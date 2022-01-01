Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
French

Battle Street Bistro

No reviews yet

9402 Battle St.

Manassas, VA 20110

Appetizers

Corn Fritters

$10.00

Deep fried corn fritters, chipotle sour cream, and pico de gallo

Pecan Crusted Brie

$13.00

Brie encrusted in pecans, baked and served with pita triangles and berry compote

Poutin

$15.00

French Fries, shredded beef, gravy and cheese curds

BBQ FRIES

$9.00

Hand cut fries, cheese sauce, bacon, house made BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeños

Greek Fries

$7.50

Hand cut fries, garlic, rosemary, Parmesan, tzaziki sauce

Battle Fries

$13.00

Pork tenderloin, soy glaze, Wisconsin cheese curds, pico de Gallo, chipotle cream

Jicama Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Fried shrimp, Hunan spice, jalapeño, cilantro, red onion, jicama shell

Cheese Board

$20.00

A selection of cheeses, crackers, pita, bacon jam, berry compote, spiced pecans

Carpaccio

$18.00

Ahi Tuna, Panko Fried Sushi Rice, Jicama Slaw, Chili Mayo, Sesame Seeds, Ginger Soy Sauce

Salads

Warm Goat

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, dried cranberries, candied pecans, fried panko crusted goat cheese, and dijon vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, roasted corn, cucumbers, croutons, and dijon vinaigrette

Miso Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, pickled red onions, cucumbers, dried cranberries toasted sesame seeds, ginger miso dressing

Nicoise

$20.00

Hard boiled egg, Asparagus, tomatoes, bacon, pickled red onions, seared 4 oz Tuna Steak, and Dijon Vinaigrette

Mediterranean

$15.00

Mixed greens, grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives, feta, and balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Bistro Burger

$16.00

Angus Patty, brioche bun, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and Tomato

Chicken Brie Club

$14.00

Grilled chicken, Brie cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and lemon basil aioli

Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.00

House brined cod, tarragon tartar, tomatoes and lettuce

Pita sandwich

$15.00

Marinated chicken, olives, feta, tzatziki, lettuce and tomatoes

Roast Beef Melt

$16.50

Shredded roast beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, jus gravy

Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Ginger soy glazed pork tenderloin, Swiss cheese, jicama slaw, basil aioli, toasted brioche bun

BBQ Beef

$16.50

Shredded braised beef, chipotle bbq sauce, Swiss cheese, crispy fried onions, pickled jalapeños on a brioche bun

Katsu Burger

$17.00

Panko fried Angus patty, soy glaze, jicama slaw, chili Mayo

Mushroom Swiss

$17.00

Angus patty, mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, bacon jam

Bleu Cheese Burger

$17.00

Seasoned Angus Beef, Gorgonzola, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomato

Entrees

Cajun Shrimp

$19.00

Jumbo Tiger Shrimp, peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, Cajun cream linguini

Linguini Rosa

$14.00

Asparagus, tomato Cream, basil, linguini and Parmesan

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

Cajun spiced shrimp, cheddar grit cake, Cajun cream, and pico de gallo

Steak Frites

$26.00

Seasoned NY strip steak, Homemade Fries, pistou, and mixed green salad

Pork Tenderloin

$19.00

Pork tenderloin, maple glaze, asparagus, pecan lemon rice

Greek Chicken

$19.00

Lemon Rice Pilaf, Feta cheese, Tzatziki, Tomatoes, and olives

Stout Braised

$20.00

Croquettes, gravy, fried onions and Asparagus

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Brined cod, French fries and tarragon tartar

Tuna Steak

$26.00

Ginger Miso Sauce, sushi rice, carrot jicama salad, wasabi, and Pickled Ginger

Black & Bleu

$28.00

10 oz Cajun spiced NY Strip steak, bleu cheese cream, croquettes, Asparagus

Kids Menu

Kids Alfredo

$6.00

Linguini tossed in our homemade Alfredo Sauce and Parmesan cheese

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.00

House brined cod, French fries, Tartar

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Served with French Fries

Desserts

Beignets

$8.00

Homemade Beignets, Sugar and Cinnamon, Chocolate Caramel, Berry Compote

Sweet Berry Crepe

$7.00

Housemade Crepe, Berry filling, Vanilla Cream, Chocolate Sauce

Orange Cake

$8.00

Orange Cake, Orange infused Caramel, Whipped Cream

Strawberry Beignets

$9.50

Homemade Beignets, Fresh Strawberries, Chocolate Sauce, Powdered Sugar

Chocolate Turtle

$10.00

House Made Chocolate Cake, Caramel, Chocolate Sauce, Pecans, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream

Add Ice Cream

$2.50

Vegan Menu

VEGAN Shakshouka

$11.00

Pepper tomato stew, fresh basil, served with seasoned rice

VEGAN Sushi & Veggies

$13.00

Sushi rice cake, Sauteed vegetables, jicama slaw, ginger soy miso sauce

VEGAN Stir Fry

$15.00

Ginger soy, asparagus, peppers, onions, mushrooms

VEGAN Pita Sandwich

$12.00

Sautéed vegetables, tomatoes, lettuce, picked onions, EVOO

VEGAN Pistou

$13.00

Mushrooms, Onions, tomatoes, asparagus pistou sauce, linguini

Sides

Grit Cake

$3.50

Croquettes

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Asparagus

$3.50

Slaw

$3.50

Lemon Rice

$3.50

Pita

$1.00

Rice Cake

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Extras

Add Chicken

$9.00

Add Fried Chicken

$10.50

Add Shrimp

$9.00

Add Ahi Tuna

$12.00

Add Egg

$2.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Side BBQ Sce

$0.75

Side of Tzatziki

$0.75

Side Basil Aioli

$0.50

Add Cheese

$0.50

Add Goat Cheese

$2.00

Add Feta

$2.00

Add Brie

$2.00

Add Pita

$1.00

Crackers

$1.00

Add Olives

$1.00

Add Cod

$7.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Mango Ice Tea

$4.00

Peach Ice Tea

$4.00

Half/half Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Fizzy Cucumber

$6.00

Strawberry Basil Lem.

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Tea Bag

$0.75

Apple Cider

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
9402 Battle St., Manassas, VA 20110

