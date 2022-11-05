  • Home
Battle Ground Coffee Company - Newburyport

Battle Ground Coffee Company - Newburyport 31 Pleasant St

review star

No reviews yet

31 Pleasant St

Newburyport, MA 01950

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Bacon, Egg and Cheese
Cold Brew

Espresso Drinks

Drip Brew

$2.50+

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Latte

$4.50+

Cortado

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Espresso Shot

$2.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

Hot Brewed Drip Coffee with Steamed Milk

Breve Latte

$4.00+

Espresso based Latte with Steamed 1/2 & 1/2

Tea

Blood Orange Hibiscus

$3.50

Moroccan Mint

$3.50

Chai

$4.65

Traditional (Iced)

$3.50
Matcha

Matcha

$5.00

Jasmine (Hot)

$3.50

Earl Grey (Hot)

$3.50

China Breakfast (Hot)

$3.50

London Fog (Hot)

$3.50

Lemon Chamomille (Hot)

$3.50

English Breakfast Decaf

$3.50

Immuni-tea

Blueberry Moroccan Mint

$5.00

Moroccan Mint Tea, Fresh Blueberries, and Vanilla

Vanilla Coconut

$5.00

Black Tea, Vanilla, and Coconut

Black Raspberry

$5.00

Black Tea and Raspberry

Blood Orange Strawberry

$5.00

Blood Orange Hibiscus, Vanilla, and Strawberry

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$5.00

Blood Orange Hibiscus, Orange Juice and Mango

Very Berry

Very Berry

$5.00

Pea-flower Blossom Green Tea, Blood Orange Hibiscus, and Raspberry

All American Lemonade

All American Lemonade

$5.00

Blood Orange Hibiscus, Pea-flower Blossom Tea, and Lemonade

Pineapple Punch

Pineapple Punch

$5.00

Pea-Flower Blossom Green Tea, Pineapple Juice, and Coconut

Lemonades

Lemonade

$3.75

Half Lemonade/ Half Iced Tea

$3.75
Blavender

Blavender

$3.75

Blueberry and Lavender

Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$3.75

Watermelon, Blue raspberry, and Vanilla

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$3.75

Strawberry Rose and Lavender

Sourberry

$3.75

Cherry and Raspberry

Tropics

Tropics

$3.75

Mango, Dragonfruit, and Passionfruit

Orange Pom Pom

Orange Pom Pom

$3.75

Orange and Pomegranate

The Hulk

The Hulk

$3.75

Blue Raspberry and Green Apple

Sour Patch

Sour Patch

$3.75

Watermelon and Green Apple

The Princess Peach

$3.75

Peach and Raspberry

On Tap

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Kombucha

$4.50Out of stock

Nitro Cold Bew (160z)

$4.50Out of stock

Tap Water

Kids

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Kids Milk (16oz)

$2.00

Apple Cider

$3.50

Juice Box

$1.75

Carafe

Battle Brew Carafe

$18.50

Dark Ops Carafe

$18.50

Day Breacher Carafe

$18.50

Treason Carafe

$18.50

Hot Chocolate

Milky Way

Milky Way

$4.00

Hot Chocolate with Caramel sauce

Nutella

Nutella

$4.00

Hot Chocolate mixed with Real Nutella

Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland

$4.00

Hazelnut, White Chocolate, and Vanilla

German Chocolate

German Chocolate

$4.00

Chocolate and coconut

Gingerbread Cookie

Gingerbread Cookie

$4.00

Gingerbread and White Chocolate

Raspberry Snowball

Raspberry Snowball

$4.00

Raspberry and White Chocolate

Peppermint Bark

Peppermint Bark

$4.00

Peppermint and White Chocolate

Snowbird

$4.00

Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$4.00

Famous 2 Egg Sandwich

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Turkey, Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Ham, Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

T.O.S.T

Bunker Hill TOST

Bunker Hill TOST

$7.00

Fresh Warmed Mozzarella, Pesto, with Basil Leaves, Tomato & Balsamic drizzle

Block Island

Block Island

$10.00

Whipped Cream Cheese, Salmon, and Capers

The Turtle Bay

The Turtle Bay

$8.50

Cream Cheese, Granny Smith Apples, Chia Seeds, Honey, Basil, Candied Pecans, and Goat Cheese

Sullivan's Island

Sullivan's Island

$10.00

Avocado, Lemon Juice, Alfalfa Sprout, Red Onion and Pastrami Smoked Salmon

The Princeton

The Princeton

$8.00

Avocado, Runny Egg With Salt & Pepper

The Millstone

The Millstone

$7.50

Avocado, Hummus, Tomato, and Salt & Pepper

The Great Bridge

The Great Bridge

$7.00

Nutella, Banana & Chia Seeds

Bakery

5 for 6 Macaroons

$6.00

Bread Pudding/Crisp

$4.75

Buttered Croissant

$3.00

Cheesecake Slice

$5.50

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Greek Yogurt Cheesecake Personal size

$4.00

Lava Cake

$5.50

Macaron

$1.50

Muffins

$3.00

Pie Slices

$5.50

Pumpkin Mousse Bar

$4.00

Rice Crispy Treat

$3.50

Scone

$3.50

Lunch Sandwich

The Chelsea Creek

The Chelsea Creek

$11.50

Cherry Wood Smoked Ham, Pepper Jack Cheese, Herb Mayo, Stone Ground Mustard, Arugula, Alfalfa Sprouts, Onion, and Tomato

The Gloucester

The Gloucester

$11.00

Pesto, Pastrami Smoked Salmon, Tomato, and Arugula

The Yorktown Campaign

The Yorktown Campaign

$11.50

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, House-made Stone Ground Honey Mustard, Granny Smith Apples, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Baby Arugula and Alfalfa Sprouts

The Lexington (Wrap or GF only)

The Lexington (Wrap or GF only)

$10.50

House Hummus, Arugula, Sweet Onion, Cucumber, Alfalfa Sprouts, Zucchini, and Carrots Tossed in our Tuscany Balsamic Dressing

The White Plain

$8.50

Classic Grilled Cheese with American, Provolone, and Cheddar Cheese

The Bennington

The Bennington

$10.51

House-Made Cold Brew BBQ, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Avocado

The Punk Hill

The Punk Hill

$10.50

Chicken Breast, Smokey Chipotle Aioli, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Tomato, Arugula, and Red Onion

The Longue Point

The Longue Point

$10.50

Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, Basil, Tomato, and Arugula

BLT

$9.00

Battle Bowls

Acai

Acai

$8.50

Oatmeal

$5.00

A La Carte

Plain Bagel Toasted W Cream Cheese

$2.50

Everything Bagel Toasted W Cream Cheese

$2.50

Asiago Bagel Toasted W Cream Cheese

$2.50

Croissant

$3.50

English Muffin W/ Butter Or Cc

$2.00

Multigrain Toast

$2.00

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Side Of Bacon

$2.00

Chicken Sausage

$2.00

GF Toast

$2.50

Soup/Chili

White Chicken Chili (16oz

$5.00

Angus Steak Chili (16oz)

$5.00

Pumpkin Bisque

$5.00

Corn Cowder

$5.00

Food

Parfait

Parfait

$3.50

Egg Pack

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Chef Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Greek Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Apple, Walnut Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Soup

$3.00+

Pasta Salad

$3.20

Bottled Drinks

Boxed Water

$2.25

Natalie's Juice

$5.50

Bolthouse Smoothie

$3.75

San Pellegrino

$2.95

Poland Seltzer

$2.75

Gear

Women's Shirt

$25.00

Men's Shirt

$25.00

Staff Shirt

$15.00

Digital Hoodie

$65.00

Blue Hoodie

$40.00

Onsie

$13.00

Kids Shirt

$15.00

Sticker

$2.00

Mug

Hot Tumbler

$30.00

Sticker

$1.00

Gift Basket

Gift Basket

$65.00

16oz Bagged Coffee

Dark Ops

$16.00

Khaki

$16.00

Battle Brew

$16.00

Day Breacher

$16.00

Thin Blue Grind

$16.00

PGA Hope Blend

$16.00

White Knuckle

$16.00

Treason

$16.00

Hold Fast

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

31 Pleasant St, Newburyport, MA 01950

Directions

Gallery
Battle Ground Coffee Company - Newburyport image

