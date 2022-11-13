Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baumhower's Victory Grille Daphne

883 Reviews

$$

6880 Hwy 90

Suite F-1

Daphne, AL 36526

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Curly-Q Fries
Wing Special - Recession Concessions
Spencer's Gooey Fries

Appetizers

Bam-Bam Shrimp App

Bam-Bam Shrimp App

$12.99

Fried Gulf shrimp, Thai Sweet Chili sauce, scratch-made buttermilk ranch

Chips, Cheese & Salsa

Chips, Cheese & Salsa

$8.99

House-fried tortilla chips, scratch-made blanco cheese, fresh house-made salsa.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Hand-battered dill pickle planks, scratch-made buttermilk ranch

Spencer's Gooey Fries

Spencer's Gooey Fries

$9.99

Curly-q fries, scratch-made blanco cheese, bacon, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.

Wings Sampler

Wings Sampler

$19.99

Traditional wings served with your choice of three different sauces.

Boneless Wings Sampler

Boneless Wings Sampler

$19.99

Boneless wings served with your choice of three different sauces.

Sweet Potato Fries App

Sweet Potato Fries App

$7.99

With Thai Sweet Chili sauce.

Triple Play Cheese Fries

Triple Play Cheese Fries

$9.99

Curly-q fries, monterey jack & cheddar cheeses, bacon, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.

Homemade Chili Bowl

$6.49

Homemade Chili Cup

$3.99

Salads

Sideline House Salad

Sideline House Salad

$4.49

Romaine and iceberg lettuces, cherry tomatoes, red onion rings, cucumber, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, croutons.

Grilled Chicken House Salad

Grilled Chicken House Salad

$11.99

Our House Blend served with your choice of always fresh Mojo-marinated char-grilled chicken, white fish, or Alabama Gulf Shrimp.

Grilled Fish House Salad

Grilled Fish House Salad

$12.99

Our House Blend served with always fresh white fish

Grilled Shrimp House Salad

Grilled Shrimp House Salad

$13.99

Our House Blend served with always fresh Gulf shrimp

Sideline Artisan Blend Salad

Sideline Artisan Blend Salad

$5.49

A mix of baby greens, dried cranberries, feta cheese edamame, Priester’s Pecans, orange segments, seasonal berries.

Grilled Chicken Artisan Blend Salad

Grilled Chicken Artisan Blend Salad

$12.99

Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh Mojo-marinated char-grilled chicken

Grilled Fish Artisan Blend Salad

Grilled Fish Artisan Blend Salad

$13.99

Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh white fish

Grilled Shrimp Artisan Blend Salad

Grilled Shrimp Artisan Blend Salad

$14.99

Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh Gulf Shrimp

Nana’s Chicken Salad

Nana’s Chicken Salad

$10.99

Nana’s chicken atop fat-free raspberry vinaigrette-tossed greens with Priester”s Pecans, sweet and spicy Wickles pickles, a fruit medley and poppyseed dipping sauce.

Hot Lips Salad

Hot Lips Salad

$12.99

Our House Blend topped with Hot Lips (boneless Buffalo wings) and your choice of dressing.

Sidelines

12 oz Dipping Sauce

$2.99

12 oz Wing Sauce

$2.99

Curly-Q Fries

$3.49

Black Beans & Rice

$3.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Celery Side

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Fruit Medley

$2.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Mushroom Gravy

$2.99

Grilled Half Potato

$2.99

Cup of Blanco

$3.99

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

Sliced Avocado

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Wild Rice

$2.99

Hand Helds

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh, jumbo Mojo-marinated fried Buffalo chicken breast, brioche bun, curly-q fries, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.

Black & White Chicken Sandwich

Black & White Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh Mojo-marinated, lemon-pepper grilled chicken breast, wheat bun, curly-q fries, Bauhower’s Legendary White BBQ Sauce.

Grilled Fish Tacos

Grilled Fish Tacos

$11.99

Two white fish soft tacos topped with cabbage, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, fresh tomato, cilantro, and sweet and tangy John’s Famous Angel Hair Slaw Dressing. Served with curly-q fries and our house-made tropical mango salsa. //ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49

Nanas Chicken Salad Wrap

Nanas Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.99

Nana’s chicken salad with lettuce, tomatoes, and sweet and spicy Wickles pickles wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with a fruit medley and poppyseed dipping sauce.

Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap

Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Fresh, Mojo-marinated, lemon-pepper grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with curly-q fries and Baumhower's Legendary White BBQ Sauce.

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.49

Fresh Mojo-marinated fried chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and monterey jack cheese wrapped inside a flour tortilla, Served with curly-q fries and scratch-made honey mustard. //MAKE IT BUFFALO FOR JUST 75¢!

Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos

Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Two fried Gulf shrimp soft tacos kicked up with our Thai Sweet Chili sauce and cheddar cheeses, fresh tomato and cilantro. Served with curly-q fries //ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49

Burgers

Tailgate Burger

Tailgate Burger

$7.99

⅓ pound grind, LTOP, white bun.

All-American Burger

All-American Burger

$10.99

½ pound grind, LTOP, brioche bun.

Gooey Burger

Gooey Burger

$12.99

½ pound grind, scratch-made blanco cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, LTOP, brioche bun.

Triple Play Cheese Burger

Triple Play Cheese Burger

$12.99

½ pound grind, monterey jack, smoked cheddar & American cheeses, LTOP, brioche bun.

Da Boss Burger

Da Boss Burger

$12.99

½ pound grind, applewood-smoked bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, LTOP, onion bun.

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$10.99

½ pound grind, fried egg avocado, American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon and onion bun. LTOP available upon request.

OMG Burger

OMG Burger

$12.99

½ pound grind, sautéed onion, mushrooms, scratch-made blanco cheese, LTOP, brioche bun.

Victory Burger

Victory Burger

$15.99

Double stacked for a full pound grind, applewood-smoked bacon, American and Monterey jack cheeses, scratch-made blanco cheese, LTOP, onion bun

Bowl Series

Gooey Wingfinger Bowl

Gooey Wingfinger Bowl

$13.99

Our signature Gooey Fries –curly-q fries, scratched-made blanco cheese and bacon– topped with buttermilk-battered fried Buffalo Wingfingers! Served with scratch-made buttermilk ranch.

Large Pot Roast Bowl

Large Pot Roast Bowl

$15.99

Our slow-cooked pot roast with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans topped with fried onions. Served with garlic bread.

Large Shrimp Etoufee Bowl

Large Shrimp Etoufee Bowl

$16.99

A coastal classic featuring Alabama Gulf Shrimp over white rice, smothered in a rich Creole gravy with a touch of spice, topped with an over medium egg and a skewer of grilled Alabama Gulf shrimp! Served with a side of garlic bread

Naan Series

Naan Chicken Philly

Naan Chicken Philly

$11.99

Baumhower's classic – Mojo-marinated grilled chicken breast, sautée bell peppers and onions kicked up with our gooey scratch-made blanco cheese. Served with curly-q fries

Naan Pot Roast Philly

Naan Pot Roast Philly

$12.99

A Southern spin on the classic Philly – our slow-cooked pot roast with sautéed bell peppers and onions all smothered in our goose scratch-made blanco cheese. Served with curly-q fries

Naan Ranch BLT

Naan Ranch BLT

$8.99

This isn’t your classic BLT! Our Naan bread, with crisp applewood-smoked bacon, shredded lettuce & vine-ripened tomatoes with our creamy, scratch-made buttermilk ranch! Served with curly-q fries.

Naan Shrimp Po Boy

Naan Shrimp Po Boy

$12.99

This po’boy is fit for a king! Fried Alabama Gulf Shrimp with shredded lettuce and fresh tomato along with our homemade remoulade sauce all inside a soft, warm naan bread. Served with curly-q fries.

Wings

Wing Special - Recession Concessions

Wing Special - Recession Concessions

$9.99

1lb of our legendary wings

Large Wings

Large Wings

$15.99

10 of our legendary wings

XLarge Wings

XLarge Wings

$20.99

14 of our legendary wings

Wings - Reg Party Platter Special - Recession Concessions

Wings - Reg Party Platter Special - Recession Concessions

$29.99

4 lbs of our legendary wings SERVES 4-6

Wings - Jumbo Party Platter

Wings - Jumbo Party Platter

$69.99

48 of our legendary wings SERVES 8-12

8 oz Dipping Sauce

$1.99

8 oz Wing Sauce

$1.99

12 oz Dipping Sauce

$2.99

12 oz Wing Sauce

$2.99

Hot Lips

Lips - Small

Lips - Small

$10.99

10 boneless wings

Lips - Large

Lips - Large

$14.99

15 boneless wings

Lips - XLarge

Lips - XLarge

$18.99

20 boneless wings

Lips - Regular Party Platter

Lips - Regular Party Platter

$46.99

50 boneless wings. SERVES 10-15

Lips - Jumbo Party Platter

Lips - Jumbo Party Platter

$83.99

100 boneless wings. SERVES 25-30

Main Events

Allie Marie Platter

$14.99

Black & White Chicken Platter

$12.99

Caribbean Grilled White Fish

$13.99

Chicken & Waffles

$14.99

Fried Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Fried Gulf Shrimp

$18.99

Grilled Gulf Shrimp

$18.99

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

Pollo A La Cubana

$12.99

Wesleys Hot Lips

$14.99

Wings Combo

$15.99

Geaux Fish

$15.99

The Big Easy Chicken

$14.99

Bam Bam Chicken

$9.99

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.99Out of stock

Beignets Ala'bama

$3.99

Fried Banana Pudding

$6.99

Anne Katherine's Blackberry Cobbler

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Fudge Pie

$4.99

NA Bev

Free Water

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.99

Homemade Lemonade

$2.99Out of stock

Gingerale

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Hawaiian Punch

$2.99Out of stock

Mug Root Beer

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$2.29Out of stock

Adult Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Kids Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Adult Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Kids Grapefruit Juice

$1.99

Adult Orange Juice

$2.99

Kids Orange Juice

$1.99

Adult Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Kids Pineapple Juice

$1.99

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Orange Red Bull

$3.95

Red Bull

$3.95

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.95

Yellow Red Bull

$3.95

Recession Concessions

Wing Special - Recession Concessions

Wing Special - Recession Concessions

$9.99

1lb of our legendary wings

Bam Bam Chicken

$9.99
Tailgate Burger

Tailgate Burger

$7.99

⅓ pound grind, LTOP, white bun.

Naan Ranch BLT

Naan Ranch BLT

$8.99

This isn’t your classic BLT! Our Naan bread, with crisp applewood-smoked bacon, shredded lettuce & vine-ripened tomatoes with our creamy, scratch-made buttermilk ranch! Served with curly-q fries.

Fajita Wrap

$9.99

BBQ Yardbird

$9.99
Wings - Reg Party Platter Special - Recession Concessions

Wings - Reg Party Platter Special - Recession Concessions

$29.99

4 lbs of our legendary wings SERVES 4-6

40th Menu

Alabama Hot Chicken

$12.99

Alabama Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Big Mama's Chicken

$12.99

Geaux Fish

$15.99

The Big Easy Chicken

$14.99

Yardbird Gumbo Soup Cup

$4.99Out of stock

Yardbird Gumbo Soup Bowl

$6.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Legendary Fun, Legendary Food!

Location

6880 Hwy 90, Suite F-1, Daphne, AL 36526

Directions

Gallery
Baumhower's Victory Grille image
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Yinzer's Brew & Grill - 28850 US 98 Suite 200
orange starNo Reviews
28850 US 98 Suite 200 Daphne, AL 36526
View restaurantnext
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Daphne - Daphne
orange star4.7 • 595
6890 US-90 Daphne, AL 36526
View restaurantnext
Bluefin - at THE FORT
orange starNo Reviews
29001 Bass Pro Dr. Spanish Fort, AL 36527
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Spanish Fort AL
orange starNo Reviews
6450 US Hwy 90 #J Spanish Fort, AL 36527
View restaurantnext
BLUEGILL Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3775 Battleship Pkwy Spanish Fort, AL 36527
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Spanish Fort
orange star4.6 • 805
30500 AL-181 Spanish Fort, AL 36527
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Daphne

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Daphne - Daphne
orange star4.7 • 595
6890 US-90 Daphne, AL 36526
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Daphne
Spanish Fort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Fairhope
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Mobile
review star
Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)
Saraland
review star
No reviews yet
Foley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Pensacola
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Milton
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston