Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil
12706 Larchmere Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120
Appetizers
Salgadinhos
Savory hand-rolled Brazilian bar snack.
Combo of 20 Salgadinhos
Pão de queijo, Coxinha de frango, Croquete de bacalhau, Risoles de camarão.
Shrimp Malagueta + side of bread
Shrimp sautéed in our own blend of spicy-hot malagueta sauce (GF, DF)
Linguica with Mandioca Frita
Imported Brazilian sausage & fried yucca
Minas Cheese
Grilled soft cheese drizzled with honey and oregano
Pao De Queijo
Brazilian cheese bread (GF)
Bolinho de Bacalhau
Cod fish croquette
Frango Passarinho
Fried diced chicken with cilantro-lime sauce
Calamari Samba
Stewed in a spicy tomato sauce with crostini (DF)
Marisco Lambe-Lambe
Mussels sautéed in a white wine-butter sauce
Torresmo com Mandioca
Traditional bar snack, fried pork belly and yucca
Camarao a Moda Carla + side of bread
Jumbo shrimp seasoned with Garlic and handmade butter
Trio Pastel
Half-circle thin crust pies with three options of filing (meat, cheese or chicken with catupiry) fried in vegetable oil.
Specials
Diablo Mussels SPCA
Sautéed with spicy diablo sauce served with toasted crostini bread
Churrasco Gaucho - Garlic Picanha SPCE
Entree - Similar presentation to what you would experience in a Brazilian steakhouse. Skewers of expertly marinated and grilled meat, served with Brazilian rice, beans, tomato vinaigrette and farofa (Note: Takeout orders will not be on a skewer for packaging purposes)
Lamb Chops With Mashed Potatos And Aspargus SPCE
Entree - Served with homestyle mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable and topped with mint, ginger and red wine reduction sauce
Ribeye Steak /Mashed Potatoes and Asparagus
Entree - Ribeye steak with fresh rosemary, parsley, and garlic butter on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Asparagus. Topped with chimichurri sauce.
Carioca Plate SPCE
Sautee Beef Coulotte with Onions. Served with Pinto Beans, Brazilian Rice, Tomato Relish, and a choice of Yucca or French Fries.
Salads
Bossa Nova
Mixed green with red onion, pistachios & strawberry vinaigrette (GF, DF, V, VG)
Palmito Salad
Heart of palm, tomato, cucumber & house dressing of olive oil, fresh squeezed lime and pink salt. (GF, DF, V, VG)
Sao Paulo Salad
Chickpea Salad with cucumber, quinoa, served with fresh squeezed lime dressing (GF, DF, VG)
Entrees
Moqueca Baiana - Shrimp (GF, DF)
Traditional Brazilian stew with shrimp from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice.
Moqueca Baiana - Fish (GF, DF)
Traditional Brazilian stew with fish from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice.
Moqueca Baiana - Combo (Shrimp & Fish) (GF, DF)
Traditional Brazilian stew with shrimp and fish from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice.
Moqueca Baiana - Vegetarian / Vegan (GF, DF)
Traditional Brazilian stew from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice and topped with a banana frita.
Feijoada (GF)
The Brazilian party dish – black beans simmered with locally sourced bacon, ham, beef, smoked pork loin, smoked kielbasa, and imported linguiça. Served with Brazilian rice, farofa, sautéed collard greens and tomato relish
Xim Xim (GF, DF)
Brazilian stew with chicken, palm oil, coconut milk, & carrots, served over white rice & topped with roasted peanuts
Mariscada (GF, DF)
Ocean mixture including calamari, mussels, fish, crabmeat, shrimp and a touch of sweet plantains cooked in organic coconut milk and olive oil, served with rice and vatapa
Ensopado de Porco (GF, DF)
Our Ensopado de Porco is made with pork & seasonal vegetables simmered in a rich homemade sauce, served over Brazilian rice, topped with sweet plantain
Picanha Acebolada
The traditional Brazilian steakhouse cut -- tri-tip sirloin. Seasoned with sea salt and grilled to perfection, topped with sautéed onions. Served with rice, pinto beans, farofa & tomato relish
Sarava Key Lime Chicken
Oven roasted herb chicken finished with a delicious key lime sauce and served with rice, fried plantains and sautéed vegetables
Salmão (GF)
Pan seared wild salmon topped with a passion fruit, honey & caper glaze. Served with choice of 2 sides
Strogonoff de Frango
Chicken cooked in a creamy tomato sauce with hearts of palm, green olives, and corn, served with rice and crispy shredded potatoes
Costela do Norte
Short ribs with a very rich homemade sauce made with tomatoes, onions and peppers served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Churrasco Misto (DF)
Mixed grill with top sirloin, chicken and sausage served with rice, farofa & tomato relish
Churrasco de Picanha (GF)
The traditional Brazilian steak house cut -- tri-tip sirloin. Seasoned with sea salt and grilled to perfection. Served with rice, pinto beans, farofa & tomato relish
Carolina's Pasta
Fettuccine pasta mixed with shrimp, smoked salmon, tomatoes, onions in a cream sauce
Prato Misto (DF, V, VG)
A savory vegetarian dish of pinto beans, Brazilian rice, carmalized onions, seasonal vegetables, farofa, & collard greens
Pasta de Mariscos
This delicious seafood dish is made with shrimp, mussels, and calamari, all tossed in our homemade creamy red sauce, black olives, fettuccine & finished with fresh parsley (specify spicy if desired)
Desserts
Sides
Arroz
Brazilian Rice
Banana Frita
Fried Bananas
French Fries
French Fries
Collard Greens
Sautéed in Garlic & Olive Oil
Pinto Beans
Pinto Beans
Feijao Preto
Black Beans
Farofa
Mandioca Frita
Fried Yucca
Pure de Batata
Mashed Potatoes
Vatapá
Traditional dish from the North of Brazil made from bread, shrimp, coconut milk, finely ground peanuts & palm oil mashed into a creamy paste
Vegetais
Seasonal Assortment of Vegetables
Cocktails
Caipirinha to go
Traditional Brazilian cocktail made with Cachaça, muddled lime and sugar. Available in Traditional Lime or Passion Fruit flavor.
Premium Caipirinha to go
Traditional Brazilian cocktail made with Leblon Cachaça, muddled lime and sugar. Available in Traditional Lime or Passion Fruit flavor.
Caipiroska to go
Vodka with choice of muddled lime or passion fruit
Premium Caipiroska to go
Western Reserve Ohio Vodka with choice of muddled lime or passion fruit
Copa Kiss
Refreshing vodka cocktail with strawberry & lemon
Brazilian Coconut Batidinha
Cachaça, fresh coconut milk, condensed milk and simple syrup
Brazilian Wax
Cachaça, pineapple juice, passion fruit puree and club soda
Brazilian Mule
Cachaça 51, muddled limes with Cock & Bull Ginger Beer
The Ricky Ricardo Mojito
Bounty White Rum, Green Chartreuse, Tres Agave Nectar, muddled lime and mint topped with club soda
Gold Dollar Rita
Riazul Plata Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, topped with Grand Marnier
Rio-Tini
Leblon Cachaça, St. Elder Liqueur, Chambord and passion fruit, basil and lemon muddled
Passion Fruit Bellini
Leblon Cachaça and passion fruit, topped with Cava
Beer
Palma Louca
Brazil
Xingu Black Beer
Brazil
Corona
Mexico
Modelo
Mexico
Stella Artois
Belgium
Estrella Damm Daura (GF)
Spain
Deschutes Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA
Oregon
Thirsty Dog Labrador Lager (Dortmunder)
Ohio
Bitburger Drive NA
Germany
Chimay Red Trappistes
Belgium
Chimay White Trappistes
Belgium
Brahma Pilsner
Beverages
Coca-Cola bottle
Coca-Cola
Guarana
Imported Brazilian Soda
Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Fresh Squeezed Pineapple Mint Juice
Fresh Squeezed Watermelon Juice
Passion Fruit Juice
Iced Tea
Family Combo
Pao de Queijo (Qty 18)
Brazilian cheese bread (GF). Choose from frozen or heated up and ready to eat!
Combo of 20 Salgadinhos
Pão de queijo, Coxinha de frango, Croquete de bacalhau, Risoles de camarão.
Feijoada (GF) Serves 4
The Brazilian party dish – black beans simmered with locally sourced bacon, ham, beef, smoked pork loin, smoked kielbasa, and imported linguiça. Served with Brazilian rice, farofa, sautéed collard greens and tomato relish.
Moqueca Baiana Vegetarian - (VEG, V, GF, DF) Serves 4
Traditional Brazilian stew from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice and topped with a banana frita. Comes with our House Salad - Fresh squeeze lime juice dressing, mixed greens, tomatoes, onions and cucumber.
Moqueca Baiana - Fish (GF, DF) Serves 4
Traditional Brazilian stew with fish from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.
Moqueca Baiana - Shrimp (GF, DF) Serves 4
Traditional Brazilian stew with shrimp from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.
Moqueca Baiana - Combo (Shrimp & Fish) (GF, DF) Serves 4
Traditional Brazilian stew with shrimp and fish from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.
Xim Xim (GF, DF) Serves 4
Brazilian stew with chicken, palm oil, coconut milk, & carrots, served over white rice & topped with roasted peanuts. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.
Churrasco Misto (DF) Serves 4
Mixed grill with top sirloin, chicken and sausage served with rice, farofa & tomato relish. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.
Ensopado de Porco (GF, DF) Serves 4
Our Ensopado de Porco is made with pork & seasonal vegetables simmered in a rich homemade sauce, served over Brazilian rice, topped with sweet plantain. Comes with House Salad - Fresh squeezed lime juice dressing, Mix Greens, tomatoes, Onions and Cucumber.
Bottled Red Wine
Etude Lyric Pinot Noir BT
Santa Barbara, California
Cab Oberon BT
Napa Valley, California
Row Eleven Pinot Noir BT
Santa Barbara, California
Ermisch Cellars Pinot Noir BT
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Montinore Estate Reserve Pinot Noir BT
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Cab Marques De Concha BT
Maipo Valley, Chile
Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon BT
Napa Valley, California
Cuttings Cabernet Sauvignon, Prisoner Wine Co. BT
California, AVA
The Leap Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags' Leap BT
Napa Valley, California
Z Saldo Prisoner Wine Co BT
California AVA
Don Melchor Cabernet Sauvignon BT
Maipo Valley, Chile
Malbec Dharma Reserva Organic Petit Verdot / BT
Mendoza, Argentina
Rioja Montecillo Crianza Glass
Montsant, Spain
Thorn Merlot, Prisoner Wine Co BT
Napa Valley, California
Bouza Tannat Reserva BT
Canelones, Uruguay
Malbec Susana Balbo Signature BT
Mendoza , Argentina
Susana Balbo Brioso BT
Lujan de Cuyo, Argentina
RB The Prisoner BT
Napa Valley, California
Bottled Sparkling
Cantine Maschio Prosecco BT
Poema Cava BT
Cruzat Reserve Extra Brut BT
Mendoza, Argentina
Santa Margherita Valdobbiande Processo BT
Vento, Italy
Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut Champagne BT
Epernay, France
Gran Passione Prosseco BT
Bottled White Wine
Bollini Pinot Grigio BT
Trentino Alto-Adige, Italy
CHD Louis Latour Ardèche BT
Burgundy, France
Vidigal Vinho Verde Minho BT
Portugal
Yealands
Marlborough, New Zealand
Ontanon Vetiver (White Rioja) BT
Rioja, Spain
Albarino Bodega Garzón BT
Canelones & Montevideo, Uruguay
Yealands
Rutherford, California
Groth Chardonnay BT
Napa Valley, California
The Prisoner Blindfold White Blend BT
California AVA
Stags leap Chardonnay BT
Cleveland Restaurant Week
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the Authentic Flavor of Brasil!
12706 Larchmere Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44120