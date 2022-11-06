Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Mediterranean

Bawadi Mediterranean Grill 7 Corners

1,129 Reviews

$$

6304 Leesburg Pike

Falls Church, VA 22044

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Chicken Kabob Sandwich
Kufta Kabob

Appetizers

Hummus

Hummus

$8.50
5 Piece Falafel

5 Piece Falafel

$8.50

Musabaha

$10.95
5 Piece Vegetarian Grape Leaves

5 Piece Vegetarian Grape Leaves

$8.50

French Fries

$5.95

3 Piece Home Made Pies

$8.95

Papa Ghanoug

$9.50

Foul Mudammas

$8.50

Labanah

$8.50

3 Piece Fried Kibbie

$9.95

Bawadi Starter Veggie Combo

$17.95

3 Piece Fried Sambosa

$8.95

White/Fetta Cheese with Green Olives

$8.50

Yogurt and Cucumber

$8.50

Soups and Salads

Arabic Salad

$8.50

Chicken Kabob Salad

$11.95+

Cucumber and Yogurt Salad

$8.50

Eggplant Salad

$9.95+

Falafel Salad

$11.95

Fatoush Salad

$8.95+

Tabouleh Salad

$9.95

Soup of the Day (Harrira or Lentil)

$7.95

From the Grill

Chicken Kabob

$14.95

Kufta Kabob

$14.95

Kabob Combo Chicken and Kufta

$18.95

Shawarma Platter

$14.95

Grilled Chicken

$18.99+

Baked Chicken

$14.95+

Beef Kabob

$19.95

Lamb Kabob

$21.95

Marinated Lamb Shank

$22.95

Small Family Mixed Grill

$59.95

Kufta kabob, chicken kabob, meat and chicken shawarma, Hummus and falafel and grape leaves and Pickles. Served with warm bread, a house salad and white rice and Qidra rice(yellow). Good for 2 or 3 people

Large Family Mixed Grill

$99.95

Kufta kabob, chicken kabob, meat and chicken shawarma, Hummus and falafel and grape leaves and Pickles. Served with warm bread, a house salad and white rice and Qidra rice(yellow). Good for 4 or 5 people

Lamb Chops (4 Pcs)

$28.00

Sandwiches

Falafel Sandwich

$7.95

Meat Shawarma Sandwich

$8.95

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$8.95

Kufta Kabob Sandwich

$8.95

Beef Kabob Sandwich

$9.95

Lamb Kabob Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken Kabob Sandwich

$9.95

Fried Fish Sandwich

$9.95

Steak and Cheese Sub

$9.95

Seafood

Shrimp Kabob

$21.95

Seafood Kabob

$25.95

Salmon Kabob

$22.95

Bawadi Seafood Platter

$29.95

Daily Catch Mediterranean Sea Bass

$35.99

Sides

Garlic Sauce

$0.99+

Green Hot Sauce

$0.99+

Red Hot Sauce

$0.99+

Tahini Sauce

$0.99+

Cucumber and Yogurt

$0.99+

Pita Bread

$1.25

White Rice

$5.99

Qidra Rice

$7.99

Kabsa Rice

$7.99

Pickles

$3.99

Dinner Specials

Mansaf Lamb

$26.99

Palestinian Qidra

$25.99+

Kabsa

$25.99+

Stew of the Day with Rice

$17.99

Maklouba Veggie

$21.99

Maklouba Chicken

$23.99

Maklouba Lamb

$25.99

Palestinian Chicken Musakhan

$23.99

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.95

Diet Coke Can

$2.95

Diet Pepsi Can

$2.95

Fanta Can

$2.95

GingerAil Can

$2.95

Ice Coffee

$4.95

Ice Tea

$3.95

Pepsi Can

$2.95

Sparkling Water Bottle

$3.95

Sprite Can

$2.95

Yougert Drink

$3.95

Fresh Juices

Fresh Mango Juice

$6.95

Fresh Pineapple Juice

$6.95

Fresh Strawberry Juice

$6.95

Fresh Orange Juice

$8.95

Fresh Cocktail Juice

$6.99

Apple Juice

$5.99

Kids Apple Juice

$2.95

Fresh Mint Lemonade

$4.95

Coffee and Tea

Arabic Coffee

$4.95

Turkish Coffee

$4.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

American Coffee

$4.95

Americano

$4.95

Sahlab Sohkon

$6.95

Cappuccino

$5.95

Coffee Latte

$5.95

Chai Latte

$5.95

Expresso

$2.95

Expresso Double

$4.95
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Open for Dine In and Carry Out, Patio seating available. Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6304 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22044

Directions

Bawadi Mediterranean Grill image
Bawadi Mediterranean Grill image

