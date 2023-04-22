- Home
Bawarchi Framingham
700 Worcester Road
Framingham, MA 01702
Popular Items
SOUPS
Tomato Soup
Soup flavoured with coriander,Tomato, cumin and other spices
Veg Clear Soup
Thin soup made with chopped vegetables.
Veg Corn Soup
Thin soup made with sweet corn kernels & vegetables.
Chicken Sweet Corn Soup
Soup made with Sweet corn & Chicken
Hot and Sour Soup (Vegetable)
Soup made with a kick of spice and splash and sour vinegar
Hot and Sour Soup (Chicken)
Soup made with a kick of spice and splash and sour vinegar
Sambar
Soup made with lentils and variety of vegetables
Special Buffet
Kids Lunch Buffet
APPETIZERS
VEGETARIAN APPETIZERS
Samosa (2)
Minced potatoes & peas wrapped in pastry dough & fried
Cut Mirchi
Japapenos deep fried with spiced chickpeas flour
Chilli Gobi
Fried cauliflower sautéed with onions & green chilies
Gobi Manchurian
Fried cauliflower cooked in Indo Chinese style
Veg Manchurian
Mixed vegetables fried and cooked in hot and sweet chilli sauce
Baby Corn Manchurian
Fried baby corn sauteed with sweet & hot chilli sauce
Samosa Chole Chat
Lip Smacking popular Indian street food with Samosa, Chole, Mint
Paneer 555
Fried paneer cooked in special sauce with cashew nuts
Chilli Paneer
Fried paneer sauteed with onions & green chilies
Chilli Idli
A house special dish with fried idli tossed in special sauce and sauteed with garlic and hot chilli
Podi Idli
Steamed Lentil cakes tossed in spiced lentil powder and ghee
Avakai Idli
A House Special dish fried idli covered in avakai sauce and sauteed with herbs and spices
NON-VEGETARIAN APPETIZERS
Guntur Chicken
Boneless chicken Sauteed with dry red Chillies and Curry leaves
Chilli Chicken
Fried chicken sauteed with onions, bell peppers & green chillies
Chicken 65 (Dry)
Spring chicken marinated with ginger, garlic & fried
Chicken 555
Fried chicken cooked in special sauce with cashew nuts
Kothimeera Kodi (Cilantro Chicken)
Boneless chicken fried and tossed with green chilies, cilantro & spices
Kaarampodi Kodi
Aromatic Chicken seasoned with our special spices with onions & tomatoes
Curry Leaf Chicken
Boneless chicken fried and tossed with Curry leaves ,spices & Special Chilly powder
Cashew Chicken
Chicken dish with flavors of cashews, spring onions
Mutton Roast Bone-IN
Mutton Roast Boneless
Boneless goat fried and tossed with green chillies, curry leaves & spices
Goat Chukka Varuval
Boneless goat meat cooked with onions and Indian spices
SEAFOOD APPETIZERS
Chilli Fish
Fish spiced with green chili sauce & curry leaves
Apollo Fish
Fried fish cooked in manchurian style with special sauce
Andhra Masala Fish Fry
Fried fish tossed in Indo chinese sauce
Chilli Shrimp
Shrimp spiced with green chili sauce & curry leaves
Guntur Shrimp
Fried shrimp tossed in spicy red chilli paste and BawarchiSpecial Sauce
TANDOORI (CLAY OVEN) SIZZLERS APPETIZERS
Paneer Tikka Kabab
Paneer Cubes marinated in chef's secret sauce & grilled in clay oven
Malai Tikka Kabab
Boneless chicken marinated in creamy garlic sauce & grilled in clay oven
Chicken Tikka Kabab
Boneless chicken marinated in chef's secret sauce & grilled in clay oven
Tandoori Chicken (4 pcs)
Bone - In chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, fresh ground spices & grilled in clay oven
Tandoori Chicken (8 pcs)
Bone - In chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, fresh ground spices & grilled in clay oven
Tangdi Kabab
Chicken drumsticks marinade with garlic, ginger, garam masala, turmeric and chilli & grilled in clay oven
Bawarchi Tandoori Mix Platter
Combination of tandoori chicken, chicken tikka & grilled in clay oven
Mutton Chops (Goat)
one - in goat chops marinated in spices & grilled in clay oven
Tandoori Machi (Pomfret)
Pomfret fish marinated in chef's secret sauce and grilled in clay oven
ENTREES
ENTREES - VEGETARIAN
Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils sauteed with onions, tomatoes and spices
Channa Masala
Garbanzo beans cooked with tomatoes
Aloo Gobi Masala
Potato and cauliflower cooked with spices
Vegetable Korma
Mixed vegetables cooked in a delicious creamy gravy
Dal Makhani
Whole black lentils cooked with red kidney beans, butter and cream
Bhagara Bhaigan
Eggplant cooked with sesame seeds, peanut and yogurt blended gravy
Aavakai Vegetable Curry
Vegetables cooked with avakai and house special spices
Malai Kofta
Vegetable balls cooked with creamy special sauce
Paneer Butter Masala
Cottage Cheese cubes cooked in creamy and rich buttery sauce
Saag Paneer
Fresh spinach cooked with homemade cheese cubes & spices
Shahi Paneer
Pieces of paneer cooked in delicious creamy gravy with cashew paste
Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in tomato sauce with a touch of special cream
Kadai Paneer
Gongura Paneer
ENTREES - NON-VEGETARIAN
Amaravati Chicken Curry
Tender Chicken cooked with spicy Indian spices made with a Bawarchi spicy sauce and a hint of coconut for a divine taste
Chicken Haseena
Chicken cooked & simmered with spices in traditional north Indian style with a boiled egg & touch of cream
Karaikudi Chicken
Chicken cooked in curry leaves, onion & special spices, Origin: Tamilnadu
Chicken Tikka Saag
Boneless grilled chicken cooked with fresh spinach leaves paste, herbs, spices & rich buttery sauce
Butter Chicken
Chicken cooked with spices, herbs and butter sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless grilled chicken cooked with tomato, cream & special spices
Chicken Jalfrezi
Boneless Chicken tossed with bell peppers for a superior north Indian experience
Chicken Mughalai
Pieces of chicken in delicious creamy gravy with egg and coriander
Miryala Kodi Vepudu(Chicken)
Pieces of chicken cooked with black peppar and fried in south Indian style with spices
Chicken Shahi Khorma
A true Mughalai delight, lightly sweet and spicy with flavor of cardamoms
Hyderabad Chicken Curry
Nizam Special dish, bone-in chicken finished with homemade curry sauce
Kadai Chicken
A northwest frontier specialty; chicken cooked with fried curry leaves, onions, peppers & spices
Ulavacharu Chicken Curry
Chicken cooked with Ulavacharu with a mix of herbs and spices
Avakai Chicken Curry
Tender chicken cooked with Aavakai sauce, special spices
Gongura Chicken
Andhra delicacy...chicken cooked with Gongura leaves (Red Sorrel) & spices
Chicken Chettinadu
Chicken cooked with onions and spices in a sauce
Chicken Vindaloo
ENTREES - MUTTON(GOAT)
Mutton Masala
Tender pieces of goat cooked in freshly ground spices with onions
Mutton Mughalai
Pieces of goat in delicious creamy gravy with eggs and coriander
Goat Mandakini
Marinated goat cooked in spicy, tasty kolhapuri gravy topped with boiled eggs
Mutton Pepper Fry
Goat Served dry with green Chillies, curry leaves & special spices
Gongura Goat Curry
Traditional goat cooked with gongura (Red sorrel) leaves & special spices
Amaravati Mutton Curry
Tender Goat cooked with spicy Indian spices made with a Bawarchi spicy sauce and a hint of coconut for a divine taste
Ulavacharu Goat Curry
Goat cooked with Ulavacharu with a mix of herbs and spices
Karaikudi Goat Curry
Aromatic Goat meat seasoned with our special spices with onions & tomatoes
Goat Saag
Tender pieces of bone-in goat meat and grounded spinach with herbs and spices
Kadai Goat
Chettinad Goat Curry
Lamb Khorma
Diced lamb cooked in a mild cashew nut sauce flavored with fresh herb & spices and a touch of cream
Lamb Vindaloo
Diced lamb flavored in vinegar and hot spices
Lamb Saag
Tender pieces of lamb cooked in grounded spinach with herbs and spices
ENTREES - SEAFOOD
Andhra Chepala Pulusu (Fish)
Fried fish cooked with Andhra spices made with a Guntur chilli spice mix and a hint of coconut
Fish Masala
Fish marinated with grounded spices and cooked in spices with onions and tomato gravy
Amaravati Royyala Kura
Tender Shrimp cooked with Indian spices made with a Bawarchi spicy sauce and a hint of coconut for a divine taste
INDO CHINESE SPECIALITIES
Veg Hakka Noodles
Hakka noodles stir fried with veggies,
Egg Hakka Noodles
Hakka noodles stir fried with Egg
Chicken Hakka Noodles
Hakka noodles stir fried with Chicken
Shrimp Hakka Noodles
Veg Schezwan Fried Rice
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers with schezwan spicy sauce
Egg Schezwan Fried Rice
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, schezwan sauce & egg
Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, schezwan sauce & chicken
Shrimp Schezwan Fried Rice
Veg Fried Rice
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers & veggies
Egg Fried Rice
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers & Egg
Chicken Fried Rice
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers & Chicken
Shrimp Fried Rice
BIRYANIS
VEGETARIAN BIRYANIS
Veg Dum Biryani
Mixed vegetables cooked in Basmati rice with special herbs and spices
Paneer Biryani
cheese cubes cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices
Avakai Veg Biryani
Andhra Special veg Biryani made with famous Avakai pickle
Gongura Veg Biryani
Temper Veg Biryani
Veg Dum Biryani mixed with special Spicy Chilly Sauce
Ulavacharu Veg Biryani
Veg Biryani Rice Blend with ulavacharu(Horse gram Sauce)
EGG BIRYANIS
CHICKEN BIRYANIS
Chicken Dum Biryani
Chicken cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices
Bawarchi Boneless Chicken Biryani
Curried Boneless chicken and eggs cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices
Avakai Chicken Biryani
Andhra Special chicken Biryani made with famous Avakai pickle
Temper Chicken Biryani
Chicken Dum Biryani mixed with special Spicy Chilly Sauce
Vijayawada Chicken Biryani
Marinate the chicken with the spices,egg cooked in vijayawada style.
Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani
Chicken Biryani Rice Blend with ulavacharu(Horse gram Sauce)
Gongura Chicken Biryani
Marinate the Chicken with spices, egg cooked with Pulav Rice
GOAT BIRYANIS
Goat Dum Biryani
Goat Dum Biryani mixed with special Spicy Chilly Sauce
Avakai Goat Biryani
Andhra Special goat Biryani made with famous Avakai pickle
Temper Goat Dum Biryani
Goat Dum Biryani mixed with special Spicy Chilly Sauce
Ulavacharu Goat Biryani
Goat Biryani Rice Blend with ulavacharu(Horse gram Sauce)
Boneles Goat Biryani
Curried Boneless Goat and eggs cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices
Keema Biryani
Kheema cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and Spices.
SEAFOOD BIRYANIS
PULAVS
PULAVS(VEGETARIAN)
PULAVS(NON-VEGETARIAN)
SOUTH INDIAN SPECIALS
SOUTH INDIAN SPECIALS(DOSA)
Paneer Tikka Dosa
Spicy crepe stuffed with Paneer tikka
Chicken Dosa
Spicy crepe stuffed with chicken tikka
Plain Dosa
Crepe made with fermented lentil flour
Onion Dosa
Savoury crepe stuffed with onions & chilies
Masala Dosa
Savoury crepe filled with mildly spiced mashed potatoes
Ghee Dosa
Crepe made with ghee, served with lentil soup and chutneys
Podi Dosa
Savoury crepe topped with podi made from lentils
Cheese Dosa
Savoury crepe topped with cheese
Mysore Masala Dosa
Spicy chutney spread on thin rice and lentil crepe with potatoes
Chocolate Dosa
Savoury crepe topped with chocolate sauce
Guntur Kaaram Dosa
Savoury crepe topped with Chilli paste
Paneer Dosa
Crepe stuffed with Shredded Paneer
Egg Dosa
Savoury crepe topped with egg
SOUTH INDIAN SPECIALS(UTHAPPAM)
Plain Uthappam
Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flours
Onion Uthappam
Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flours with onions
Chilli Onion Uthappam
Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flours with chilies & onions
Tomato Chilli Uthappam
Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flours with tomatoes & chilies
Mix Veg Uthappam
Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flours with mixed vegetables
SOUTH INDIAN SPECIALS(IDLI&VADA)
Idli
Steamed rice and lentil patties served with sambar & chutneys
Sambar Idli
Steamed rice and lentil patties served in Sambar
Babai Idli
Steamed rice and lentil patties served with chilli powder & ghee
Idli Vada
One rice cake & one lentil doughnut served with sambar & chutneys
Medu Vada
Steamed rice and lentil patties served in Sambar
Sambar Vada
Fried lentil donuts served in a bowl of sambar
Curd Rice
KIDS & EXTRA RICE
KIDS MENU
Kids Veg Roll
Cabbage, celery, carrots, green onions in a crispy wonton wrapper
Kids Egg Roll
Cabbage, celery, carrots, green onions and egg in a crispy wonton wrapper
Kids Chicken Roll
Cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, green onions and chicken in a crispy wonton wrapper
Kids Chocolate Dosa
savoury crepe topped with chocolate sauce
APPETIZERS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)
VEGETARIAN APPETIZERS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)
Bucket Samosa (8)
Bucket Cut Mirchi
Bucket Chilli Gobi
Bucket Gobi Manchurian
Bucket Veg Manchurian
Bucket Corn Manchurian
Bucket Samosa Chole Chat
Bucket Paneer 555
Bucket Chilli Paneer
Bucket Chilli Idli
Bucket Podi Idli
Bucket Avakai Idli
NON-VEGETARIAN APPETIZERS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)
Bucket Guntur Chicken
Bucket Chilli Chicken
Bucket Chilli Chicken
Bucket Chicken 65 (Dry)
Bucket Chicken 555
Bucket Kothimeera Kodi (Cilantro Chicken)
Bucket Kaarampodi Kodi
Bucket Curry Leaf Chicken
Bucket Cashew Chicken
Bucket Mutton Roast Boneless
Bucket Goat Chukka Varuval
BUCKET Mutton Roast Bone In
SEE-FOOD APPETIZERS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)
BIRYANIS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)
VEGETARIAN BIRYANIS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)
NON-VEGETARIAN BIRYANIS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)
Bucket Chicken Dum Biryani
Bucket Boneless Chicken Biryani
Bucket Avakai Chicken Biryani
Bucket Temper Chicken Biryani
Bucket Vijayawada Chicken Biryani
Bucket Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani
Bucket Goat Dum Biryani
Bucket Avakai Goat Biryani
Bucket Temper Goat Dum Biryani
Bucket Keema Biryani
Bucket Boneles Goat Biryani
Bucket Ulavacharu Goat Biryani
EGG BIRYANIS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)
SEA-FOOD BIRYANIS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)
PULAVS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)
VEG-PULAVS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)
NON-VEG PULAVS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)
BIRYANIS(FAMILY-PACK)
VEGETARIAN BIRYANIS(FAMILY-PACK)
NON-VEGETARIAN BIRYANIS(FAMILY-PACK)
(FMP)Chicken Dum Biryani
(FMP)Bawarchi Boneless Chicken Biryani
(FMP)Avakai Chicken Biryani
(FMP)Temper Chicken Biryani
(FMP)Vijayawada Chicken Biryani
(FMP)Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani
(FMP)Goat Dum Biryani
(FMP)Avakai Goat Biryani
(FMP)Temper Goat Dum Biryani
(FMP)Keema Biryani
(FMP)Boneles Goat Biryani
(FMP)Ulavacharu Goat Biryani
EGG-BIRYANIS(FAMILY-PACK)
SEAFOOD BIRYANIS(FAMILY-PACK)
PULAVS(FAMILY-PACK)
VEG-PULAVS(FAMILY-PACK)
NON-VEG PULAVS(FAMILY-PACK)
FESTIVAL SPECIALS
Festival Spl NON-vegetarian
WEEKEND CHEF SPECIALS
WKD CHEF SPL VEGETARIAN
WKD CHEF SPL NON-VEGETARIAN
WKEND SPL'S
VEG APTZ
NON-VEG APTZ
KOTHU PAROTTA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Best Indian food around Boston. Come in and enjoy!
700 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA 01702