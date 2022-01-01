  • Home
Battle Ground Coffee Company - Cedardale Haverhill 931 Boston Rd

No reviews yet

931 Boston Rd

Haverhill, MA 01835

Order Again

Popular Items

The Long Island
Black Raspberry
Bacon, Egg and Cheese

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Cortado

$3.00

Drip Brew

$2.50+

Macchiato

$3.00

Espresso Shot

$2.50

Tea

Blood Orange Hibiscus

$3.50

Moroccan Mint

$3.50

Chai

$3.50Out of stock
Matcha

Matcha

$4.50Out of stock

China Green Jade (Hot)

$3.50Out of stock

Earl Grey (Hot)

$3.50Out of stock

English Breakfast (Hot)

$3.50

London Fog (Hot)

$3.50Out of stock

Immuni-tea

Blueberry Moroccan Mint

$5.00

Moroccan Mint Tea, Fresh Blueberries, and Vanilla

Vanilla Coconut

$5.00

Black Tea, Vanilla, and Coconut

Black Raspberry

$5.00

Black Tea and Raspberry

Blood Orange Strawberry

$5.00

Blood Orange Hibiscus, Vanilla, and Strawberry

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$5.00Out of stock

Blood Orange Hibiscus, Orange Juice and Mango

Very Berry

Very Berry

$5.00Out of stock

Pea-flower Blossom Green Tea, Blood Orange Hibiscus, and Raspberry

All American Lemonade

All American Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Blood Orange Hibiscus, Pea-flower Blossom Tea, and Lemonade

Pineapple Punch

Pineapple Punch

$5.00Out of stock

Pea-Flower Blossom Green Tea, Pineapple Juice, and Coconut

Lemonades

Lemonade

$3.75

Half Lemonade/ Half Iced Tea

$3.75
Blavender

Blavender

$3.75

Blueberry and Lavender

Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$3.75

Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, and Vanilla

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$3.75

Strawberry Rose and Lavender

Sourberry

$3.75

Cherry and Raspberry

Tropics

Tropics

$3.75

Mango, Dragonfruit, and Passionfruit

Orange Pom Pom

Orange Pom Pom

$3.75

Orange and Pomegranate

The Hulk

The Hulk

$3.75

Blue Raspberry and Green Apple

Sour Patch

Sour Patch

$3.75

Watermelon and Green Apple

The Princess Peach

$3.75

Peach and Raspberry

On Tap

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Kombucha

$4.50

Nitro Cold Bew (160z)

$4.50

Tap Water

Kids

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Kids Milk (16oz)

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

Milky Way

Milky Way

$4.00

Hot Chocolate with Caramel sauce

Nutella

Nutella

$4.00

Hot Chocolate with Real Nutella

Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland

$4.00

Hazelnut, White Chocolate, and Vanilla

German Chocolate

German Chocolate

$4.00

Chocolate and coconut

Gingerbread Cookie

Gingerbread Cookie

$4.00

Gingerbread and White Chocolate

Raspberry Snowball

Raspberry Snowball

$4.00

Raspberry and White Chocolate

Peppermint Bark

Peppermint Bark

$4.00

Peppermint and White Chocolate

Famous 2 Egg Sandwich

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Steak, Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Turkey, Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Ham, Egg and Cheese

$6.00

T.O.S.T

Bunker Hill TOST

Bunker Hill TOST

$7.00

Fresh Warmed Mozzarella, Pesto, with Basil Leaves, Tomato & Balsamic drizzle

Block Island

Block Island

$10.00

Whipped Cream Cheese, Pastrami Smoked Salmon, and Capers

The Turtle Bay

The Turtle Bay

$8.50

Cream Cheese, Granny Smith Apples, Chia Seeds, Honey, Basil, Candied Pecans, and Goat Cheese

Sullivan's Island

Sullivan's Island

$10.00

Avocado, Lemon Juice, Alfalfa Sprout, Red Onion and Pastrami Smoked Salmon

The Princeton

The Princeton

$8.00

Avocado, Runny Egg With Salt & Pepper

The Millstone

The Millstone

$7.50

Avocado, Hummus, Tomato, and Salt & Pepper

The Great Bridge

The Great Bridge

$7.00

Nutella, Banana & Chia Seeds

Bakery

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Muffins

$3.25

Macaron

$1.25

5 for 5 Macaons

$5.00

Dessert Bar

$3.50

4 for 12 Dessert Bars

$12.00

Scone

$3.50

Cookie

$3.50

Buttered Croissant

$3.00

Lunch Sandwich

The Chelsea Creek

The Chelsea Creek

$10.50

Cherry Wood Smoked Ham, Pepper Jack Cheese, Herb Mayo, Stone Ground Mustard, Arugula, Alfalfa Sprouts, Onion, and Tomato

The Gloucester

The Gloucester

$11.00

Pesto, Pastrami Smoked Salmon, Tomato, and Arugula

The Yorktown Campaign

The Yorktown Campaign

$10.50

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, House-made Stone Ground Honey Mustard, Granny Smith Apples, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Baby Arugula and Alfalfa Sprouts

The Buenos Aires

The Buenos Aires

$12.50

Shaved Ribeye Steak, Cilantro-Chimichurri Aioli, Tomato and Arugula

The Lexington (Wrap or GF only)

The Lexington (Wrap or GF only)

$9.50

House Hummus, Arugula, Sweet Onion, Cucumber, Alfalfa Sprouts, Zucchini, and Carrots Tossed in our Tuscany Balsamic Dressing

The White Plain

$7.00

Classic Grilled Cheese with American, Provolone, and Cheddar Cheese

The Bennington

The Bennington

$10.50

House-Made Cold Brew BBQ, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Avocado

The Punk Hill

The Punk Hill

$10.50

Chicken Breast, Smokey Chipotle Aioli, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Tomato, Arugula, and Red Onion

The Lounge Point

The Lounge Point

$10.50

Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, Basil, Tomato, and Arugula

BLT

$7.50

Traditional BLT

Battle Bowls

Acai

Acai

$8.50

Pitaya

$8.50

Flat Breads

The Barren HIll

$12.00

Pesto base with our three cheese blend

The Brimetone

$12.00

Bleu cheese dressing, grilled buffalo chicken, buffalo sauce, and three cheese blend

The Charleston

$12.00

BBQ base, Grilled BBQ chicken, red onion, and our three cheese blend

The Stony Point

$12.00

Fresh garlic and olive oil, sliced tomato, feta, shaved parmesan, sweet basil, and our three cheese blend

The Midway

$12.00Out of stock

Garlic and oilive oil base, three cheese blend, Portobello mushrooms, arugula, goat cheese, dried cranberries, and balsmic glaze

The Long Island

$12.00

Chimichurri aioli base, Shaved ribeye steak, three cheese blend, arugula, and lime juice

A La Carte

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Asiago Bagel

$2.50

Everything Bagel

$2.50

Multigrain Toast

$2.00

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Food

Parfait

Parfait

$3.50

Egg Pack

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Chef Salad

$8.00

Greek Salad

$8.00

Apple, Walnut Salad

$8.00

Soup

$3.00+

Bottled Drinks

Boxed Water

$2.25

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Monster

$3.50

Gatorade

$2.75

Natalie's Juice

$3.50

Bolthouse Smoothie

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$2.00

Muscle Milk

$4.50

Gatorade Protien Zero

$3.00

Powerade

$2.75

Poland Springs 24oz

$2.00

Refuel and Recover

Java Jolt

$8.50

Chocolate Frosty

$8.50

Chocolate Thinny Mint

$8.50

Black and Tan Chai

$8.50

Mo' Mass

$8.50

Organic Cookie Cruch

$8.50

Red Velvet

$8.50

Tender Greens

$8.50

Peanut Butter Cup

$8.50

Banana Nut Blast

$8.50

Peanut Buster

$8.50

Strawberry Lean

$8.50

The Caffinator

$8.50

Skinny Delight

$8.50

Tropical Shedder

$8.50

Slender Berry

$8.50

Refuel and Detox

Strawberry Slam

$8.50

Berry Berry Good

$8.50

Mangonificent

$8.50

Hawaiian Harvest

$8.50

Mango Berry Burst

$8.50

I love Veggies

$8.50

Gear

Women's Shirt

$25.00

Men's Shirt

$25.00

Staff Shirt

$15.00

Hat

$25.00

Hoodie

$75.00

Blue Hoodie

$40.00

Onsie

$13.00

Kids Shirt

$15.00

Sticker

$1.00

Mug

Hot Tumbler

$30.00

16oz Bagged Coffee

Dark Ops

$16.00

Khaki

$16.00

Battle Brew

$16.00

Day Breacher

$16.00

Thin Blue Grind

$16.00

PGA Hope Blend

$16.00

White Knuckle

$16.00

Treason

$16.00

Hold Fast

$16.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

931 Boston Rd, Haverhill, MA 01835

Directions

Battle Ground Coffee Company - Cedardale Haverhill image
Battle Ground Coffee Company - Cedardale Haverhill image
Battle Ground Coffee Company - Cedardale Haverhill image

