Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil

review star

No reviews yet

12706 Larchmere Blvd

Cleveland, OH 44120

Order Again

Popular Items

Moqueca Baiana - Fish (GF, DF)
Coconut Butter Cake
Caipirinha to go

Appetizers

Salgadinhos

Salgadinhos

$19.00

Savory hand-rolled Brazilian bar snack.

Combo of 20 Salgadinhos

Combo of 20 Salgadinhos

$48.00

Pão de queijo, Coxinha de frango, Croquete de bacalhau, Risoles de camarão.

Shrimp Malagueta + side of bread

Shrimp Malagueta + side of bread

$19.00

Shrimp sautéed in our own blend of spicy-hot malagueta sauce (GF, DF)

Linguica with Mandioca Frita

Linguica with Mandioca Frita

$17.00

Imported Brazilian sausage & fried yucca

Minas Cheese

Minas Cheese

$14.00

Grilled soft cheese drizzled with honey and oregano

Pao De Queijo

Pao De Queijo

$11.50

Brazilian cheese bread (GF)

Bolinho de Bacalhau

Bolinho de Bacalhau

$15.00

Cod fish croquette

Frango Passarinho

Frango Passarinho

$14.00

Fried diced chicken with cilantro-lime sauce

Calamari Samba

Calamari Samba

$18.00

Stewed in a spicy tomato sauce with crostini (DF)

Marisco Lambe-Lambe

Marisco Lambe-Lambe

$18.00

Mussels sautéed in a white wine-butter sauce

Torresmo com Mandioca

Torresmo com Mandioca

$19.00

Traditional bar snack, fried pork belly and yucca

Camarao a Moda Carla + side of bread

Camarao a Moda Carla + side of bread

$19.00

Jumbo shrimp seasoned with Garlic and handmade butter

Trio Pastel

Trio Pastel

$13.00

Half-circle thin crust pies with three options of filing (meat, cheese or chicken with catupiry) fried in vegetable oil.

Specials

Diablo Mussels SPCA

Diablo Mussels SPCA

$18.50

Sautéed with spicy diablo sauce served with toasted crostini bread

Churrasco Gaucho - Garlic Picanha SPCE

Churrasco Gaucho - Garlic Picanha SPCE

$52.00

Entree - Similar presentation to what you would experience in a Brazilian steakhouse. Skewers of expertly marinated and grilled meat, served with Brazilian rice, beans, tomato vinaigrette and farofa (Note: Takeout orders will not be on a skewer for packaging purposes)

Lamb Chops With Mashed Potatos And Aspargus SPCE

Lamb Chops With Mashed Potatos And Aspargus SPCE

$54.00

Entree - Served with homestyle mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable and topped with mint, ginger and red wine reduction sauce

Ribeye Steak /Mashed Potatoes and Asparagus

Ribeye Steak /Mashed Potatoes and Asparagus

$59.00

Entree - Ribeye steak with fresh rosemary, parsley, and garlic butter on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Asparagus. Topped with chimichurri sauce.

Carioca Plate SPCE

Carioca Plate SPCE

$33.00

Sautee Beef Coulotte with Onions. Served with Pinto Beans, Brazilian Rice, Tomato Relish, and a choice of Yucca or French Fries.

Salads

Bossa Nova

Bossa Nova

$11.00

Mixed green with red onion, pistachios & strawberry vinaigrette (GF, DF, V, VG)

Palmito Salad

Palmito Salad

$14.00

Heart of palm, tomato, cucumber & house dressing of olive oil, fresh squeezed lime and pink salt. (GF, DF, V, VG)

Sao Paulo Salad

Sao Paulo Salad

$12.00

Chickpea Salad with cucumber, quinoa, served with fresh squeezed lime dressing (GF, DF, VG)

Entrees

Moqueca Baiana - Shrimp (GF, DF)

Moqueca Baiana - Shrimp (GF, DF)

$36.00

Traditional Brazilian stew with shrimp from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice.

Moqueca Baiana - Fish (GF, DF)

Moqueca Baiana - Fish (GF, DF)

$29.00

Traditional Brazilian stew with fish from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice.

Moqueca Baiana - Combo (Shrimp & Fish) (GF, DF)

Moqueca Baiana - Combo (Shrimp & Fish) (GF, DF)

$39.00

Traditional Brazilian stew with shrimp and fish from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice.

Moqueca Baiana - Vegetarian / Vegan (GF, DF)

Moqueca Baiana - Vegetarian / Vegan (GF, DF)

$29.00

Traditional Brazilian stew from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice and topped with a banana frita.

Feijoada (GF)

Feijoada (GF)

$33.00

The Brazilian party dish – black beans simmered with locally sourced bacon, ham, beef, smoked pork loin, smoked kielbasa, and imported linguiça.  Served with Brazilian rice, farofa, sautéed collard greens and tomato relish

Xim Xim (GF, DF)

Xim Xim (GF, DF)

$29.00

Brazilian stew with chicken, palm oil, coconut milk, & carrots, served over white rice & topped with roasted peanuts

Mariscada (GF, DF)

Mariscada (GF, DF)

$42.00

Ocean mixture including calamari, mussels, fish, crabmeat, shrimp and a touch of sweet plantains cooked in organic coconut milk and olive oil, served with rice and vatapa

Ensopado de Porco (GF, DF)

Ensopado de Porco (GF, DF)

$28.00

Our Ensopado de Porco is made with pork & seasonal vegetables simmered in a rich homemade sauce, served over Brazilian rice, topped with sweet plantain

Picanha Acebolada

Picanha Acebolada

$46.00

The traditional Brazilian steakhouse cut -- tri-tip sirloin. Seasoned with sea salt and grilled to perfection, topped with sautéed onions. Served with rice, pinto beans, farofa & tomato relish

Sarava Key Lime Chicken

Sarava Key Lime Chicken

$32.00

Oven roasted herb chicken finished with a delicious key lime sauce and served with rice, fried plantains and sautéed vegetables

Salmão (GF)

Salmão (GF)

$32.00

Pan seared wild salmon topped with a passion fruit, honey & caper glaze. Served with choice of 2 sides

Strogonoff de Frango

Strogonoff de Frango

$34.00

Chicken cooked in a creamy tomato sauce with hearts of palm, green olives, and corn, served with rice and crispy shredded potatoes

Costela do Norte

Costela do Norte

$38.00

Short ribs with a very rich homemade sauce made with tomatoes, onions and peppers  served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Churrasco Misto (DF)

Churrasco Misto (DF)

$38.00

Mixed grill with top sirloin, chicken and sausage served with rice, farofa & tomato relish

Churrasco de Picanha  (GF)

Churrasco de Picanha  (GF)

$44.00

The traditional Brazilian steak house cut -- tri-tip sirloin.  Seasoned with sea salt and grilled to perfection. Served with rice, pinto beans, farofa & tomato relish

Carolina's Pasta

Carolina's Pasta

$36.00

Fettuccine pasta mixed with shrimp, smoked salmon, tomatoes, onions in a cream sauce

Prato Misto (DF, V, VG)

Prato Misto (DF, V, VG)

$26.00

A savory vegetarian dish of pinto beans, Brazilian rice, carmalized onions, seasonal vegetables, farofa, & collard greens

Pasta de Mariscos

Pasta de Mariscos

$38.00

This delicious seafood dish is made with shrimp, mussels, and calamari, all tossed in our homemade creamy red sauce, black olives, fettuccine & finished with fresh parsley (specify spicy if desired)

Desserts

Brigadeiros (GF)

Brigadeiros (GF)

$8.00

Brazilian Chocolate Bonbons

Pudim de Leite (GF)

Pudim de Leite (GF)

$10.00

Brazilian Style Caramel Custard

Coconut Butter Cake

Coconut Butter Cake

$11.00

With Creme Anglaise, Whipped Cream and Toasted Coconut

Mousse de Maracuja (GF)

Mousse de Maracuja (GF)

$9.00

Passion Fruit Mousse

Sides

Arroz

$7.00

Brazilian Rice

Banana Frita

$8.00

Fried Bananas

French Fries

French Fries

$7.00

French Fries

Collard Greens

$9.00

Sautéed in Garlic & Olive Oil

Pinto Beans

$8.00

Pinto Beans

Feijao Preto

$6.00

Black Beans

Farofa

$5.00

Mandioca Frita

$8.00

Fried Yucca

Pure de Batata

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

Vatapá

$9.00Out of stock

Traditional dish from the North of Brazil made from bread, shrimp, coconut milk, finely ground peanuts & palm oil mashed into a creamy paste

Vegetais

$7.00

Seasonal Assortment of Vegetables

Cocktails

Caipirinha to go

$12.00

Traditional Brazilian cocktail made with Cachaça, muddled lime and sugar. Available in Traditional Lime or Passion Fruit flavor.

Premium Caipirinha to go

$13.00

Traditional Brazilian cocktail made with Leblon Cachaça, muddled lime and sugar. Available in Traditional Lime or Passion Fruit flavor.

Caipiroska to go

$11.00

Vodka with choice of muddled lime or passion fruit

Premium Caipiroska to go

$13.00

Western Reserve Ohio Vodka with choice of muddled lime or passion fruit

Copa Kiss

$11.00

Refreshing vodka cocktail with strawberry & lemon

Brazilian Coconut Batidinha

$12.00

Cachaça, fresh coconut milk, condensed milk and simple syrup

Brazilian Wax

$11.00

Cachaça, pineapple juice, passion fruit puree and club soda

Brazilian Mule

$11.00

Cachaça 51, muddled limes with Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

The Ricky Ricardo Mojito

$12.00

Bounty White Rum, Green Chartreuse, Tres Agave Nectar, muddled lime and mint topped with club soda

Gold Dollar Rita

$14.00

Riazul Plata Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, topped with Grand Marnier

Rio-Tini

$14.00Out of stock

Leblon Cachaça, St. Elder Liqueur, Chambord and passion fruit, basil and lemon muddled

Passion Fruit Bellini

$12.00

Leblon Cachaça and passion fruit, topped with Cava

Beer

Palma Louca

$6.50Out of stock

Brazil

Xingu Black Beer

$6.50

Brazil

Corona

$4.00

Mexico

Modelo

$4.00

Mexico

Stella Artois

$4.00

Belgium

Estrella Damm Daura (GF)

$6.00

Spain

Deschutes Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$6.00

Oregon

$6.00

Oregon

Thirsty Dog Labrador Lager (Dortmunder)

$6.00

Ohio

$6.00

Ohio

Bitburger Drive NA

$6.00

Germany

Chimay Red Trappistes

$9.00

Belgium

Chimay White Trappistes

$9.00

Belgium

Brahma Pilsner

$6.50

$6.50

Beverages

Coca-Cola bottle

$4.00

Coca-Cola

Guarana

$5.00

Imported Brazilian Soda

Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

$8.00

$8.00

Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water

$5.00

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$6.00

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Pineapple Mint Juice

$6.00

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Watermelon Juice

$5

$5.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit Juice

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Family Combo

Pao de Queijo (Qty 18)

$25.00+

Brazilian cheese bread (GF). Choose from frozen or heated up and ready to eat!

Combo of 20 Salgadinhos

Combo of 20 Salgadinhos

$48.00

Pão de queijo, Coxinha de frango, Croquete de bacalhau, Risoles de camarão.

Feijoada (GF) Serves 4

$95.00

The Brazilian party dish – black beans simmered with locally sourced bacon, ham, beef, smoked pork loin, smoked kielbasa, and imported linguiça.  Served with Brazilian rice, farofa, sautéed collard greens and tomato relish.

Moqueca Baiana Vegetarian - (VEG, V, GF, DF) Serves 4

$80.00

Traditional Brazilian stew from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice and topped with a banana frita. Comes with our House Salad - Fresh squeeze lime juice dressing, mixed greens, tomatoes, onions and cucumber.

Moqueca Baiana - Fish (GF, DF) Serves 4

$95.00

Traditional Brazilian stew with fish from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.

Moqueca Baiana - Shrimp (GF, DF) Serves 4

$100.00

Traditional Brazilian stew with shrimp from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.

Moqueca Baiana - Combo (Shrimp & Fish) (GF, DF) Serves 4

$110.00

Traditional Brazilian stew with shrimp and fish from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.

Xim Xim (GF, DF) Serves 4

$80.00

Brazilian stew with chicken, palm oil, coconut milk, & carrots, served over white rice & topped with roasted peanuts. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.

Churrasco Misto (DF) Serves 4

$145.00

Mixed grill with top sirloin, chicken and sausage served with rice, farofa & tomato relish. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.

Ensopado de Porco (GF, DF) Serves 4

$85.00

Our Ensopado de Porco is made with pork & seasonal vegetables simmered in a rich homemade sauce, served over Brazilian rice, topped with sweet plantain. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.

Bottled Red Wine

Etude Lyric Pinot Noir BT

$42.00

Santa Barbara, California

Cab Oberon BT

$50.00

Napa Valley, California

Row Eleven Pinot Noir BT

$40.00

Santa Barbara, California

Ermisch Cellars Pinot Noir BT

$58.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Montinore Estate Reserve Pinot Noir BT

$42.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Cab Marques De Concha BT

$58.00

Maipo Valley, Chile

Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon BT

$70.00

Napa Valley, California

Cuttings Cabernet Sauvignon, Prisoner Wine Co. BT

$83.00

California, AVA

The Leap Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags' Leap BT

$130.00Out of stock

Napa Valley, California

Z Saldo Prisoner Wine Co BT

$65.00

California AVA

Don Melchor Cabernet Sauvignon BT

$168.00

Maipo Valley, Chile

Malbec Dharma Reserva Organic Petit Verdot / BT

$44.00

Mendoza, Argentina

Rioja Montecillo Crianza Glass

$11.00

Montsant, Spain

Thorn Merlot, Prisoner Wine Co BT

$75.00

Napa Valley, California

Bouza Tannat Reserva BT

$36.00

Canelones, Uruguay

Malbec Susana Balbo Signature BT

$48.00

Mendoza , Argentina

Susana Balbo Brioso BT

$38.00

Lujan de Cuyo, Argentina

RB The Prisoner BT

$110.00

Napa Valley, California

Bottled Sparkling

Cantine Maschio Prosecco BT

$9.00Out of stock

Poema Cava BT

$34.00

Cruzat Reserve Extra Brut BT

$39.00Out of stock

Mendoza, Argentina

Santa Margherita Valdobbiande Processo BT

$49.00Out of stock

Vento, Italy

Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut Champagne BT

$85.00Out of stock

Epernay, France

Gran Passione Prosseco BT

$32.00Out of stock

Bottled White Wine

Bollini Pinot Grigio BT

$34.00

Trentino Alto-Adige, Italy

CHD Louis Latour Ardèche BT

$40.00

Burgundy, France

Vidigal Vinho Verde Minho BT

$30.00Out of stock

Portugal

Yealands

$36.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

Ontanon Vetiver (White Rioja) BT

$16.00

Rioja, Spain

Albarino Bodega Garzón BT

$42.00

Canelones & Montevideo, Uruguay

Yealands

$18.00

Rutherford, California

Groth Chardonnay BT

$60.00

Napa Valley, California

The Prisoner Blindfold White Blend BT

$48.00

California AVA

Stags leap Chardonnay BT

$64.00Out of stock

Cleveland Restaurant Week

3 Courses for $40

3 Courses for $40

$40.00

Cleveland Restaurant Week - Available from November 1st to 12th

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the Authentic Flavor of Brasil!

Website

Location

12706 Larchmere Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44120

Directions

Gallery
Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil image
Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil image
Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil image
Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil image

