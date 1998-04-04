Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Battle Hill Tavern

138 Reviews

$$

686 6th Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11215

PIZZA

PIZZA, BABY!! Please call ahead about our special pies and calzone.
MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$15.00

tomato + mozz + basil

HOT SOPPRESATA

HOT SOPPRESATA

$17.00

homemade red sauce +hot soppresata+ mozzarella+ homemade hot honey

FUNGHI

$20.00

homemade red sauce + mozzarella + crimini + balsamic roasted portabello

SAUSAGE

$17.00

homemade red sauce + mozzarella + sweet italian sausage

FUMO

$19.00

homemade red sauce + smoked mozz + smoked pancetta + black garlic + crimini

DI PARMA

$18.00

ricotta + fontina + cherry + tomato + arugula + prosciutto di parma

WHITE CANVAS

$17.00

mozz + pecorino + gorgonzola + ricotta + olives + peppers

FIG

$18.00

figs + mozz + gorgonzola + prosciutto di parma + homemade hot honey

VERDURE

$17.00

mozz + nut free pesto + artichoke + crimini + fresh spinach

Special Pizza

$18.00

Special Pizza 2

$17.00

Special Calzone

$17.00

START / SHARE

SO TASTY, SO NICE, MORE THAN JUST A SLICE!

MEATBALLS

$10.00

just like grandma use to make except pork free.

SHRIMP BRUCHETTA

$13.00

roasted shrimp + crispy capers + pickled peppers + scallions + garlic + lemon + cherry tomato + toasted homemeade bread

SLIDERS

$13.00

angus beef + cheddar cheese + soy/sriracha aoili + pickles + chips

SALADS

SO CRUNCHY SO YUMMY SO HEALTHY YES!

CHOPPED SALAD

$13.00

mixed greens + roasted garlic dressing + garbanzo + salumi + fontina + oregano + peperoncini

CHOPPED LARGE

$24.00

biggun

House Small

$8.00

parmigianno + dill + cherry tomaro + white wine

House Large

$16.00

more

MAINS

ONE TASTE AND YOU'LL FORGET ALL THE "SIDES"....PIECES.

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$13.00

meatballs + fontina + sicilian slasa verde + homemade red sauce

ZUCCHINI ROLLATINI

$16.00

roasted zucchini + white bean garlic ricotta + nut free pesto + spicy puttanesca + grana podano

BAKED PASTA PUTTANESCA

BAKED PASTA PUTTANESCA

$15.00

fresh pasta + spicy puttanesca + sweet italian sausage + melted burrata + basil

SPECIAL RAVIOLI

$15.00

please call ahead for description

KIDS

YUMMY IN YOUR TUMMY.

KId's Pasta w/ Butter

$5.00

Kid's with Sauce

$6.00

Kid's Pasta w/ Oil

$5.00

Kid's Tortellini

$8.00

Ki'd's Pasta w/ Meat Balls

$10.00

Kid's Tortellini w/ Meat Balls

$12.00

DESSERT

DAMN, THAT'S GOOD!

Dessert Calzone

$13.00

ricotta + nutella + powdered sugar

BRUNCH

WE WAKE UP TO FILL YOU UP WHEN YOU WAKE UP....

French Toast

$11.00

brioche + marscapone + maple syrup + orange zest + fruit

Sriracotta

$17.00

sriracha infused ricotta + smoked pancetta + eggs over easy + scallions + maple syrup

BREAKFAST PIZZA

$18.00

2 eggs scrambled on a margherita with choice of mushrooms, sausage, or smoked pancetta.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Wood fire brick oven happiness. Come experience a restaurant that still adheres to a philosophy that our guests are important and their satisfaction is paramount.

Location

686 6th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Directions

