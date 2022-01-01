Baumgartner's Cheese Store & Tavern 2020 1023 16th Ave

Baumgartner's Cheese Store & Tavern 2020 imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

1023 16th Ave

312 Reviews

$

1023 16th Ave

Monroe, WI 53566

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Baumgartner's Cheese Store & Tavern, opened in 1931, is Wisconsin's oldest cheese store! In addition to our popular retail store, you can enjoy great food and locally brewed beers at our adjoining tavern! We are conveniently located in the quaint Swiss community of Monroe.

Monroe, WI 53566

Baumgartner's Cheese Store & Tavern 2020 image
Baumgartner's Cheese Store & Tavern 2020 image

