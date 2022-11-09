BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN
44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150
ASHBURN, VA 20147
Biryanis
Hyderabadi Dum Biryanis
Hyderabadi Dum style Biryanis cooked with basmati rice and choice of Vegetables or meat. Add flavors for more zing! Biryanis accompany 4oz raitha and 4oz salan.
Bawarchi Special Biryanis
Bawarchi special biryanis cooked with basmati rice and special sauces. Choose from a variety of meats and proteins. Biryanis accompany 4oz raitha and 4oz salan.
Bucket Hyderabadi Dum Biryanis
Hyderabadi Dum style Biryanis in a bucket (85oz) cooked with basmati rice and choice of Vegetables or meat. Add flavors for more zing! Biryanis accompany 8oz raitha and 8oz salan.
Bucket Bawarchi Special Biryanis
Bawarchi special biryanis in a bucket (85oz) cooked with basmati rice and special sauces. Choose from a variety of meats and proteins. Biryanis accompany 8oz raitha and 8oz salan.
Family Package Hyderabadi Dum Biryanis
Family Meal Packages include a 78-oz (half-sized foil shallow depth pan) Biryani with an included selectable appetizer, chef's choice dessert and 8oz raitha and salan cups. Optional chef's special curry entrees with included naan and basmati rice and beverages available for choosing for an additional price.
Family Package Bawarchi Special Biryanis
Family Meal Packages include a 78-oz (half-sized foil shallow depth pan) Biryani with an included selectable appetizer, chef's choice dessert and 8oz raitha and salan cups. Optional chef's special curry entrees with included naan and basmati rice and beverages available for choosing for an additional price.
Starters (Veg)
Samosas (2)
Dough pockets filled with Potato and Vegetable Mix. Served with sides of mint and tamarind/date chutnies.
Vegetable Spring Rolls (4)
Indian style Vegetable Spring Rolls - No meat and No Egg. Served with a side of manchurian sauce.
Spicy Aloo Cutlet (4)
Mashed Potato and Green Peas deep fried with Indian spices. Served with sides of mint and tamarind/date chutnies.
Onion Pakora
Deep fried battered sliced onion fritters. Served with sides of mint and tamarind/date chutnies.
Mixed Vegetable Pakora
Sliced battered mixed vegetables like bell pepper, cauliflower, spinach fritters. Served with sides of mint and tamarind/date chutnies.
Cut Mirchi
Battered sliced jalapeno fritters garnished with Onions. Served with sides of mint and tamarind/date chutnies.
Paneer Pakora (6)
Thinly sliced paneer (cheese cubes) fritters. Served with sides of mint and tamarind/date chutnies.
Samosa Chat
Deconstructed Samosas topped with Chickpea masala, savory chutneys and fresh onions.
Avakaya Idli
Idlis sautéed with Mango Pickle sauce
Karampodi Idli
Idli sauteed and tossed with nalla karam (special south indian spice mix)
Gongura Idli
Cut idli sauteed with Gongura (sorrell leave paste) pickle
Tikka Idli
Cut idli sauteed in fresh tomato tikka sauce.
Gobi 65
Cauliflower deep fried and sauteed with spices and herbs
Gobi Manchurian
Lightly battered Cauliflower deep fried and sautéed with Sweet & Hot Sauce
Lahsuni Gobi
Lightly battered Cauliflower deep fried and sautéed with Garlic Pickle Sauce
Gobi 999
Cauliflower marinated in special spices and sauteed in homemade red chillies paste. WARNING: Extremely spicy!!
Kothimeera (Cilantro) Gobi
Lightly battered cauliflower fried and tossed with green chillies, cilantro and spices
Karivepaku Gobi
Lightly battered crispy Gobi (Cauliflower) fried and sauteed in Curry Leaf powder, green chillies, cilantro and spices. Curry leaves have medicinal values! They help in prevention of hair loss, for one.
Karampodi Gobi
Lightly battered cauliflower fried and tossed with red chilly spices
Gobi 555
Lightly battered cauliflower fried and tossed in special chilly sauce and tossed in cashews.
Baby Corn 65
Cut baby corn deep fried and sauteed with special Bawarchi spices and herbs
Baby Corn Manchurian
Lightly battered Baby Corn deep fried and sautéed with Sweet & Hot Sauce
Karivepaku Baby Corn
Lightly battered crispy Baby Corn fried and sauteed in Curry Leaf powder, green chillies, cilantro and spices. Curry leaves have medicinal values! They help in prevention of hair loss, for one.
Karampodi Baby Corn
Lightly battered crispy baby corn fried and tossed with red chilly spices
Baby Corn 555
Lightly battered baby corn fried and tossed in special chilly sauce and tossed in cashews
Chilli Paneer
Deep fried Paneer sautéed with onions & green chilies and sweet and sour sauce
Paneer 555
Paneer cubes cooked in special chili sauce and tossed with cashews
Starters (Non-Veg)
Bawarchi Special Omelette
3-egg special omelette topped with fresh vegetables and Bawarchi spices.
Egg Pakora
Boiled egg deep fried fritters. Served with side of coconut chutney.
Chicken 65
Chicken tenders marinated with Ginger & Garlic and tossed with curry leaves - Bawarchi Special
Chicken 555
Chicken cubes cooked in special chili sauce and tossed with cashews.
Drums of Heaven
Mouthwatering dish is prepared with medium sized chicken drumsticks in sweet, spicy & sour sauces. Serving size:4.
Chicken Lollipops (4)
Chicken drums marinated in spices coated in zesty batter & deep fried
Chicken 999
Tender chicken pieces marinated in special spices, deep fried and sauteed in homemade red chillies paste. WARNING: Extremely spicy!!
Chicken Roast
Boneless Chicken tossed in green chillies and curry leaves
Karampodi Kodi (Chicken)
Boneless chicken perfect for a starter, juicy and tastes fantastic
Guntur Chicken
Chicken cubes sautéed with dry red chillies and curry leaves
Lahsuni Chicken
Chicken cubes cooked in special garlic pickle sauce.
Chilli Chicken
Chicken cubes sauteed with onions, bell peppers and green chilies
Kothimera (Cilantro) Chicken
Boneless chicken fried and tossed with green chilies, Cilantro & spices
Karivepaku Kodi (Chicken)
Tender Chicken breasts fried and sauteed in Curry Leaf powder, green chillies, cilantro and spices. Curry leaves have medicinal values! They help in prevention of hair loss, for one.
Chilli Wings
Chicken Wings marinated in special spices and sauteed in Bawarchi sauces
Mutton Roast Boneless
Boneless Lamb tossed with green chilies, curry leaves
Apollo Fish
Fish filets cooked in asian style hot sauce
Kothimera (Cilantro) Fish
Tender Fish fillets fried and sauteed in green chillies, cilantro and spices
Chilli Shrimp
Shrimp tossed in Indochinese sauce with chilies
Seema Shrimp Roast
Shrimp sauteed in special Rayalaseema-style spices
Gongura Prawns
Andhra style stir prawns sautéed in red sorrell leaves sauce.
Karivepaku Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp sauteed in curry leaf paste, green chillies, cilantro and spices. Curry leaves have medicinal values! They help in prevention of hair loss, for one.
Entrees (Veg)
Channa Masala
Garbanzo beans cooked with Indian spices and tomatoes and onion sauce.
Dal Tadka
Yellow Lentils sautéed with Onions, Tomatoes and Indian spices
Mixed Vegetable Korma
Fresh Vegetables cooked in special house sauce.
Aloo Gobi Masala
Potatoes and Cauliflower cooked in north Indian style gravy
Bhagara Bhaingan
Eggplant cooked with sesame seeds, peanut and yogurt blended gravy in Hyderabadi style
Kadai Bhendi
Sauteed okra seasoned with our special house garam masala with onions
Navratan Korma
Rich and creamy vegetables dish made of nine ingredients which are cooked together in a super creamy cashew nuts based sauce.
Saag Chana
Spinach cooked with garbanzo beans and spices
Saag Aloo
Spinach cooked with baked potato and spices