Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Baumgartner's Cheese Store & Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

$

1023 16th Ave

Monroe, WI 53566

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Sandwiches (Current)

Brick Cheese Sandwich (Current)

$3.25

Cheddar Cheese Sandwich (Current)

$3.25

Swiss Cheese Sandwich (Current)

$3.25

Limburger Cheese Sandwich (Current)

$5.00

Combination Sandwich (1 cheese and 1 salami) (Current)

$6.50

Braunschweiger Sandwich

$3.25

Soft Salami Sandwich

$3.75

Hard Salami Sandwich

$4.25

Specialty Cheese Sandwich

$3.25

Hot Dog

$5.00

Chili Dog

$6.00

Sloppy Dog

$8.50

Smoked Brat

$5.50

Corned Beef Sandwich

$8.50

Ham Sandwich

$5.50

Pastrami Sandwich

$7.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$6.75

Turkey Sandwich

$6.25

Reuben Sandwich

$9.50

Italian Beef Sandwich

$7.75

Sides

Bowl of Chili (current)

$4.50

Bowl of Soup

$4.50

Small Cheese Plate (Current)

$10.00

Large Cheese Plate (Current)

$16.50

Cheese Slice (current)

$2.75

Dessert

$4.50

Chips (Current)

$1.25

Potato Salad (Current)

$2.50

Cole Slaw (Current)

$1.95

Landjaeger (Current)

$3.50

Caramel Corn (Current)

$5.00

Cheddar Popcorn (Current)

$2.50

Pickle Spear (Current)

$0.35

Pickled Egg (Current)

$1.50

Pickled Polish (Current)

$1.50

Pickled Hock (Current)

$3.50

Pickled Gizzard (Current)

$2.00

Limburger Sample (Current)

Drinks (Current)

Coffee To Go

$1.50

Fountain

$2.00

Hot cocoa

$2.50

Juice

$2.00

Root Beer Bottle

$2.00

Diet Root Beer

$2.00

Can of Soda (to go)

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1023 16th Ave, Monroe, WI 53566

Directions

