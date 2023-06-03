Restaurant header imageView gallery

Battista's Artisan Pizzeria 220 S. Main St

review star

No reviews yet

220 S. Main St

Crown Point, IN 46307

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Main Menu

Starters

Goat Cheese Smear

$14.00

Cheesy Foccacia Bread

$11.00

Best Seller...delicous.

Brushetta-Ricotta

$13.00

Brushetta-Traditional

$12.00

Sausage and Peppers

$14.00

Charcuterie Board

$19.00

Salads

Caesar

$14.00

Italian Chopped

$13.00

Italian Chopped with Meat

$14.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Caesar

$15.00

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Veggie

$14.00

Sausage and Pepper

$15.00

Pizza-Red

Classic Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Sausage Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Carne Pizza

$21.00

Veggie Pizza

$19.00

220 S Main Pizza

$17.00

Italian Stallion Pizza

$19.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Battista's Almost World-Famous Sorta Stuffed Pizza

$28.00

The Ditka Pizza

$36.00

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pizza-White

Bacon & Egg Pizza

$21.00

Cluck, Cluck, Boom Pizza

$18.00

Mushroom Pizza

$19.00

Pizza-BYO

Build Your Own Pizza

$13.00

Half Specialty Pizza - Red

Half Specialty Pizza - White

Pasta

Carbonara

$19.00

Pasta Alfredo

$16.00

Baked Pasta

$17.00

Penne

$12.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$5.00

Mascarpone Cheesecake

$7.00

Slices

Cheese Slice

$4.00

Sausage Slice

$5.00

Pepperoni Slice

$6.00

Sides

Ranch

$0.75

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Italian Hash

$1.50

Buttered Noodles

$5.00

House Salad

$4.00

Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Bread and Oil

$4.00

Side of Red Sauce

$0.75

Catering

2023 Buffet

$22.00

Bar Menu

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

San Pellagrino - Limon

$5.00

San Pellagrino - Rossa

$5.00

Can of Coke

$1.50

Can of Diet

$1.50

Can of Sprite

$1.50

Can of Root Beer

$1.50

Can of Dr. Pepper

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our family owned and operated pizzeria located in the historic halls of justice building. Battista's offers the best ingredients in a family friendly atmosphere. Ciao.

Location

220 S. Main St, Crown Point, IN 46307

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Culinary Misfits - 208 S. Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
208 S. Main Street Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Pappas Restaurant - Rebuilding
orange starNo Reviews
1130 Main Street Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Ricochet Taco - Ricochet CP
orange starNo Reviews
115 W Joliet Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Ramen District
orange starNo Reviews
1 Court House Square Old Lake Court House Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Provecho - Latin Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
110 South Main Street Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Square Roots - 108 N Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
108 N. Main Street Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Crown Point

Main Street Cafe - 111 N. Main St
orange star4.4 • 1,525
111 N. Main St Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Station 21 American Grill
orange star4.1 • 869
201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
One13North
orange star4.3 • 494
113 N Main St Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 103984 - Gloria Jean's - Beacon Hill
orange star4.7 • 193
122 E 109th Ave Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Crown Point
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Schererville
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Dyer
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Munster
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston