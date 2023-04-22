Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bawarchi Framingham

700 Worcester Road

Framingham, MA 01702

Popular Items

Chicken 65 (Dry)
Bhagara Bhaigan
Bullet Naan

SOUPS

Tomato Soup

$6.49

Soup flavoured with coriander,Tomato, cumin and other spices

Veg Clear Soup

$6.49

Thin soup made with chopped vegetables.

Veg Corn Soup

$6.49

Thin soup made with sweet corn kernels & vegetables.

Chicken Sweet Corn Soup

$6.99

Soup made with Sweet corn & Chicken

Hot and Sour Soup (Vegetable)

$6.49

Soup made with a kick of spice and splash and sour vinegar

Hot and Sour Soup (Chicken)

$7.99

Soup made with a kick of spice and splash and sour vinegar

Sambar

$6.49

Soup made with lentils and variety of vegetables

Special Buffet

$24.99

Kids Lunch Buffet

$12.99

APPETIZERS

VEGETARIAN APPETIZERS

Samosa (2)

$6.99

Minced potatoes & peas wrapped in pastry dough & fried

Cut Mirchi

$9.99

Japapenos deep fried with spiced chickpeas flour

Chilli Gobi

$13.99

Fried cauliflower sautéed with onions & green chilies

Gobi Manchurian

$12.99

Fried cauliflower cooked in Indo Chinese style

Veg Manchurian

$13.99

Mixed vegetables fried and cooked in hot and sweet chilli sauce

Baby Corn Manchurian

$12.99

Fried baby corn sauteed with sweet & hot chilli sauce

Samosa Chole Chat

$12.99

Lip Smacking popular Indian street food with Samosa, Chole, Mint

Paneer 555

$13.99

Fried paneer cooked in special sauce with cashew nuts

Chilli Paneer

$13.99

Fried paneer sauteed with onions & green chilies

Chilli Idli

$12.99

A house special dish with fried idli tossed in special sauce and sauteed with garlic and hot chilli

Podi Idli

$12.99

Steamed Lentil cakes tossed in spiced lentil powder and ghee

Avakai Idli

$12.99

A House Special dish fried idli covered in avakai sauce and sauteed with herbs and spices

NON-VEGETARIAN APPETIZERS

Guntur Chicken

$15.99

Boneless chicken Sauteed with dry red Chillies and Curry leaves

Chilli Chicken

$15.99

Fried chicken sauteed with onions, bell peppers & green chillies

Chicken 65 (Dry)

$14.99

Spring chicken marinated with ginger, garlic & fried

Chicken 555

$15.99

Fried chicken cooked in special sauce with cashew nuts

Kothimeera Kodi (Cilantro Chicken)

$15.99

Boneless chicken fried and tossed with green chilies, cilantro & spices

Kaarampodi Kodi

$15.99

Aromatic Chicken seasoned with our special spices with onions & tomatoes

Curry Leaf Chicken

$15.99

Boneless chicken fried and tossed with Curry leaves ,spices & Special Chilly powder

Cashew Chicken

$15.99

Chicken dish with flavors of cashews, spring onions

Mutton Roast Bone-IN

$17.99

Mutton Roast Boneless

$17.99

Boneless goat fried and tossed with green chillies, curry leaves & spices

Goat Chukka Varuval

$17.99

Boneless goat meat cooked with onions and Indian spices

SEAFOOD APPETIZERS

Chilli Fish

$16.99

Fish spiced with green chili sauce & curry leaves

Apollo Fish

$16.99

Fried fish cooked in manchurian style with special sauce

Andhra Masala Fish Fry

$16.99

Fried fish tossed in Indo chinese sauce

Chilli Shrimp

$16.99

Shrimp spiced with green chili sauce & curry leaves

Guntur Shrimp

$16.99

Fried shrimp tossed in spicy red chilli paste and BawarchiSpecial Sauce

TANDOORI (CLAY OVEN) SIZZLERS APPETIZERS

Paneer Tikka Kabab

$14.99

Paneer Cubes marinated in chef's secret sauce & grilled in clay oven

Malai Tikka Kabab

$15.99

Boneless chicken marinated in creamy garlic sauce & grilled in clay oven

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$15.99

Boneless chicken marinated in chef's secret sauce & grilled in clay oven

Tandoori Chicken (4 pcs)

$15.99

Bone - In chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, fresh ground spices & grilled in clay oven

Tandoori Chicken (8 pcs)

$19.99

Bone - In chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, fresh ground spices & grilled in clay oven

Tangdi Kabab

$15.99Out of stock

Chicken drumsticks marinade with garlic, ginger, garam masala, turmeric and chilli & grilled in clay oven

Bawarchi Tandoori Mix Platter

$19.99

Combination of tandoori chicken, chicken tikka & grilled in clay oven

Mutton Chops (Goat)

$19.99

one - in goat chops marinated in spices & grilled in clay oven

Tandoori Machi (Pomfret)

$19.99

Pomfret fish marinated in chef's secret sauce and grilled in clay oven

ENTREES

ENTREES - VEGETARIAN

Dal Tadka

$11.99

Yellow lentils sauteed with onions, tomatoes and spices

Channa Masala

$12.99

Garbanzo beans cooked with tomatoes

Aloo Gobi Masala

$13.99

Potato and cauliflower cooked with spices

Vegetable Korma

$14.99

Mixed vegetables cooked in a delicious creamy gravy

Dal Makhani

$13.99

Whole black lentils cooked with red kidney beans, butter and cream

Bhagara Bhaigan

Bhagara Bhaigan

$14.99

Eggplant cooked with sesame seeds, peanut and yogurt blended gravy

Aavakai Vegetable Curry

$13.99

Vegetables cooked with avakai and house special spices

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Vegetable balls cooked with creamy special sauce

Paneer Butter Masala

$14.99

Cottage Cheese cubes cooked in creamy and rich buttery sauce

Saag Paneer

$14.99

Fresh spinach cooked with homemade cheese cubes & spices

Shahi Paneer

$14.99

Pieces of paneer cooked in delicious creamy gravy with cashew paste

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.99

Homemade cheese cubes cooked in tomato sauce with a touch of special cream

Kadai Paneer

$14.99

Gongura Paneer

$14.99

ENTREES - EGG

Egg Masala

$13.99

Boiled egg cooked in onion tomato gravy with freshly ground spices

ENTREES - NON-VEGETARIAN

Amaravati Chicken Curry

$16.99

Tender Chicken cooked with spicy Indian spices made with a Bawarchi spicy sauce and a hint of coconut for a divine taste

Chicken Haseena

$15.99

Chicken cooked & simmered with spices in traditional north Indian style with a boiled egg & touch of cream

Karaikudi Chicken

$16.99

Chicken cooked in curry leaves, onion & special spices, Origin: Tamilnadu

Chicken Tikka Saag

$15.99

Boneless grilled chicken cooked with fresh spinach leaves paste, herbs, spices & rich buttery sauce

Butter Chicken

$16.99

Chicken cooked with spices, herbs and butter sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.99

Boneless grilled chicken cooked with tomato, cream & special spices

Chicken Jalfrezi

$15.99

Boneless Chicken tossed with bell peppers for a superior north Indian experience

Chicken Mughalai

$15.99

Pieces of chicken in delicious creamy gravy with egg and coriander

Miryala Kodi Vepudu(Chicken)

$15.99

Pieces of chicken cooked with black peppar and fried in south Indian style with spices

Chicken Shahi Khorma

$15.99

A true Mughalai delight, lightly sweet and spicy with flavor of cardamoms

Hyderabad Chicken Curry

$16.99

Nizam Special dish, bone-in chicken finished with homemade curry sauce

Kadai Chicken

$16.99

A northwest frontier specialty; chicken cooked with fried curry leaves, onions, peppers & spices

Ulavacharu Chicken Curry

$16.99

Chicken cooked with Ulavacharu with a mix of herbs and spices

Avakai Chicken Curry

$16.99

Tender chicken cooked with Aavakai sauce, special spices

Gongura Chicken

$16.99

Andhra delicacy...chicken cooked with Gongura leaves (Red Sorrel) & spices

Chicken Chettinadu

$16.99

Chicken cooked with onions and spices in a sauce

Chicken Vindaloo

$14.99

ENTREES - MUTTON(GOAT)

Mutton Masala

$17.99

Tender pieces of goat cooked in freshly ground spices with onions

Mutton Mughalai

$17.99

Pieces of goat in delicious creamy gravy with eggs and coriander

Goat Mandakini

$17.99

Marinated goat cooked in spicy, tasty kolhapuri gravy topped with boiled eggs

Mutton Pepper Fry

$17.99

Goat Served dry with green Chillies, curry leaves & special spices

Gongura Goat Curry

$17.99

Traditional goat cooked with gongura (Red sorrel) leaves & special spices

Amaravati Mutton Curry

$17.99

Tender Goat cooked with spicy Indian spices made with a Bawarchi spicy sauce and a hint of coconut for a divine taste

Ulavacharu Goat Curry

$17.99

Goat cooked with Ulavacharu with a mix of herbs and spices

Karaikudi Goat Curry

$17.99

Aromatic Goat meat seasoned with our special spices with onions & tomatoes

Goat Saag

$17.99

Tender pieces of bone-in goat meat and grounded spinach with herbs and spices

Kadai Goat

$17.99

Chettinad Goat Curry

$17.99

Lamb Khorma

$17.99

Diced lamb cooked in a mild cashew nut sauce flavored with fresh herb & spices and a touch of cream

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.99

Diced lamb flavored in vinegar and hot spices

Lamb Saag

$17.99

Tender pieces of lamb cooked in grounded spinach with herbs and spices

ENTREES - SEAFOOD

Andhra Chepala Pulusu (Fish)

$17.99

Fried fish cooked with Andhra spices made with a Guntur chilli spice mix and a hint of coconut

Fish Masala

$17.99

Fish marinated with grounded spices and cooked in spices with onions and tomato gravy

Amaravati Royyala Kura

$17.99

Tender Shrimp cooked with Indian spices made with a Bawarchi spicy sauce and a hint of coconut for a divine taste

INDO CHINESE SPECIALITIES

Veg Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Hakka noodles stir fried with veggies,

Egg Hakka Noodles

$13.99

Hakka noodles stir fried with Egg

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Hakka noodles stir fried with Chicken

Shrimp Hakka Noodles

$15.99

Veg Schezwan Fried Rice

$12.99

Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers with schezwan spicy sauce

Egg Schezwan Fried Rice

$13.99

Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, schezwan sauce & egg

Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice

$14.99

Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, schezwan sauce & chicken

Shrimp Schezwan Fried Rice

$15.99

Veg Fried Rice

$12.99

Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers & veggies

Egg Fried Rice

$13.99

Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers & Egg

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.99

Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers & Chicken

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.99

BIRYANIS

VEGETARIAN BIRYANIS

Comes with 2 Sides (no choice)

Veg Dum Biryani

$14.99

Mixed vegetables cooked in Basmati rice with special herbs and spices

Paneer Biryani

$15.99

cheese cubes cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices

Avakai Veg Biryani

$15.99

Andhra Special veg Biryani made with famous Avakai pickle

Gongura Veg Biryani

$15.99

Temper Veg Biryani

$15.99

Veg Dum Biryani mixed with special Spicy Chilly Sauce

Ulavacharu Veg Biryani

$15.99

Veg Biryani Rice Blend with ulavacharu(Horse gram Sauce)

EGG BIRYANIS

Egg Biryani

$14.99

Curried Boiled Eggs cooked in Basmati rice with special herbs and Spices

Ulavacharu Egg Biryani

$14.99

Egg Biryani Rice Blend with ulavacharu(Horse gram Sauce)

CHICKEN BIRYANIS

Chicken Dum Biryani

$15.99

Chicken cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices

Bawarchi Boneless Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Curried Boneless chicken and eggs cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices

Avakai Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Andhra Special chicken Biryani made with famous Avakai pickle

Temper Chicken Biryani

$15.99

Chicken Dum Biryani mixed with special Spicy Chilly Sauce

Vijayawada Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Marinate the chicken with the spices,egg cooked in vijayawada style.

Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Chicken Biryani Rice Blend with ulavacharu(Horse gram Sauce)

Gongura Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Marinate the Chicken with spices, egg cooked with Pulav Rice

GOAT BIRYANIS

Goat Dum Biryani

$17.99

Goat Dum Biryani mixed with special Spicy Chilly Sauce

Avakai Goat Biryani

$18.99

Andhra Special goat Biryani made with famous Avakai pickle

Temper Goat Dum Biryani

$18.99

Goat Dum Biryani mixed with special Spicy Chilly Sauce

Ulavacharu Goat Biryani

$18.99

Goat Biryani Rice Blend with ulavacharu(Horse gram Sauce)

Boneles Goat Biryani

$18.99

Curried Boneless Goat and eggs cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices

Keema Biryani

$17.99

Kheema cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and Spices.

SEAFOOD BIRYANIS

Fish Biryani

$17.99

Coated boneless fish pieces are fried and then add to cooked biryani rice.

Shrimp Biryani

$17.99

Shrimp cooked in basmati Rice with special herbs and spices

PULAVS

PULAVS(VEGETARIAN)

Veg Kheema Pulav

$14.99

Nuthaki Paneer Pulav

$15.99

Gutti Vankaya Pulav

$14.99

Bezawada Paneer Pulav

$15.99

Hariyali Paneer Pulav

$15.99

Hariyali Egg Pulav

$14.99

Nuthaki Egg Pulav

$14.99

Veg Keema Biryani

$14.99

PULAVS(NON-VEGETARIAN)

Bezawada Chicken Pulav

$16.99

Nuthaki Chicken Pulav

$16.99

Hariyali Chicken Pulav

$16.99

pachi mirchi kodi pulav

$16.99

Mutton Kheema Pulav

$17.99

SOUTH INDIAN SPECIALS

SOUTH INDIAN SPECIALS(DOSA)

Paneer Tikka Dosa

$13.99

Spicy crepe stuffed with Paneer tikka

Chicken Dosa

$13.99

Spicy crepe stuffed with chicken tikka

Plain Dosa

$9.99

Crepe made with fermented lentil flour

Onion Dosa

$10.99

Savoury crepe stuffed with onions & chilies

Masala Dosa

$12.99

Savoury crepe filled with mildly spiced mashed potatoes

Ghee Dosa

$10.99

Crepe made with ghee, served with lentil soup and chutneys

Podi Dosa

$10.99

Savoury crepe topped with podi made from lentils

Cheese Dosa

$10.99

Savoury crepe topped with cheese

Mysore Masala Dosa

$12.99

Spicy chutney spread on thin rice and lentil crepe with potatoes

Chocolate Dosa

$10.99

Savoury crepe topped with chocolate sauce

Guntur Kaaram Dosa

$10.99

Savoury crepe topped with Chilli paste

Paneer Dosa

$12.99

Crepe stuffed with Shredded Paneer

Egg Dosa

$10.99

Savoury crepe topped with egg

SOUTH INDIAN SPECIALS(UTHAPPAM)

Plain Uthappam

$9.99

Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flours

Onion Uthappam

$10.99

Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flours with onions

Chilli Onion Uthappam

$10.99

Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flours with chilies & onions

Tomato Chilli Uthappam

$11.99

Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flours with tomatoes & chilies

Mix Veg Uthappam

$11.99

Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flours with mixed vegetables

SOUTH INDIAN SPECIALS(IDLI&VADA)

Idli

$8.99

Steamed rice and lentil patties served with sambar & chutneys

Sambar Idli

$9.99

Steamed rice and lentil patties served in Sambar

Babai Idli

$9.99

Steamed rice and lentil patties served with chilli powder & ghee

Idli Vada

$9.99

One rice cake & one lentil doughnut served with sambar & chutneys

Medu Vada

$8.99

Steamed rice and lentil patties served in Sambar

Sambar Vada

$8.99

Fried lentil donuts served in a bowl of sambar

Curd Rice

$8.99

NORTH INDIAN SPECIALS

Puri Bhaji

$11.99

Pieces of puffed wheat bread served with potato curry

Chole Puri

$11.99

Pieces of puffed wheat bread served with garbanzo beans curry

Chole Batura

$11.99

Puffed bread served with garbanzo beans curry

NAAN

Batura

$3.99

Puri(2 pieces)

$3.99

Chapati

$2.99

Plain Naan

$3.99

Naan

Butter Naan

$4.49

Garlic Naan

$4.99

Tandoori Roti

$4.49

Onion Kulcha

$4.99

Onion Cheese Kulcha

$4.99

Peshawar Naan

$4.99

Malabar Parotta

$3.99

Bullet Naan

$4.99

Haleem Large

$15.99Out of stock

Haleem Combo

$19.99Out of stock

Haleem Small

$8.99Out of stock

BEVERAGES

Mango Lassi

$5.99

Chikoo Shake

$5.99

(Sapodilla)

Seethapal Shake

$4.99Out of stock

(Custard Apple)

Badam Milk

$4.99

Dite Coke

$2.99

Thums Up

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Limca

$2.99

Ginger ale

$2.99

Soda

$2.49

KIDS & EXTRA RICE

KIDS MENU

Kids Veg Roll

$5.99Out of stock

Cabbage, celery, carrots, green onions in a crispy wonton wrapper

Kids Egg Roll

$6.99Out of stock

Cabbage, celery, carrots, green onions and egg in a crispy wonton wrapper

Kids Chicken Roll

$7.99Out of stock

Cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, green onions and chicken in a crispy wonton wrapper

Kids Chocolate Dosa

$5.99Out of stock

savoury crepe topped with chocolate sauce

EXTRA RICE

Basmati Rice

$2.99

Basmati pulav Rice

$3.99

Cater

DESSERTS

Gulab Jamun

$5.99

Rasmalai

$6.99

Choco Fudge Fantacy

$6.99

special desserts

$5.99

Kulfi

$1.99

Jalebi

$5.99

Sweet Pan

$2.99

APPETIZERS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)

VEGETARIAN APPETIZERS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)

Bucket Samosa (8)

$18.99

Bucket Cut Mirchi

$18.99

Bucket Chilli Gobi

$23.99

Bucket Gobi Manchurian

$23.99

Bucket Veg Manchurian

$24.99

Bucket Corn Manchurian

$23.99

Bucket Samosa Chole Chat

$23.99

Bucket Paneer 555

$23.99

Bucket Chilli Paneer

$23.99

Bucket Chilli Idli

$23.99

Bucket Podi Idli

$23.99

Bucket Avakai Idli

$23.99

NON-VEGETARIAN APPETIZERS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)

Bucket Guntur Chicken

$29.99

Bucket Chilli Chicken

$29.99

Bucket Chilli Chicken

$29.99

$29.99

Bucket Chicken 65 (Dry)

$27.99

Bucket Chicken 555

$29.99

Bucket Kothimeera Kodi (Cilantro Chicken)

$29.99

Bucket Kaarampodi Kodi

$29.99

Bucket Curry Leaf Chicken

$29.99

Bucket Cashew Chicken

$29.99

Bucket Mutton Roast Boneless

$32.99

Bucket Goat Chukka Varuval

$32.99

BUCKET Mutton Roast Bone In

$32.99

SEE-FOOD APPETIZERS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)

Bucket Chilli Fish

$32.99

Bucket Apollo Fish

$32.99

Bucket Andhra Masala Fish Fry

$32.99

Bucket Chilli Shrimp

$32.99

Bucket Guntur Shrimp

$32.99

BIRYANIS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)

VEGETARIAN BIRYANIS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)

Bucket Veg Dum Biryani

$33.99

Bucket Avakai Veg Biryani

$34.99

Bucket Paneer Biryani

$34.99

Bucket Temper Veg Biryani

$34.99

Bucket Ulavacharu Veg Biryani

$34.99

NON-VEGETARIAN BIRYANIS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)

Bucket Chicken Dum Biryani

$36.99

Bucket Boneless Chicken Biryani

$37.99

Bucket Avakai Chicken Biryani

$37.99

Bucket Temper Chicken Biryani

$37.99

Bucket Vijayawada Chicken Biryani

$37.99

Bucket Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani

$37.99

Bucket Goat Dum Biryani

$37.99

Bucket Avakai Goat Biryani

$39.99

Bucket Temper Goat Dum Biryani

$39.99

Bucket Keema Biryani

$39.99

Bucket Boneles Goat Biryani

$39.99

Bucket Ulavacharu Goat Biryani

$39.99

EGG BIRYANIS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)

Bucket Egg Biryani

$34.99

Bucket Ulavacharu Egg Biryani

$34.99

SEA-FOOD BIRYANIS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)

Bucket Fish Biryani

$36.99

Bucket Shrimp Biryani

$36.99

PULAVS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)

VEG-PULAVS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)

Bucket Veg Kheema Pulav

$34.99

Bucket Nuthaki Paneer Pulav

$34.99

Bucket Gutti Vankaya Pulav

$33.99

Bucket Bezawada Paneer Pulav

$34.99

Bucket Hariyali Paneer Pulav

$34.99

NON-VEG PULAVS(BUCKET-LIMITED EDITION)

Bucket Bezawada Chicken Pulav

$37.99

Bucket Mutton Kheema Pulav

$39.99

Bucket Nuthaki Chicken Pulav

$37.99

Bucket Hariyali Chicken Pulav

$37.99

Bucket Pachimirchi Chicken Pulav

$37.99

BIRYANIS(FAMILY-PACK)

VEGETARIAN BIRYANIS(FAMILY-PACK)

(FMP)Veg Dum Biryani

$33.99

(FMP)Avakai Veg Biryani

$34.99

(FMP)Paneer Biryani

$34.99

(FMP)Temper Veg Biryani

$34.99

(FMP)Ulavacharu Veg Biryani

$34.99

NON-VEGETARIAN BIRYANIS(FAMILY-PACK)

(FMP)Chicken Dum Biryani

$36.99

(FMP)Bawarchi Boneless Chicken Biryani

$37.99

(FMP)Avakai Chicken Biryani

$37.99

(FMP)Temper Chicken Biryani

$37.99

(FMP)Vijayawada Chicken Biryani

$37.99

(FMP)Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani

$37.99

(FMP)Goat Dum Biryani

$37.99

(FMP)Avakai Goat Biryani

$39.99

(FMP)Temper Goat Dum Biryani

$39.99

(FMP)Keema Biryani

$39.99

(FMP)Boneles Goat Biryani

$39.99

(FMP)Ulavacharu Goat Biryani

$39.99

EGG-BIRYANIS(FAMILY-PACK)

(FMP)Egg Biryani

$34.99

(FMP)Ulavacharu Egg Biryani

$34.99

SEAFOOD BIRYANIS(FAMILY-PACK)

(FMP)Fish Biryani

$37.99

(FMP)Shrimp Biryani

$37.99

PULAVS(FAMILY-PACK)

VEG-PULAVS(FAMILY-PACK)

(FMP)Veg Kheema Pulav

$34.99

(FMP)Nuthaki Paneer Pulav

$34.99

(FMP)Gutti Vankaya Pulav

$33.99

(FMP)Bezawada Paneer Pulav

$34.99

(FMP)Hariyali Paneer Pulav

$34.99

NON-VEG PULAVS(FAMILY-PACK)

(FMP)Bezawada Chicken Pulav

$37.99

(FMP)Mutton Kheema Pulav

$39.99

(FMP)Nuthaki Chicken Pulav

$37.99

(FMP)Hariyali Chicken Pulav

$37.99

(FMP)Pachi mirchi Kodi Pulav

$37.99

FESTIVAL SPECIALS

Festival Spl NON-vegetarian

Haleem-Small

$8.99Out of stock

Haleem-Large

$15.99Out of stock

Haleem-Combo

$19.99Out of stock

WEEKEND CHEF SPECIALS

WKD CHEF SPL VEGETARIAN

SPL VEG APPITIZER

$13.99

VEG CURRY/PAROTTA

$16.99

VEG CURRY/PULAV

$15.99

WKND VEG KEBAB

$14.99

WKD CHEF SPL NON-VEGETARIAN

SPL NON-VEG APPITIZER

$15.99

CHICKEN CURRY/PAROTTA

$17.99

CHICKEN CURRY/PULAV

$16.99

GOAT CURRY/PAROTTA

$18.99

GOAT CURRY/PULAV

$17.99

WKND NON VEG KEBAB

$15.99

WKEND SPL'S

VEG APTZ

KARAMPODI GOBI

$13.99

KARAMPODI PANEER

$14.99

BABY CORN 555

$12.99

MIRAPAKAYA GOBI

$13.99

MIRAPAKAYA PANEER

$14.99

CURRY LEAF GOBI

$13.99

CURRY LEAF PANEER

$14.99

NON-VEG APTZ

ANDHRA CHILLI CHICKEN

$15.99

HYD CHICKEN 65

$15.99

MIRAPAKAYA FISH

$16.99

Sweet Chilli Ckn

$15.99

KOTHU PAROTTA

VEG KOTHU PAROTTAA

$12.99Out of stock

EGG KOTHU PAROTTAA

$13.99Out of stock

CHKN KOTHU PAROTTAA

$14.99Out of stock

WKD SPL BUCKT APTZ

WKEND VEG BUCKET APPTIZ

$25.99

WKEND CHKN BUCKET APPTIZ

$27.99

WKEND GOAT BUCKET APPTIZ

$32.99

WKEND FISH BUCKET APPTIZ

$32.99

WKEND SHRIMP BUCKET APPTIZ

$32.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Best Indian food around Boston. Come in and enjoy!

Location

700 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA 01702

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

