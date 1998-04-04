Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Italian
Battle Hill Tavern
138 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Wood fire brick oven happiness. Come experience a restaurant that still adheres to a philosophy that our guests are important and their satisfaction is paramount.
Location
686 6th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Gallery