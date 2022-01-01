Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria Tampa

1,281 Reviews

$$

514 N Franklin St. 101

Tampa, FL 33602

Popular Items

12" Margherita
6" Margherita
12" Americano

Small Plates

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$8.00

wood-fired dough, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, parmigiano reggiano

Ricotta Meatballs

Ricotta Meatballs

$13.00

beef, ricotta, pork & pancetta, crostini

Heirloom Bruschetta

Heirloom Bruschetta

$8.00

ciabatta toast, whipped ricotta, heirloom cherry tomato, basil

Antipasto Bavaro

Antipasto Bavaro

$15.00

mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, arugula, extra virgin olive oil

Wood-fired wings

Wood-fired wings

$18.00

hot honey garlic parmesan oven roasted chicken wings with pistachio gremolata

Lighter Fare

Verde

Verde

$10.00

baby arugula, heirloom cherry tomatoes, parmigiano reggiano, lemon, olive oil

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$11.00

baby spinach, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, fig vinaigrette

Italian Chop Salad

Italian Chop Salad

$15.00

romaine, red onion, heirloom cherry tomato, olives, soppressata, chicken, parmesan, champagne vinaigrette

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$13.00

burrata cheese, heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil pesto, extra virgin olive oil, pink peppercorn

Vegetti

Vegetti

$19.00

sautéed zucchini noodles, homemade spicy sausage or chicken, seared shrimp, pomodoro

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00+

san marzano tomato, onion, panna, basil

Pastaria

Penne alla Vodka

Penne alla Vodka

$18.00

Bavaro's famous vodka sauce served with imported penne (pancetta, onion, tomato, cream, vodka)

Tagliatelle Bolognese

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$19.00

fresh tagliatelle with homemade bolognese sauce

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$20.00

imported spaghetti, two beef & pork meatballs, pomodoro sauce

Ravioli al Formaggio

Ravioli al Formaggio

$21.00

fresh pasta filled with mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, and ricotta cheese served in Bavaro's famous vodka sauce

Rigatoni al Funghi

Rigatoni al Funghi

$22.00

rigatoni, chicken, mushrooms, sundried tomato, cream sauce, truffle oil, fried basil

Cavatelli

Cavatelli

$23.00

fresh cavatelli, seared gulf shrimp, peas, mascarpone cheese, crispy prosciutto

Pizza Napoletana

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$14.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, parmigiano reggiano, basil, evoo

12" Americano

12" Americano

$16.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, pepperoni

12" Diavola

12" Diavola

$17.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fior de latte, mixed peppers, spicy italian sausage, basil, chili oil

12" Tre-Carne

12" Tre-Carne

$18.00

san marzano tomato, fior di latte, spicy fennel sausage, sweet soppressata, prosciutto cotto, evoo

12" Prosciutto

12" Prosciutto

$17.00

san marzano tomato, fior di latte, prosciutto cotto, basil, evoo

12" Funghi

12" Funghi

$16.00

san marzano tomato, fior di latte, mushrooms, garlic, basil, evoo

12" Burrata

$18.00

burrata, cherry tomato, arugula, parmigiano reggiano, evoo

12" Quattro Formaggi

12" Quattro Formaggi

$19.00

fior di latte, provolone piccante, asiago, parmigiano reggiano, spicy soppressata, garlic, oregano, evoo

Wood Fired Paninis

Meatball & Mozzarella

Meatball & Mozzarella

$11.50

homemade meatballs, melted mozzarella, antico pomodoro sauce

Pepe

Pepe

$11.50

chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato, organic greens

50/50 Special

50/50 Special

$12.50

Combine any two: choice of soup, salad, and panini

Lighter Fare

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00+

san marzano tomato, onion, panna, basil

Tomato Basil Bowl

Tomato Basil Bowl

$9.00

san marzano tomato, onion, panna, basil

Verde (Half Portion)

Verde (Half Portion)

$7.00

arugula, heirloom cherry tomato, shaved parmigiano reggiano, lemon, sea salt, evoo

Mediterranean (Half Portion)

Mediterranean (Half Portion)

$8.00

baby spinach, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, feta, fig vinaigrette

Pizza Napoletana

6" Margherita

6" Margherita

$9.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, parmigiano reggiano, basil, evoo

6" American Pie

6" American Pie

$11.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, pepperoni

6" Diavola

6" Diavola

$12.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, mixed peppers, spicy italian sausage, parmigiano reggiano, basil, homemade infused chili oil

6" Tre-Carne

6" Tre-Carne

$12.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, soppressata, prosciutto cotto, spicy italian sausage, basil, evoo

6" Prosciutto Cotto

6" Prosciutto Cotto

$11.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, prosciutto cotto, parmigiano reggiano, basil, evoo

6" Funghi

6" Funghi

$11.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, garlic, mushroom, parmigiano reggiano, basil, evoo

6" Burrata

6" Burrata

$12.00

burrata cheese, cherry tomato, arugula, parmigiano reggiano, sea salt, evoo

6" Quattro Formaggi

6" Quattro Formaggi

$12.00

fior di latte, provolone piccante, asiago, parmigiano reggiano, spicy soppressata, garlic, oregano, evoo

Pastaria

Penne alla Vodka (lunch portion)

Penne alla Vodka (lunch portion)

$12.00

Bavaro's famous vodka sauce served with imported penne (pancetta, onion, tomato, cream, vodka)

Spaghetti (lunch portion)

$14.00

spaghetti, one beef & pork meatball, pomodoro

Tagliatelle Bolognese (lunch portion)

Tagliatelle Bolognese (lunch portion)

$13.00

fresh tagliatelle with homemade bolognese sauce

Ravioli al Formaggio (lunch portion)

Ravioli al Formaggio (lunch portion)

$11.00

fresh pasta filled with mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, and ricotta cheese served in Bavaro's famous vodka sauce

Rigatoni al Funghi (lunch portion)

Rigatoni al Funghi (lunch portion)

$13.00

rigatoni, chicken, mushrooms, sundried tomato, cream sauce, truffle oil, fried basil

Dolci

Cannoli (Single)

Cannoli (Single)

$4.00

Homemade cannoli - single.

Cannoli (3 Pack)

Cannoli (3 Pack)

$11.00

Homemade cannoli - 3 Pack.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

ladyfingers soaked in espresso, mascarpone, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, *raw eggs

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$9.00

wood-fired dough with nutella spread

Vanilla Bean Root Beer Float

Vanilla Bean Root Beer Float

$8.00

Kids Pizza and Pasta

American Pie

American Pie

$9.00
Bianca

Bianca

$8.00

Margherita

$8.00

Bambino Pasta Bavaro

$8.00
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bavaro's is committed to the art and craft of Neapolitan pizza. We continue to stay true to tradition by using a hand-crafted, wood-fired brick oven designed by a third-generation Neapolitan craftsmen, a 100-year-old yeast culture, and top-of-the-line ingredients sourced directly from Italy.

Location

514 N Franklin St. 101, Tampa, FL 33602

Directions

