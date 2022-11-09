Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN

44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150

ASHBURN, VA 20147

Popular Items

Hyderabadi Dum Biryanis
Bawarchi Special Biryanis
Bucket Bawarchi Special Biryanis

Biryanis

Hyderabadi Dum Biryanis

$13.90

Hyderabadi Dum style Biryanis cooked with basmati rice and choice of Vegetables or meat. Add flavors for more zing! Biryanis accompany 4oz raitha and 4oz salan.

Bawarchi Special Biryanis

$15.90

Bawarchi special biryanis cooked with basmati rice and special sauces. Choose from a variety of meats and proteins. Biryanis accompany 4oz raitha and 4oz salan.

Bucket Hyderabadi Dum Biryanis

$30.50

Hyderabadi Dum style Biryanis in a bucket (85oz) cooked with basmati rice and choice of Vegetables or meat. Add flavors for more zing! Biryanis accompany 8oz raitha and 8oz salan.

Bucket Bawarchi Special Biryanis

$33.50

Bawarchi special biryanis in a bucket (85oz) cooked with basmati rice and special sauces. Choose from a variety of meats and proteins. Biryanis accompany 8oz raitha and 8oz salan.

Family Package Hyderabadi Dum Biryanis

$38.50

Family Meal Packages include a 78-oz (half-sized foil shallow depth pan) Biryani with an included selectable appetizer, chef's choice dessert and 8oz raitha and salan cups. Optional chef's special curry entrees with included naan and basmati rice and beverages available for choosing for an additional price.

Family Package Bawarchi Special Biryanis

$43.50

Family Meal Packages include a 78-oz (half-sized foil shallow depth pan) Biryani with an included selectable appetizer, chef's choice dessert and 8oz raitha and salan cups. Optional chef's special curry entrees with included naan and basmati rice and beverages available for choosing for an additional price.

Starters (Veg)

Samosas (2)

$6.90

Dough pockets filled with Potato and Vegetable Mix. Served with sides of mint and tamarind/date chutnies.

Vegetable Spring Rolls (4)

$6.90

Indian style Vegetable Spring Rolls - No meat and No Egg. Served with a side of manchurian sauce.

Spicy Aloo Cutlet (4)

$6.90

Mashed Potato and Green Peas deep fried with Indian spices. Served with sides of mint and tamarind/date chutnies.

Onion Pakora

$7.40

Deep fried battered sliced onion fritters. Served with sides of mint and tamarind/date chutnies.

Mixed Vegetable Pakora

$7.40

Sliced battered mixed vegetables like bell pepper, cauliflower, spinach fritters. Served with sides of mint and tamarind/date chutnies.

Cut Mirchi

$7.40

Battered sliced jalapeno fritters garnished with Onions. Served with sides of mint and tamarind/date chutnies.

Paneer Pakora (6)

$9.90

Thinly sliced paneer (cheese cubes) fritters. Served with sides of mint and tamarind/date chutnies.

Samosa Chat

$9.90

Deconstructed Samosas topped with Chickpea masala, savory chutneys and fresh onions.

Avakaya Idli

$9.90

Idlis sautéed with Mango Pickle sauce

Karampodi Idli

$9.90

Idli sauteed and tossed with nalla karam (special south indian spice mix)

Gongura Idli

$9.90

Cut idli sauteed with Gongura (sorrell leave paste) pickle

Tikka Idli

$10.40

Cut idli sauteed in fresh tomato tikka sauce.

Gobi 65

$10.40

Cauliflower deep fried and sauteed with spices and herbs

Gobi Manchurian

$10.40

Lightly battered Cauliflower deep fried and sautéed with Sweet & Hot Sauce

Lahsuni Gobi

$10.40

Lightly battered Cauliflower deep fried and sautéed with Garlic Pickle Sauce

Gobi 999

$10.40

Cauliflower marinated in special spices and sauteed in homemade red chillies paste. WARNING: Extremely spicy!!

Kothimeera (Cilantro) Gobi

$10.40

Lightly battered cauliflower fried and tossed with green chillies, cilantro and spices

Karivepaku Gobi

$10.40

Lightly battered crispy Gobi (Cauliflower) fried and sauteed in Curry Leaf powder, green chillies, cilantro and spices. Curry leaves have medicinal values! They help in prevention of hair loss, for one.

Karampodi Gobi

$10.40

Lightly battered cauliflower fried and tossed with red chilly spices

Gobi 555

$10.40

Lightly battered cauliflower fried and tossed in special chilly sauce and tossed in cashews.

Baby Corn 65

$10.40

Cut baby corn deep fried and sauteed with special Bawarchi spices and herbs

Baby Corn Manchurian

$10.40

Lightly battered Baby Corn deep fried and sautéed with Sweet & Hot Sauce

Karivepaku Baby Corn

$10.40

Lightly battered crispy Baby Corn fried and sauteed in Curry Leaf powder, green chillies, cilantro and spices. Curry leaves have medicinal values! They help in prevention of hair loss, for one.

Karampodi Baby Corn

$10.40

Lightly battered crispy baby corn fried and tossed with red chilly spices

Baby Corn 555

$10.40

Lightly battered baby corn fried and tossed in special chilly sauce and tossed in cashews

Chilli Paneer

$11.40

Deep fried Paneer sautéed with onions & green chilies and sweet and sour sauce

Paneer 555

$11.40

Paneer cubes cooked in special chili sauce and tossed with cashews

Starters (Non-Veg)

Bawarchi Special Omelette

$10.40

3-egg special omelette topped with fresh vegetables and Bawarchi spices.

Egg Pakora

$10.40

Boiled egg deep fried fritters. Served with side of coconut chutney.

Chicken 65

$11.40

Chicken tenders marinated with Ginger & Garlic and tossed with curry leaves - Bawarchi Special

Chicken 555

$11.40

Chicken cubes cooked in special chili sauce and tossed with cashews.

Drums of Heaven

$12.90

Mouthwatering dish is prepared with medium sized chicken drumsticks in sweet, spicy & sour sauces. Serving size:4.

Chicken Lollipops (4)

$11.90

Chicken drums marinated in spices coated in zesty batter & deep fried

Chicken 999

$11.40

Tender chicken pieces marinated in special spices, deep fried and sauteed in homemade red chillies paste. WARNING: Extremely spicy!!

Chicken Roast

$11.40

Boneless Chicken tossed in green chillies and curry leaves

Karampodi Kodi (Chicken)

$11.40

Boneless chicken perfect for a starter, juicy and tastes fantastic

Guntur Chicken

$11.40

Chicken cubes sautéed with dry red chillies and curry leaves

Lahsuni Chicken

$11.40

Chicken cubes cooked in special garlic pickle sauce.

Chilli Chicken

$11.40

Chicken cubes sauteed with onions, bell peppers and green chilies

Kothimera (Cilantro) Chicken

$11.40

Boneless chicken fried and tossed with green chilies, Cilantro & spices

Karivepaku Kodi (Chicken)

$11.40

Tender Chicken breasts fried and sauteed in Curry Leaf powder, green chillies, cilantro and spices. Curry leaves have medicinal values! They help in prevention of hair loss, for one.

Chilli Wings

$11.90

Chicken Wings marinated in special spices and sauteed in Bawarchi sauces

Mutton Roast Boneless

$17.40

Boneless Lamb tossed with green chilies, curry leaves

Apollo Fish

$13.40

Fish filets cooked in asian style hot sauce

Kothimera (Cilantro) Fish

$13.40

Tender Fish fillets fried and sauteed in green chillies, cilantro and spices

Chilli Shrimp

$13.90

Shrimp tossed in Indochinese sauce with chilies

Seema Shrimp Roast

$13.90

Shrimp sauteed in special Rayalaseema-style spices

Gongura Prawns

$13.90

Andhra style stir prawns sautéed in red sorrell leaves sauce.

Karivepaku Shrimp

$14.90

Jumbo Shrimp sauteed in curry leaf paste, green chillies, cilantro and spices. Curry leaves have medicinal values! They help in prevention of hair loss, for one.

Entrees (Veg)

All entrees served with a side of rice or breads
Channa Masala

$12.40

Garbanzo beans cooked with Indian spices and tomatoes and onion sauce.

Dal Tadka

$12.40

Yellow Lentils sautéed with Onions, Tomatoes and Indian spices

Mixed Vegetable Korma

$12.40

Fresh Vegetables cooked in special house sauce.

Aloo Gobi Masala

$12.40

Potatoes and Cauliflower cooked in north Indian style gravy

Bhagara Bhaingan

$12.40

Eggplant cooked with sesame seeds, peanut and yogurt blended gravy in Hyderabadi style

Kadai Bhendi

$12.40

Sauteed okra seasoned with our special house garam masala with onions

Navratan Korma

$12.40

Rich and creamy vegetables dish made of nine ingredients which are cooked together in a super creamy cashew nuts based sauce.

Saag Chana

$12.40

Spinach cooked with garbanzo beans and spices

Saag Aloo

$12.40

Spinach cooked with baked potato and spices