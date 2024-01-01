Battle & Brew - Battery 925 Battery Ave, Suite 1125
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Battle & Brew is the first-ever established gamer dining, drinking and entertainment venue in the United States. We’ve been a staple of geek, gamer, and nerd culture in the Metro Atlanta area since 2005. Join us for an incredible and unique experience, with fantastic food and delicious beverages, a place where the atmosphere is electric and the games are never-ending!
925 Battery Avenue Southeast, Suite 1125, Atlanta, GA 30339
