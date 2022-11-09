- Home
Bawarchi Indian Cuisine
2085 Vine St Ste 102
EL DORADO HILLS, CA 95762
Popular Items
Specials
Andhra Mutton Fry (Bone-In)
Goat pieces marinated and cooked with andhra spices and tossed with curry leaves
Chicken Pepper Fry
Boneless chicken cooked with onions, chilies and pepper based south indian spices.
Corn Chat
Corn chaat made with with boiled corn, chaat masala, spice powder, onions and cilantro.
Hariyali Tandoori Prawns
Large Shrimps marinated with mint & cialntro based spice mixture and cooked in Tandoor
Kothimeera (Coriander) Baby corn
Babycorn batter fried with carinader leaves and spices and then tossed in flavorful sauce.
Mango Falooda
Made with Mango puree, mango jello, basil seeds and faluda sev (tiny noodles). All of these topped with Mango ice cream, almonds and pistachios.
Mutton Keema Biryani
Ground goat meat cooked with aromatic spices, peas and mixed with frangarnt basmati rice.
Raju Garu Chicken Pulao
Raju gari Kodi (Bone-in chicken) pulao is a popular Andhra restaurant special dish made with Chicken, basmati rice, shallots, and Indian spices
Special Lamb Biryani
Boneless Lamb cubes cooked with aromatic spices with fragrant Basmati rice.
Spicy Grilled King Fish (Vanjaram)
King Mackeral fish steaks (Vanjaram) marinated with south indian spices and grilled on flat grill.
Veg manchurian fried rice
Veg manchurian fried rice a classical fusion recipe made by tossing the basmati rice in with veg manchuria balls and manchurian sauce
Quick Bites Veg
Samosa
Vegetable Masala stuffed in a flaky pastry shell and deep fried
Cut Mirchi
Stuffed green peppers cut into small pieces and deep fried
Mirchi Bajji
Spice stuffed peppers slit and served with onion, lemon juice and cilantro mix
Pungulu
Deep fried lentil balls served with spicy tomato chutney
Mysore Bajji
Lentils, fresh herbs and spices made into a thick batter, and then deep fried to make crisp, soft and fluffy fritters
Mix Veg Pakora
Shredded fresh spring vegetable mixed with chickpea batter and deep fried. Served with coconut chutney
Gobi 65
Cauliflower marinated with spices and deep fried
Paneer 65
Paneer (Indian cottage cheese) cubes marinated with spices and deep fried
Quick Bites Non-Veg
Egg Bonda
Boiled egg dipped into batter and deep fried, served with mint chutney
Chicken 65
Boneless chicken marinated with South Indian spices and deep fried
Chicken Majestic
Boneless chicken cubes tossed with curry leaves, bell peppers and exotic spices.
Chicken Lollipop (5Pcs)
Chicken wings marinated in a house special sauce and deep fried.
Bawarchi Chicken Fry
Chicken Fried and cooked with special Bawarchi Sauce
Fish 65
Cubes of Fish marinated with South Indian spices and deep fried
Bawarchi Fish Fry
Cubes of marinated fried fish cooked with Bawarchi Special sauce
Nethili Fish Fry
Fresh anchovies marinated in Indian spices and deep fried along with curry leaves.
Shrimp 65
Shrimp marinated in spicy masala and deep fried, garnished with onion and lemon wedges.
Bawarchi Shrimp Fry
Cubes of marinated fried shrimp cooked with Bawarchi Special sauce
Chinese Wok
Gobi Manchuria
Batter fried cauliflower tossed in Chinese sauce
Babycorn Manchurian
Batter fried babycorn tossed in Chinese sauce
Chilli Paneer
Batter fried Indian cottage cheese tossed with onion, peppers and hot garlic sauce
Paneer Manchurian
Batter fried Indian cottage cheese tossed Chinese sauce
Chicken Manchurian
Batter fried boneless chicken tossed in hot ginger and garlic sauce
Chilli Chicken
Batter fried boneless chicken tossed with onion, peppers and hot garlic sauce
Chilli Fish
Batter fried fish tossed with onion, peppers and hot garlic sauce
Vegetarian Fried Rice
Indo-Chinese style fried rice tossed with assortment of spring vegetables
Chicken Fried Rice
Indo-Chinese style fried rice tossed with vegetables and chicken
Shrimp Fried Rice
Indo-Chinese style fried rice and vegetables tossed with Shrimp
Bawarchi Special Chicken Fried Rice
Indo-Chinese style fried rice tossed with Vegetables and spiced chciken pieces
Vijayawada chicken Fried Rice
Indo-Chinese style fried rice tossed with Vegetables, chciken and house special sauce
Veg Noodles
Noodles tossed with assortment of shredded vegetables and savory sauces
Egg Noodles
Noodles tossed with egg and assortment of shredded vegetables and savory sauces
Chicken Noodles
Noodles tossed with shredded chicken, assortment of shredded vegetables and savory sauces
Shrimp noodles
Noodles tossed with an assortment of shredded vegetables, savory sauces and Shrimp
Tandoor
Tandoori Chicken
Marinated chicken cooked in clay oven, served with mint sauce
Chicken Tikka Kabab
Marinated chicken breast meat cooked in clay oven, served with mint sauce
Hariyali Chicken Tikka
Chicken breast meat marinated with fresh green herbs and cooked in clay oven, served with mint sauce
Malai Chicken Tikka
Chicken breast meat marinated with aromatic spices, cream and yogurt. Cooked in clay oven and served with mint sauce
Tandoori Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp marinated with aromatic spices, yogurt and cooked in clay oven. Served with mint sauce
Paneer Tikka Kabab
Paneer squares marinated in aromatic spices and cooked in a clay oven. Served with mint sauce
Dosa Corner
Plain Dosa
Rice crepes served with sambar and three type off chutneys
Andhra Spicy Dosa
Rice crepes filled with Andhra spicy sauce
Masala Dosa
Rice crepes stuffed with mashed potato
Cheese Dosa
A crispy crepe topped with grated Jack & Cheddar cheese.
Chilli Cheese Dosa
Rice crepes filled with cheese and chili
Mysore Masala Dosa
Rice crepes filled with Mysore spicy sauce and mashed potato
Paneer Dosa
Rice crepes topped with grated paneer.
Paper Dosa
A super thin crispy crepe made of rice and lentil batter.
Karampodi Dosa
Rice Crepe topped with special spice powder based on Andhra Region
Veg Keema Dosa
Rice crepe topped with plant based veg keema cooked with spices
Chicken Keema Dosa
Rice crepe topped with minced chicken cooked with spices
Biryani Corner
Hyderabad Veg Dum Biryani
A mixture of aromatic Basmati rice, mixed vegetables, Indian herbs cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.
Paneer Biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over Paneer pieces cooked with house special sauce
Ulavacharu Paneer Biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over Paneer pieces cooked with special horse gram sauce and spices.
Egg Biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over boiled eggs cooked with house special sauce
Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani
A mixture of aromatic Basmati rice, Indian herbs, tender pieces of bone in Chicken cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.
Chicken Keema Biryani
A mixture of aromatic bastamati rice,minced chicken,peas and spices cooked in our traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.
Vijayawada Chicken Biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over Boneless chicken pieces cooked with curry leaves and house special sauce.
Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over succulent pieces of Chicken cooked with special horse gram sauce and spices.
Goat Biryani
A mixture of aromatic Basmati rice, Indian herbs, succulent pieces of Goat meat cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.
Ulavacharu Goat Biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over succulent pieces of Goat cooked with special horse gram sauce and spices.
Thalapakattu Goat Biryani
A Goat Biryani specialty from the Dindigul region of Tamil Nadu.
Fish Biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over fried fish pieces and special sauce.
Shrimp Biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over Shrimp cooked in special sauce.
Veg Keema Biryani
A mixture of aromatic basmati rice with plant based veg ground cooked with peas and spices
Gongura Chicken Biryani
Aromatic Basmati Rice cooked with chicken and Kenar (Gongura) leafs
Gongura Goat Biryani
Aromatic Basmati Rice cooked with Goat and Kenar (Gongura) leafs
Veg Curries
Baingain Bharta
North indian style Egg plant baked in oven and cooked with Indian spices
Alu Gobi
Potato and cauliflower cooked with special onion and tomato sauce
Gobi Pepper Masala
Florets of cauliflower cooked with mild Indian spices and finished with freshly ground black pepper.
Kadai Paneer
Indian cottage cheese, red onion and peppers cooked in onion sauce
Palak Paneer
Cottage cheese cooked with Spinach and Indian spices
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cottage cheese cubes cooked with butter creamy sauce and spcies
Mutter Panner
Green peas and home made cheese cubes cooked with creamy sauce
Andhra Dal
Yellow lenthils and tomatoes cooked well with mild spices
Navaratan Kurma
Mixed vegetabls in mildly spiced sauce with dry fruits and nuts
Bhindi Masala
Crisp-Fried okra flavoured with garam masala, coriander, chillies and onions
Paneer Butter Masala
Chicken Curries
Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless chicken breast cooked in creamy spice sauce
Butter Chicken
Boneless chicken (dark meat) cooked in creamy butter sauce
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken cooked in rich tangy gravy with curry leaves,potatoes and coconut milk
Chicken Saag
Boneless chicken cooked with spinach
Kadai Chicken
Chicken cooked in onion sauce made with special Indian spices, onions and bell peppers.
Chicken Pepper Masala
Boneless chicken onion and tomato sauté in grill finished with black pepper powder
Chicken Chettinadu
Boneless chicken cooked with traditional southern spicy sauce.
Chicken Sukka
Boneless chicken tossed with dry curry leaves, thai chillies and dry Indian spices
Andhra Natukodi Pulusu
Country bone-in chicken cooked with authentic andhra sauce
Andhra Natukodi Vepudu
Country bone-in chicken fried with authentic andhra spices
Gongura Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cooked with indian spices and kenaf (Gongura) leafs.
Goat/Lamb Curries
Bawarchi Special Goat Curry
A traditional spiced Indian curry with tender pieces of Goat.
Mutton Sukka
Mutton pieces tossed with curry leaves, thai chilles and dry spices
Goat Pepper Masala
Goat meat tempered with our chefs special masala finished with freshly ground black pepper.
Gongura Goat Curry
Bone-in Goat cooked with with indian spices and Kenaf (Gongura) leafs.
Lamb Curry
A traditional mildly spiced Indian curry with tender pieces of Lamb
Lamb Saag
Boneless lamp cooked in spinach sauce
Lamb Rogan Josh
Hot and Spicy slow-cooked lamb curry
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb cooked in rich tangy gravy with curry leaves,potatoes and coconut milk
Sea Food Curries
Bread & Rice
Plain Rice
A bowl of steamed rice.
Biryani Rice
Plain Naan
A traditional Indian flat bread made with refined flour and baked in a tandoor oven.
Butter Naan
A traditional Indian flat bread made with refined flour and baked in a tandoor oven and finished with fresh butter.
Garlic Naan
Indian bread filled with chopped garlic
Pulka (2 Pc)
Flat whole wheat bread cooked on flat grill and then tossed in flames.
Parotta (2 Pc)
A layared indian flat bread
Desserts
Gulab Jamun
Soft flour balls dipped in sugar syrup with cardamom
Kulfi Ice cream
Indian Ice cream (Malai, Mango or Pista)
Bawarchi Special Falooda
Made with jellies, rose milk, basil seeds and faluda sev (tiny noodles). All of these topped with almonds and pistachios.
Chickoo Smoothie
Health Smoothie blended with tropical Chickoo slices
Double Ka Meetha (8 oz)
Bread pudding Indian sweet of fried bread slices soaked in hot milk, sugar syrup with cardamom.
Double Ka Meetha 16oz
Bread pudding Indian sweet of fried bread slices soaked in hot milk, sugar syrup with cardamom
Family Pack Biryani's
Family Pack - VIjayawada Spl Biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over Boneless chicken pieces cooked with curry leaves and house special sauce.
Family Pack - Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over succulent pieces of Chicken cooked with special horse gram sauce and spices.
Family Pack - Ulavacharu Goat Biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over succulent pieces of Goat cooked with special horse gram sauce and spices.
Family Pack - Goat Biryani
A mixture of aromatic Basmati rice, Indian herbs, succulent pieces of Goat meat cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.
Family Pack - Paneer Biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over Paneer pieces cooked with house special sauce
Family Pack - Hyd Chicken Dum Biryani
Basmati rice, Indian herbs, tender pieces of bone in Chicken cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.
Family Pack - Hyd Veg Dum Biryani
A mixture of aromatic Basmati rice, mixed vegetables, Indian herbs cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.
Family Pack - Thalapakattu Goat Biryani
A Goat Biryani specialty from the Dindigul region of Tamil Nadu.
Family Pack - Chicken Kheema Biryani
A mixture of aromatic bastamati rice,minced chicken,peas and spices cooked in our traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.
Family Pack - Ulavacharu paneer biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over Paneer pieces cooked with special horse gram sauce and spices.
Family Pack - Egg Biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over boiled eggs cooked with house special sauce
Family pack - Fish Biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over fried fish pieces and special sauce.
Family pack - Shrimp Biryani
Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over Shrimp cooked in special sauce.
Family Pack - Veg Keema Biryani
A mixture of aromatic basmati rice with plant based veg ground cooked with peas and spices
Family Pack- Gongura Chicken Biryani
Aromatic Basmati Rice cooked with chicken and Kenar (Gongura) leafs
Family Pack- Gongura Goat Biryani
Aromatic Basmati Rice cooked with Goat and Kenar (Gongura) leafs
Matka Clay Pot Biryani
Groceries & Meat
Family Meal & Combo's
Family Pack Veg Combo
Description: Comes with Veg Family Pack Biryani+ 1 Veg Appetizer
Family Pack Non-Veg Combo
Description: Comes with any 1 Family Pack Biryani+ 1 Non-Veg Appetizer
Veg Curry-Out 3-Pack(24oz)
Pick 3 veg curries of your choice, served in family size 24oz portion.
Non Veg Curry Out 3 Pack (24oz)
Pick three meat / seafood curries of your choice, served in family size 24oz portion.
Veg Curry Out 5 Pack (24oz)
Pick 5 veg curries of your choice, served in family size 24oz portions.
Non Veg Curry Out 5 Pack (24oz)
Pick 5 meat / seafood curries of your choice, served in family size 24oz portion.
Veg Variety Combo
Comes with 2 veg Appetizers and 2 veg Biryani's.
Non-Veg Variety Combo
Comes with 2 non-veg Appeteziers and 2 non veg Biryani's
Veg All-In-One Combo
Comes with 1 Veg Biriyani + 1 Curry + 1 Appetizer + 1 Naan/Rice
Non-Veg All In One Combo
Comes with any 1 Biryani + 1 Curry + 1 Appetizer + 1 Naan
Party Pack Veg Combo
Party pack Veg combo comes with 2 Family pack biryanis and 2 family size appetizers. Serves ~8 ppl.
Party Pack Non-Veg Combo
Party pack Veg combo comes with 2 Family pack biryanis and 2 family size appetizers. Serves ~8 ppl.
Beverages
Iced Tea
Soda's (Coke,Sprite, Diet Coke, Fanta)
Soda - Thumbs Up
Fruiti (Mango Drink)
Fresh "n" Juicy Drink Mango drink.
Water Bottle
Mango Lassi
Jeera Masala Soda
Tangy, spicy, sweet, sour.. All at once! An apple based Jeera Masala drink, that everyone will love. The uniqueness of the product lies in its taste and mouthfulness, achieved through the addition of spice extracts and apple contents.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Bawarchi Indian serving authentic North and South Indian Cuisine specializing in Biryani's, Indo-Chinese, Dosa and Tandoor. Enjoy our Food, Enjoy your life !!
2085 Vine St Ste 102, EL DORADO HILLS, CA 95762