Batter Up Pancakes CLOVIS location at (HERNDON/FOWLER) CLOVIS location at (HERNDON/FOWLER)

Popular Items
Breakfast
Pancakes
Speciality Cakes
Cinnamon Roll Cake
Just Like Eating the Center of a Cinnamon Roll in Every Bite.
Nina
Chocolate Chips, Bananas, Oats
Cheese Cake
Topped With a Thin Layer of Cream-Cheese Frosting, Crushed Graham Crackers & a Drizzle of our Special Sauce Made from Sour Cream, Pure Vanilla Extract, House-Made Lemon Syrup & Powered Sugar
Apple Cinn Chip Crunch
Apples & Cinnamon Chips Topped with an Oatmeal Brown Sugar Streusel
Bunt Cake
Pecans & Your Choice of Strawberry, Blueberry or Banana
Oreo Cake
Crushed Oreo's Drizzled with Chocolate Sauce & Whipped Cream
Coco's Cake
Chocolate Buttermilk Pancake with Chocolate Chips & Drizzled with Chocolate Sauce Topped with Whipped Cream
Hawaiian Cake
Macadamia Nuts & Banana Topped with Whipped Cream, a Slice of Grilled Pineapple & Homemade Coconut Syrup
Letti's S'More Cake
Honey Grahams & Chocolate Chips Topped with Crushed Grahams, Homemade Marshmallow Topping & Chocolate Drizzle
The Intimidator
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage & Ham all Cooked inside Cake
BUP Style Funnel Balls
Our Pancake batter deep fried
Chip Cake
Your Choice of M&Ms, Chocolate Chips, Toffee Chips or Cinnamon Chips, Topped with Whipped Cream
Nikke's Eggless Cookie Dough
Eggless Cookie Dough Topped with More Cookie Dough
Coffee Cake
Cooked With Cinnamon Topped with Homemade Coffee Cake Crumbles
Trio-Specialty Cakes
French Toast
French Toast
Soaked in our Secret Batter then Dusted with Powdered Sugar
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Homemade Cinnamon Roll Bread Soaked in our Secret Batter Then Dusted with Powdered Sugar
Banana Bread French Toast
Sliced Bananas, Fresh Blueberries & Strawberries Scattered atop Homemade Banana Bread & Dusted with Powdered Sugar
Combo Meals
Turn Two
Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Choice of Old Fashion or Whole Grain Blue Cornmeal & Two Eggs (Any Style)
The Mike
Two Buttermilk Pancakes Choice of Old Fashion, Whole Grain Blue Cornmeal or French Toast. Two Eggs (Any Style) & Two Pieces of Bacon, Sausage or Ham
1-2-3
One Buttermilk Pancake, Choice of Old Fashion or Whole Grain Blue Cornmeal, Two Eggs (Any Style) & Three Pieces of Bacon, Sausage or Ham
Egg Dishes
Vegan
Vegan Gluten Free Pancakes
Made with Gluten Free Pancake Mix and Almond Milk
Vegan Old Fashion
Made with our Old-Fashioned Pancake Mix and Almond Milk
Vegan Meal
Tomatoes, Onion, Green Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Mushrooms Served on Hash Browns Whole Meal Cooked with Olive Oil
3-Egg Omelet
Trip To The Mound Omelet
Omelet With Your Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham Sautéed Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes Cheddar & Jack Cheese
Wild Pitch Omelet
Omelet With Jalapeño, Sautéed Spinach, Ham, Onions & Bell Peppers, Cheddar & Jack Cheese
Chorizo Omelet
Omelet Stuffed with Chorizo, Anaheim Chiles, Onions & Tomatoes, With Jalapeño Pepper Jack Cheese Inside & Out. Topped With Avocado
Throw The Cheese Omelet
Omelet With Nothin' but Cheddar, Jack & Swiss Cheeses
Pork Chili Verde Omelet
Omelet Stuffed & Smothered with Pork Chili Verde & Jack Cheese with Avocado on top
Roasted Chicken Chili Omelet
3 Egg Omelet Stuffed & Smothered with Chicken Chili, Cheddar, Jack Cheese & Avocado. Comes with Sides
The Cristina Omelet
Omelet Sautéed in Basil Pesto Sauce, Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Avocado & Swiss Cheese
All Veggie Omelet
Omelet With Tomatoes, Onion, Spinach, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers Jack & Swiss Cheeses
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Omelet With Ham & Cheese
Meat Lovers Omelet
Omelet Stuffed With 4 Choices of Meat Choose From: Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Linguica, Pastrami or Salami Jack & Swiss Cheese
The Denver Omelet
Omelet With Ham, Bell Pepper, Onion, Cheddar, Jack & Swiss Cheeses
The Nonna Omelet
OmeletWithSwiss Cheese, Sautéed Spinach,Onion, Avocado& Salsa
Tri-Tip & Potato
Omelet Served Flat with Onions, Mushrooms, Country Potatoes, Jack, and Pepper Jack Cheeses. Topped With Avocado
Caprese w/ Shrimp Omelet
Omelet Served Flat with Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Scallions, Mozzarella & Jack Cheese and Shrimp
Caprese w/ Prosciutto Omelet
Omelet Served Flat with Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Scallions, Mozzarella & Jack Cheese Choice of Prosciutto
Breakfast Burritos & Tacos
BYO Breakfast Burrito
Sarah's Burrito
Flour Tortilla Stuffed With 3 Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Plus Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham
Roasted Chicken Chili Burrito
Flour Tortilla Stuffed With 2 Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Cheddar & Jack Cheese Top with Avocado
Pork Chili Verde Burrito
Flour Tortilla Stuffed With 2 Eggs, Hash Browns, Smothered with Chili Verde & Jack Cheese Inside & out Topped with Avocado
Grey's Way Burrito
Flour Tortilla Stuffed With 3 Eggs, Crunchy Hash Browns, Cheddar Cheese, With Gravy Inside & Out. Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham
Tri-Tip Burrito
Flour Tortilla Stuffed With 3 Eggs, Tri-Tip, Hash Browns & jalapeño Pepper Jack Cheese
3 Teesha's Tacos
3 Corn Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Melted Jack Cheese & Your Choice of Protein Topped with Diced Red Onion, Chopped Cilantro, and Diced Avocado
2 Teesha's Tacos
1 Teesha's Taco
Breakfast Sandwiches
The Breakfast Sandwich
2 Eggs Cooked to Order with Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham. Topped With Cheddar, Swiss or Jack Cheese
Breakfast Club Sandwich
2 Eggs Cooked to Order with Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham. Topped With Cheddar, Swiss or Jack Cheese
Biscuits Up, Based Loaded
2 Scrambled Eggs, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar & Jack Cheese all Piled High on top of Hash Browns and a Biscuit Smothered in Gravy
Lighter Meals
Benny's Super Meal
Choose 1 Old Fashion or Whole Grain Blue Cornmeal Buttermilk Pancake, One Egg (Any Style) Two Bacon or Two Sausage -
Two-Egg Omelet
2-Egg Omelet with Your Choice of 2 Fillings Topped with Cheddar & Jack Cheese. Choose Between Toast or 1 Old Fashion or Whole Grain Blue Cornmeal Pancake -
Veggie Scramble
Egg Beaters or Egg Whites, Tomatoes, Sautéed Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions & Bell Peppers. Comes With Cottage Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes & Salsa on the Side No Substitutes - 15.99
Easy Does It
2 Eggs (Any Style) Toast, Bacon, Sausage or Ham (No Sides or Substitutes) -12.99
Kaily's Avocado Toast
One Poached Egg on Top of Whole Grain Bread with Avocado, Mixed Greens & Tomatoes on the side
Caveman Paleo
2 Hard Boiled Eggs, Cherry Tomatoes Sauteed in Olive Oil & Pesto Sauces Served on Mixed Greens with 1⁄2 Avocado & Choice of Two Pieces of Bacon or Sausage –
Fruit Plate
Oatmeal
Granola Cereal
Protein Meals
Warrior Fitness
Two 2oz Protein Pancakes & 3-Egg Omelet with Basil Pesto, Onion, Mushrooms, Spinach, Bell Peppers & Tukey Bacon Topped with Provolone Cheese Served on a Bed of Spinach - 19.99
BODY Fitness & Spa
3-Egg White Scramble with Onion, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers & Spinach, Topped with Provolone Cheese Served on a Bed of Spinach with Two 2oz Protein Pancakes topped with Strawberries and Blueberries - 19.99
Fort Washington Fitness
2 - 2oz Protein Pancakes & 3-Egg Omelet with Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Chicken Breast & Topped with Avocado & Your Choice of Cheese, Served on a bed of Spinach
Protein Pancakes
Each Protein Pancake is Made with Nutrishop's Multi- Source PROTEIN SYNTHESIS 7 (Hydrolyzed Whey Protein, Egg Protein, Casein Protein) Delivering 30g of Protein Per Serving, Gluten Free Pancake Mix, 0% No-Fat Greek Yogurt, Milk, Pure Cinnamon Powder, Real Vanilla Extract, Egg Whites, and Olive Oil
Lunch
Burgers
The Monster Burger
Ham, Bacon, Fried Egg, Cheddar, Swiss, Jalapeño Pepper Jack, Mayo, Ketchup, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce & Pickle -
Hammerin Hank Burger
Hamburger Patty With 4 oz. of Italian Sausage, Bacon, Sautéed Jalapeños, Onions, Cheddar, Swiss & Jalapeño Pepper Jack Cheeses, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce, Pickles, Mayo & Ketchup. Shoestring Potato Chips Will Add The “CRUNCH”-
Bacon & Cheese Burger
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce & Pickle -
Cheeseburger Burger
Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce & Pickle
The Basic Burger
Mayo, Ketchup, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce & Pickle -
Sandwiches
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Served on Toasted Sourdough with Basil Mayo –
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Lots of Oozy Cheddar & Jack Cheese on Whole Wheat or Sourdough –
Tri-Tip Sandwich
Our Tri-tip on a Soft French Roll, Choice of Cheese, Sauteed Peppers & Onions with Pickle on the Side
The Club Sandwich
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce & Mayo Served Stacked Between 3 Slices of Toasted Sourdough
Italian Hero Sandwich
Salami, Ham, Prosciutto, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Yellow Waxed Peppers, Herbs & Italian Balsamic Dressing on a soft French Roll –
Salami Sandwich
Salami with Tomato, Lettuce, Swiss Cheese, Mayo & Mustard on Sourdough –
Tuna Sandwich
Our Amazing Albacore Tuna Salad with Tomato, Lettuce, Provolone Cheese & Basil Mayo on Lightly Toasted Whole Wheat –
Hot Pastrami Sandwich
Hot Pastrami, Spicy Brown Mustard, Yellow Wax Peppers, Topped with Melted Provolone & Swiss Cheese on Marble Rye
Turkey Sandwich
Choose Turkey or Ham. Served with Tomato, Lettuce, Basil Mayo & Swiss Cheese on Toasted Whole Wheat – 15.99
Ham Sandwich
Choose Turkey or Ham. Served with Tomato, Lettuce, Basil Mayo & Swiss Cheese on Toasted Whole Wheat – 15.99
Turkey & Ham Sandwich
Chicken Fingers
Salads
Fancy Salad
Scoop of Our Tuna Salad or Grilled Chicken Breast on a Bed of Lettuce with Cherry Tomatoes, Apples, Pecans & Choice of Dressing -
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce with Croutons, Cherry Tomatoes & Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese
Bacon Bleu Cheese Salad
1/2 Avocado on a Bed of Lettuce with Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon & Crumbled Blue Cheese Italian Balsamic Vinaigrette –
Side Salad
Drinks
Coffee/Tea/Cocoa
Milk & Chocolate Milk
Fountain Drinks
Extras
Breakfast Meats & Eggs
Breads/Tortillas
Veggie / Fruit
A la Carte
Syrup Choice
CHIALQUILES SAUCE
Retail
BUP Coffee Mug
BUP Hat
Cinnamon Burst Bread
