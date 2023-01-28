BG picView gallery

Bawarchi Biryanis

4825 East 96th Street

Ste 1600

Indianapolis, IN 46240

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani
Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani

Veg Appetizers

Veg Samosa

$4.95

Gobi Manchuria

$12.99

Corn Manchuria

$12.99

Corn Pepper Fry

$12.99

Gobi Pepper Fry

$12.99

Karampodi Gobi

$13.99

Karivepaku Gobi

$13.99

Karampodi Corn

$13.99

Karivepaku Corn

$13.99

Karampodi Paneer

$13.99

Karivepaku Paneer

$13.99

Temper Gobi

$12.99

Chilli Paneer

$13.99

Paneer 555

$13.99

Paneer Pataka

$15.99

Chilli Corn

$12.99

Chilli Gobi

$12.99

Onion Pakora

$7.99

Cut Mirchi

$7.99

Mirchi Bajji

$7.99

Stuffed Mirchi Bajji

$8.49

Samosa Chat

$7.99

Muntha Masala

$5.99

Appetizer

Natukodi Fry

$15.99

Potlam Fish Fry

$14.49Out of stock

Curries

Andhra Chicken Curry

$15.99

Karaikudi Chicken Curry

$15.99

Nellore Cheppala Pulsu (Fish)

$16.99

Biryanis

Thalapakattu Mutton Biryani

$16.99

Pulavs

Natukodi Fry Pulav

$15.99

Guthuvankaya Pulav

$14.99

Karvepaku Kodi Pulav

$15.99

Karvepaku Gobi Pulav

$14.99

Breads

Parotta (2 Pcs)

$4.99

South Indian

Idly

$7.99

Wada

$8.99

Poori Bajji

$9.99

Natukodi With Paratta

$13.99

Andhra Chicken Curry with Parata

$11.99

Natukodi with Dosa

$13.99

Andhra Chicken Curry with Dosa

$12.99

Tandoor

Whole Baby Tandoor Chicken

$16.99

SeaFood

Nellore Cheppala Pulsu (Fish)

$16.99

Veg Curries

Channa Masala

$12.99

Dal Tadka

$12.99

Vegetable Korma

$13.99

Amaravathi Veg Curry

$15.99

Avakai Veg Curry

$15.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.99

Paneer butter Masala

$15.99

Malai Kofta

$15.99

Bagaraa Baingan (Guthi Vankaya, Egg plant)

$17.99

Saag Vegetable Curry

$13.99

Saag Paneer

$15.99

Saag Channa Masala

$14.99

Aloo Gobi Masala

$12.99

Veg & Egg Biryanis

Hyderabad Veg Dum Biryani

$12.99+

Paneer Biryani

$14.99+

Aavakai Veg Biryani

$16.99+

Gongura Veg Biryani

$16.99+

Temper Veg Biryani

$16.99+

Egg Biryani

$13.49+

Egg Roast Biryani

$13.99+

Vijayawada Egg Biryani

$14.99+

Ulavacharu Egg Biryani

$15.99+

Ulavacharu Veg Biryani

$15.99+

Naans

Plain Naan

$2.49

Butter Naan

$2.99

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Chilli Naan

$3.99

Tandoori Roti Plain

$2.99

Tandoori Roti Butter

$3.49

Onion Kulcha

$4.99Out of stock

White Rice

$2.00

Chapathi (2)

$4.99

Masala Rice

$4.99

Chole Batura

$9.99

Plain Batura

$3.99

Single Piece Poori

$2.50

Beverages

Badam Milk

$4.99

Mango Lassi

$5.99

Masala Butter Milk

$3.99

Sweet Lassi

$3.99

Salt Lassi

$3.99

Chikkoo Shake

$5.99

Limca

$2.49

Thumps Up

$2.49

Coke

$1.49

Diet Coke

$1.49

Sprite

$1.49

Pepsi

$1.49

Fanta

$1.49

Coffee

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.99

Masala Chai

$2.49

Bottled water

$2.00

Extra Item

$2.00

Non Veg Appetizers

Chicken 65

$11.99

Chicken 555

$14.99

Chilli Chicken

$12.99

Kaju Kodi

$14.99

Karampodi Kodi

$13.99

Karampodi Chicken Lollipop (5 Pcs)

$14.99

Karivepaku Chicken

$13.99

Guntur Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Lollipop (5 Pcs)

$12.99

Mutton Roast (Bone In)

$16.99

Masala Lollipop (5 Pcs)

$13.99

Chicken Pepper Fry (Boneless)

$15.99

Apollo Fish

$16.99

Andhra Masala Fried Fish

$16.99

Chilli Fish

$16.99

Karampodi Fish

$16.99

Chilli Shrimp

$18.99

Guntur Shrimp

$15.95

Karampodi Shrimp

$18.99

Shrimp Pepper Fry

$18.99

Chicken Manchurian

$13.99

Non Veg Curries

Egg Masala (3 Eggs)

$13.49

Egg Fry (3 Eggs)

$13.49

Aavakai Chicken Curry

$15.99

Amaravathi Chicken Curry

$15.99

Gongura Chicken Curry

$16.99

Chicken Shahi Korma

$15.99

Butter Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.99

Chicken Haseena

$16.99

Chicken Mughlai

$16.99

Kadai Chicken Curry

$15.99

Karaikudi Chicken Curry

$15.99

Saag Chicken Curry

$16.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.99

Goat Korma

$16.99

Amaravathi Mutton Curry

$16.99

Aavakai Mutton Curry

$16.99

Gongura Mutton Curry

$16.99

Mutton Mandakini

$16.99

Mutton Mughlai

$16.99

Kadai Goat Curry

$16.99

Karaikudi Goat Curry

$16.99

Saag Goat Curry

$17.99

Fish Masala

$17.99

Shrimp Masala

$17.99

Avakai Shrimp Curry

$22.99

Gongura Shrimp Curry

$22.99

Chicken

Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani

$13.99+

Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani

$15.99+Out of stock

Chicken Tikka Biryani

$14.99+Out of stock

Bawarchi Boneless Chicken Biryani

$15.99+Out of stock

Avakai Chicken Dum Biryani

$15.99+Out of stock

Temper Chicken Dum Biryani

$15.99+

Ulavacharu Chicken Dum Biryani

$15.99+

Gongura Chicken Dum Biryani

$15.99+

Goat

Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani

$15.99+

Avakai Mutton Dum Biryani

$17.99+

Temper Mutton Dum Biryani

$17.99+

Gongura Mutton Dum Biryani

$17.99+

Ulavacharu Mutton Dum Biryani

$17.99+

SeaFood

Fish Biryani

$16.99+Out of stock

Shrimp Biryani (Prawn)

$18.99+Out of stock

Kebabs

Paneer tikka Kebab

$14.99

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$16.99

Garlic Chicken Tikka Kebab

$16.99

Chicken Malai Kebab

$15.99

Chicken Achari Kebab

$16.99

Tandoori Chicken Half

$16.99

Tandoori Chicken Full

$23.99

Tandoori Pomfret (Whole Fish)

$19.99

Tandoori Shrimp

$19.99Out of stock

Indo Chinese

Gobi Manchurian (Wet)

$13.99

Corn Manchurian(Wet)

$12.99

Chicken Manchurian(Wet)

$14.99

Veg Fried Rice / Noodles

Avakai Veg Fried Rice

$12.95

Veg Noodles

$11.95

Veg Fried Rice

$11.95

Schezwan Veg Fried Rice

$12.45

Schezwan Veg Noodles

$12.45

Egg Fried Rice / Noodles

Avakai Egg Fried Rice

$13.95

Egg Fried Rice

$12.95

Schezwan Egg Fried Rice

$13.45

Egg Hakka Noodles (Chef's Special)

$13.45

Schezwan Egg Hakka Noodles

$13.95

Chicken Fried Rice / Noodle

Avakai Chicken Fried Rice

$14.45

Schezwan Chicken Hakka Noodles

$14.45

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$13.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.95

Schezwan Chicken Fried Rice (Bawarchi Special)

$14.45

KIDS MENU

Kids Dosa (Serve Only one chutney)

$7.95

Chocolate Dosa (No Chutneys)

$8.95

Cheese Dosa (No Chutneys)

$9.95

Nutella Dosa

$9.95

Mango Dosa

$9.95

Strawberry Dosa

$9.95

IDLI and VADA

Idly (3)

$8.45

Babai Idly (3)

$9.45

Medu Vada (2)

$8.45

Combo (2 Idly, 1 Wada)

$10.45

Sambar Vada (2)

$8.45

Sambar Idly (2)

$8.45

DOSA (Vegeterian)

Plain Dosa

$10.95

Onion Dosa

$11.95

Masala Dosa

$11.95

Mysore Masala Dosa

$12.95

Ghee Dosa

$9.95

Guntur Kaaram Dosa

$12.45

Karampodi Dosa

$11.95

Paneer Tikka Dosa

$12.95

70 MM Dosa (Dine-in Only)

$13.95

70 MM Onion Dosa (Dine-in Only)

$14.45

70 MM Masala Dosa (Dine-in Only)

$14.95

Rava Dosa (Dine-In only Minium 20 Mins)

$12.95

Rava Onion Dosa (Dine-In Only Minium 20 Mins)

$13.95

Rava Masala Dosa (Dine-in Only Minimum 20 Mins)

$13.95

DOSA (Non Vegeterian)

Chicken Tikka Dosa

$13.45

Goat Kheema Dosa

$15.95Out of stock

Egg Dosa

$11.95

UTHAPPAMS

Plain Uttappam

$10.95

Onion Uthappam

$11.45

Chilli Onion Uthappam

$11.95

Mix Veg Uthappam

$11.95

Deserts

Dhoodi Halwa

$5.99

Double Ka Meetha

$7.99

Payasum

$6.99

Mango Malai

$5.49

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Rasmalai

$6.49

Sweet Pan

$2.49

North Indian Specials

Puri Bhajji [2]

$11.95

Chole Puri [2]

$11.95

Extras

Rice

$2.49

Curd Rice

$9.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:30 pm
Indian Restaurant serving delicious Biryanis, Kabobs, Dosa, Curries, Naan Breads, Noodles and more. We are open for Dine In, Curbside Pickup or Delivery.

4825 East 96th Street, Ste 1600, Indianapolis, IN 46240

