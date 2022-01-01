  • Home
Battleground Taproom and Kitchen

No reviews yet

425 Cherry Street

Kent, OH 44240

Taco Asada
Taco Pollo Tinga
Taco Shrimp

Beer and Wine To Go

DYV Election Day IPA 4pack 16oz Cans

DYV Election Day IPA 4pack 16oz Cans

$14.99

6.7% ABV. Our go-to West Coast IPA. It’s a little hazy with hints of tropical fruit, its charm wins over even (some) non-IPA drinkers. Made in support of voter registration efforts here in Ohio.

DYV Si Se Puede Lager 4pack 16oz Cans

DYV Si Se Puede Lager 4pack 16oz Cans

$12.99Out of stock

5.5% ABV. Crisp, clean, delicious. Pre-Pro style with flaked corn for a bit of sweetness and balanced by spicy German noble hops. Made in support organizations advocating for immigration reform.

DYV Living Wage Wheat 4pack Beer 16oz Cans

DYV Living Wage Wheat 4pack Beer 16oz Cans

$13.99

5.3% ABV. Bright & refreshing German breakfast beer with flavors of citrus, banana & clove. Brewed to support raising the minimum wage.

DYV People Over Profits Pilsner 4pack16oz Cans

DYV People Over Profits Pilsner 4pack16oz Cans

$12.99

5.8% ABV. A traditional Bavarian Pilsner with all German malts, noble hops & lager yeast for a light, crackery malt base. Brewed to support efforts to stop the effects of climate change.

DYV Cherry Street Cream Ale 4pack 16oz Cans

DYV Cherry Street Cream Ale 4pack 16oz Cans

$12.99

6.2% ABV Sparkling, flavorful & crushable. Named for the street where The Battleground is located & brewed to support neighborhood improvement

Dark Money Imperial Stout 4 Pack

Dark Money Imperial Stout 4 Pack

$14.99

Imperial stout featuring raspberries and cocoa nibs. Brewed in support of campaigns to keep local, state, and federal elections transparent.

DYV Dog Whistle Hazy IPA 4pack 16oz cans

DYV Dog Whistle Hazy IPA 4pack 16oz cans

$16.99

7.7% ABV. Unfiltered New England IPA packed with bright tropical aromas & citrusy flavor. Brewed to support work on the progressive narrative.

Mixed DYV 4 Pack (choose any 4)

Mixed DYV 4 Pack (choose any 4)

$15.99
32 oz Election Day IPA (growler fill)

32 oz Election Day IPA (growler fill)

$9.00

6.7% ABV. 100% Ohio grown & malted barley and hops, with a hazy orange glow and citrus and pine flavors. Made in support of voter registration efforts here in Ohio. (Growler not included)

64 oz Election Day IPA (growler fill)

64 oz Election Day IPA (growler fill)

$18.00

6.7% ABV. 100% Ohio grown & malted barley and hops, with a hazy orange glow and citrus and pine flavors. Made in support of voter registration efforts here in Ohio. (Growler not included)

32 oz Si Se Puede Lager (growler fill)

32 oz Si Se Puede Lager (growler fill)

$8.00

5.5% ABV. Crisp, clean, delicious. Pre-Pro style with flaked corn for a bit of sweetness and balanced by spicy German noble hops. Made in support organizations advocating for immigration reform. (Growler not included)

64 oz Si Se Puede Lager (growler fill)

64 oz Si Se Puede Lager (growler fill)

$16.00

5.5% ABV. Crisp, clean, delicious. Pre-Pro style with flaked corn for a bit of sweetness and balanced by spicy German noble hops. Made in support organizations advocating for immigration reform. (Growler not included)

32oz Battleground Growler

32oz Battleground Growler

$4.00
64oz Battleground Growler

64oz Battleground Growler

$6.00
32oz DYV Dog Whistle Hazy IPA (growler fill)

32oz DYV Dog Whistle Hazy IPA (growler fill)

$10.50

7.7% ABV. A giant double dry hop of Idaho 7, Cashmere, and El Dorado hops make for a turbocharged blast of tropical flavors. Supports narrative and message work by progressive organizations.(Growler not included)

64oz DYV Dog Whistle Hazy IPA (growler fill)

64oz DYV Dog Whistle Hazy IPA (growler fill)

$21.00

7.7% ABV. A giant double dry hop of Idaho 7, Cashmere, and El Dorado hops make for a turbocharged blast of tropical flavors. Supports narrative and message work by progressive organizations.(Growler not included)

32oz DYV Living Wage Wheat Beer (growler fill)

32oz DYV Living Wage Wheat Beer (growler fill)

$8.00

5.3% ABV. German Hefewizen Bavarian breakfast beer. Bright and refreshing, enjoy flavors of citrus, banana, and a hint of clove all from the unique yeast. (Growler not included) Supports efforts to raise the minimum wage.

64oz DYV Living Wage Wheat Beer (growler fill)

64oz DYV Living Wage Wheat Beer (growler fill)

$16.00

5.3% ABV. German Hefewizen Bavarian breakfast beer. Bright and refreshing, enjoy flavors of citrus, banana, and a hint of clove all from the unique yeast. (Growler not included) Supports efforts to raise the minimum wage.

32 oz Blake's Triple Jam Cider (growler fill)

32 oz Blake's Triple Jam Cider (growler fill)

$9.00

Inspired by the juicy berries we grow on our farm each summer, Triple Jam is the perfect balance of ripe sweetness with bold fruit aromatics. Bursting with strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries, this semi-sweet captivates the nuance of our farm, in each and every taste. (Growler not included)

64 oz Blake's Triple Jam Cider (growler fill)

64 oz Blake's Triple Jam Cider (growler fill)

$18.00

Inspired by the juicy berries we grow on our farm each summer, Triple Jam is the perfect balance of ripe sweetness with bold fruit aromatics. Bursting with strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries, this semi-sweet captivates the nuance of our farm, in each and every taste. (Growler not included)

32 oz DYV People Over Profits Pilsner (growler fill)

32 oz DYV People Over Profits Pilsner (growler fill)

$8.00

5.8% ABV A traditional Bavarian Pilsner featuring all German malts, noble hops & lager yeast. A light, crackery malt base gives way to a crisp, floral noble hop character. (Growler not included)

64 oz People Over Profits Pilsner

64 oz People Over Profits Pilsner

$16.00

32 oz The Percolator (growler fill)

$9.00

Pre-prohibition lager infused with coffee flavor from El Salvadorian Finga Marina beans, roasted locally in Youngstown. (Growler not included)

64 oz The Percolator (growler fill)

$18.00

Pre-prohibition lager infused with coffee flavor from El Salvadorian Finga Marina beans, roasted locally in Youngstown. (Growler not included)

Wine by the Bottle: Cline Cellars Farmhouse Red California 2018

Wine by the Bottle: Cline Cellars Farmhouse Red California 2018

$15.00
Wine by the Bottle: LA PLAYA SAUVIGON BLANC (2019)

Wine by the Bottle: LA PLAYA SAUVIGON BLANC (2019)

$12.00
Wine by the Bottle: CITRA SICILIA PINO GRIGIO (2017)

Wine by the Bottle: CITRA SICILIA PINO GRIGIO (2017)

$12.00

Wine by the Bottle: TALL SAGE, COLUMBIA VALLEY CABERNET SAUVIGNON (2017)

$12.00Out of stock

Cocktails To Go

Battleground Margarita

Battleground Margarita

$9.00

Tequila blanco, orange, lime.

Spicy Battleground Margarita

Spicy Battleground Margarita

$9.00

Our house margarita with some added habanero simple syrup.

Tamarind Margarita

Tamarind Margarita

$10.00

Sweet & tart tamarind, tequila reposado, fresh lime & salt rim.

South End Mojito

South End Mojito

$9.00

Rum, fresh mint leaves.

Hibiscus Mezcal Margarita

Hibiscus Mezcal Margarita

$10.00

Homemade hibiscus syrup, mint, lime, mezcal. If you would prefer reposado tequila instead, please make a note.

The Judge Premium Margarita

The Judge Premium Margarita

$11.00

tequila reposado, homemade simple syrup, fresh lime, orange, lemon juice.

Whistleblower Margarita

Whistleblower Margarita

$11.00

luna azul tequila, mango, ginger habanero with a pineapple slice and salt and fire rim

People's Paloma

People's Paloma

$9.00

blaco tequila. fresh grapefruit juice. homemade simple syrup. lime. club soda. slice of grapefruit and salt rim.

Oaxaca Old Fashion

Oaxaca Old Fashion

$10.00

reposado tequila, mezcal, agave nectar, angostura bitters, orange peel

Pomegranate Margarita

Pomegranate Margarita

$10.00
Strawberry Mezcal Martini

Strawberry Mezcal Martini

$10.00
Vanilla Margarita

Vanilla Margarita

$11.00

Reposado tequila, vanilla, cardamom, cinnamon, spices & lime

Jarritos To Go

Jarritos soda is made with real sugar (not high fructose corn syrup) and is less carbonated than popular soft drinks. It is made in Mexico. Most Jarritos varieties are naturally flavored. The word jarrito means "little jug" in Spanish and refers to the Mexican tradition of drinking water and other drinks in clay pottery jugs.
Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.50

Jarritos soda is made with real sugar (not high fructose corn syrup) and is less carbonated than popular soft drinks. It is made in Mexico. Most Jarritos varieties are naturally flavored. The word jarrito means "little jug" in Spanish and refers to the Mexican tradition of drinking water and other drinks in clay pottery jugs.

Jarritos Tamarind

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.50

Jarritos soda is made with real sugar (not high fructose corn syrup) and is less carbonated than popular soft drinks. It is made in Mexico. Most Jarritos varieties are naturally flavored. The word jarrito means "little jug" in Spanish and refers to the Mexican tradition of drinking water and other drinks in clay pottery jugs.

Jarritos Mango

Jarritos Mango

$3.50Out of stock

Jarritos soda is made with real sugar (not high fructose corn syrup) and is less carbonated than popular soft drinks. It is made in Mexico. Most Jarritos varieties are naturally flavored. The word jarrito means "little jug" in Spanish and refers to the Mexican tradition of drinking water and other drinks in clay pottery jugs.

Jarritos Strawberry

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.50

Jarritos soda is made with real sugar (not high fructose corn syrup) and is less carbonated than popular soft drinks. It is made in Mexico. Most Jarritos varieties are naturally flavored. The word jarrito means "little jug" in Spanish and refers to the Mexican tradition of drinking water and other drinks in clay pottery jugs.

Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$3.50

Jarritos soda is made with real sugar (not high fructose corn syrup) and is less carbonated than popular soft drinks. It is made in Mexico. Most Jarritos varieties are naturally flavored. The word jarrito means "little jug" in Spanish and refers to the Mexican tradition of drinking water and other drinks in clay pottery jugs.

Jarritos Hibiscus

Jarritos Hibiscus

$3.50

Jarritos soda is made with real sugar (not high fructose corn syrup) and is less carbonated than popular soft drinks. It is made in Mexico. Most Jarritos varieties are naturally flavored. The word jarrito means "little jug" in Spanish and refers to the Mexican tradition of drinking water and other drinks in clay pottery jugs.

Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.50

Jarritos soda is made with real sugar (not high fructose corn syrup) and is less carbonated than popular soft drinks. It is made in Mexico. Most Jarritos varieties are naturally flavored. The word jarrito means "little jug" in Spanish and refers to the Mexican tradition of drinking water and other drinks in clay pottery jugs.

Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.50

Jarritos soda is made with real sugar (not high fructose corn syrup) and is less carbonated than popular soft drinks. It is made in Mexico. Most Jarritos varieties are naturally flavored. The word jarrito means "little jug" in Spanish and refers to the Mexican tradition of drinking water and other drinks in clay pottery jugs.

Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.50

Jarritos soda is made with real sugar (not high fructose corn syrup) and is less carbonated than popular soft drinks. It is made in Mexico. Most Jarritos varieties are naturally flavored. The word jarrito means "little jug" in Spanish and refers to the Mexican tradition of drinking water and other drinks in clay pottery jugs.

Mexican Coca Cola

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.50

Is Coca-cola imported from Mexico any different? It is a different formula... Mexican Coke is sweetened with cane sugar, as opposed to American-made coke which has been sweetened with fructose

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa Roja

Chips & Salsa Roja

$3.50

tomato, onion, cilantro, garlic, and roasted chiles

Chips & Salsa Verde

Chips & Salsa Verde

$3.50

tomatillo, onion, cilantro, garlic, & serrano

Chips and Salsa Pair

Chips and Salsa Pair

$5.00

Chips and 2 salsas

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

Chorizo and chihuahua cheese

Pico de Gallo Guacamole

Pico de Gallo Guacamole

$10.00

tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, radishes. Comes with a side of chips

Pineapple Guacamole

Pineapple Guacamole

$10.00

traditional guacamole topped with pineapple salsa. Comes with a side of chips

Tacos

Taco Asada

Taco Asada

$6.00

grilled skirt steak, onion, cilantro, and salsa verde

Taco Al Pastor

Taco Al Pastor

$5.00

Mexico city style pork with adobo, onion, cilantro, grilled pineapple, and Arbol chile salsa.

Taco Baja Fish

Taco Baja Fish

$6.00

Beer battered cod with morita mayo, pineapple pico, and pickled cabbage

Taco Pollo Tinga

Taco Pollo Tinga

$5.50

chicken slow cooked with tomatoes, onion, garlic, and topped with crema, avocado, and farmers cheese.

Taco Shrimp

Taco Shrimp

$6.00

coconut beer battered shrimp with carrot cabbage slaw, morita mayo, and spicy pineapple

Cosecha

Cosecha

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan taco with zucchini, diced avocado, corn, roasted poblano chiles, onion & garlic

Taco de Coliflor

$6.00

Beer battered cauliflower topped with tomatillo morita jam, toasted almonds, red pickled onion and cilantro.

Salad/Soup

Crema Poblano

Crema Poblano

$10.00

Our seasonal roasted poblano and corn cream soup with zucchini, corn kernels & chochoyotes (corn dumplings)

Poloze (cup)

Poloze (cup)

$8.00
Pozole (bowl)

Pozole (bowl)

$16.00

Brothy soup made with pork, hominy, and dry chile. Topped with cabbage, radishes, cilantro, lime, oregano & avocado

Beet and Jicama Salad

$12.00

Entrees

Guajillo sauce, hominy, pork, onion, avocado, cilantro, radish, lime and chips
Chile Sorpresa

Chile Sorpresa

$22.00

Fire roasted chile poblano, stuffed with butternut squash and vegan cheese, served with black beans and our special tomato sauce.

Pescado Veracruz

Pescado Veracruz

$28.00

Catch of the day basted in roasted tomato, onion, red pepper, chiles & olives, served with rice, plantains & avocado

Carnitas

Carnitas

$26.00

Crispy pork marinated with orange juice, served with tortillas, guacamole, black beans & salsa borracha

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$28.00

Grilled marinated flank steak with chimichurri sauce, served with grilled onions, black beans, rice and guacamole.

Chile end nogada

$23.00Out of stock

Duck in Mole Negro

$30.00

crispy skinned duck breast sliced and served with garlic, thyme rice and sauteed swiss chard, topped with mole negro and queso fresco

Sides

Rice arroz mexicano

Rice arroz mexicano

$4.00
Refried black beans

Refried black beans

$4.00
Esquites

Esquites

$5.50

Grilled corn, mayonnaise, and piquin chile (an Elote but served in a small bowl)

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$8.00

Mexican pastry dust in cinammon sugar and served in a brown paper bag with Mexican chocolate sauce.

Flan

Flan

$8.00

Mexican custard with a caramel topping

Masafino de Calabaza

$9.00

A fine, crumbling, delicate pastry filled with pumpkin compote and served with chocolate ice cream.

Kids Menu

Steak Taco Kids Meal

Steak Taco Kids Meal

$9.00
Chicken Taco Kids Meal

Chicken Taco Kids Meal

$9.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Apparel

DYV T-Shirt Unisex

DYV T-Shirt Unisex

$15.00
Battleground Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Battleground Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00
Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt

$35.00
Dad Hat

Dad Hat

$15.00
Battleground T-Shirt Women's V-neck SM

Battleground T-Shirt Women's V-neck SM

$15.00
Battleground T-Shirt Women's Crew Neck

Battleground T-Shirt Women's Crew Neck

$15.00
Battleground T-Shirt Unisex

Battleground T-Shirt Unisex

$15.00

Glasses

DYV Pint Glass

DYV Pint Glass

$5.00
DYV 12oz Sipper

DYV 12oz Sipper

$5.00
Dog Whistle Hazy IPA Glass

Dog Whistle Hazy IPA Glass

$6.00

Custom glass with Anat Shenker Osorio quote.

Election Day IPA Glass

Election Day IPA Glass

$6.00

Custom glass with Representative John Lewis quote.

Dark Money Russian Imperial Stout Glass

Dark Money Russian Imperial Stout Glass

$6.00

Custom glass with RBG quote.

Cherry Street Glass

$6.00

Si Se Puede Glass

$6.00

Stickers

Sticker Pack (10)

Sticker Pack (10)

$5.00

Cooking Items

Tortilla press

$35.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Battleground is one part Mexican kitchen with handmade tortillas and churros in a bag, one part social justice taproom where you can try our own DYV beer, and one part neighborhood place that you can walk to or easily park.

Website

Location

425 Cherry Street, Kent, OH 44240

Directions

Gallery
Battleground Taproom and Kitchen image
Battleground Taproom and Kitchen image
Battleground Taproom and Kitchen image
Battleground Taproom and Kitchen image

