Batuqui on the Falls
142 Reviews
17 E. Orange St
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
Appetizers
Salgadinhos
Savory hand-rolled Brazilian bar snack.
Combo of 20 Salgadinhos
Pão de queijo, Coxinha de frango, Risoles de camarão.
Shrimp Malagueta
Shrimp sautéed in our own blend of spicy-hot malagueta sauce (GF, DF)
Linguica with Mandioca Frita
Imported Brazilian sausage & fried yucca
Minas Cheese
Grilled soft cheese drizzled with honey and oregano
Pao De Queijo
Brazilian cheese bread (GF)
Bolinho de Bacalhau
Cod fish croquette
Frango Passarinho
Fried diced chicken with cilantro-lime sauce
Calamari Samba
Stewed in a spicy tomato sauce with crostini (DF)
Marisco Lambe-Lambe
Mussels sautéed in a white wine-butter sauce
Torresmo com Mandioca
Traditional bar snack, fried pork belly and yucca
Camarao a Moda Carla
Jumbo shrimp seasoned with Garlic and handmade butter
Trio Pastel
Half-circle thin crust pies with three options of filing (meat, cheese or chicken with catupiry) fried in vegetable oil.
Specials
Strip Loin with Catupiry Cheese
Appetizer - Strip Loin topped with Catupiry Cheese
Diablo Mussels SPCA
Appetizer - Sautéed with spicy diablo sauce served with toasted crostini bread
Carioca Plate SPCE
Sautee Beef Coulotte with Red Onions. Served with Pinto Beans, Brazilian Rice, Tomato Relish, and a choice of Yucca or French Fries.
Sea Bass with Passion Fruit Glaze SPCE
Entree - Sea bass, pan seared with a passion fruit glaze served with heart of palm risotto.
Scallop moqueca
Entree - Traditional Brazilian stew with scallops from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice.
Churrasco Gaucho - Garlic Picanha SPCE
Entree - Similar presentation to what you would experience in a Brazilian steakhouse. Skewers of expertly marinated and grilled meat, served with Brazilian rice, beans, tomato vinaigrette and farofa (Note: Takeout orders will not be on a skewer for packaging purposes)
Ribeye Steak with Chimichurri Sauce SPCE
Ribeye Steak with fresh rosemary, parsley, and garlic butter on a sizzling hot skillet, Served with chimichurri sauce, asparagus and mashed potatoes.
Lamb Chops SPCE
Entree - Served with homestyle mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable and topped with mint, ginger and red wine reduction sauce
Salads
Bossa Nova
Mixed green with red onion, pistachios & strawberry vinaigrette (GF, DF, V, VG)
Palmito Salad
Heart of palm, tomato, cucumber & house dressing of olive oil, fresh squeezed lime and pink salt. (GF, DF, V, VG)
Sao Paulo Salad
Chickpea Salad with cucumber, quinoa, served with fresh squeezed lime dressing (GF, DF, VG)
Entrees
Moqueca Baiana - Shrimp (GF, DF)
Traditional Brazilian stew with shrimp from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice.
Moqueca Baiana - Fish (GF, DF)
Traditional Brazilian stew with fish from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice.
Moqueca Baiana - Combo (Shrimp & Fish) (GF, DF)
Traditional Brazilian stew with shrimp and fish from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice.
Moqueca Baiana - Vegetarian / Vegan (GF, DF)
Traditional Brazilian stew from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice and topped with a banana frita.
Feijoada (GF)
The Brazilian party dish – black beans simmered with locally sourced bacon, ham, beef, smoked pork loin, smoked kielbasa, and imported linguiça. Served with Brazilian rice, farofa, sautéed collard greens and tomato relish
Xim Xim (GF, DF)
Brazilian stew with chicken, palm oil, coconut milk, & carrots, served over white rice & topped with roasted peanuts
Mariscada (GF, DF)
Ocean mixture including calamari, mussels, fish, crabmeat, shrimp and a touch of sweet plantains cooked in organic coconut milk and olive oil, served with rice and vatapa
Ensopado de Porco (GF, DF)
Our Ensopado de Porco is made with pork & seasonal vegetables simmered in a rich homemade sauce, served over Brazilian rice, topped with sweet plantain
Picanha Acebolada
The traditional Brazilian steakhouse cut -- tri-tip sirloin. Seasoned with sea salt and grilled to perfection, topped with sautéed onions. Served with rice, pinto beans, farofa & tomato relish
Sarava Key Lime Chicken
Oven roasted herb chicken finished with a delicious key lime sauce and served with rice, fried plantains and sautéed vegetables
Salmão (GF)
Pan seared wild salmon topped with a passion fruit, honey & caper glaze. Served with choice of 2 sides
Strogonoff de Frango
Chicken cooked in a creamy tomato sauce with hearts of palm, green olives, and corn, served with rice and crispy shredded potatoes
Costela do Norte
Short ribs with a very rich homemade sauce made with tomatoes, onions and peppers served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Churrasco Misto (DF)
Mixed grill with top sirloin, chicken and sausage served with rice, farofa & tomato relish
Churrasco de Picanha (GF)
The traditional Brazilian steak house cut -- tri-tip sirloin. Seasoned with sea salt and grilled to perfection. Served with rice, pinto beans, farofa & tomato relish
Carolina's Pasta
Fettuccine pasta mixed with shrimp, smoked salmon, tomatoes, onions in a cream sauce
Prato Misto (DF, V, VG)
A savory vegetarian dish of pinto beans, Brazilian rice, carmalized onions, seasonal vegetables, farofa, & collard greens
Pasta de Mariscos
This delicious seafood dish is made with shrimp, mussels, and calamari, all tossed in our homemade creamy red sauce, black olives, fettuccine & finished with fresh parsley (specify spicy if desired)
Cleveland Restaurant Week
Family Combo
Pao de Queijo (Qty 18)
Brazilian cheese bread (GF). Choose from frozen or heated up and ready to eat!
Combo of 20 Salgadinhos
Pão de queijo, Coxinha de frango, Risoles de camarão.
Feijoada (GF) Serves 4
The Brazilian party dish – black beans simmered with locally sourced bacon, ham, beef, smoked pork loin, smoked kielbasa, and imported linguiça. Served with Brazilian rice, farofa, sautéed collard greens and tomato relish.
Moqueca Baiana - (VEG, V, GF, DF) Serves 4
Traditional Brazilian stew from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice and topped with a banana frita. Comes with our House Salad - Fresh squeeze lime juice dressing, mixed greens, tomatoes, onions and cucumber.
Moqueca Baiana - Fish (GF, DF) Serves 4
Traditional Brazilian stew with fish from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.
Moqueca Baiana - Shrimp (GF, DF) Serves 4
Traditional Brazilian stew with shrimp from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.
Moqueca Baiana - Combo (Shrimp & Fish) (GF, DF) Serves 4
Traditional Brazilian stew with shrimp and fish from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.
Xim Xim (GF, DF) Serves 4
Brazilian stew with chicken, palm oil, coconut milk, & carrots, served over white rice & topped with roasted peanuts. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.
Churrasco Misto (DF) Serves 4
Mixed grill with top sirloin, chicken and sausage served with rice, farofa & tomato relish. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.
Ensopado de Porco (GF, DF) Serves 4
Our Ensopado de Porco is made with pork & seasonal vegetables simmered in a rich homemade sauce, served over Brazilian rice, topped with sweet plantain. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.
Cocktails
Caipirinha to go
Traditional Brazilian cocktail made with Cachaça, muddled lime and sugar. Available in Traditional Lime or Passion Fruit flavor.
Premium Caipirinha to go
Traditional Brazilian cocktail made with Leblon Cachaça, muddled lime and sugar. Available in Traditional Lime or Passion Fruit flavor.
Caipiroska to go
Vodka with choice of muddled lime or passion fruit
Premium Caipiroska to go
Western Reserve Ohio Vodka with choice of muddled lime or passion fruit
Copa Kiss
Refreshing vodka cocktail with strawberry & lemon
Brazilian Coconut Batidinha
Cachaça, fresh coconut milk, condensed milk and simple syrup
Brazilian Wax
Cachaça, pineapple juice, passion fruit puree and club soda
Brazilian Mule
Cachaça 51, muddled limes with Cock & Bull Ginger Beer
The Ricky Ricardo Mojito
Bounty White Rum, Green Chartreuse, Tres Agave Nectar, muddled lime and mint topped with club soda
Gold Dollar Rita
Riazul Plata Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, topped with Grand Marnier
Rio-Tini
Leblon Cachaça, St. Elder Liqueur, Chambord and passion fruit, basil and lemon muddled
Passion Fruit Bellini
Leblon Cachaça and passion fruit, topped with Cava
Bottled Red Wine
Cab J. Lohr Seven Oaks BT
Cab Oberon BT
Napa Valley, California
Cab Katherine Goldschmidt BT
Cab Justin BT
Cab Hall BT
Cab Arrowood BT
RB Pessimist BT
RB Parducci True Grit BT
Z Ridge Three Valleys Sonoma County BT
Z Saldo Prisoner Wine Co BT
California AVA
PN La Crema Monterey BT
PN Siduri BT
PN Patz & Hall BT
PN Belle Glos Las Alturas Santa Lucia BT
RB Justin Isosceles Bordeaux BT
RB The Prisoner BT
Napa Valley, California
RB Meritage Mariner Dry Creek BT
Rioja Tempranillo Crianza BT
T Termes Numanthia BT
Rioja Marques De Riscal Reserva BT
Rioja Gran Reserva Faustino BT
Malbec Séptima BT
Malbec Susana Balbo Signature BT
Mendoza , Argentina
Malbec Dharma Reserva Organic Petit Verdot / BT
Mendoza, Argentina
Cab Marques De Concha BT
Maipo Valley, Chile
Montepulciano Nevio d'Abruzzo BT
RB Ruffino Modus BT
Chianti Classico Querceto BT
Chianti Riserva Nipozzano Frescobaldi Toscana BT
Chianti Riserva Villa Antinori BT
Barolo Classico Fontanafredda Piedmonte BT
Brunello Di Montalcino Col D' Orca BT
Amarone Bertani della Valpolicella Valpantena BT
Bottled White Wine
CHD Au Contraire Russian River Valley BT
CHD Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Karia BT
Gavi La Scolca White Label BT
CHD Jean-Jacques Vincent Pouilly-Fuisse Marie Antoinette Burgundy BT
CHD Olivier Leflaive Bourgogne 'Les Sétilles' BT
PG Bottega Vinaia BT
Vermentino Guado Al Tasso BT
PG Bollini BT
Trentino Alto-Adige, Italy
CHD Unoaked Cave de Lugny Macon-Villages 'La Cote Blanche' BT
CHD Louis Latour Ardèche BT
Burgundy, France
Sauvignon Blanc Cloudy Bay BT
SB Villa Maria BT
SB Drylands BT
Marlborough, New Zealand
Albarino Bodega Garzón BT
VV Casal Garcia BT
Riesling Solitar Dry Prum BT
Bottled Sparkling
Beer
Palma Louca
Brazil
Xingu Black Beer
Brazil
Corona
Mexico
Modelo
Mexico
Stella Artois
Belgium
Estrella Damm Daura (GF)
Spain
Deschutes Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA
Oregon
Thirsty Dog Labrador Lager (Dortmunder)
Ohio
Bitburger Drive NA
Germany
Chimay Red Trappistes
Belgium
Brahma
Sides
Arroz
Brazilian Rice
Banana Frita
Fried Bananas
French Fries
French Fries
Collard Greens
Sautéed in Garlic & Olive Oil
Pinto Beans
Pinto Beans
Feijao Preto
Black Beans
Farofa
Yucca Flour
Mandioca Frita
Fried Yucca
Pure de Batata
Mashed Potatoes
Vatapá
Traditional dish from the North of Brazil made from bread, shrimp, coconut milk, finely ground peanuts & palm oil mashed into a creamy paste
Vegetais
Seasonal Assortment of Vegetables
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Authentic Brazilian cuisine right in the heart of Chagrin Falls! Chef's Carla and Gustavo bring you the taste of Brasil from their homeland. Come visit or order takeout and delivery! We love to share our culture!
17 E. Orange St, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022