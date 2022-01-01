Italian
Pizza
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria Tampa
1,281 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bavaro's is committed to the art and craft of Neapolitan pizza. We continue to stay true to tradition by using a hand-crafted, wood-fired brick oven designed by a third-generation Neapolitan craftsmen, a 100-year-old yeast culture, and top-of-the-line ingredients sourced directly from Italy.
Location
514 N Franklin St. 101, Tampa, FL 33602
Gallery