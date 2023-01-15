Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bawarchi Biryanis

review star

No reviews yet

7284 W 121st St

Overland Park, KS 66213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Butter Naan
Garlic Naan
Vijayawada Spl Bnls Chicken Biryani

APPETIZERS - VEG

Veg Samosa (2pcs)

$6.99

Minced vegetables wrapped in pastry dough and deep fried and served with mint chutney

Avakai Idli

$9.99Out of stock

Steamed rice cake served with avakai

Chilli Idli

$9.99Out of stock

Steamed rice cake batter have chillies flavor in it

Gobi Manchurian

$11.99

Battered cauliflower sauteed in manchurian sauce

Baby Corn Manchurian

$11.99

Stir fried crisp tender baby corn spiced and sauteed in manchurian sauce

Veg Manchurian

$11.99Out of stock

Mixed vegetable dumpling cooked in Indo Chinese style

Chilli Pepper Corn

$11.99

Baby Corn Coated with batter, cooked in Indo Chinese Style

Chilli Gobi

$11.99

Lightly battered Cauliflower sauteed with onions and green chillies

Karampodi Corn

$11.99

Snack of spicy fried baby corn deep fried to perfection

Paneer 555

$12.99

Deep fried paneer cooked in special sauce with cashew nuts

Chilli Paneer

$12.99

Deep fried Paneer Sauteed with onion & green chilies

APPETIZERS - NON VEG

Chicken 65 (Dry)

$12.99

Spring chicken marinated with ginger,garlic & fried for a lovely taste

Chilli Chicken

$13.99

Fried chicken sauteed with onions, bell peppers & chilies, indo-Chinese style

Chicken Lollipops (Dry) (4)

$14.99

Chicken drumsticks marinated in spices, coated in zesty batter, deep fried.

Masala Lollipops Chicken (4)

$15.99

Chicken drumsticks marinated in & tossed in masala base sauce

Chicken 555

$14.99

Deep fried chicken cooked in special sauce with cashews

Guntur Chicken

$14.99

Boneless chicken marinated with spicy sauces & sauteed your taste buds

Chicken Majestic

$14.99

Dry chicken marinated with Indian spices and sauteed in Indochinese Manchurian style

Allam Chicken

$14.99

Marinated Chicken fried with chilli powder, lemon juice, turmeric powder and ginger

Pepper Chicken

$14.99

Chicken cubes marinated in corn, deep-fried & mixed with fresh ground pepper & spices

Karampodi Kodi

$14.99

Boneless chicken deep fried, sauteed to make it juicy with karampodi and some herbs & spices which makes it as a perfect starter

Kothimeera Kodi

$14.99

Boneless chicken fried and tossed with green chilies, Cilantro & spices

Mutton Roast

$17.99

Bone-in goat fried and tossed with green chilies, curry leaves & spices

Chilli Fish

$17.99

Fish spices with green chilli sauce & curry leaves

Fish Manchurian

$17.99

Battered Fish sauteed with onions, bell peppers & soya sauce

Apollo Fish

$17.99

Fish cooked in Indo Chinese style with a hint of herbs.

Karampodi Fish

$17.99

Deep fried Fish cooked in special sauce with cashew nuts

Chilli Shrimp

$17.99

Batteres, deep fried shrimp tossed in Indo Chinese sauce

TANDOORI

Paneer Tikka Kebab

$14.99

Cottage Cheese cubes & onions marinated in a spicy sauce

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$15.99

Chicken breast marinated with spices & yogurt and grilled in our clay oven

Malai Tikka Kebab

$15.99

Boneless chicken breast, marinated in our chef's secret creamy garlic sauce

Tandoori Chicken

$15.99

Grilled bone-in chicken marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger & fresh ground spices

Bawarchi Tandoori Mix Grill

$18.99

Combination of Tandoori Chicken, Malai kabab, Chicken tikka kabab

ENTREE - VEG

Dal Tadka

$12.99

Yellow lentils sauteed with onions, tomatoes & spices

Ulavacharu Dal

$13.99

Its a thick horse gram lentil soup and is generally served with fresh cream or butter

Channa Masala

$13.99

Garbanzo beans cooked with tomatoes

Aloo Gobi Masala

$13.99

Potatoes and cauliflower cooked in north Indian style gravy.

Vegetable Korma

$13.99

Mixed vegetables cooked in delicious creamy gravy

Channa Palak

$13.99

Channa and palak with onions, tomatoes, cream and spices

Bhindi Masala

$13.99

Made with okra, onions, tomatoes tossed with traditional spices

Kadai Bhindi

$13.99

Pieces of okra cooked in Delicious Onion & Tomato spicy gravy

Bhagara Bhaigan

$13.99

Egg plant cooked with sesame seeds, peanut and yogurt gravy(3 Pieces)

Kadai Egg Plant

$13.99

Pieces of Egg Plant cooked in delicious onion & tomato spicy gravy

Avakai Vegetable Curry

$13.99

Vegetables cooked in aavakai and special sauce

Saag Paneer

$14.99

Fresh spinach cooked with homemade cheese cubes & spices

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.99

Homemade cheese cubes cooked in tomato sauce with a touch of special cream

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Vegetable dumplings cooked in special cream sauce

Amaravathi Vegetable Curry

$14.99

Vegetables cooked with spicy chilli paste and spices

Shahi Paneer

$14.99

Pieces of Paneer cooked in delicious creamy gravy with cashew paste

Paneer Butter Masala

$14.99

Cottage cheese cubes cooked in creamy and rich buttery sauce

ENTREE - EGG

Egg Chettinad

$14.99

Boiled eggs cooked with onions & spices

Egg Masala

$14.99

Boiled eggs cooked in freshly ground spices with tomato & onion gravy

Egg Khorma

$14.99

Cooked on a simmered flame, in a creamy sauce with Bawaruchi spices for flavor & taste

Ulavacharu Egg curry

$14.99

Egg cooked with Ulavacharu with a mix of herbs and spices

ENTREE - CHICKEN

Chicken Mandhakini (New)

$15.99

Kadai Chicken

$15.99

A northwest frontier specialty chicken cooked with fried curry leaves, onions, peppers & spices

Butter Chicken

$15.99

Chicken cooked with spices, herbs and rich buttery sauce

Chicken Shahi Khorma

$15.99

A true Mughlai delight, lightly sweet and spicy with flavor of cardamoms

Chicken Mughlai

$15.99

Pieces of chicken in delicious creamy gravy with egg and coriander

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Boneless grilled chicken cooked with tomato, special spices and a touch of cream

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.99

Diced chicken flavored in vinegar and hot spices

Chicken Chettinad

$15.99

Chettinadu traditional curry made with peppercorns and boneless meat

Hyderabad Chicken Curry

$15.99

Nizam Special dish, bone-in chicken finished with homemade curry sauce

Avakai Chicken Curry

$16.99

Tender chicken cooked with Aavakai sauce, special spices and tossed with fennel seeds in olive oil

Gongura Chicken

$16.99

Chicken cooked with Gongura (Red Sorrel) leaves & spices

Amaravathi Chicken Curry

$16.99

Tender Chicken cooked with Bawarchi spicy red chilli sauce

Ulavacharu Chicken Curry

$16.99

Chicken cooked with Ulavacharu with a mix of herbs and spices

ENTREE - GOAT

Mutton Masala

$17.99

Goat cooked in freshly ground spices with onions served with tomato gravy

Goat Khorma

$17.99

Goat cooked & simmered in creamy sauce with traditional spices & flavor of cardamoms

Mutton Mughlai

$17.99

Pieces of goat in delicious creamy gravy with egg and coriander

Mutton Mandakini

$17.99

Marinated goat cooked in spicy, tasty Kolhapuri gravy, served with boiled eggs

Goat Chettinad

$17.99

AromaticGoat meat seasoned with our special spices with onions & tomatoes

Avakai Goat Curry

$17.99

Tender goat cooked with Aavakai sauce, special spices and tossed with fennel seeds in olive oil

Gongura Goat Curry

$17.99

Traditional goat cooked with gongura (Red sorrel) leaves & special spices

Amaravati Mutton Curry

$17.99

Tender Goat cooked with Bawarchi spicy red chilli sauce

Kadai Mutton

$17.99

Goat cooked in Delicious Onion & Tomato spicy gravy

Mutton Vindaloo

$17.99

Diced goat flavored in vinegar and hot spices

Ulavacharu Goat Curry

$18.99

Goat cooked with Ulavacharu with a mix of herbs and spices

Hyderabadi Kheema Curry

$18.99

Minced goat meat cooked in delicately ground spices with peas & onions

ENTREE - SEAFOOD

Fish Masala

$17.99

Fish marinated with grounded spices and cooked in spices with onions and tomato gravy

Andhra Chepala Pulusu

$17.99

Fish cooked with tamarind & house spices the way it is done in Andhra region

Kadai Shrimp

$17.99

Shrimp cooked in Delicious Onion & Tomato spicy gravy

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$17.99

Grilled Shrimp cooked with onion & tomato creamy gravy tossed with bell peppers

Amaravathi Royyala Kura

$17.99

Shrimp cooked with special Indian spices made with secret Bawarchi spicy sauce

BAWARCHI BIRYANIS

Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani

$13.99

Avakai Veg Dum Biryani

$14.99

Temper Veg Biryani

$14.99

Paneer Biryani

$14.99

Ulavacharu Veg Biryani

$14.99

Egg Biryani

$14.99

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani

$15.99

Bawarchi Boneless Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Vijayawada Spl Bnls Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Avakai Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Temper Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani

$17.99

Avakai Goat Dum Biryani

$18.99

Temper Goat Biryani

$18.99

Ulavacharu Goat Biryani

$18.99

Kheema Biryani

$18.99

Fish Biryani

$17.99

Shrimp Biryani

$17.99

Gongura veg biryani

$14.99

Gongura Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Gongura Goat Biryani

$18.99

FAMILY PACK BIRYANIS

FAMILY PACK - Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani

$34.99

FAMILY PACK - Avakai Veg Dum Biryani

$36.99

FAMILY PACK - Temper Veg Biryani

$36.99

FAMILY PACK - Paneer Biryani

$36.99

FAMILY PACK - Ulavacharu Veg Biryani

$36.99

FAMILY PACK - Egg Biryani

$36.99

FAMILY PACK - Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani

$38.99

FAMILY PACK - Bawarchi Boneless Chicken Biryani

$39.99

FAMILY PACK - Vijayawada Spl Bnls Chicken Biryani

$39.99

FAMILY PACK - Avakai Chicken Biryani

$39.99

FAMILY PACK - Temper Chicken Biryani

$39.99

FAMILY PACK - Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani

$39.99

FAMILY PACK - Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani

$43.99

FAMILY PACK - Avakai Goat Dum Biryani

$45.99

FAMILY PACK - Temper Goat Biryani

$45.99

FAMILY PACK - Ulavacharu Goat Biryani

$45.99

FAMILY PACK - Kheema Biryani

$45.99

FAMILY PACK - Fish Biryani

$43.99

Shrimp Biryani

$43.99

BUCKET BIRYANIS

BUCKET - Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani

$34.99

BUCKET - Avakai Veg Dum Biryani

$36.99

BUCKET - Temper Veg Biryani

$36.99

BUCKET - Paneer Biryani

$36.99

BUCKET - Ulavacharu Veg Biryani

$36.99

BUCKET - Egg Biryani

$36.99

BUCKET - Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani

$38.99

BUCKET - Bawarchi Boneless Chicken Biryani

$39.99

BUCKET - Vijayawada Spl Bnls Chicken Biryani

$39.99

BUCKET - Avakai Chicken Biryani

$39.99

BUCKET - Temper Chicken Biryani

$39.99

BUCKET - Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani

$39.99

BUCKET - Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani

$43.99

BUCKET - Avakai Goat Dum Biryani

$45.99

BUCKET - Temper Goat Biryani

$45.99

BUCKET - Ulavacharu Goat Biryani

$45.99

BUCKET - Kheema Biryani

$45.99

BUCKET - Fish Biryani

$43.99

BUCKET - Shrimp Biryani

$43.99

IDLI & VADA SPECIALS

Idli (3)

$7.99Out of stock

Babai Idli (3)

$8.99Out of stock

Sambar Vada (2)

$9.99

Medu Vada (3)

$9.99

Sambar Idli

$9.99Out of stock

Idli Vada

$9.99Out of stock

DOSAS

Plain Dosa

$8.99

Crepe made with fermented rice and lentil batter

Onion Dosa

$9.99

Savory crepe stuffed with onions & chilies

Masala Dosa

$10.99

Savory crepe filled with mildly spiced mashed potatoes

Mysore Masala Dosa

$11.99

Spicy chutney spread on thin rice and lentil crepe with potatoes

Podi Dosa

$11.99

Savory crepe topped with podi made from lentils

Ghee Dosa

$11.99

Crepe made with ghee, served with lentil soup and chutney

Bahubali Dosa

$15.99

Crepe made large served with lentil soup and chutney

Rava Dosa (min 15 minutes)

$11.99

Fine semolina takes the place of rice to yield a uniquely delicious crepe.

Rava Onion Dosa (min 15 minutes)

$12.99

Fine semolina crepe sprinkled with lightly fried chopped onions.

Rava Masala Dosa (min 15 minutes)

$12.99

Fine semolina crepe stuffed with mildly spiced mashed potatoes.

Paneer Dosa

$12.99

Medium crepe stuffed with Shredded Paneer

Egg Dosa

$11.99

Savory crepe topped with egg

Chicken Dosa

$12.99

Savory crepe topped with Chicken

Goat Keema Dosa

$13.99

Spicy crepe with ground goat Kheema masala filling

Plain Uthappam

$10.99

Thick pancake made with lentil and rice batter

Onion Uthappam

$11.99

Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flours with onions

Chilli Onion Uthappam

$11.99

Thick Lentil and Rice batter pancake made with chilies & onions.

Mix Veg Uthappam

$12.99

Thick pancake made with lentil-rice batter and mixed vegetables

PURI/BATURA

Puri Bhaji (2)

$10.99

Chole Puri (2)

$10.99

Chole Batura (1)

$10.99

INDO CHINESE SPECIALITIES

Veg Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Noodles stir fried with vegetables and spices

Egg Hakka Noodles

$13.99

Noodles stir fried with eggs and spices

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Noodles stir fried with chicken and spices.

Veg Fried Rice

$12.99

Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers and veggies

Egg Fried Rice

$13.99

Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers and egg

ChickenFried Rice

$14.99

Aromatic rice stir fried with chicken, fine chopped cabbage, carrots, and bell peppers

Veg Schezwan Fried Rice

$13.99

Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, and bell peppers and spicy Schezwan sauce

Egg Schezwan Fried Rice

$14.99

Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, special Schezwan sauce and egg

Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice

$15.99

Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, special Schezwan sauce and

Gobi Manchurian (Wet)

$13.99

Battered cauliflower cooked in manchurian sauce

Corn Manchurian (Wet)

$13.99

Battered corn cooked in manchurian sauce

Chicken Manchurian (Wet)

$15.99

Battered Chicken cooked in manchurian sauce

BREADS - SIDES

Puri (1)

$1.99

Plain Naan

$2.99

Butter Naan

$3.99

Garlic Naan

$4.99

Chilli Naan

$4.99

Pulav Rice (Ask for availability)

$5.99

Tandoori Roti

$3.99

Batura (1)

$4.99

Onion Kulcha

$4.99

Malabar Paratha

$6.99

White Rice

$3.99

Masala Rice

$5.99

DESSERTS

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Traditional deep fried milk pastry served in rosewater and honey syrup

Rasmalai

$5.99

Homemade cheese dumplings served in cold sweetened milk delicately flavored with cardamom

BEVERAGES

Indian Tea

$2.99

Indian Coffee

$3.99

Soda(Coke, Sprite, Fanta)

$2.49

Thums Up

$2.99

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Chikoo Milk Shake

$6.99

EXTRAS

Extra Potato Masala

$3.99

Extra Raita (4 OZ)

$0.99

Extra Salan (4 OZ)

$0.99

Extra Salan (8OZ)

$1.99

Extra Raita (8 OZ)

$1.99

Extra Coconut Chutney (4 OZ)

$0.99

Extra Tomato Chutney (40Z)

$0.99

Extra Coconut Chutney (8oz)

$1.99

Extra Tomato Chutney (8OZ)

$1.99

Extra Sambar (80Z)

$2.99

Extra Sambar (16OZ)

$5.99

WEEKEND SPECIALS

Natukodi Fry (Appetizer)

$14.99

Boneless Mutton Fry (Appetizer)

$16.99

Vegetable Khorma

$15.99

Guthi Vankaya Curry

$15.99

Egg Curry

$16.99

Chicken Curry

$17.99

Natukodi Fry

$17.99

Mutton Curry

$18.99

Mutton Fry Boneless

$18.99

GuthiVankaya Fry Palav

$14.99

GuthiVankaya Fry Biryani

$14.99

Natukodi Fry Palav

$17.99

Natukodi Fry Biryani

$17.99

Vjwd Spl Chkn Bnls Palav

$17.99

Chicken Lollipop Palav

$17.99

Chicken Lollipop Biryani

$17.99

Bnls Mutton Fry Palav

$18.99

Bnls Mutton Fry Biryani

$18.99

Nawabi Keema Palav

$18.99

Family Pack - GuthiVankaya Fry Palav

$36.99

Family Pack - GuthiVankaya Fry Biryani

$36.99

Family Pack - Natukodi Fry Palav

$43.99

Family Pack - Natukodi Fry Biryani

$43.99

Family Pack - Vjwd Spl Chkn Bnls Palav

$43.99

Family Pack - Chicken Lollipop Palav

$43.99

Family Pack - Chicken Lollipop Biryani

$43.99

Family Pack - Bnls Mutton Fry Palav

$45.99

Family Pack - Bnls Mutton Fry Biryani

$45.99

Family Pack - Nawabi Keema Palav

$45.99

Bucket - GuthiVankaya Fry Palav

$36.99

Bucket - GuthiVankaya Fry Biryani

$36.99

Bucket - Natukodi Fry Palav

$43.99

Bucket - Natukodi Fry Biryani

$43.99

Bucket - Vjwd Spl Chkn Bnls Palav

$43.99

Bucket - Chicken Lollipop Palav

$43.99

Bucket - Chicken Lollipop Biryani

$43.99

Bucket - Bnls Mutton Fry Palav

$45.99

Bucket - Bnls Mutton Fry Biryani

$45.99

Bucket - Nawabi Keema Palav

$45.99

Parotta With Attukal Paya(Goat Paya)

$18.99

Andhra Kodi Vepudu

$14.99

Andhra Kodi Vepudu Pulav

$17.99

Andhra Kodi Vepudu Biryani

$17.99

Bucket Andhra Kodi Vepudu Pulav

$43.99

Bucket Andhra Kodi Vepudu Biryani

$43.99

Mandi Chicken Biryani

$17.99

Bucket Mandi Chicken Biryani

$43.99

Mandi Mutton Biryani

$18.99

Bucket Mandi Mutton Biryani

$45.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

913-339-9510 Secondary Phone # Down-to-earth, strip-mall outpost serving classic Indian plates to dine in or take away.

Location

7284 W 121st St, Overland Park, KS 66213

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

