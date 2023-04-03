A map showing the location of Battleground Saloon 611 S Broadway StView gallery

Battleground Saloon 611 S Broadway St

review star

No reviews yet

611 S Broadway St

La Porte, TX 77571

Beer

16oz Lone Star Light

$5.00

16oz. Domestic

$5.00

16oz. Domestic Bucket

$24.75

16oz. Domestic Mix Bucket

$22.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Craft Beer

$5.85

Craft Beer Bucket

$30.00

Domestic Beer

$4.25

Domestic Bucket

$19.75

Flight

$4.25

High noon

$5.25

Import Beer

$5.00

Import Bucket

$24.75

Mic Ultra

$5.00

Mic Ultra Bucket

$25.75

Ranch Water

$5.00

Truly

$4.25

Twisted

$4.25

Yuengling

$4.25

Ladies High Noon

$4.00

Ladies Truly

$3.50

Ladies Twisted Tea

$3.50

Ladies Ranch Water

$3.50

Wed Ranch Water

$3.00

Special Hopadillo

$4.00

Special Ranch Water

$3.50

Wine

Red

$4.25

White

$4.25

Rose

$4.25

Josh Cab

$5.50

N/A

2 for 5 Shots

$5.00

Add Redbull

$1.50

Capri Sun

$2.50

H2O

$2.25

HH Soda

$1.50

NA Heineken

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Sodas

$3.00

Misc Items

Whole Pizza

$35.00

Cookies

$3.00

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Clarks Jerkey

$12.00

Pralines

$2.00

Chicken w/ Fries

$10.00

Fries

$4.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

1 lb Crawfish

$6.00

2 lb Crawfish

$12.00

5 lb Crawfish

$30.00

3 lb Crawfish

$18.00

5 lbs Crawfish @ 6.99

$34.95

Dhalma Goins

$3.99

3.99 Crawfish

$3.99

Skittles - King Size

$4.00

Skittles Sour

$3.00

Custom Item

T Shirt

$25.25

Hat

$25.25

BGS Glass

$8.00

$20 Cash

$20.00

Cuzzie

$2.00

$5 Raffle Ticket

$5.00

$20 Raffle Ticket

$20.00

Clear Lip Balm

$5.00

Tinted Lip Balm

$6.50

Lotion

$8.00

Ruffpaws

$6.00

Beard Butter

$12.00

Chamoy

$1.50

Large Chamoy

$6.00

Bass Bros Honey

$15.00

Bag of Ice

$1.00

Hoodie

$38.00

EMP Hat

$13.00

Special Shirt

$13.00

3 Shots BBall

$5.00

2 for 5 Shots

$5.00

2 BBall Shots

$5.00

5 BBall Shots

$10.00

Single Taco

$2.50

3 Tacos

$7.50

5 Tacos

$12.50

Queso Fresco

$2.50

Taco Green Sauce

$0.50

Hotdog x1

$3.00

Hotdog/Chips

$5.00

Hotdog/ Fries

$7.00

Burger/Chips

$9.00

Burger/Fries

$11.00

Fries

$3.00

Chips

$2.65

Fries- Chilli/Cheese

$4.50

Beef Jerky

$2.25

Soft Pretzel

$6.50

Cheese

$2.00

Sausage On Stick w/ Chips

$7.00

BBQ Sand w/ Chips

$9.00

Turkey Leg

$9.00

Sausage on a Stick

$6.50

10 Tacos

$25.00

Nachos (Beef/Cheese)

$10.00

Lunachables

$5.00

Pizza Slice

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

611 S Broadway St, La Porte, TX 77571

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

