Battleground Taproom and Kitchen
425 Cherry Street
Kent, OH 44240
Popular Items
Beer and Wine To Go
DYV Election Day IPA 4pack 16oz Cans
6.7% ABV. Our go-to West Coast IPA. It’s a little hazy with hints of tropical fruit, its charm wins over even (some) non-IPA drinkers. Made in support of voter registration efforts here in Ohio.
DYV Si Se Puede Lager 4pack 16oz Cans
5.5% ABV. Crisp, clean, delicious. Pre-Pro style with flaked corn for a bit of sweetness and balanced by spicy German noble hops. Made in support organizations advocating for immigration reform.
DYV Living Wage Wheat 4pack Beer 16oz Cans
5.3% ABV. Bright & refreshing German breakfast beer with flavors of citrus, banana & clove. Brewed to support raising the minimum wage.
DYV People Over Profits Pilsner 4pack16oz Cans
5.8% ABV. A traditional Bavarian Pilsner with all German malts, noble hops & lager yeast for a light, crackery malt base. Brewed to support efforts to stop the effects of climate change.
DYV Cherry Street Cream Ale 4pack 16oz Cans
6.2% ABV Sparkling, flavorful & crushable. Named for the street where The Battleground is located & brewed to support neighborhood improvement
Dark Money Imperial Stout 4 Pack
Imperial stout featuring raspberries and cocoa nibs. Brewed in support of campaigns to keep local, state, and federal elections transparent.
DYV Dog Whistle Hazy IPA 4pack 16oz cans
7.7% ABV. Unfiltered New England IPA packed with bright tropical aromas & citrusy flavor. Brewed to support work on the progressive narrative.
Mixed DYV 4 Pack (choose any 4)
32 oz Election Day IPA (growler fill)
6.7% ABV. 100% Ohio grown & malted barley and hops, with a hazy orange glow and citrus and pine flavors. Made in support of voter registration efforts here in Ohio. (Growler not included)
64 oz Election Day IPA (growler fill)
6.7% ABV. 100% Ohio grown & malted barley and hops, with a hazy orange glow and citrus and pine flavors. Made in support of voter registration efforts here in Ohio. (Growler not included)
32 oz Si Se Puede Lager (growler fill)
5.5% ABV. Crisp, clean, delicious. Pre-Pro style with flaked corn for a bit of sweetness and balanced by spicy German noble hops. Made in support organizations advocating for immigration reform. (Growler not included)
64 oz Si Se Puede Lager (growler fill)
5.5% ABV. Crisp, clean, delicious. Pre-Pro style with flaked corn for a bit of sweetness and balanced by spicy German noble hops. Made in support organizations advocating for immigration reform. (Growler not included)
32oz Battleground Growler
64oz Battleground Growler
32oz DYV Dog Whistle Hazy IPA (growler fill)
7.7% ABV. A giant double dry hop of Idaho 7, Cashmere, and El Dorado hops make for a turbocharged blast of tropical flavors. Supports narrative and message work by progressive organizations.(Growler not included)
64oz DYV Dog Whistle Hazy IPA (growler fill)
7.7% ABV. A giant double dry hop of Idaho 7, Cashmere, and El Dorado hops make for a turbocharged blast of tropical flavors. Supports narrative and message work by progressive organizations.(Growler not included)
32oz DYV Living Wage Wheat Beer (growler fill)
5.3% ABV. German Hefewizen Bavarian breakfast beer. Bright and refreshing, enjoy flavors of citrus, banana, and a hint of clove all from the unique yeast. (Growler not included) Supports efforts to raise the minimum wage.
64oz DYV Living Wage Wheat Beer (growler fill)
5.3% ABV. German Hefewizen Bavarian breakfast beer. Bright and refreshing, enjoy flavors of citrus, banana, and a hint of clove all from the unique yeast. (Growler not included) Supports efforts to raise the minimum wage.
32 oz Blake's Triple Jam Cider (growler fill)
Inspired by the juicy berries we grow on our farm each summer, Triple Jam is the perfect balance of ripe sweetness with bold fruit aromatics. Bursting with strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries, this semi-sweet captivates the nuance of our farm, in each and every taste. (Growler not included)
64 oz Blake's Triple Jam Cider (growler fill)
Inspired by the juicy berries we grow on our farm each summer, Triple Jam is the perfect balance of ripe sweetness with bold fruit aromatics. Bursting with strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries, this semi-sweet captivates the nuance of our farm, in each and every taste. (Growler not included)
32 oz DYV People Over Profits Pilsner (growler fill)
5.8% ABV A traditional Bavarian Pilsner featuring all German malts, noble hops & lager yeast. A light, crackery malt base gives way to a crisp, floral noble hop character. (Growler not included)
64 oz People Over Profits Pilsner
32 oz The Percolator (growler fill)
Pre-prohibition lager infused with coffee flavor from El Salvadorian Finga Marina beans, roasted locally in Youngstown. (Growler not included)
64 oz The Percolator (growler fill)
Pre-prohibition lager infused with coffee flavor from El Salvadorian Finga Marina beans, roasted locally in Youngstown. (Growler not included)
Wine by the Bottle: Cline Cellars Farmhouse Red California 2018
Wine by the Bottle: LA PLAYA SAUVIGON BLANC (2019)
Wine by the Bottle: CITRA SICILIA PINO GRIGIO (2017)
Wine by the Bottle: TALL SAGE, COLUMBIA VALLEY CABERNET SAUVIGNON (2017)
Cocktails To Go
Battleground Margarita
Tequila blanco, orange, lime.
Spicy Battleground Margarita
Our house margarita with some added habanero simple syrup.
Tamarind Margarita
Sweet & tart tamarind, tequila reposado, fresh lime & salt rim.
South End Mojito
Rum, fresh mint leaves.
Hibiscus Mezcal Margarita
Homemade hibiscus syrup, mint, lime, mezcal. If you would prefer reposado tequila instead, please make a note.
The Judge Premium Margarita
tequila reposado, homemade simple syrup, fresh lime, orange, lemon juice.
Whistleblower Margarita
luna azul tequila, mango, ginger habanero with a pineapple slice and salt and fire rim
People's Paloma
blaco tequila. fresh grapefruit juice. homemade simple syrup. lime. club soda. slice of grapefruit and salt rim.
Oaxaca Old Fashion
reposado tequila, mezcal, agave nectar, angostura bitters, orange peel
Pomegranate Margarita
Strawberry Mezcal Martini
Vanilla Margarita
Reposado tequila, vanilla, cardamom, cinnamon, spices & lime
Jarritos To Go
Jarritos Grapefruit
Jarritos soda is made with real sugar (not high fructose corn syrup) and is less carbonated than popular soft drinks. It is made in Mexico. Most Jarritos varieties are naturally flavored. The word jarrito means "little jug" in Spanish and refers to the Mexican tradition of drinking water and other drinks in clay pottery jugs.
Jarritos Tamarind
Jarritos soda is made with real sugar (not high fructose corn syrup) and is less carbonated than popular soft drinks. It is made in Mexico. Most Jarritos varieties are naturally flavored. The word jarrito means "little jug" in Spanish and refers to the Mexican tradition of drinking water and other drinks in clay pottery jugs.
Jarritos Mango
Jarritos soda is made with real sugar (not high fructose corn syrup) and is less carbonated than popular soft drinks. It is made in Mexico. Most Jarritos varieties are naturally flavored. The word jarrito means "little jug" in Spanish and refers to the Mexican tradition of drinking water and other drinks in clay pottery jugs.
Jarritos Strawberry
Jarritos soda is made with real sugar (not high fructose corn syrup) and is less carbonated than popular soft drinks. It is made in Mexico. Most Jarritos varieties are naturally flavored. The word jarrito means "little jug" in Spanish and refers to the Mexican tradition of drinking water and other drinks in clay pottery jugs.
Jarritos Lime
Jarritos soda is made with real sugar (not high fructose corn syrup) and is less carbonated than popular soft drinks. It is made in Mexico. Most Jarritos varieties are naturally flavored. The word jarrito means "little jug" in Spanish and refers to the Mexican tradition of drinking water and other drinks in clay pottery jugs.
Jarritos Hibiscus
Jarritos soda is made with real sugar (not high fructose corn syrup) and is less carbonated than popular soft drinks. It is made in Mexico. Most Jarritos varieties are naturally flavored. The word jarrito means "little jug" in Spanish and refers to the Mexican tradition of drinking water and other drinks in clay pottery jugs.
Jarritos Pineapple
Jarritos soda is made with real sugar (not high fructose corn syrup) and is less carbonated than popular soft drinks. It is made in Mexico. Most Jarritos varieties are naturally flavored. The word jarrito means "little jug" in Spanish and refers to the Mexican tradition of drinking water and other drinks in clay pottery jugs.
Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos soda is made with real sugar (not high fructose corn syrup) and is less carbonated than popular soft drinks. It is made in Mexico. Most Jarritos varieties are naturally flavored. The word jarrito means "little jug" in Spanish and refers to the Mexican tradition of drinking water and other drinks in clay pottery jugs.
Jarritos Fruit Punch
Jarritos soda is made with real sugar (not high fructose corn syrup) and is less carbonated than popular soft drinks. It is made in Mexico. Most Jarritos varieties are naturally flavored. The word jarrito means "little jug" in Spanish and refers to the Mexican tradition of drinking water and other drinks in clay pottery jugs.
Mexican Coca Cola
Is Coca-cola imported from Mexico any different? It is a different formula... Mexican Coke is sweetened with cane sugar, as opposed to American-made coke which has been sweetened with fructose
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa Roja
tomato, onion, cilantro, garlic, and roasted chiles
Chips & Salsa Verde
tomatillo, onion, cilantro, garlic, & serrano
Chips and Salsa Pair
Chips and 2 salsas
Quesadilla
Chorizo and chihuahua cheese
Pico de Gallo Guacamole
tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, radishes. Comes with a side of chips
Pineapple Guacamole
traditional guacamole topped with pineapple salsa. Comes with a side of chips
Tacos
Taco Asada
grilled skirt steak, onion, cilantro, and salsa verde
Taco Al Pastor
Mexico city style pork with adobo, onion, cilantro, grilled pineapple, and Arbol chile salsa.
Taco Baja Fish
Beer battered cod with morita mayo, pineapple pico, and pickled cabbage
Taco Pollo Tinga
chicken slow cooked with tomatoes, onion, garlic, and topped with crema, avocado, and farmers cheese.
Taco Shrimp
coconut beer battered shrimp with carrot cabbage slaw, morita mayo, and spicy pineapple
Cosecha
Vegan taco with zucchini, diced avocado, corn, roasted poblano chiles, onion & garlic
Taco de Coliflor
Beer battered cauliflower topped with tomatillo morita jam, toasted almonds, red pickled onion and cilantro.
Salad/Soup
Crema Poblano
Our seasonal roasted poblano and corn cream soup with zucchini, corn kernels & chochoyotes (corn dumplings)
Poloze (cup)
Pozole (bowl)
Brothy soup made with pork, hominy, and dry chile. Topped with cabbage, radishes, cilantro, lime, oregano & avocado
Beet and Jicama Salad
Entrees
Chile Sorpresa
Fire roasted chile poblano, stuffed with butternut squash and vegan cheese, served with black beans and our special tomato sauce.
Pescado Veracruz
Catch of the day basted in roasted tomato, onion, red pepper, chiles & olives, served with rice, plantains & avocado
Carnitas
Crispy pork marinated with orange juice, served with tortillas, guacamole, black beans & salsa borracha
Carne Asada
Grilled marinated flank steak with chimichurri sauce, served with grilled onions, black beans, rice and guacamole.
Chile end nogada
Duck in Mole Negro
crispy skinned duck breast sliced and served with garlic, thyme rice and sauteed swiss chard, topped with mole negro and queso fresco
Sides
Desserts
Apparel
Glasses
DYV Pint Glass
DYV 12oz Sipper
Dog Whistle Hazy IPA Glass
Custom glass with Anat Shenker Osorio quote.
Election Day IPA Glass
Custom glass with Representative John Lewis quote.
Dark Money Russian Imperial Stout Glass
Custom glass with RBG quote.
Cherry Street Glass
Si Se Puede Glass
Stickers
Cooking Items
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
The Battleground is one part Mexican kitchen with handmade tortillas and churros in a bag, one part social justice taproom where you can try our own DYV beer, and one part neighborhood place that you can walk to or easily park.
425 Cherry Street, Kent, OH 44240