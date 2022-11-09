Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Bawarchi Indian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

2085 Vine St Ste 102

EL DORADO HILLS, CA 95762

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Butter Naan
Vijayawada Chicken Biryani

Specials

Andhra Mutton Fry (Bone-In)

Andhra Mutton Fry (Bone-In)

$14.99

Goat pieces marinated and cooked with andhra spices and tossed with curry leaves

Chicken Pepper Fry

Chicken Pepper Fry

$12.99Out of stock

Boneless chicken cooked with onions, chilies and pepper based south indian spices.

Corn Chat

Corn Chat

$7.99

Corn chaat made with with boiled corn, chaat masala, spice powder, onions and cilantro.

Hariyali Tandoori Prawns

Hariyali Tandoori Prawns

$15.99

Large Shrimps marinated with mint & cialntro based spice mixture and cooked in Tandoor

Kothimeera (Coriander) Baby corn

Kothimeera (Coriander) Baby corn

$11.99

Babycorn batter fried with carinader leaves and spices and then tossed in flavorful sauce.

Mango Falooda

Mango Falooda

$7.99

Made with Mango puree, mango jello, basil seeds and faluda sev (tiny noodles). All of these topped with Mango ice cream, almonds and pistachios.

Mutton Keema Biryani

Mutton Keema Biryani

$15.99

Ground goat meat cooked with aromatic spices, peas and mixed with frangarnt basmati rice.

Raju Garu Chicken Pulao

Raju Garu Chicken Pulao

$14.99

Raju gari Kodi (Bone-in chicken) pulao is a popular Andhra restaurant special dish made with Chicken, basmati rice, shallots, and Indian spices

Special Lamb Biryani

Special Lamb Biryani

$16.99

Boneless Lamb cubes cooked with aromatic spices with fragrant Basmati rice.

Spicy Grilled King Fish (Vanjaram)

Spicy Grilled King Fish (Vanjaram)

$14.99Out of stock

King Mackeral fish steaks (Vanjaram) marinated with south indian spices and grilled on flat grill.

Veg manchurian fried rice

Veg manchurian fried rice

$13.99

Veg manchurian fried rice a classical fusion recipe made by tossing the basmati rice in with veg manchuria balls and manchurian sauce

Quick Bites Veg

Samosa

$7.99

Vegetable Masala stuffed in a flaky pastry shell and deep fried

Cut Mirchi

$8.99

Stuffed green peppers cut into small pieces and deep fried

Mirchi Bajji

$9.99

Spice stuffed peppers slit and served with onion, lemon juice and cilantro mix

Pungulu

$9.99

Deep fried lentil balls served with spicy tomato chutney

Mysore Bajji

$9.99Out of stock

Lentils, fresh herbs and spices made into a thick batter, and then deep fried to make crisp, soft and fluffy fritters

Mix Veg Pakora

$8.99

Shredded fresh spring vegetable mixed with chickpea batter and deep fried. Served with coconut chutney

Gobi 65

$9.99

Cauliflower marinated with spices and deep fried

Paneer 65

$11.99

Paneer (Indian cottage cheese) cubes marinated with spices and deep fried

Quick Bites Non-Veg

Egg Bonda

$9.99

Boiled egg dipped into batter and deep fried, served with mint chutney

Chicken 65

$11.99

Boneless chicken marinated with South Indian spices and deep fried

Chicken Majestic

$11.99

Boneless chicken cubes tossed with curry leaves, bell peppers and exotic spices.

Chicken Lollipop (5Pcs)

$11.99

Chicken wings marinated in a house special sauce and deep fried.

Bawarchi Chicken Fry

$12.99

Chicken Fried and cooked with special Bawarchi Sauce

Fish 65

$12.49

Cubes of Fish marinated with South Indian spices and deep fried

Bawarchi Fish Fry

$12.99

Cubes of marinated fried fish cooked with Bawarchi Special sauce

Nethili Fish Fry

$13.99

Fresh anchovies marinated in Indian spices and deep fried along with curry leaves.

Shrimp 65

$12.99

Shrimp marinated in spicy masala and deep fried, garnished with onion and lemon wedges.

Bawarchi Shrimp Fry

$13.99

Cubes of marinated fried shrimp cooked with Bawarchi Special sauce

Chinese Wok

Gobi Manchuria

$10.99

Batter fried cauliflower tossed in Chinese sauce

Babycorn Manchurian

$10.99

Batter fried babycorn tossed in Chinese sauce

Chilli Paneer

$12.99

Batter fried Indian cottage cheese tossed with onion, peppers and hot garlic sauce

Paneer Manchurian

$12.99

Batter fried Indian cottage cheese tossed Chinese sauce

Chicken Manchurian

$12.99

Batter fried boneless chicken tossed in hot ginger and garlic sauce

Chilli Chicken

$12.99

Batter fried boneless chicken tossed with onion, peppers and hot garlic sauce

Chilli Fish

$12.99

Batter fried fish tossed with onion, peppers and hot garlic sauce

Vegetarian Fried Rice

$11.99

Indo-Chinese style fried rice tossed with assortment of spring vegetables

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

Indo-Chinese style fried rice tossed with vegetables and chicken

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.99

Indo-Chinese style fried rice and vegetables tossed with Shrimp

Bawarchi Special Chicken Fried Rice

$13.99

Indo-Chinese style fried rice tossed with Vegetables and spiced chciken pieces

Vijayawada chicken Fried Rice

$13.99

Indo-Chinese style fried rice tossed with Vegetables, chciken and house special sauce

Veg Noodles

$11.99

Noodles tossed with assortment of shredded vegetables and savory sauces

Egg Noodles

$11.99

Noodles tossed with egg and assortment of shredded vegetables and savory sauces

Chicken Noodles

$12.99

Noodles tossed with shredded chicken, assortment of shredded vegetables and savory sauces

Shrimp noodles

$13.99

Noodles tossed with an assortment of shredded vegetables, savory sauces and Shrimp

Tandoor

Tandoori Chicken

$11.99Out of stock

Marinated chicken cooked in clay oven, served with mint sauce

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast meat cooked in clay oven, served with mint sauce

Hariyali Chicken Tikka

$13.99

Chicken breast meat marinated with fresh green herbs and cooked in clay oven, served with mint sauce

Malai Chicken Tikka

$13.99

Chicken breast meat marinated with aromatic spices, cream and yogurt. Cooked in clay oven and served with mint sauce

Tandoori Shrimp

$14.99

Jumbo Shrimp marinated with aromatic spices, yogurt and cooked in clay oven. Served with mint sauce

Paneer Tikka Kabab

$13.99

Paneer squares marinated in aromatic spices and cooked in a clay oven. Served with mint sauce

Dosa Corner

Plain Dosa

$9.49

Rice crepes served with sambar and three type off chutneys

Andhra Spicy Dosa

$11.99

Rice crepes filled with Andhra spicy sauce

Masala Dosa

$10.99

Rice crepes stuffed with mashed potato

Cheese Dosa

$10.99

A crispy crepe topped with grated Jack & Cheddar cheese.

Chilli Cheese Dosa

$11.49

Rice crepes filled with cheese and chili

Mysore Masala Dosa

$11.49

Rice crepes filled with Mysore spicy sauce and mashed potato

Paneer Dosa

$11.99

Rice crepes topped with grated paneer.

Paper Dosa

$10.99

A super thin crispy crepe made of rice and lentil batter.

Karampodi Dosa

$10.99

Rice Crepe topped with special spice powder based on Andhra Region

Veg Keema Dosa

$12.99

Rice crepe topped with plant based veg keema cooked with spices

Chicken Keema Dosa

$12.99

Rice crepe topped with minced chicken cooked with spices

Biryani Corner

Hyderabad Veg Dum Biryani

$13.99

A mixture of aromatic Basmati rice, mixed vegetables, Indian herbs cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.

Paneer Biryani

$14.99

Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over Paneer pieces cooked with house special sauce

Ulavacharu Paneer Biryani

$15.49

Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over Paneer pieces cooked with special horse gram sauce and spices.

Egg Biryani

$13.99

Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over boiled eggs cooked with house special sauce

Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani

$14.99

A mixture of aromatic Basmati rice, Indian herbs, tender pieces of bone in Chicken cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.

Chicken Keema Biryani

$14.99

A mixture of aromatic bastamati rice,minced chicken,peas and spices cooked in our traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.

Vijayawada Chicken Biryani

Vijayawada Chicken Biryani

$16.49

Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over Boneless chicken pieces cooked with curry leaves and house special sauce.

Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over succulent pieces of Chicken cooked with special horse gram sauce and spices.

Goat Biryani

$16.99

A mixture of aromatic Basmati rice, Indian herbs, succulent pieces of Goat meat cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.

Ulavacharu Goat Biryani

$17.49

Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over succulent pieces of Goat cooked with special horse gram sauce and spices.

Thalapakattu Goat Biryani

Thalapakattu Goat Biryani

$17.49Out of stock

A Goat Biryani specialty from the Dindigul region of Tamil Nadu.

Fish Biryani

$16.99

Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over fried fish pieces and special sauce.

Shrimp Biryani

$16.99

Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over Shrimp cooked in special sauce.

Veg Keema Biryani

$14.99

A mixture of aromatic basmati rice with plant based veg ground cooked with peas and spices

Gongura Chicken Biryani

$15.99

Aromatic Basmati Rice cooked with chicken and Kenar (Gongura) leafs

Gongura Goat Biryani

$16.99

Aromatic Basmati Rice cooked with Goat and Kenar (Gongura) leafs

Veg Curries

Baingain Bharta

$12.99

North indian style Egg plant baked in oven and cooked with Indian spices

Alu Gobi

$12.99

Potato and cauliflower cooked with special onion and tomato sauce

Gobi Pepper Masala

$12.99

Florets of cauliflower cooked with mild Indian spices and finished with freshly ground black pepper.

Kadai Paneer

$13.99

Indian cottage cheese, red onion and peppers cooked in onion sauce

Palak Paneer

$13.99

Cottage cheese cooked with Spinach and Indian spices

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.99

Cottage cheese cubes cooked with butter creamy sauce and spcies

Mutter Panner

$13.99

Green peas and home made cheese cubes cooked with creamy sauce

Andhra Dal

$12.99

Yellow lenthils and tomatoes cooked well with mild spices

Navaratan Kurma

$12.99

Mixed vegetabls in mildly spiced sauce with dry fruits and nuts

Bhindi Masala

$12.99

Crisp-Fried okra flavoured with garam masala, coriander, chillies and onions

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.99

Chicken Curries

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.99

Boneless chicken breast cooked in creamy spice sauce

Butter Chicken

$14.99

Boneless chicken (dark meat) cooked in creamy butter sauce

Chicken Vindaloo

$14.99

Chicken cooked in rich tangy gravy with curry leaves,potatoes and coconut milk

Chicken Saag

$14.99

Boneless chicken cooked with spinach

Kadai Chicken

$14.99

Chicken cooked in onion sauce made with special Indian spices, onions and bell peppers.

Chicken Pepper Masala

$14.99

Boneless chicken onion and tomato sauté in grill finished with black pepper powder

Chicken Chettinadu

$14.99

Boneless chicken cooked with traditional southern spicy sauce.

Chicken Sukka

$14.99

Boneless chicken tossed with dry curry leaves, thai chillies and dry Indian spices

Andhra Natukodi Pulusu

$14.99

Country bone-in chicken cooked with authentic andhra sauce

Andhra Natukodi Vepudu

$15.99

Country bone-in chicken fried with authentic andhra spices

Gongura Chicken Curry

$14.99

Boneless chicken cooked with indian spices and kenaf (Gongura) leafs.

Goat/Lamb Curries

Bawarchi Special Goat Curry

$15.99

A traditional spiced Indian curry with tender pieces of Goat.

Mutton Sukka

$16.49

Mutton pieces tossed with curry leaves, thai chilles and dry spices

Goat Pepper Masala

$15.99

Goat meat tempered with our chefs special masala finished with freshly ground black pepper.

Gongura Goat Curry

$16.99

Bone-in Goat cooked with with indian spices and Kenaf (Gongura) leafs.

Lamb Curry

$16.99

A traditional mildly spiced Indian curry with tender pieces of Lamb

Lamb Saag

$16.99

Boneless lamp cooked in spinach sauce

Lamb Rogan Josh

$16.99

Hot and Spicy slow-cooked lamb curry

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.99

Lamb cooked in rich tangy gravy with curry leaves,potatoes and coconut milk

Sea Food Curries

Madras Fish Curry

$14.99

Fish Cooked in house special masala sauce

Shrimp Curry

$15.99

Shrimp cooked with house special masala sauce

Gongura Shrimp Curry

$16.99

Shrimp cooked with with indian spices and Kenaf (Gongura) leafs.

Bread & Rice

Plain Rice

$1.99

A bowl of steamed rice.

Biryani Rice

$2.99

Plain Naan

$2.49

A traditional Indian flat bread made with refined flour and baked in a tandoor oven.

Butter Naan

$3.49

A traditional Indian flat bread made with refined flour and baked in a tandoor oven and finished with fresh butter.

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Indian bread filled with chopped garlic

Pulka (2 Pc)

$2.99

Flat whole wheat bread cooked on flat grill and then tossed in flames.

Parotta (2 Pc)

$5.99

A layared indian flat bread

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Soft flour balls dipped in sugar syrup with cardamom

Kulfi Ice cream

$5.99

Indian Ice cream (Malai, Mango or Pista)

Bawarchi Special Falooda

$8.99

Made with jellies, rose milk, basil seeds and faluda sev (tiny noodles). All of these topped with almonds and pistachios.

Chickoo Smoothie

$6.99

Health Smoothie blended with tropical Chickoo slices

Double Ka Meetha (8 oz)

Double Ka Meetha (8 oz)

$4.99

Bread pudding Indian sweet of fried bread slices soaked in hot milk, sugar syrup with cardamom.

Double Ka Meetha 16oz

Double Ka Meetha 16oz

$7.99

Bread pudding Indian sweet of fried bread slices soaked in hot milk, sugar syrup with cardamom

Family Pack Biryani's

Family Pack - VIjayawada Spl Biryani

$34.00

Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over Boneless chicken pieces cooked with curry leaves and house special sauce.

Family Pack - Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani

$34.00

Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over succulent pieces of Chicken cooked with special horse gram sauce and spices.

Family Pack - Ulavacharu Goat Biryani

$36.00

Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over succulent pieces of Goat cooked with special horse gram sauce and spices.

Family Pack - Goat Biryani

$35.00

A mixture of aromatic Basmati rice, Indian herbs, succulent pieces of Goat meat cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.

Family Pack - Paneer Biryani

$30.00

Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over Paneer pieces cooked with house special sauce

Family Pack - Hyd Chicken Dum Biryani

$31.00

Basmati rice, Indian herbs, tender pieces of bone in Chicken cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.

Family Pack - Hyd Veg Dum Biryani

$28.00

A mixture of aromatic Basmati rice, mixed vegetables, Indian herbs cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.

Family Pack - Thalapakattu Goat Biryani

$36.00

A Goat Biryani specialty from the Dindigul region of Tamil Nadu.

Family Pack - Chicken Kheema Biryani

$32.00

A mixture of aromatic bastamati rice,minced chicken,peas and spices cooked in our traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.

Family Pack - Ulavacharu paneer biryani

$32.00

Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over Paneer pieces cooked with special horse gram sauce and spices.

Family Pack - Egg Biryani

$30.00

Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over boiled eggs cooked with house special sauce

Family pack - Fish Biryani

$35.00

Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over fried fish pieces and special sauce.

Family pack - Shrimp Biryani

$35.00

Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over Shrimp cooked in special sauce.

Family Pack - Veg Keema Biryani

$32.00

A mixture of aromatic basmati rice with plant based veg ground cooked with peas and spices

Family Pack- Gongura Chicken Biryani

$34.00

Aromatic Basmati Rice cooked with chicken and Kenar (Gongura) leafs

Family Pack- Gongura Goat Biryani

$36.00

Aromatic Basmati Rice cooked with Goat and Kenar (Gongura) leafs

Matka Clay Pot Biryani

Your favorite choice of Biryani cooked in a Claypot adn sealed with foil to pack the aromatic flavors or spices, basmati rice and choice or meat/vegetables. NOTE: This item needs 1.5-2 hours preparation time to make it.
Matka Clay Pot Biryani

Matka Clay Pot Biryani

$70.00

* NOTE: NEED 2-hour PREP TIME - Call Restaurant to confirm time* Traditional Dum Biryani cooked in clay pot and bring out authentic and amazing biryani flavors. Available in medium (6+ people) and large sizes ( 10+ people) Medium = ~1/2 Tray | Large = ~3/4 Tray

Groceries & Meat

Ulavacharu 16oz

$12.99

Dosa Batter 32 oz

$8.99

Premium Basmati Rice (10lb)

$14.99

Shrimp Raw (41-50) Peeled, Devined and Tail Off

$13.99

Extra Raitha

$1.00

Bru Instant coffee - 200g

$7.99

Bue instant coffee powder - 200 grams

Family Meal & Combo's

Family Pack Veg Combo

Family Pack Veg Combo

$39.00

Description: Comes with Veg Family Pack Biryani+ 1 Veg Appetizer

Family Pack Non-Veg Combo

Family Pack Non-Veg Combo

$44.00

Description: Comes with any 1 Family Pack Biryani+ 1 Non-Veg Appetizer  

Veg Curry-Out 3-Pack(24oz)

$45.00

Pick 3 veg curries of your choice, served in family size 24oz portion.

Non Veg Curry Out 3 Pack (24oz)

$52.00

Pick three meat / seafood curries of your choice, served in family size 24oz portion.

Veg Curry Out 5 Pack (24oz)

$64.00

Pick 5 veg curries of your choice, served in family size 24oz portions.

Non Veg Curry Out 5 Pack (24oz)

$69.00

Pick 5 meat / seafood curries of your choice, served in family size 24oz portion.

Veg Variety Combo

$46.99

Comes with 2 veg Appetizers and 2 veg Biryani's.

Non-Veg Variety Combo

$53.99

Comes with 2 non-veg Appeteziers and 2 non veg Biryani's

Veg All-In-One Combo

$40.00

Comes with 1 Veg Biriyani + 1 Curry + 1 Appetizer + 1 Naan/Rice

Non-Veg All In One Combo

$46.00

Comes with any 1 Biryani + 1 Curry + 1 Appetizer + 1 Naan

Party Pack Veg Combo

Party Pack Veg Combo

$84.99

Party pack Veg combo comes with 2 Family pack biryanis and 2 family size appetizers. Serves ~8 ppl.

Party Pack Non-Veg Combo

Party Pack Non-Veg Combo

$96.99

Party pack Veg combo comes with 2 Family pack biryanis and 2 family size appetizers. Serves ~8 ppl.

Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.99

Soda's (Coke,Sprite, Diet Coke, Fanta)

$1.99

Soda - Thumbs Up

$2.49
Fruiti (Mango Drink)

Fruiti (Mango Drink)

$1.49

Fresh "n" Juicy Drink Mango drink.

Water Bottle

$1.99

Mango Lassi

$4.49
Jeera Masala Soda

Jeera Masala Soda

$2.49

Tangy, spicy, sweet, sour.. All at once! An apple based Jeera Masala drink, that everyone will love. The uniqueness of the product lies in its taste and mouthfulness, achieved through the addition of spice extracts and apple contents.

Wine & Beer

Indian Beer Small

$4.49

Indian Beer Large

$7.99

Domestic Beer

$3.99

Indian Beer 6-pack

$21.99

Wine Bottle

$24.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Bawarchi Indian serving authentic North and South Indian Cuisine specializing in Biryani's, Indo-Chinese, Dosa and Tandoor. Enjoy our Food, Enjoy your life !!

2085 Vine St Ste 102, EL DORADO HILLS, CA 95762

Bawarchi Indian Cuisine image
Bawarchi Indian Cuisine image
Bawarchi Indian Cuisine image

