XXL Shrimp Salad
Chili-Garlic grilled XXL Shrimp, baby greens, charred scallion, peppers, carrots, Asiago, cherry tomatoes, sun-dried tomato vinaigrette
Super Food Salad
Spinach, avocado, Granny Smith apple, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, roasted almonds, raspberry vinaigrette
On the Side
Sweet potato fries
2 Eggs
Bacon
Brisket
Ham
B&B Chicken Sausage
B&B Pork Sausage
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast
B&B cheese crusted hash browns
B&B sweet potato & sage hash browns
Fresh Fruit
Mixed Veggies
Spinach
Herb Fries
Steak (no gravy)
Steak (w/gravy)
Texas Toast
Avocado
Extra maple butter
Extra hot sauce
Multi-grain
Side Shrimp
Side Cheese
Extra Sauce-Ramekin
Extra Sauce-Bowl
Side Portabella
Impossible Sausage
Solo Biscuit
All Star Specials
Catfish Executive
Impossible Wrap
Impossible Burger
Two Fish Bennie
Two deep fried salmon pieces topped with egg & 3 the CHI way aioli
Uncle Nearest Shortrib
Collaboration with Uncle Nearest Whiskey, U.N. 1884 Small Batch, brown sugar & spice braised shortrib finished with U.N. 1884 BBQ Sauce.
Jambalaya Omelet
Soul Hash
Soul & Smoke smoked pulled pork on top of B&B cheese crusted hash browns. Served with two eggs made your way and Smokey bbq sauce.
Smoked Poutine
Soul & Smoke smoked pulled pork on top of B&B cheese herb fries. Served with two eggs made your way and Smokey bbq sauce.
S&S Sandwich
Soul & Smoke smoked pulled pork on top a pretzel bun with Smokey bbq sauce. Served with B&B herb fries.
Drinks
Drinks
Hot Drinks
Merchandise
Batter & Berries Champagne Flute
Batter & Berries T-Shirt SMALL v-neck
Batter & Berries T-Shirt MEDIUM v-neck
Batter & Berries T-Shirt LARGE v-neck
Batter & Berries T-Shirt XL v-neck
Batter & Berries T-Shirt SMALL unisex
Batter & Berries T-Shirt MEDIUM unisex
Batter & Berries T-Shirt LARGE unisex
Batter & Berries T-Shirt XL unisex
Batter & Berries T-Shirt XXL unisex
Batter & Berries T-Shirt XXXL unisex
Retail can Benjamin Hot Tea
Catering Menu
1/2 Pans
1/2 Single Flavor Toast
1/2 Pan Flight
1/2 Pan Special Toast
1/2 Pan Fried Chicken
1/2 Pan Ham
1/2 Pan Jerk Thighs
1/2 Pan Grilled Chicken
1/2 Pan Portabella
1/2 Pan Biscuits & Gravy
1/2 Pan Egg Whites
1/2 Pan Whole Eggs
1/2 Pan Apple Waffle
1/2 Pan Blueberry Waffle
1/2 Pan Cluck & Gaufre(no Breast)
1/2 Pan B&B Salad
1/2 Pan Issa Veggie Wrap
1/2 Pan KISS Wrap
1/2 Pan Hot Chicken Wrap
1/2 Pan Brisket Hash
Catfish Fillet Small
Crab Cake 4 pc
Salmon Croquette Small
Salmon Fillet Small
1/2 Pan Bella Hash
1/2 Pan Cluck & Gaufre(w/ Breast)
1/2 Pan Fresh Fruit
1/2 Pan Grilled Veggies
1/2 Pan Roasted Veggies(Bella Mix)
1/2 Pan Hash
1/2 Pan Maple Chicken Sausage
1/2 Pan Pork Sausage
1/2 Pan Bacon
Full Pans
Super Flight Pan
Pan Single Flavor Toast
Flight Pan
Special Toast Pan
Fried Chicken Pan
Brisket Pan
Ham Pan
Jerk Thighs Pan
Grilled Chicken Pan
Portabella Pan
Biscuits & Gravy Pan
Egg Whites Pan
Whole Eggs Pan
Apple Waffle Pan
Blueberry Waffle Pan
Cluck & Gaufre Pan(no Breast)
B&B Salad Pan
Hot Chicken Wrap Pan
Issa Veggie Wrap Pan
KISS Wrap Pan
Brisket Hash Pan
Catfish Fillet Large
Crab Cakes 8 pc
Salmon Croquette Large
Salmon Fillet Large
Bella Hash Pan
Cluck & Gaufre(w/ Breast) Pan
Fresh Fruit Pan
Grilled Veggies Pan
Hash Pan
Maple Chicken Sausage Pan
Pork Sausage Pan
Bacon Pan
Roasted Veggies(Bella Mix) Pan
Impossible Sausage Pan
Coffee Traveler
Catering Fees
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
3462 Vollmer Road, Olympia Fields, IL 60461