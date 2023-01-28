Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria St. Pete

review star

No reviews yet

945 Central Ave.

St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Popular Items

Penne alla Vodka
12" Margherita
Garlic Bread

Small Plates

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$9.00

wood-fired dough, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, parmigiano reggiano

Ricotta Meatballs

Ricotta Meatballs

$13.00

beef, ricotta, pork & pancetta, crostini

Heirloom Bruschetta

Heirloom Bruschetta

$9.00

ciabatta toast, whipped ricotta, heirloom cherry tomato, basil

Antipasto Bavaro

Antipasto Bavaro

$15.00

mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, arugula, extra virgin olive oil

Wood-fired wings

Wood-fired wings

$19.00

hot honey garlic parmesan oven roasted chicken wings with pistachio gremolata

Lighter Fare

Verde

Verde

$12.00

baby arugula, heirloom cherry tomatoes, parmigiano reggiano, lemon, olive oil

Verde (Half Portion)

Verde (Half Portion)

$9.00

arugula, heirloom cherry tomato, shaved parmigiano reggiano, lemon, sea salt, evoo

Caesar

Caesar

$11.00
Caesar (Half Portion)

Caesar (Half Portion)

$8.00
Italian Chop Salad

Italian Chop Salad

$16.00

romaine, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, olives, soppressata, chicken, parmesan, champagne vinaigrette

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$14.00

burrata cheese, heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil pesto, extra virgin olive oil, pink peppercorn

Vegetti

Vegetti

$19.00

sautéed zucchini noodles, homemade spicy sausage or chicken, seared shrimp, pomodoro

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00+

san marzano tomato, onion, panna, basil

Pastaria

Penne alla Vodka

Penne alla Vodka

$19.00

Bavaro's famous vodka sauce served with imported penne (pancetta, onion, tomato, cream, vodka)

Tagliatelle Bolognese

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$19.00

fresh tagliatelle with homemade bolognese sauce

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$20.00

imported spaghetti, two beef & pork meatballs, pomodoro sauce

Ravioli al Formaggio

Ravioli al Formaggio

$22.00

fresh pasta filled with mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, and ricotta cheese served in Bavaro's famous vodka sauce

Rigatoni al Funghi

Rigatoni al Funghi

$22.00

rigatoni, chicken, mushrooms, sundried tomato, cream sauce, truffle oil, fried basil

Cavatelli

Cavatelli

$23.00

fresh cavatelli, seared gulf shrimp, peas, mascarpone cheese, crispy prosciutto

Pizza Napoletana

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$15.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, parmigiano reggiano, basil, evoo

12" Americano

12" Americano

$16.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, pepperoni

12" Diavola

12" Diavola

$17.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fior de latte, mixed peppers, spicy italian sausage, basil, chili oil

12" Tre-Carne

12" Tre-Carne

$18.00

san marzano tomato, fior di latte, spicy fennel sausage, sweet soppressata, prosciutto cotto, evoo

12" Prosciutto

12" Prosciutto

$17.00

san marzano tomato, fior di latte, prosciutto cotto, basil, evoo

12" Funghi

12" Funghi

$17.00

san marzano tomato, fior di latte, mushrooms, garlic, basil, evoo

12" Burrata

$19.00

burrata, cherry tomato, arugula, parmigiano reggiano, evoo

12" Quattro Formaggi

12" Quattro Formaggi

$19.00

fior di latte, provolone piccante, asiago, parmigiano reggiano, spicy soppressata, garlic, oregano, evoo

Dolci

Cannoli (Single)

Cannoli (Single)

$4.00

Homemade cannoli - single.

Cannoli (3 Pack)

Cannoli (3 Pack)

$11.00

Homemade cannoli - 3 Pack.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$11.00

ladyfingers soaked in espresso, mascarpone, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, *raw eggs

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$11.00

wood-fired dough with nutella spread

Vanilla Bean Root Beer Float

Vanilla Bean Root Beer Float

$8.00

Kids Pizza and Pasta

American Pie

American Pie

$9.00
Bianca

Bianca

$8.00

Margherita

$8.00

Bambino Pasta Bavaro

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bavaro's is committed to the art and craft of Neapolitan pizza. We continue to stay true to tradition by using a hand-crafted, wood-fired brick oven designed by a third-generation Neapolitan craftsmen, a 100-year-old yeast culture, and top-of-the-line ingredients sourced directly from Italy.

Location

945 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Directions

