Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Seafood

Battle Lake Boathouse

79 Reviews

$$

112 Lake Ave S

Battle Lake, MN 56515

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SOFT DRINKS

Water

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Sprite Zero

$1.95

Mellow Yellow

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.49

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Coffee

$1.95

Decaf

$1.95

KIDS Soft Drinks

Kids 12 oz Coke

Kids 12 oz Diet Coke

Kids 12 oz Sprite

Kids 12 oz Sprite Zero

Kids 12 oz Root Beer

Kids 12 oz Mellow Yellow

Kids 12 oz Lemonade

LADIES

WH SS V

$15.95+

NAVY SS V

$15.95+

WH LS

$18.95+

NAVY LS

$18.95+

MEN

WHITE SS

$16.95+

NAVY SS

$16.95+

WHITE LS

$19.95+

NAVY LS

$19.95+

BLACK LS

$19.95+

VISORS

WHITE

$14.95

NAVY

$14.95

Coffee Mugs

Mug

$7.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Minnesota lake country, Battle Lake Boathouse serves fresh craft pizza, baked in our 1.8 ton brick oven, an outstanding appetizer menu, salads, sandwiches, tap craft beer, innovative wine-on-tap, signature spirits, small batch gelato desserts and much more. Bring the family, dine in one of our eclectic Boathouse dining rooms or enjoy our outdoor "dock" in-season.

Website

Location

112 Lake Ave S, Battle Lake, MN 56515

Directions

Gallery
Battle Lake Boathouse image
Battle Lake Boathouse image
Battle Lake Boathouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Underwood Oil Inc - 29346 State Highway 210
orange starNo Reviews
29346 State Highway 210 Underwood, MN 56586
View restaurantnext
The Otter Supper Club & Lodge
orange starNo Reviews
306 N Highway 78 Ottertail, MN 56571
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Battle Lake

Stella's - 114 South Lake St
orange star4.4 • 234
114 South Lake St Battle Lake, MN 56515
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Battle Lake
Moorhead
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Fargo
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
East Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston