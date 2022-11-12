Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Batter Rebellion
252 Reviews
$$
Located in downtown Redlands, Batter Rebellion strives to live up to its name by featuring a unique menu full of your favorite classics with exciting battered twists and turns. Enjoy sinfully delicious entrées and desserts paired with daring cocktails, wine or craft beer. Come hangout with friends, family and outsiders in a raw modern ambiance filled with great music and good vibes! SEE YOU ON THE WILD SIDE!
5 E Citrus Ave, Suite 107, Redlands, CA 92373
