Italian
Pizza

Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria

No reviews yet

27 Fletcher Ave.

Sarasota, FL 34236

Italian Chop Salad
Ricotta Meatballs
Tagliatelle Bolognese

Small Plates

Garlic Bread

$9.00

wood-fired dough, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, parmigiano reggiano

Ricotta Meatballs

$13.00

beef, ricotta, pork & pancetta, crostini

Heirloom Bruschetta

$9.00

ciabatta toast, whipped ricotta, heirloom cherry tomato, basil

Antipasto Bavaro

$16.00

mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, arugula, extra virgin olive oil

Wood-fired wings

$19.00

hot honey garlic parmesan oven roasted chicken wings with pistachio gremolata

Lighter Fare

Verde

$12.00

baby arugula, heirloom cherry tomatoes, parmigiano reggiano, lemon, olive oil

Caesar

$11.00
Italian Chop Salad

$16.00

romaine, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, olives, soppressata, chicken, parmesan, champagne vinaigrette

Burrata Caprese

$14.00

burrata cheese, heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil pesto, extra virgin olive oil, pink peppercorn

Wild Caught Salmon

$27.00

fennel-coriander crusted salmon, fennel puree, sautéed spinach

Vegetti

$19.00

sautéed zucchini noodles, homemade spicy sausage or chicken, seared shrimp, pomodoro

Pastaria

Penne alla Vodka

$19.00

Bavaro's famous vodka sauce served with imported penne (pancetta, onion, tomato, cream, vodka)

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$21.00

fresh tagliatelle with homemade bolognese sauce

Spaghetti

$21.00

imported spaghetti, two beef & pork meatballs, pomodoro sauce

Ravioli al Formaggio

$22.00

fresh pasta filled with mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, and ricotta cheese served in Bavaro's famous vodka sauce

Rigatoni al Funghi

$23.00

rigatoni, chicken, mushrooms, sundried tomato, cream sauce, truffle oil, fried basil

Cavatelli

$24.00

fresh cavatelli, seared gulf shrimp, peas, mascarpone cheese, crispy prosciutto

Pizza Napoletana

12" Margherita

$15.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, parmigiano reggiano, basil, evoo

12" Americano

$17.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, pepperoni

12" Diavola

$18.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fior de latte, mixed peppers, spicy italian sausage, basil, chili oil

12" Tre-Carne

$19.00

san marzano tomato, fior di latte, spicy fennel sausage, sweet soppressata, prosciutto cotto, evoo

12" Prosciutto

$18.00

san marzano tomato, fior di latte, prosciutto cotto, basil, evoo

12" Funghi

$17.00

san marzano tomato, fior di latte, mushrooms, garlic, basil, evoo

12" Burrata

$19.00

burrata, cherry tomato, arugula, parmigiano reggiano, evoo

12" Quattro Formaggi

$19.00

fior di latte, provolone piccante, asiago, parmigiano reggiano, spicy soppressata, garlic, oregano, evoo

Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Large Sparkle

$6.50

Large Still

$6.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Small Sparkle

$3.50

Small Still

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dolci

Tiramisu

$11.00

ladyfingers soaked in espresso, mascarpone, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, *raw eggs

Nutella Pizza

$11.00

wood-fired dough with nutella spread

Cannoli - Single

$4.00

homemade cannoli shell, sweet ricotta filling, powdered sugar

Cannoli - Three Pack

$11.00

homemade cannoli shell, sweet ricotta filling, powdered sugar

Kids Pizza and Pasta

American Pie

$9.00
Bianca

$8.00

Margherita

$8.00

Bambino Pasta Bavaro

$8.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Bavaro's is committed to the art and craft of Neapolitan pizza. We continue to stay true to tradition by using a hand-crafted, wood-fired brick oven designed by a third-generation Neapolitan craftsmen, a 100-year-old yeast culture, and top-of-the-line ingredients sourced directly from Italy.

27 Fletcher Ave., Sarasota, FL 34236

Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria image
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria image
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria image
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria image

