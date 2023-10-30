The Battlefield Eatery
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Breakfast, lunch, grab and go options, pizza and a full coffee bar
Location
213 West Main Street, Sackets Harbor, NY 13685
Gallery
