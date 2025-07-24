- Home
Baumhower's Victory Grille Tuscaloosa North
500 Harper Lee Dr.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
SPECIAL MENUS
Step Up to the Plate
Small - New Wave Wings
6 of Ryan Williams & Jaylen Mbakwe's New Wave Wings!! Our legendary wings with Hot Honey Lemon Pepper with a hint of Garlic!$11.99
Large - New Wave Wings
10 of Ryan Williams & Jaylen Mbakwe's New Wave Wings!! Our legendary wings with Hot Honey Lemon Pepper with a hint of Garlic!$15.99
XLarge - New Wave Wings
14 of Ryan Williams & Jaylen Mbakwe's New Wave Wings!! Our legendary wings with Hot Honey Lemon Pepper with a hint of Garlic!$20.99
Kung Foo Hot Lips
bone-less buffalo wings tossed in our homemade XX-hot sauce and Thai sweet chili sauce.$14.99
DINNER
Appetizers
Bam-Bam Gulf Shrimp
Hand-breaded jumbo fried gulf shrimp, topped with Thai Sweet Chili sauce. Served with our scratch-made buttermilk ranch$12.99
Chips, Cheese & Salsa
House-fried tortilla chips with our scratch-made blanco cheese, fresh house-made salsa.$9.99
Fried Pickles
Hand-breaded dill pickle planks, with our scratch-made buttermilk ranch$9.99
Spencer's Gooey Fries
Curly-q fries topped with our scratch-made blanco cheese, bacon bits, and served with our scratch-made buttermilk ranch.$10.99
Homemade Fried Mozzarella
Scratch-made Mozzarella (yes, we are actually hand-making our own Mozz, too) served with scratch-made marinara.$12.99
Wings Sampler
Fresh traditional wings served with your choice of three different sauces.$19.99
Sweet Potato Fries App
With Thai Sweet Chili sauce.$7.99
Triple Play Cheese Fries
Curly-q fried topped melted Monterey jack & cheddar cheeses, bacon bits, and served with our scratch-made buttermilk ranch.$10.99
Homemade Chili Bowl
Bob Baumhower's personal recipe. Packed with plenty of flavor, love, hearty beef tips, and ground beef! Even a splash of draft beer is added for flavor! Topped with fresh jalapeño peppers, diced red onions, Monterey Jack cheese and fresh cilantro sour cream.$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Homemade Chili Cup
Bob Baumhower's personal recipe. Packed with plenty of flavor, love, hearty beef tips, and ground beef! Even a splash of draft beer is added for flavor! Topped with fresh jalapeño peppers, diced red onions, Monterey Jack cheese and fresh cilantro sour cream.$4.49OUT OF STOCK
Gooey Chicken & Chips
Jumbo fresh marinated char-grilled lemon pepper chicken breast on top of house fried tortilla chips, smothered in scratch-made Blanco cheese and bacon bits. Served with our scratch-made buttermilk ranch$11.99
Chili Cheese Fries
A mound of curly-q fries topped with our signature BB's homemade Chili, melted Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheeses, fresh diced onions, jalapenos, and cilantro-lime sour cream.$13.99OUT OF STOCK
Salads
Sideline House Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuces, cherry tomatoes, red onion rings, cucumber, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, croutons.$4.49
Grilled Chicken House Salad
Our House Blend served with always fresh Mojo-marinated char-grilled lemon pepper chicken$13.99
Grilled Fish House Salad
Our House Blend served with always fresh white fish$14.99
Grilled Shrimp House Salad
Our House Blend served with always fresh Gulf shrimp$14.99
Sideline Artisan Blend Salad
A mix of baby greens, dried cranberries, feta cheese edamame, Priester’s Pecans, orange segments, seasonal berries.$5.49
Grilled Chicken Artisan Blend Salad
Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh Mojo-marinated char-grilled chicken$14.99
Grilled Fish Artisan Blend Salad
Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh white fish$15.99
Grilled Shrimp Artisan Blend Salad
Our Artisan Blend served with always fresh Gulf Shrimp$15.99
Nana’s Chicken Salad
Nana’s chicken atop fat-free raspberry vinaigrette-tossed greens with Priester”s Pecans, sweet and spicy Wickles pickles, and fruit medley.$12.99
Hot Lips Salad
Our House Blend topped with Hot Lips (boneless Buffalo wings) and your choice of dressing.$13.99
Bam Bam Gulf Shrimp Salad
Our Signature Bam Bam Gulf Shrimp served on an Asian-inspired salad featuring fresh baby greens, edamame, shredded carrots, crushed tortilla chips, and red peppers. Served with our scratch made buttermilk ranch.$15.99
Sidelines
75¢ Side Sauce$0.75
75¢ Ranch$0.75
75¢ 1000 Island Dressing$0.75
12 oz Dipping Sauce$2.99
12 oz Wing Sauce$2.99
Curly-Q Fries$3.99
Black Beans & Rice$3.99
Green Beans$3.49
Broccoli$4.49
Celery Side$2.99
Cole Slaw$2.99
Fruit Medley$3.99
Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Mushroom Gravy$3.99
Grilled Half Potato$3.49
Cup of Blanco$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries Side$4.49
Garlic Bread$2.99
Wild Rice$3.99
Hand Helds
Royal Rooster
Fresh-jumbo Mojo-marinated fried chicken breast, monterey jack, applewood-smoked bacon, brioche bun, curly-q fries, scratch-made honey mustard. This is one BIG bird! //MAKE IT BUFFALO FOR JUST 75¢!$14.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fresh, jumbo Mojo-marinated fried Buffalo chicken breast, brioche bun, curly-q fries, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.$12.99
Black & White Chicken Sandwich
Fresh, jumbo Mojo-marinated lemon-pepper grilled chicken breast, brioche bun, curly-q fries, Baumhower’s Legendary White BBQ Sauce.$11.99
Bam Bam Dolphin Tacos
Flat-grilled Dolphin (mahi-mahi) served on soft tacos topped with shredded cabbage, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses , fresh tomato, cilantro, and kicked up with our Thai Sweet Chili sauce.. Served with curly-q fries and our scratch-made tropical mango salsa. //ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.99$13.99
Nanas Chicken Salad Wrap
Nana’s chicken salad with lettuce, tomatoes, and sweet and spicy Wickles pickles wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with fruit medley.$10.99
Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap
Fresh, Mojo-marinated, lemon-pepper grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with curly-q fries and Baumhower's Legendary White BBQ Sauce.$10.99
Chicken Club Wrap
Fresh Mojo-marinated fried chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and monterey jack cheese wrapped inside a flour tortilla, Served with curly-q fries and scratch-made honey mustard. //MAKE IT BUFFALO FOR JUST 75¢!$12.49
Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos
Fried gulf shrimp served on soft tacos topped with shredded cabbage, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese, fresh tomato, cilantro and kicked up with our Thai Sweet Chili sauc. Served with curly-q fries //ADD A 3RD TACO FOR $2.49$14.99
Gooey Chicken Sandwich
Jumbo fresh mojo-marinated char-grilled lemon pepper chicken breast topped with our scratch-made Blanco cheese and bacon bits. Served on a brioche bun with a side of curly-q fries and our scratch-made buttermilk ranch (NO LTOP)$12.99
Burgers
Tailgate Burger
⅓ pound grind, LTOP, white bun.$8.99
All-American Burger
½ pound grind, LTOP, brioche bun.$12.99
Gooey Burger
½ pound grind, scratch-made blanco cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, LTOP, brioche bun.$14.99
Triple Play Cheese Burger
½ pound grind, monterey jack, smoked cheddar & American cheeses, LTOP, brioche bun.$14.99
Da Boss Burger
½ pound grind, applewood-smoked bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, LTOP, onion bun.$11.99
Hangover Burger
½ pound grind, fried egg, American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon and onion bun. LTOP available upon request.$14.99
OMG Burger
½ pound grind, sautéed onion, mushrooms, scratch-made blanco cheese, LTOP, brioche bun.$14.99
Victory Burger
Double stacked for a full pound grind, applewood-smoked bacon, American and Monterey jack cheeses, scratch-made blanco cheese, LTOP, onion bun$17.99
Bowl Series
Gooey Wingfinger Bowl
Our signature Gooey Fries –curly-q fries, scratched-made blanco cheese and bacon– topped with buttermilk-battered fried Buffalo Wingfingers! Served with scratch-made buttermilk ranch.$13.99
Large Pot Roast Bowl
Our slow-cooked pot roast with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans topped with fried onions. Served with garlic bread.$16.99
Large Shrimp Etoufee Bowl
A coastal classic featuring Alabama Gulf Shrimp over white rice, smothered in a rich Creole gravy with a touch of spice, topped with an over medium egg and a skewer of grilled Alabama Gulf shrimp! Served with a side of garlic bread$16.99
Gooey Buffalo Mac + Cheese
A combination of our scratch-made Blanco and Monterey Jack + Cheeses topped with our Hot lips (boneless Buffalo wings) and bacon bits. Served with our scratch-made buttermilk ranch.$14.99
Naan Series
Naan Chicken Philly
Baumhower's classic – Mojo-marinated grilled chicken breast, sautée bell peppers and onions kicked up with our gooey scratch-made blanco cheese. Served with curly-q fries$13.99
Naan Pot Roast Philly
A Southern spin on the classic Philly – our slow-cooked pot roast with sautéed bell peppers and onions all smothered in our goose scratch-made blanco cheese. Served with curly-q fries$14.99
Naan Ranch BLT
This isn’t your classic BLT! Our Naan bread, with crisp applewood-smoked bacon, shredded lettuce & vine-ripened tomatoes with our creamy, scratch-made buttermilk ranch! Served with curly-q fries.$9.99
Naan Shrimp Po Boy
This po’boy is fit for a king! Fried Alabama Gulf Shrimp with shredded lettuce and fresh tomato along with our homemade remoulade sauce all inside a soft, warm naan bread. Served with curly-q fries.$14.99
Wings
Small Wings$11.99
Large Wings
10 of our legendary wings$15.99
XLarge Wings
14 of our legendary wings$20.99
8 oz Dipping Sauce$1.99
8 oz Wing Sauce$1.99
12 oz Dipping Sauce$2.99
12 oz Wing Sauce$2.99
Wings - Reg Party Platter - Catering
24 of our legendary wings SERVES 4-6$35.99
Wings - Jumbo Party Platter - Catering
48 of our legendary wings SERVES 8-12$69.99
Hot Lips
Main Events
Allie Marie Platter
Jumbo char-grilled chicken breast topped with applewood-smoked bacon, sautéed mushrooms, monterey jack and smoked cheddar cheeses with fresh hand-cut broccoli, wild rice and our scratch-made honey mustard$15.99
Black & White Chicken Platter
Jumbo lemon-pepper char-grilled chicken breast, fresh hand-cut broccoli, wild rice, and Baumhower's Legendary White BBQ sauce.$13.99
Caribbean Grilled Dolphin (Mahi-Mahi)
Jamaican jerk flat-grilled Dolphin (mahi-mahi) topped with our scratch-made tropical mango salsa. Served with fresh hand-cut broccoli and wild rice.$14.99
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders
Hand-battered, buttermilk fried chicken tenders served with curly-q fries, coleslaw and our scratch-made honey mustard$13.99
Fried Gulf Shrimp
Served with curly-q fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies and cocktail sauce$18.99
Grilled Gulf Shrimp
Served with fresh hand-cut broccoli, wild rice and cocktail sauce$18.99
Hamburger Steak
1/2 pound grind, garlic mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, green beans and garlic bread Make it a Full Pound for (Extra)$15.99
Havana Chicken
Flat-grilled chicken, house-recipe black beans, white rice, sautéed onions, lime, and a side of house-fried tortilla chips$12.99
Wesleys Hot Lips
Our fresh, hand-cut and hand-breaded boneless Buffalo wings served with curly-q fries, coleslaw and our scratch-made buttermilk ranch$15.99
Wings Combo
A basket of your favorite flavor wings with curly-q fries and coleslaw 8 count$16.99
Geaux Fish (Mahi-Mahi)
Creole flat-grilled Dolphin (mahi-mahi) served over a bed of white rice, smothered with our signature Shrimp Etouffee and fresh hand-cut broccoli$15.99
The Big Easy Chicken
Fresh, Creole-seasoned grilled chicken served over a bed of rice, topped with our signature Alabama Gulf Shrimp Étouffée and fresh hand-cut broccoli$14.99
Bam Bam Chicken
Fried Chicken Breast, Sweet Thai Chili sauce, served with wild rice, fresh hand-cut broccoli, and scratch-made buttermilk ranch$9.99
Gooey Chicken Platter
Jumbo fresh mojo-marinated char-grilled lemon pepper chicken breast, smothered in our scratch-made Blanco cheese and bacon bits. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, scratch-made green and buttermilk ranch$14.99
Barbecue Yardbird
Jumbo fresh mojo-marinated Char-grilled chicken breast basted with our scratch-made BBQ sauce. Served with a char-grilled half baked potato and our scratch-made green beans$9.99
Desserts
Strawberry Shortcake
Buttermilk biscuits covered in fresh, macerated strawberries (seasonal) with vanilla ice cream and whipped topping. Serves 2$7.99
Beignets Ala'bama (4)
A New Orleans favorite done Alabama-style! Delicate, flash-fried pastry is topped with generous shakes of powered sugar. Four to an order$3.99
Fried Banana Pudding
Our delicious 'nana pudding, wrapped in pastry and deep fried. Topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, caramel and crumbled vanilla wafers$6.99
Anne Katherine's Blackberry Cobbler
Alabama's official state fruit, presented in a cobbler that Mama would be proud of!$6.99
Cheesecake
Cheesecake topped with our raspberry purée and fresh, macerated strawberries (seasonal)$6.99
Fudge Pie
A classic fudge pie made with Priester's Pecans — Alabama's largest handmade candy company located in Fort Deposit, AL$4.99
DRINKS
NA Bev
Free Water
Sweet Tea$2.99
Unsweet Tea$2.99
Pepsi
The bold, refreshing, robust cola.$2.99
Diet Pepsi
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories.$2.99
Dr. Pepper
A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.$2.99
Diet Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper offers the same blend of 23 flavors as the original, without the calories.$2.99
Mt. Dew
Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.$2.99
Diet Mt. Dew
All the great, exhilarating taste of Mtn Dew, without the calories.$2.99
Homemade Lemonade$2.99
Starry
A caffeine-free soda that provides a crisp, clear burst of lemon lime flavor$2.99
Hawaiian Punch$2.99
Mug Root Beer
Appeal to the senses with a rich foam, unique aroma and the feeling of ice-cold refreshment$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Shirley Temple$2.99
Strawberry Lemonade$3.99
Strawberry Lemonade Refill$0.99
Strawberry Tea$3.99
Strawberry Tea Refill$0.99
KIDS
Kid's Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Legendary Fun, Legendary Food!
