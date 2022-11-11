  • Home
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee 700 W Lexington Blvd

No reviews yet

700 W Lexington Blvd

Glendale, WI 53217

Order Again

Popular Items

SMALL Pretzel
Schnitzel
Cod Fish Fry

Starters

SMALL Pretzel

$7.00

5 oz. Pretzel Served with Handlmaier's Sweet Mustard

LARGE Pretzel

$12.00

10 oz. Pretzel Served with Handlmaier's Sweet Mustard

KING Pretzel

$15.00

JUMBO Pretzel Served with Handlmaier's Sweet Mustard

Sauerkraut Balls

$11.00

Breaded & Fried, Cream Cheese, Bratwurst, Sweet Mustard

Rueben Rolls

$13.00

Wonton wrapped & fried with Thousand Island Dipping Sauce

Bavarian Egg

$10.00

Wrapped in Bratwurst, Breaded & Fried, Served with Sweet Mustard.

Munich Meat & Cheese Board

$17.00

Cold Cuts, Cheese, Gherkin, Radish, Pretzel & Rye & Sweet Mustard

Pierogies App

$12.00

Potato & Cheese Filled, Chive, Caramelized Onion, Sour Cream

Loaded Potato Pancakes

$12.00

Bier Cheese | Bacon | Chive | Tomato | Sour Cream

Pig Skins

$8.00

Fresh Cracklins | Warm Bier Cheese

Bier Cheese Fries

$8.00

Bacon, Chives, Sour Cream

Flammkuchen

$8.00

Flatbread, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Red Onion

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Wings

$14.00

Konigsberger Klopse

$11.00

Soup & Salad

Baked Bav. Onion Soup

$10.00

As seen on the Travel Channel Pretzel Croutons, Emmentaller Swiss, Mozzerella

Bier Cheese Soup

$7.00

Made with our Helles Bier & Wisconsin Cheese

Hung. Gulasch

$9.00

Braised Beef, Hungarian Paprika Broth, Sour Cream, Chive

Haus Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Hot Bacon Spinach Salad

$13.00

Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion, Croutons

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Lettuce Wedge Salad

$11.00

WI Fish Fry. Available Every Day!

Cod Fish Fry

$19.00

Now comes Breaded or Baked, w/ Fries or Potato Pancake, Coleslaw, Tartar, Rye Bread & Butter.

Walleye Fish Fry

$21.00

Now comes Breaded or Baked, w/ Fries or Potato Pancake, Coleslaw, Tartar, Rye Bread & Butter

FF Brat

$5.00

Add to Any Fish Fry (Oktoberfest Brat)

Clam Chowder * Only Available on Fridays*

$5.00

Perch Basket

$19.00Out of stock

4 pcs. of Perch w/ Fries

Bavarian Specialties

Schnitzel

$23.00

Choice of Pork or Chicken or Weiner Schnitzel - Veal & Topping Served with Choice of Fries or Spätzle Weiner Schnitzel - Veal Served with Spatzel & Lingonberry Jam

Gulasch Over Spatzle

$16.00

Braised Beef, Hungarian Paprika Broth, Sour Cream, Chive

Pierogi Dinner

$15.00

Potato & Cheese Filled, Caramelized Onion, Sour Cream, Chive

Kasespatzle

$14.00

Bavarian Mac &Cheese | Chive| Onion Strings add Grilled Chicken 4, Schnitzel Strips 4, Sliced Smoked Bratwurst

Kassler Rippchen

$20.00

Smoked Pork Chops, Red Cabbage, Sauerkraut, Mashed Potatoes, Bier Gravy

Sauerbraten

$23.00

Marinated Beef Roast, Red Cabbage, Sauerkraut, Spätzle

Schweinbraten

$24.00

Marinated Beef Roast, Red Cabbage, Sauerkraut, Spätzle

Beef Rouladen

$24.00

Stuffed with Bacon, Carrot, & Pickle | Red Cabbage | Kraut | Spätzle

Lachsfliet

$22.00

Pan Roasted Salmon, Creamed Spinach, Mashed Potatoes, Caper Cream Sauce

Brewmaster Platter

$29.00

Rouladen, Kassler Rippchen, Knackwurst, Red Cabbage, Sauerkraut, Mashed Poatoto, Bier Gravy

SchweinHaxe

$32.00

House Specialty (as seen on the Travel Channel) Crispy Pork Shank, Red Cabbage, Sauerkraut, Horseradish, Potato Dumpling, Bier Gravy

Prime Rib ** Available Saturdays after 4pm**

$30.00

BBQ Ribs

$19.00+

Sausage Specialties

Wurst on a Bun

$11.00

Choice of 1 Sausage, Fries, Sauerkraut on the side

Wurst Plate

$15.00

Choice of 2 Sausages, Sauerkraut, German Potato Salad

Meterwurst

$13.00

Large Smoked Bratwurst, Fries, Sauerkraut on the Side

Munchner Weissswurste

$14.00

Two Poached Sausages, 5oz Pretzel, Sweet Mustard

Leberkase

$11.00

Grilled Sausage Loaf, Fried Egg, German Potato Salad

Currywurst

$13.00

Large Fried Smoked Sausage | Fries | Curry Ketchup Sauce

Sausage Trio Platter

$22.00

Oktoberfest Brat, Knackwurst, and Nurnberger Sausage served with Red Cabbage, Sauerkraut, and Mashed Potatoes

Wurst Ala Cart

Choose from these Sausages for the Wurst Plate or Wurst on a Bun OR order them Ala Carte served with sharp German Mustard - $5 Oktoberfest Brat - Traditional pork sausage Weisswurst - Poached veal and pork sausage Knackwurst - Short chubby beef and pork sausage Jalapeno Cheddarwurst - Smoked & spicy Hungarian - Spicy smoked pork and beef sausage Bavarian Wiener - Pork and beef hot dog Smoked Nurnbergers - Haus recipe and delicately spiced

Sandwiches

Reuben

$14.00

Corned Beef, Swiss, Kraut, Marble Rye, 1000 Island

Black Forest Chicken. Schnitzel Sandwich

$15.00

Kaiser Roll | Ham | Emmentaller Swiss. Served with Fries

Leberkase Sandwich

$12.00

Kaiser Roll | Grilled Sausage Loaf | Fried Egg, Fries

Hot Ham & Bier Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Pretzel Bun | Ham | Bier Cheese Served with Fries

Pretzel Sandwich

$14.00

5oz Pretzel | Ham | Salami | Swiss Cheese | Chive Butter. Served with Fries

Hamburger Royal

$14.00

Kaiser Roll | 10 oz Burger | choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar, or Mozzarella Served with Fries Veggie Burger available upon request (V)

Zugspitz Burger

$15.00

Pretzel Bun | 10 oz Burger | Bier Cheese | Caramelized Onion | Pulled Pork | Onion Straws

Sauerbraten Sandwich

$14.00

Kaiser Roll | Marinated Beef| Sauerbraten Sauce, Served with Fries

Chicken Schnitzel Club Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Schnitzel | Lettuce | Tomato | Cheddar | Bacon | Mayo, Served with Fries

Veggie Burger

$11.00

Kid's Menu

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Sliders

$6.00

Cheese Sliders

$6.00

Kids Pretz.

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Bavarian Weiner

$6.00

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Bienstich

$7.00Out of stock

Apple Strudel

$6.00

Black Forest Torte

$6.00

Schaum Torte

$6.00

Pretzel Pudding

$7.00

Dessert Combo Platter

$11.00

Rootbeer Float

$4.00

Ice Cream/ Ala Mode

$2.00

Alcohol To Go

Jager Sleeve

$20.00

Feigling Sleeve

$20.00

Polka Pilsner 32oz Crowler

$10.00

Helles Lager 32oz Crowler

$10.00

Haus Hefeweizen 32oz Crowler

$10.00

Unkel Dunkel 32oz Crowler

$10.00

Serenity Now IPL 32oz Crowler

$10.00

Pilsner 64 oz Growler

$25.00

Helles 64oz Growler

$25.00

Hefeweizen 64oz Growler

$25.00

Serenity Now 64oz Growler

$25.00

Weistaphan 64oz Growler

$25.00

Dunkel 64oz Growler

$25.00

Pilsner 64 oz Growler Exchange

$20.00

Helles 64oz Growler Exchange

$20.00

Hefeweizen 64oz Growler Exchange

$20.00

Serenity Now 64oz Growler Exchange

$20.00

Stout 64oz Growler

$25.00

Weistaphan 64oz Growler Exchange

$20.00

Dunkel 64oz Growlern Exchange

$20.00

Pilsner 64 oz Growler

$10.00

Helles 64oz Growler

$10.00

Hefeweizen 64oz Growler

$10.00

Serenity Now 64oz Growler

$10.00

Stout 64oz Growler

$15.00

Weistaphan 64oz Growler

$10.00

Dunkel 64oz Growler

$10.00

Bells and Chains Growler

$15.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Potato Dumpling

$5.00

Creamed Spinach

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes & Bier Gravy

$5.00

German Potato Salad

$5.00

Sauerkraut

$5.00

Red Cabbage

$5.00

Spatzle

$5.00

Potato Pancakes

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Rye Bread

$5.00

Apple Sauce

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Sauces

Hot Mustard

$0.50

Sweet Mustard

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Curry Ketchup

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Lingonberry Jam

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Jäger Gravy

$2.00

8 oz. Jager Gravy

$5.00

2oz Kraut

$2.00

2oz Apple Sauce

$0.50

2 oz Bier Cheese

$2.00

8 oz Bier Cheese

$5.00

Syrup

$0.50

T-Shirts/Sweatshirts

Unkel Dunkel Shirt

$20.00

Brewery Shirts

$35.00

Stein Club Shirt

$35.00

Oktobefest Shirt

$20.00

I Dont Give A Schnitzel Tshirt

$25.00

My Country My Heritage Tshirt

$25.00

Schnitzel Happens

$20.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Crew Neck

$35.00

Steins/Koozies

Liter Stein Glass Only

$16.00

Liter/ Koozie Deal

$40.00

German Merch

Bav. Scarf

$15.00

Necklace

$12.00

Flower Crowns

$10.00

Hat Pins

Coat of Arms Pin

$15.00

Stag & Rifles Pin

$15.00

Hiker Pin

$15.00

Alpine Hiker Pin

$15.00

German Village Pin

$15.00

Beer Mug Pin

$15.00

Lion Pin

$15.00

Oktoberfest Pin

$15.00

Hats

Mini Hat - Blue

$8.00

Mini Hat - Red

$8.00

Mini Hat - Pink

$8.00

L Green Bav Hat

$13.00

XL Green Bav Hat

$13.00

L Grey Bav Hat

$13.00

XL Grey Bav Hat

$13.00

L Grey w/ Rope Hat

$13.00

XL Grey w/ Rope Hat

$13.00

Trucker Hat

$15.00

WINTER HAT

$22.00

Miscellaneous

Chef Seasoning

$7.00

Maggi

$5.00

Sunscreen

$5.00

Bug Spray

$5.00

Haribo

$2.00

Stout 4 Pack

$13.00

German Mustard

$4.00

Curry Ketchup

$4.00

Nail

$1.00

Infinitely Wrapped

Deer Antler w/ Fluorite

$65.00

Polychromatic Jasper

$20.00

Labradorite

$40.00

Abalone Shell

$35.00

Antler Tip w/ Smokey Quart Beads

$45.00

Fossilized Coral

$33.00

Scoliscite w/ Lemon Quartz

$45.00

Labradorite w/ Sunstone Beads

$55.00

Purple Fluorite

$25.00

Gogunjula Jasper

$35.00

Small Fluorite

$15.00

Gogunjula w/ Seraphinite Beads

$35.00

Small Raw Emerald

$15.00

Labradorite

$40.00

Bloodstone w/ Smokey Quartz Beads

$25.00

Blue Scheelite

$35.00

Labradorite w/ Painted Bead

$65.00

Resin w/ Turquoise

$20.00

Crazy Lace Agate

$20.00

Ruby w/ Green Adventurine

$15.00

Rainbow Moonstone

$30.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Bavarian Bierhaus Restaurant, Brewery, Live Music, Biergarten, Events Venue & More.... Willkommen to the Bavarian Bierhaus! For 70 years, our location has been the home to one of the largest German complexes in the United States. The German Clubs of Milwaukee started in the 1930’s, and over the years, we became the home of Milwaukee’s Original Oktoberfest and the world-renowned Bavarian Soccer Club. In 2016, the entire facility was renovated to emulate the great Bier Halls of Munich, Germany. A 15bbl Brewery was added to showcase German Brewing traditions with ingredients coming directly from Bavaria. We continue the tradition of Gemütlichkeit with our authentic Bavarian style cuisine, hosting regional events & Festivals, and Live Polka Music every Friday and Saturday from 6pm-9pm. Enjoy Oktoberfest Every Day. PROST! TAKE OUR BIER HOME! Get a 64 oz Growler or 32 oz Crowler today

700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale, WI 53217

Directions

