Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Batter Rebellion

252 Reviews

$$

5 E Citrus Ave

Suite 107

Redlands, CA 92373

Order Again

Popular Items

Veg Out Pasta
Upstream Poke
Pretzel Bites

Soda

Barqs Root Beer

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Lemonade Light

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Red Bull

$5.00

Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Raspberry Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Kids Drink

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.50

Kids Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Kids Raspberry Tea

$1.50

Kids Soda

$2.00

Kids Apple Juice

$1.50

Kids Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Choc Milk

$2.50

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Hot Water

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$5.00

Sparkling Water

Soda Water

$1.00

Appetizers

Buffaloed

$9.00

Ceviche (Sat&Sun)

$11.50
Chick Peas!

Chick Peas!

$12.00

Fun-Guys

$8.50

Kiss My Hass

$12.50
Obscene Poutine

Obscene Poutine

$13.50

Canadian Classic Poutine - Braised Beef Short Rib, Waffle Fries, Demi Glaze, Cheese Curds, White Cheddar Mornay Sauce, Crispy Shallots, Rebel Sauce, Pickled Jalepenos and Fresno Chiles, minced Parsley. *Add Egg for $1.00

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$9.50

WE HEARD YOU! Pretzel Bites are HERE! Delicious Salted Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese, IPA Mustard and Garlic Aioli!

Upstream Poke

Upstream Poke

$14.50

Poke Nachos - Ahi Poke, Fried Wontons, Edamame Puree, Pico De gallo, Avocado, Home Pickled Jalapeños and Fresnos, Sriracha Aioli, Scallions & Sesame Soy Vinaigrette.

When Pigs Fly

$12.00

Salads

Seasonal Summer Salad - Spring Mix, Baby Arugula, Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Radish, English Cucumber, Fresh Fennel, Cajun Deep Fried Fennel, Deconstructed Buttermilk “Ranch” Dressing, Champagne Vinaigrette, Goat Cheese Foam & Dill oil.
Heart Of Caesar

Heart Of Caesar

$14.50

Baby romaine lettuce topped with cotija cheese, pickled chilis, toasted pepitas and a cilantro lime Caesar dressing.

Rolling Stone Salad

$14.50

Side Salad

$6.00

Spring Mix, Fresh Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, and your choice of Dressing

Upstream Salad

Upstream Salad

$17.00

Ahi Poke, Edamame Puree, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Home Pickled Jalapeños and Fresnos, Siracha Aioli, Green Onions, Sesame Soy Vinaigrette On Mixed Greens.

Entrees

Black Sheep

Black Sheep

$17.00

Bacon Jam Burger - 6 oz Angus Beef Patty, Monterey Cheese, Bacon Jam, Rebel Sauce, Home made Nori Onion Rings, Charcoal Infused Bun, Served with Waffle Fries and Rebel Sauce.

Copacabana

Copacabana

$14.00

Cuban Sandwich with a TUDE! IPA Dijon mustard, Swiss cheese. house-made pickles, ham prosciutto, carnitas, pickled onions, rebel sauce and a Brioche Bun, Served with Fries

Don't Be Chicken

Don't Be Chicken

$16.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich - Brioche Bun, Fried Chicken Thigh, Sweet and Spicy Sauce, House-made IPA Mustard, House-made Pickles and Lettuce. Served with Fries

Fowl Mouth

Fowl Mouth

$17.00

Southern Style Chicken & Waffles - House made Chicken Tenders, Cheddar Jalapeño Cornbread Waffle, Roasted Corn Aioli, Spicy House Honey & Spicy Maple Bourbon Syrup. OR Buffallo-Waffalo - RanchSpiced Waffle, Spicy Rebel Chicken Wing with House made Ranch, Shaved Carrots, Celery topped with Rebel Hot Sauce.

Glazed Over

Glazed Over

$17.00

Savory/Sweet Brioche Cheeseburger - 8 oz Angus Beef Patty, Honey Bacon, Sunny Side Up Egg, Mild Cheddar Cheese, Whole Grain Mustard, Glazed Brioche Bun. Served with Waffle Fries and Rebel Sauce.

High Steak

$24.00

Plain Jane

$9.50

Classic Vanilla Waffle, Powdered Sugar, Maple Syrup, House Butter and Mint

Rice Rice Baby

$13.00

Rooster

$22.00
Veg Out Pasta

Veg Out Pasta

$13.50

Gemelli pasta, roasted corn, cotija cheese, pickled chilis and cilantro lime aioli. Just like street corn but on a pasta! It's amazing!

Where's The Beef

Where's The Beef

$16.50

4oz Impossible Patty, American Cheese, House Thousand Island, Chopped Lettuce, Onion and Tomato on a Brioche Bun, served with Fries

Stuffed

$18.00

Kiddos

Kids Cheese Burger (Whatever)

Kids Cheese Burger (Whatever)

$9.50

Cheeseburger with an 4 oz Angus Beef Patty, Mild Cheddar Cheese and Brioche Bun Served with Fries. Dress It Up with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion for $1.00

Mac N Cheese (Dont Know)

Mac N Cheese (Dont Know)

$8.00

Battered Mac and Cheese Ball, Aioli & Waffle Fries.

Tender & Fries (Not Hungry)

Tender & Fries (Not Hungry)

$8.50

Battered Chicken Tenders, Waffles & Maple Syrup.

Sides

Bacon (3)

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Eggs (2)

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Spring Mix, Fresh Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, and your choice of Dressing

Side O Fries

$5.00

Your choice of Waffle Fries! (Lemon Garlic, Blackening Seasoning or Charcoal infused Salt!) Served with Rebel Sauce!

Waffle

$4.50

Soup Of The Day

$5.50

Side Fruit

$4.00

Desserts

Floor is Lava

Floor is Lava

$9.50

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake with a Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream.

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$9.50

Powdered Smores Spiceology blend and Chocolate Sauce

Unlawful Waffle

$8.50Out of stock

WTF (Funnel Cake Fries)

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$3.50

KIMBERLY PTA

Kimberly PTA

WILDCATS

WILDCATS

check markIntimate
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Located in downtown Redlands, Batter Rebellion strives to live up to its name by featuring a unique menu full of your favorite classics with exciting battered twists and turns. Enjoy sinfully delicious entrées and desserts paired with daring cocktails, wine or craft beer. Come hangout with friends, family and outsiders in a raw modern ambiance filled with great music and good vibes! SEE YOU ON THE WILD SIDE!

Website

Location

5 E Citrus Ave, Suite 107, Redlands, CA 92373

Directions

