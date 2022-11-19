Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Chicken

Baumhower's Victory Grille Mobile

review star

No reviews yet

3201 Airport BLVD

B14

Mobile, AL 36606

Order Again

Popular Items

Lips - Small
Tailgate Burger
Curly-Q Fries

Appetizers

Bam-Bam Shrimp App

Bam-Bam Shrimp App

$12.99

Fried Gulf shrimp, Thai Sweet Chili sauce, scratch-made buttermilk ranch

Chips, Cheese & Salsa

Chips, Cheese & Salsa

$8.99

House-fried tortilla chips, scratch-made blanco cheese, fresh house-made salsa.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Hand-battered dill pickle planks, scratch-made buttermilk ranch

Spencer's Gooey Fries

Spencer's Gooey Fries

$9.99

Curly-q fries, scratch-made blanco cheese, bacon, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.

Wings Sampler

Wings Sampler

$19.99

Traditional wings served with your choice of three different sauces.

Boneless Wings Sampler

Boneless Wings Sampler

$19.99

Boneless wings served with your choice of three different sauces.

Sweet Potato Fries App

Sweet Potato Fries App

$7.99

With Thai Sweet Chili sauce.

Triple Play Cheese Fries

Triple Play Cheese Fries

$9.99

Curly-q fries, monterey jack & cheddar cheeses, bacon, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.

Homemade Chili Bowl

$6.49

Homemade Chili Cup

$3.99

Salads

Sideline House Salad

Sideline House Salad

$4.49

Romaine and iceberg lettuces, cherry tomatoes, red onion rings, cucumber, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, croutons.

Grilled Chicken House Salad

Grilled Chicken House Salad

$11.99

Our House Blend served with your choice of always fresh Mojo-marinated char-grilled chicken, white fish, or Alabama Gulf Shrimp.

Grilled Fish House Salad

Grilled Fish House Salad

$12.99

Our House Blend served with always fresh white fish

Grilled Shrimp House Salad

Grilled Shrimp House Salad

$13.99

Our House Blend served with always fresh Gulf shrimp

Sideline Artisan Blend Salad

Sideline Artisan Blend Salad

$5.49

A mix of baby greens, dried cranberries, feta cheese edamame, Priester’s Pecans, orange segments, seasonal berries.

Grilled Chicken Artisan Blend Salad

Grilled Chicken Artisan Blend Salad

$12.99

Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh Mojo-marinated char-grilled chicken

Grilled Fish Artisan Blend Salad

Grilled Fish Artisan Blend Salad

$13.99

Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh white fish

Grilled Shrimp Artisan Blend Salad

Grilled Shrimp Artisan Blend Salad

$14.99

Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh Gulf Shrimp

Nana’s Chicken Salad

Nana’s Chicken Salad

$10.99

Nana’s chicken atop fat-free raspberry vinaigrette-tossed greens with Priester”s Pecans, sweet and spicy Wickles pickles, a fruit medley and poppyseed dipping sauce.

Hot Lips Salad

Hot Lips Salad

$12.99

Our House Blend topped with Hot Lips (boneless Buffalo wings) and your choice of dressing.

Sidelines

12 oz Dipping Sauce

$2.99

12 oz Wing Sauce

$2.99

Curly-Q Fries

$3.49

Black Beans & Rice

$3.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Celery Side

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Fruit Medley

$2.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Mushroom Gravy

$2.99

Grilled Half Potato

$2.99

Cup of Blanco

$3.99

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

Sliced Avocado

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Wild Rice

$2.99

Hand Helds

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh, jumbo Mojo-marinated fried Buffalo chicken breast, brioche bun, curly-q fries, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.

Black & White Chicken Sandwich

Black & White Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh Mojo-marinated, lemon-pepper grilled chicken breast, wheat bun, curly-q fries, Bauhower’s Legendary White BBQ Sauce.

Grilled Fish Tacos

Grilled Fish Tacos

$11.99

Two white fish soft tacos topped with cabbage, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, fresh tomato, cilantro, and sweet and tangy John’s Famous Angel Hair Slaw Dressing. Served with curly-q fries and our house-made tropical mango salsa. //ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49

Nanas Chicken Salad Wrap

Nanas Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.99

Nana’s chicken salad with lettuce, tomatoes, and sweet and spicy Wickles pickles wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with a fruit medley and poppyseed dipping sauce.

Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap

Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Fresh, Mojo-marinated, lemon-pepper grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with curly-q fries and Baumhower's Legendary White BBQ Sauce.

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.49

Fresh Mojo-marinated fried chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and monterey jack cheese wrapped inside a flour tortilla, Served with curly-q fries and scratch-made honey mustard. //MAKE IT BUFFALO FOR JUST 75¢!

Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos

Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Two fried Gulf shrimp soft tacos kicked up with our Thai Sweet Chili sauce and cheddar cheeses, fresh tomato and cilantro. Served with curly-q fries //ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49

Burgers

Tailgate Burger

Tailgate Burger

$7.99

⅓ pound grind, LTOP, white bun.

All-American Burger

All-American Burger

$10.99

½ pound grind, LTOP, brioche bun.

Gooey Burger

Gooey Burger

$12.99

½ pound grind, scratch-made blanco cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, LTOP, brioche bun.

Triple Play Cheese Burger

Triple Play Cheese Burger

$12.99

½ pound grind, monterey jack, smoked cheddar & American cheeses, LTOP, brioche bun.

Da Boss Burger

Da Boss Burger

$12.99

½ pound grind, applewood-smoked bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, LTOP, onion bun.

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$13.99

½ pound grind, fried egg avocado, American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon and onion bun. LTOP available upon request.

OMG Burger

OMG Burger

$10.99

½ pound grind, sautéed onion, mushrooms, scratch-made blanco cheese, LTOP, brioche bun.

Victory Burger

Victory Burger

$15.99

Double stacked for a full pound grind, applewood-smoked bacon, American and Monterey jack cheeses, scratch-made blanco cheese, LTOP, onion bun

Bowl Series

Gooey Wingfinger Bowl

Gooey Wingfinger Bowl

$13.99

Our signature Gooey Fries –curly-q fries, scratched-made blanco cheese and bacon– topped with buttermilk-battered fried Buffalo Wingfingers! Served with scratch-made buttermilk ranch.

Large Pot Roast Bowl

Large Pot Roast Bowl

$15.99

Our slow-cooked pot roast with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans topped with fried onions. Served with garlic bread.

Large Shrimp Etoufee Bowl

Large Shrimp Etoufee Bowl

$16.99

A coastal classic featuring Alabama Gulf Shrimp over white rice, smothered in a rich Creole gravy with a touch of spice, topped with an over medium egg and a skewer of grilled Alabama Gulf shrimp! Served with a side of garlic bread

Naan Series

Naan Chicken Philly

Naan Chicken Philly

$11.99

Baumhower's classic – Mojo-marinated grilled chicken breast, sautée bell peppers and onions kicked up with our gooey scratch-made blanco cheese. Served with curly-q fries

Naan Pot Roast Philly

Naan Pot Roast Philly

$12.99

A Southern spin on the classic Philly – our slow-cooked pot roast with sautéed bell peppers and onions all smothered in our goose scratch-made blanco cheese. Served with curly-q fries

Naan Ranch BLT

Naan Ranch BLT

$8.99

This isn’t your classic BLT! Our Naan bread, with crisp applewood-smoked bacon, shredded lettuce & vine-ripened tomatoes with our creamy, scratch-made buttermilk ranch! Served with curly-q fries.

Naan Shrimp Po Boy

Naan Shrimp Po Boy

$12.99

This po’boy is fit for a king! Fried Alabama Gulf Shrimp with shredded lettuce and fresh tomato along with our homemade remoulade sauce all inside a soft, warm naan bread. Served with curly-q fries.

Wings

Large Wings

Large Wings

$15.99

10 of our legendary wings

XLarge Wings

XLarge Wings

$20.99

14 of our legendary wings

8 oz Dipping Sauce

$1.99

8 oz Wing Sauce

$1.99

12 oz Dipping Sauce

$2.99

12 oz Wing Sauce

$2.99

Wings - Reg Party Platter - Catering

$35.99
Wings - Jumbo Party Platter - Catering

Wings - Jumbo Party Platter - Catering

$69.99

48 of our legendary wings SERVES 8-12

Hot Lips

Lips - Small

Lips - Small

$10.99

10 boneless wings

Lips - Large

Lips - Large

$14.99

15 boneless wings

Lips - XLarge

Lips - XLarge

$18.99

20 boneless wings

Lips - Regular Party Platter

Lips - Regular Party Platter

$46.99

50 boneless wings. SERVES 10-15

Lips - Jumbo Party Platter

Lips - Jumbo Party Platter

$83.99

100 boneless wings. SERVES 25-30

Main Events

Allie Marie Platter

$14.99

Black & White Chicken Platter

$12.99

Caribbean Grilled White Fish

$13.99

Chicken & Waffles

$14.99

Fried Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Fried Gulf Shrimp

$18.99

Grilled Gulf Shrimp

$18.99

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

Pollo A La Cubana

$12.99

Wesleys Hot Lips

$14.99

Wings Combo

$15.99

Geaux Fish

$15.99

The Big Easy Chicken

$14.99

Bam Bam Chicken

$9.99

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.99Out of stock

Beignets Ala'bama

$3.99

Fried Banana Pudding

$6.99

Anne Katherine's Blackberry Cobbler

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Fudge Pie

$4.99

NA Bev

Free Water

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.99

Homemade Lemonade

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Hawaiian Punch

$2.99

Mug Root Beer

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$2.29Out of stock

Adult Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Kids Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Adult Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Kids Grapefruit Juice

$1.99

Adult Orange Juice

$2.99

Kids Orange Juice

$1.99

Adult Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Kids Pineapple Juice

$1.99

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Orange Red Bull

$3.95

Red Bull

$3.95

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.95

Yellow Red Bull

$3.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Legendary Fun, Legendary Food!

Location

3201 Airport BLVD, B14, Mobile, AL 36606

Baumhower's Victory Grille image
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

