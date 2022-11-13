Baumhower's Victory Grille Daphne
883 Reviews
$$
6880 Hwy 90
Suite F-1
Daphne, AL 36526
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Bam-Bam Shrimp App
Fried Gulf shrimp, Thai Sweet Chili sauce, scratch-made buttermilk ranch
Chips, Cheese & Salsa
House-fried tortilla chips, scratch-made blanco cheese, fresh house-made salsa.
Fried Pickles
Hand-battered dill pickle planks, scratch-made buttermilk ranch
Spencer's Gooey Fries
Curly-q fries, scratch-made blanco cheese, bacon, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.
Wings Sampler
Traditional wings served with your choice of three different sauces.
Boneless Wings Sampler
Boneless wings served with your choice of three different sauces.
Sweet Potato Fries App
With Thai Sweet Chili sauce.
Triple Play Cheese Fries
Curly-q fries, monterey jack & cheddar cheeses, bacon, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.
Homemade Chili Bowl
Homemade Chili Cup
Salads
Sideline House Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuces, cherry tomatoes, red onion rings, cucumber, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, croutons.
Grilled Chicken House Salad
Our House Blend served with your choice of always fresh Mojo-marinated char-grilled chicken, white fish, or Alabama Gulf Shrimp.
Grilled Fish House Salad
Our House Blend served with always fresh white fish
Grilled Shrimp House Salad
Our House Blend served with always fresh Gulf shrimp
Sideline Artisan Blend Salad
A mix of baby greens, dried cranberries, feta cheese edamame, Priester’s Pecans, orange segments, seasonal berries.
Grilled Chicken Artisan Blend Salad
Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh Mojo-marinated char-grilled chicken
Grilled Fish Artisan Blend Salad
Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh white fish
Grilled Shrimp Artisan Blend Salad
Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh Gulf Shrimp
Nana’s Chicken Salad
Nana’s chicken atop fat-free raspberry vinaigrette-tossed greens with Priester”s Pecans, sweet and spicy Wickles pickles, a fruit medley and poppyseed dipping sauce.
Hot Lips Salad
Our House Blend topped with Hot Lips (boneless Buffalo wings) and your choice of dressing.
Sidelines
12 oz Dipping Sauce
12 oz Wing Sauce
Curly-Q Fries
Black Beans & Rice
Green Beans
Broccoli
Celery Side
Cole Slaw
Fruit Medley
Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Mushroom Gravy
Grilled Half Potato
Cup of Blanco
Side Sliced Tomatoes
Sliced Avocado
Sweet Potato Fries Side
Garlic Bread
Wild Rice
Hand Helds
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fresh, jumbo Mojo-marinated fried Buffalo chicken breast, brioche bun, curly-q fries, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.
Black & White Chicken Sandwich
Fresh Mojo-marinated, lemon-pepper grilled chicken breast, wheat bun, curly-q fries, Bauhower’s Legendary White BBQ Sauce.
Grilled Fish Tacos
Two white fish soft tacos topped with cabbage, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, fresh tomato, cilantro, and sweet and tangy John’s Famous Angel Hair Slaw Dressing. Served with curly-q fries and our house-made tropical mango salsa. //ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49
Nanas Chicken Salad Wrap
Nana’s chicken salad with lettuce, tomatoes, and sweet and spicy Wickles pickles wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with a fruit medley and poppyseed dipping sauce.
Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap
Fresh, Mojo-marinated, lemon-pepper grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with curly-q fries and Baumhower's Legendary White BBQ Sauce.
Chicken Club Wrap
Fresh Mojo-marinated fried chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and monterey jack cheese wrapped inside a flour tortilla, Served with curly-q fries and scratch-made honey mustard. //MAKE IT BUFFALO FOR JUST 75¢!
Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos
Two fried Gulf shrimp soft tacos kicked up with our Thai Sweet Chili sauce and cheddar cheeses, fresh tomato and cilantro. Served with curly-q fries //ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49
Burgers
Tailgate Burger
⅓ pound grind, LTOP, white bun.
All-American Burger
½ pound grind, LTOP, brioche bun.
Gooey Burger
½ pound grind, scratch-made blanco cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, LTOP, brioche bun.
Triple Play Cheese Burger
½ pound grind, monterey jack, smoked cheddar & American cheeses, LTOP, brioche bun.
Da Boss Burger
½ pound grind, applewood-smoked bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, LTOP, onion bun.
Hangover Burger
½ pound grind, fried egg avocado, American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon and onion bun. LTOP available upon request.
OMG Burger
½ pound grind, sautéed onion, mushrooms, scratch-made blanco cheese, LTOP, brioche bun.
Victory Burger
Double stacked for a full pound grind, applewood-smoked bacon, American and Monterey jack cheeses, scratch-made blanco cheese, LTOP, onion bun
Bowl Series
Gooey Wingfinger Bowl
Our signature Gooey Fries –curly-q fries, scratched-made blanco cheese and bacon– topped with buttermilk-battered fried Buffalo Wingfingers! Served with scratch-made buttermilk ranch.
Large Pot Roast Bowl
Our slow-cooked pot roast with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans topped with fried onions. Served with garlic bread.
Large Shrimp Etoufee Bowl
A coastal classic featuring Alabama Gulf Shrimp over white rice, smothered in a rich Creole gravy with a touch of spice, topped with an over medium egg and a skewer of grilled Alabama Gulf shrimp! Served with a side of garlic bread
Naan Series
Naan Chicken Philly
Baumhower's classic – Mojo-marinated grilled chicken breast, sautée bell peppers and onions kicked up with our gooey scratch-made blanco cheese. Served with curly-q fries
Naan Pot Roast Philly
A Southern spin on the classic Philly – our slow-cooked pot roast with sautéed bell peppers and onions all smothered in our goose scratch-made blanco cheese. Served with curly-q fries
Naan Ranch BLT
This isn’t your classic BLT! Our Naan bread, with crisp applewood-smoked bacon, shredded lettuce & vine-ripened tomatoes with our creamy, scratch-made buttermilk ranch! Served with curly-q fries.
Naan Shrimp Po Boy
This po’boy is fit for a king! Fried Alabama Gulf Shrimp with shredded lettuce and fresh tomato along with our homemade remoulade sauce all inside a soft, warm naan bread. Served with curly-q fries.
Wings
Wing Special - Recession Concessions
1lb of our legendary wings
Large Wings
10 of our legendary wings
XLarge Wings
14 of our legendary wings
Wings - Reg Party Platter Special - Recession Concessions
4 lbs of our legendary wings SERVES 4-6
Wings - Jumbo Party Platter
48 of our legendary wings SERVES 8-12
8 oz Dipping Sauce
8 oz Wing Sauce
12 oz Dipping Sauce
12 oz Wing Sauce
Hot Lips
Main Events
Allie Marie Platter
Black & White Chicken Platter
Caribbean Grilled White Fish
Chicken & Waffles
Fried Chicken Tenders
Fried Gulf Shrimp
Grilled Gulf Shrimp
Hamburger Steak
Pollo A La Cubana
Wesleys Hot Lips
Wings Combo
Geaux Fish
The Big Easy Chicken
Bam Bam Chicken
Desserts
NA Bev
Free Water
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Mt. Dew
Diet Mt. Dew
Homemade Lemonade
Gingerale
Sierra Mist
Hawaiian Punch
Mug Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Coffee
Hot Tea
Adult Cranberry Juice
Kids Cranberry Juice
Adult Grapefruit Juice
Kids Grapefruit Juice
Adult Orange Juice
Kids Orange Juice
Adult Pineapple Juice
Kids Pineapple Juice
Ginger Beer
Orange Red Bull
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Yellow Red Bull
Recession Concessions
Wing Special - Recession Concessions
1lb of our legendary wings
Bam Bam Chicken
Tailgate Burger
⅓ pound grind, LTOP, white bun.
Naan Ranch BLT
This isn’t your classic BLT! Our Naan bread, with crisp applewood-smoked bacon, shredded lettuce & vine-ripened tomatoes with our creamy, scratch-made buttermilk ranch! Served with curly-q fries.
Fajita Wrap
BBQ Yardbird
Wings - Reg Party Platter Special - Recession Concessions
4 lbs of our legendary wings SERVES 4-6
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Legendary Fun, Legendary Food!
6880 Hwy 90, Suite F-1, Daphne, AL 36526