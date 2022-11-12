Batuqui on the Falls

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Sarava Key Lime Chicken
Palmito Salad
Prato Misto (DF, V, VG)

3 courses

Appetizer

$13.33

Entree

$13.34

Dessert

$13.33

Drink

Caipiroska Stoli

$10.00

Appetizers

Salgadinhos

Salgadinhos

$19.00

Savory hand-rolled Brazilian bar snack.

Combo of 20 Salgadinhos

Combo of 20 Salgadinhos

$48.00

Pão de queijo, Coxinha de frango, Risoles de camarão.

Shrimp Malagueta

Shrimp Malagueta

$19.00

Shrimp sautéed in our own blend of spicy-hot malagueta sauce (GF, DF)

Linguica with Mandioca Frita

Linguica with Mandioca Frita

$17.00

Imported Brazilian sausage & fried yucca

Minas Cheese

Minas Cheese

$14.00

Grilled soft cheese drizzled with honey and oregano

Pao De Queijo

Pao De Queijo

$11.50

Brazilian cheese bread (GF)

Bolinho de Bacalhau

Bolinho de Bacalhau

$15.00

Cod fish croquette

Frango Passarinho

Frango Passarinho

$14.00

Fried diced chicken with cilantro-lime sauce

Calamari Samba

Calamari Samba

$18.00

Stewed in a spicy tomato sauce with crostini (DF)

Marisco Lambe-Lambe

Marisco Lambe-Lambe

$18.00

Mussels sautéed in a white wine-butter sauce

Torresmo com Mandioca

Torresmo com Mandioca

$19.00

Traditional bar snack, fried pork belly and yucca

Camarao a Moda Carla

Camarao a Moda Carla

$19.00

Jumbo shrimp seasoned with Garlic and handmade butter

Trio Pastel

Trio Pastel

$13.00

Half-circle thin crust pies with three options of filing (meat, cheese or chicken with catupiry) fried in vegetable oil.

Specials

Strip Loin with Catupiry Cheese

Strip Loin with Catupiry Cheese

$22.00Out of stock

Appetizer - Strip Loin topped with Catupiry Cheese

Diablo Mussels SPCA

Diablo Mussels SPCA

$18.50

Appetizer - Sautéed with spicy diablo sauce served with toasted crostini bread

Carioca Plate SPCE

Carioca Plate SPCE

$33.00

Sautee Beef Coulotte with Red Onions. Served with Pinto Beans, Brazilian Rice, Tomato Relish, and a choice of Yucca or French Fries.

Sea Bass with Passion Fruit Glaze SPCE

Sea Bass with Passion Fruit Glaze SPCE

$58.00

Entree - Sea bass, pan seared with a passion fruit glaze served with heart of palm risotto.

Scallop moqueca

Scallop moqueca

$49.00

Entree - Traditional Brazilian stew with scallops from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice.

Churrasco Gaucho - Garlic Picanha SPCE

Churrasco Gaucho - Garlic Picanha SPCE

$52.00

Entree - Similar presentation to what you would experience in a Brazilian steakhouse. Skewers of expertly marinated and grilled meat, served with Brazilian rice, beans, tomato vinaigrette and farofa (Note: Takeout orders will not be on a skewer for packaging purposes)

Ribeye Steak with Chimichurri Sauce SPCE

Ribeye Steak with Chimichurri Sauce SPCE

$59.00

Ribeye Steak with fresh rosemary, parsley, and garlic butter on a sizzling hot skillet, Served with chimichurri sauce, asparagus and mashed potatoes.

Lamb Chops SPCE

Lamb Chops SPCE

$54.00

Entree - Served with homestyle mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable and topped with mint, ginger and red wine reduction sauce

Salads

Bossa Nova

Bossa Nova

$11.00

Mixed green with red onion, pistachios & strawberry vinaigrette (GF, DF, V, VG)

Palmito Salad

Palmito Salad

$14.00

Heart of palm, tomato, cucumber & house dressing of olive oil, fresh squeezed lime and pink salt. (GF, DF, V, VG)

Sao Paulo Salad

Sao Paulo Salad

$12.00

Chickpea Salad with cucumber, quinoa, served with fresh squeezed lime dressing (GF, DF, VG)

Entrees

Moqueca Baiana - Shrimp (GF, DF)

Moqueca Baiana - Shrimp (GF, DF)

$36.00

Traditional Brazilian stew with shrimp from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice.

Moqueca Baiana - Fish (GF, DF)

Moqueca Baiana - Fish (GF, DF)

$29.00

Traditional Brazilian stew with fish from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice.

Moqueca Baiana - Combo (Shrimp & Fish) (GF, DF)

Moqueca Baiana - Combo (Shrimp & Fish) (GF, DF)

$39.00

Traditional Brazilian stew with shrimp and fish from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice.

Moqueca Baiana - Vegetarian / Vegan (GF, DF)

Moqueca Baiana - Vegetarian / Vegan (GF, DF)

$29.00

Traditional Brazilian stew from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice and topped with a banana frita.

Feijoada (GF)

Feijoada (GF)

$33.00

The Brazilian party dish – black beans simmered with locally sourced bacon, ham, beef, smoked pork loin, smoked kielbasa, and imported linguiça.  Served with Brazilian rice, farofa, sautéed collard greens and tomato relish

Xim Xim (GF, DF)

Xim Xim (GF, DF)

$29.00

Brazilian stew with chicken, palm oil, coconut milk, & carrots, served over white rice & topped with roasted peanuts

Mariscada (GF, DF)

Mariscada (GF, DF)

$42.00

Ocean mixture including calamari, mussels, fish, crabmeat, shrimp and a touch of sweet plantains cooked in organic coconut milk and olive oil, served with rice and vatapa

Ensopado de Porco (GF, DF)

Ensopado de Porco (GF, DF)

$28.00

Our Ensopado de Porco is made with pork & seasonal vegetables simmered in a rich homemade sauce, served over Brazilian rice, topped with sweet plantain

Picanha Acebolada

Picanha Acebolada

$46.00

The traditional Brazilian steakhouse cut -- tri-tip sirloin. Seasoned with sea salt and grilled to perfection, topped with sautéed onions. Served with rice, pinto beans, farofa & tomato relish

Sarava Key Lime Chicken

Sarava Key Lime Chicken

$32.00

Oven roasted herb chicken finished with a delicious key lime sauce and served with rice, fried plantains and sautéed vegetables

Salmão (GF)

Salmão (GF)

$32.00

Pan seared wild salmon topped with a passion fruit, honey & caper glaze. Served with choice of 2 sides

Strogonoff de Frango

Strogonoff de Frango

$34.00

Chicken cooked in a creamy tomato sauce with hearts of palm, green olives, and corn, served with rice and crispy shredded potatoes

Costela do Norte

Costela do Norte

$38.00

Short ribs with a very rich homemade sauce made with tomatoes, onions and peppers  served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Churrasco Misto (DF)

Churrasco Misto (DF)

$38.00

Mixed grill with top sirloin, chicken and sausage served with rice, farofa & tomato relish

Churrasco de Picanha  (GF)

Churrasco de Picanha  (GF)

$44.00

The traditional Brazilian steak house cut -- tri-tip sirloin.  Seasoned with sea salt and grilled to perfection. Served with rice, pinto beans, farofa & tomato relish

Carolina's Pasta

Carolina's Pasta

$36.00

Fettuccine pasta mixed with shrimp, smoked salmon, tomatoes, onions in a cream sauce

Prato Misto (DF, V, VG)

Prato Misto (DF, V, VG)

$26.00

A savory vegetarian dish of pinto beans, Brazilian rice, carmalized onions, seasonal vegetables, farofa, & collard greens

Pasta de Mariscos

Pasta de Mariscos

$38.00

This delicious seafood dish is made with shrimp, mussels, and calamari, all tossed in our homemade creamy red sauce, black olives, fettuccine & finished with fresh parsley (specify spicy if desired)

Cleveland Restaurant Week

Available from November 1st to 12th 3 courses dinner for $40
3 Courses Dinner $40

3 Courses Dinner $40

$40.00

Available from November 1st to 12th - 3 courses of dinner for $40

Family Combo

Pao de Queijo (Qty 18)

$25.00+

Brazilian cheese bread (GF). Choose from frozen or heated up and ready to eat!

Combo of 20 Salgadinhos

Combo of 20 Salgadinhos

$48.00

Pão de queijo, Coxinha de frango, Risoles de camarão.

Feijoada (GF) Serves 4

$95.00

The Brazilian party dish – black beans simmered with locally sourced bacon, ham, beef, smoked pork loin, smoked kielbasa, and imported linguiça.  Served with Brazilian rice, farofa, sautéed collard greens and tomato relish.

Moqueca Baiana - (VEG, V, GF, DF) Serves 4

$80.00

Traditional Brazilian stew from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice and topped with a banana frita. Comes with our House Salad - Fresh squeeze lime juice dressing, mixed greens, tomatoes, onions and cucumber.

Moqueca Baiana - Fish (GF, DF) Serves 4

$95.00

Traditional Brazilian stew with fish from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.

Moqueca Baiana - Shrimp (GF, DF) Serves 4

$100.00

Traditional Brazilian stew with shrimp from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.

Moqueca Baiana - Combo (Shrimp & Fish) (GF, DF) Serves 4

$110.00

Traditional Brazilian stew with shrimp and fish from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.

Xim Xim (GF, DF) Serves 4

$80.00

Brazilian stew with chicken, palm oil, coconut milk, & carrots, served over white rice & topped with roasted peanuts. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.

Churrasco Misto (DF) Serves 4

$145.00

Mixed grill with top sirloin, chicken and sausage served with rice, farofa & tomato relish. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.

Ensopado de Porco (GF, DF) Serves 4

$85.00

Our Ensopado de Porco is made with pork & seasonal vegetables simmered in a rich homemade sauce, served over Brazilian rice, topped with sweet plantain. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.

Cocktails

Caipirinha to go

$12.00

Traditional Brazilian cocktail made with Cachaça, muddled lime and sugar. Available in Traditional Lime or Passion Fruit flavor.

Premium Caipirinha to go

$15.00

Traditional Brazilian cocktail made with Leblon Cachaça, muddled lime and sugar. Available in Traditional Lime or Passion Fruit flavor.

Caipiroska to go

$11.00

Vodka with choice of muddled lime or passion fruit

Premium Caipiroska to go

$13.00

Western Reserve Ohio Vodka with choice of muddled lime or passion fruit

Copa Kiss

$11.00

Refreshing vodka cocktail with strawberry & lemon

Brazilian Coconut Batidinha

$12.00

Cachaça, fresh coconut milk, condensed milk and simple syrup

Brazilian Wax

$11.00

Cachaça, pineapple juice, passion fruit puree and club soda

Brazilian Mule

$11.00

Cachaça 51, muddled limes with Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

The Ricky Ricardo Mojito

$12.00

Bounty White Rum, Green Chartreuse, Tres Agave Nectar, muddled lime and mint topped with club soda

Gold Dollar Rita

$14.00

Riazul Plata Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, topped with Grand Marnier

Rio-Tini

$14.00

Leblon Cachaça, St. Elder Liqueur, Chambord and passion fruit, basil and lemon muddled

Passion Fruit Bellini

$12.00

Leblon Cachaça and passion fruit, topped with Cava

Bottled Red Wine

Cab J. Lohr Seven Oaks BT

$48.00

Cab Oberon BT

$50.00

Napa Valley, California

Cab Katherine Goldschmidt BT

$46.00Out of stock

Cab Justin BT

$60.00

Cab Hall BT

$72.00

Cab Arrowood BT

$50.00

RB Pessimist BT

$48.00

RB Parducci True Grit BT

$49.00

Z Ridge Three Valleys Sonoma County BT

$66.00Out of stock

Z Saldo Prisoner Wine Co BT

$65.00

California AVA

PN La Crema Monterey BT

$40.00

PN Siduri BT

$65.00

PN Patz & Hall BT

$64.00

PN Belle Glos Las Alturas Santa Lucia BT

$70.00

RB Justin Isosceles Bordeaux BT

$135.00

RB The Prisoner BT

$110.00

Napa Valley, California

RB Meritage Mariner Dry Creek BT

$42.00

Rioja Tempranillo Crianza BT

$45.00

T Termes Numanthia BT

$49.00

Rioja Marques De Riscal Reserva BT

$44.00

Rioja Gran Reserva Faustino BT

$75.00

Malbec Séptima BT

$36.00

Malbec Susana Balbo Signature BT

$48.00

Mendoza , Argentina

Malbec Dharma Reserva Organic Petit Verdot / BT

$44.00

Mendoza, Argentina

Cab Marques De Concha BT

$58.00

Maipo Valley, Chile

Montepulciano Nevio d'Abruzzo BT

$38.00

RB Ruffino Modus BT

$55.00

Chianti Classico Querceto BT

$41.00

Chianti Riserva Nipozzano Frescobaldi Toscana BT

$45.00

Chianti Riserva Villa Antinori BT

$60.00

Barolo Classico Fontanafredda Piedmonte BT

$109.00

Brunello Di Montalcino Col D' Orca BT

$118.00

Amarone Bertani della Valpolicella Valpantena BT

$140.00

Bottled White Wine

CHD Au Contraire Russian River Valley BT

$42.00

CHD Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Karia BT

$52.00

Gavi La Scolca White Label BT

$38.00

CHD Jean-Jacques Vincent Pouilly-Fuisse Marie Antoinette Burgundy BT

$60.00

CHD Olivier Leflaive Bourgogne 'Les Sétilles' BT

$60.00

PG Bottega Vinaia BT

$40.00

Vermentino Guado Al Tasso BT

$57.00

PG Bollini BT

$34.00Out of stock

Trentino Alto-Adige, Italy

CHD Unoaked Cave de Lugny Macon-Villages 'La Cote Blanche' BT

$40.00

CHD Louis Latour Ardèche BT

$40.00

Burgundy, France

Sauvignon Blanc Cloudy Bay BT

$42.00

SB Villa Maria BT

$40.00

SB Drylands BT

$42.00Out of stock

Marlborough, New Zealand

Albarino Bodega Garzón BT

$42.00

VV Casal Garcia BT

$40.00

Riesling Solitar Dry Prum BT

$42.00

Bottled Sparkling

Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne Yellow Label BT

$100.00

Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial BT

$85.00

Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial Rose Champagne 187 ML

$27.00

Cava Brut Segura Viudas 187 ML

$9.00

Cava Brut Segura Viudas BT

$34.00

Prosecco Mionetto Brut 187ml

$9.50

Chandon Brut Sparkling 187 ML

$13.00

Beer

Palma Louca

$6.50Out of stock

Brazil

Xingu Black Beer

$6.50

Brazil

Corona

$4.00

Mexico

Modelo

$4.00

Mexico

Stella Artois

$4.00

Belgium

Estrella Damm Daura (GF)

$6.00

Spain

Deschutes Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$6.00

Oregon

Thirsty Dog Labrador Lager (Dortmunder)

$6.00

Ohio

Bitburger Drive NA

$6.00

Germany

Chimay Red Trappistes

$9.00

Belgium

Brahma

$6.50

Sides

Arroz

$7.00

Brazilian Rice

Banana Frita

$8.00

Fried Bananas

French Fries

French Fries

$7.00

French Fries

Collard Greens

$9.00

Sautéed in Garlic & Olive Oil

Pinto Beans

$8.00

Pinto Beans

Feijao Preto

$6.00

Black Beans

Farofa

$5.00

Yucca Flour

Mandioca Frita

$8.00

Fried Yucca

Pure de Batata

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

Vatapá

$9.00Out of stock

Traditional dish from the North of Brazil made from bread, shrimp, coconut milk, finely ground peanuts & palm oil mashed into a creamy paste

Vegetais

$7.00

Seasonal Assortment of Vegetables

Desserts

Brigadeiros (GF)

Brigadeiros (GF)

$9.00

Brazilian Chocolate Bonbons

Pudim de Leite (GF)

Pudim de Leite (GF)

$11.00

Brazilian Style Caramel Custard

Coconut Butter Cake

Coconut Butter Cake

$12.00

With Creme Anglaise, Whipped Cream and Toasted Coconut

Mousse de Maracuja (GF)

Mousse de Maracuja (GF)

$10.00

Passion Fruit Mousse

Beverages

Coca-Cola Bottle

$4.00

Coca-Cola

Guarana

$5.00

Imported Brazilian Soda

Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

$6.00

Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Pineapple Mint Juice

$6.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Brazilian cuisine right in the heart of Chagrin Falls! Chef's Carla and Gustavo bring you the taste of Brasil from their homeland. Come visit or order takeout and delivery! We love to share our culture!

Website

Location

17 E. Orange St, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

Directions

Gallery
