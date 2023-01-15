- Home
Bawarchi Biryanis
No reviews yet
7284 W 121st St
Overland Park, KS 66213
APPETIZERS - VEG
Veg Samosa (2pcs)
Minced vegetables wrapped in pastry dough and deep fried and served with mint chutney
Avakai Idli
Steamed rice cake served with avakai
Chilli Idli
Steamed rice cake batter have chillies flavor in it
Gobi Manchurian
Battered cauliflower sauteed in manchurian sauce
Baby Corn Manchurian
Stir fried crisp tender baby corn spiced and sauteed in manchurian sauce
Veg Manchurian
Mixed vegetable dumpling cooked in Indo Chinese style
Chilli Pepper Corn
Baby Corn Coated with batter, cooked in Indo Chinese Style
Chilli Gobi
Lightly battered Cauliflower sauteed with onions and green chillies
Karampodi Corn
Snack of spicy fried baby corn deep fried to perfection
Paneer 555
Deep fried paneer cooked in special sauce with cashew nuts
Chilli Paneer
Deep fried Paneer Sauteed with onion & green chilies
APPETIZERS - NON VEG
Chicken 65 (Dry)
Spring chicken marinated with ginger,garlic & fried for a lovely taste
Chilli Chicken
Fried chicken sauteed with onions, bell peppers & chilies, indo-Chinese style
Chicken Lollipops (Dry) (4)
Chicken drumsticks marinated in spices, coated in zesty batter, deep fried.
Masala Lollipops Chicken (4)
Chicken drumsticks marinated in & tossed in masala base sauce
Chicken 555
Deep fried chicken cooked in special sauce with cashews
Guntur Chicken
Boneless chicken marinated with spicy sauces & sauteed your taste buds
Chicken Majestic
Dry chicken marinated with Indian spices and sauteed in Indochinese Manchurian style
Allam Chicken
Marinated Chicken fried with chilli powder, lemon juice, turmeric powder and ginger
Pepper Chicken
Chicken cubes marinated in corn, deep-fried & mixed with fresh ground pepper & spices
Karampodi Kodi
Boneless chicken deep fried, sauteed to make it juicy with karampodi and some herbs & spices which makes it as a perfect starter
Kothimeera Kodi
Boneless chicken fried and tossed with green chilies, Cilantro & spices
Mutton Roast
Bone-in goat fried and tossed with green chilies, curry leaves & spices
Chilli Fish
Fish spices with green chilli sauce & curry leaves
Fish Manchurian
Battered Fish sauteed with onions, bell peppers & soya sauce
Apollo Fish
Fish cooked in Indo Chinese style with a hint of herbs.
Karampodi Fish
Deep fried Fish cooked in special sauce with cashew nuts
Chilli Shrimp
Batteres, deep fried shrimp tossed in Indo Chinese sauce
TANDOORI
Paneer Tikka Kebab
Cottage Cheese cubes & onions marinated in a spicy sauce
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Chicken breast marinated with spices & yogurt and grilled in our clay oven
Malai Tikka Kebab
Boneless chicken breast, marinated in our chef's secret creamy garlic sauce
Tandoori Chicken
Grilled bone-in chicken marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger & fresh ground spices
Bawarchi Tandoori Mix Grill
Combination of Tandoori Chicken, Malai kabab, Chicken tikka kabab
ENTREE - VEG
Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils sauteed with onions, tomatoes & spices
Ulavacharu Dal
Its a thick horse gram lentil soup and is generally served with fresh cream or butter
Channa Masala
Garbanzo beans cooked with tomatoes
Aloo Gobi Masala
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked in north Indian style gravy.
Vegetable Korma
Mixed vegetables cooked in delicious creamy gravy
Channa Palak
Channa and palak with onions, tomatoes, cream and spices
Bhindi Masala
Made with okra, onions, tomatoes tossed with traditional spices
Kadai Bhindi
Pieces of okra cooked in Delicious Onion & Tomato spicy gravy
Bhagara Bhaigan
Egg plant cooked with sesame seeds, peanut and yogurt gravy(3 Pieces)
Kadai Egg Plant
Pieces of Egg Plant cooked in delicious onion & tomato spicy gravy
Avakai Vegetable Curry
Vegetables cooked in aavakai and special sauce
Saag Paneer
Fresh spinach cooked with homemade cheese cubes & spices
Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in tomato sauce with a touch of special cream
Malai Kofta
Vegetable dumplings cooked in special cream sauce
Amaravathi Vegetable Curry
Vegetables cooked with spicy chilli paste and spices
Shahi Paneer
Pieces of Paneer cooked in delicious creamy gravy with cashew paste
Paneer Butter Masala
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in creamy and rich buttery sauce
ENTREE - EGG
Egg Chettinad
Boiled eggs cooked with onions & spices
Egg Masala
Boiled eggs cooked in freshly ground spices with tomato & onion gravy
Egg Khorma
Cooked on a simmered flame, in a creamy sauce with Bawaruchi spices for flavor & taste
Ulavacharu Egg curry
Egg cooked with Ulavacharu with a mix of herbs and spices
ENTREE - CHICKEN
Chicken Mandhakini (New)
Kadai Chicken
A northwest frontier specialty chicken cooked with fried curry leaves, onions, peppers & spices
Butter Chicken
Chicken cooked with spices, herbs and rich buttery sauce
Chicken Shahi Khorma
A true Mughlai delight, lightly sweet and spicy with flavor of cardamoms
Chicken Mughlai
Pieces of chicken in delicious creamy gravy with egg and coriander
Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless grilled chicken cooked with tomato, special spices and a touch of cream
Chicken Vindaloo
Diced chicken flavored in vinegar and hot spices
Chicken Chettinad
Chettinadu traditional curry made with peppercorns and boneless meat
Hyderabad Chicken Curry
Nizam Special dish, bone-in chicken finished with homemade curry sauce
Avakai Chicken Curry
Tender chicken cooked with Aavakai sauce, special spices and tossed with fennel seeds in olive oil
Gongura Chicken
Chicken cooked with Gongura (Red Sorrel) leaves & spices
Amaravathi Chicken Curry
Tender Chicken cooked with Bawarchi spicy red chilli sauce
Ulavacharu Chicken Curry
Chicken cooked with Ulavacharu with a mix of herbs and spices
ENTREE - GOAT
Mutton Masala
Goat cooked in freshly ground spices with onions served with tomato gravy
Goat Khorma
Goat cooked & simmered in creamy sauce with traditional spices & flavor of cardamoms
Mutton Mughlai
Pieces of goat in delicious creamy gravy with egg and coriander
Mutton Mandakini
Marinated goat cooked in spicy, tasty Kolhapuri gravy, served with boiled eggs
Goat Chettinad
AromaticGoat meat seasoned with our special spices with onions & tomatoes
Avakai Goat Curry
Tender goat cooked with Aavakai sauce, special spices and tossed with fennel seeds in olive oil
Gongura Goat Curry
Traditional goat cooked with gongura (Red sorrel) leaves & special spices
Amaravati Mutton Curry
Tender Goat cooked with Bawarchi spicy red chilli sauce
Kadai Mutton
Goat cooked in Delicious Onion & Tomato spicy gravy
Mutton Vindaloo
Diced goat flavored in vinegar and hot spices
Ulavacharu Goat Curry
Goat cooked with Ulavacharu with a mix of herbs and spices
Hyderabadi Kheema Curry
Minced goat meat cooked in delicately ground spices with peas & onions
ENTREE - SEAFOOD
Fish Masala
Fish marinated with grounded spices and cooked in spices with onions and tomato gravy
Andhra Chepala Pulusu
Fish cooked with tamarind & house spices the way it is done in Andhra region
Kadai Shrimp
Shrimp cooked in Delicious Onion & Tomato spicy gravy
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Grilled Shrimp cooked with onion & tomato creamy gravy tossed with bell peppers
Amaravathi Royyala Kura
Shrimp cooked with special Indian spices made with secret Bawarchi spicy sauce
BAWARCHI BIRYANIS
Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani
Avakai Veg Dum Biryani
Temper Veg Biryani
Paneer Biryani
Ulavacharu Veg Biryani
Egg Biryani
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani
Bawarchi Boneless Chicken Biryani
Vijayawada Spl Bnls Chicken Biryani
Avakai Chicken Biryani
Temper Chicken Biryani
Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani
Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani
Avakai Goat Dum Biryani
Temper Goat Biryani
Ulavacharu Goat Biryani
Kheema Biryani
Fish Biryani
Shrimp Biryani
Gongura veg biryani
Gongura Chicken Biryani
Gongura Goat Biryani
FAMILY PACK BIRYANIS
FAMILY PACK - Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani
FAMILY PACK - Avakai Veg Dum Biryani
FAMILY PACK - Temper Veg Biryani
FAMILY PACK - Paneer Biryani
FAMILY PACK - Ulavacharu Veg Biryani
FAMILY PACK - Egg Biryani
FAMILY PACK - Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani
FAMILY PACK - Bawarchi Boneless Chicken Biryani
FAMILY PACK - Vijayawada Spl Bnls Chicken Biryani
FAMILY PACK - Avakai Chicken Biryani
FAMILY PACK - Temper Chicken Biryani
FAMILY PACK - Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani
FAMILY PACK - Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani
FAMILY PACK - Avakai Goat Dum Biryani
FAMILY PACK - Temper Goat Biryani
FAMILY PACK - Ulavacharu Goat Biryani
FAMILY PACK - Kheema Biryani
FAMILY PACK - Fish Biryani
Shrimp Biryani
BUCKET BIRYANIS
BUCKET - Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani
BUCKET - Avakai Veg Dum Biryani
BUCKET - Temper Veg Biryani
BUCKET - Paneer Biryani
BUCKET - Ulavacharu Veg Biryani
BUCKET - Egg Biryani
BUCKET - Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani
BUCKET - Bawarchi Boneless Chicken Biryani
BUCKET - Vijayawada Spl Bnls Chicken Biryani
BUCKET - Avakai Chicken Biryani
BUCKET - Temper Chicken Biryani
BUCKET - Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani
BUCKET - Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani
BUCKET - Avakai Goat Dum Biryani
BUCKET - Temper Goat Biryani
BUCKET - Ulavacharu Goat Biryani
BUCKET - Kheema Biryani
BUCKET - Fish Biryani
BUCKET - Shrimp Biryani
IDLI & VADA SPECIALS
DOSAS
Plain Dosa
Crepe made with fermented rice and lentil batter
Onion Dosa
Savory crepe stuffed with onions & chilies
Masala Dosa
Savory crepe filled with mildly spiced mashed potatoes
Mysore Masala Dosa
Spicy chutney spread on thin rice and lentil crepe with potatoes
Podi Dosa
Savory crepe topped with podi made from lentils
Ghee Dosa
Crepe made with ghee, served with lentil soup and chutney
Bahubali Dosa
Crepe made large served with lentil soup and chutney
Rava Dosa (min 15 minutes)
Fine semolina takes the place of rice to yield a uniquely delicious crepe.
Rava Onion Dosa (min 15 minutes)
Fine semolina crepe sprinkled with lightly fried chopped onions.
Rava Masala Dosa (min 15 minutes)
Fine semolina crepe stuffed with mildly spiced mashed potatoes.
Paneer Dosa
Medium crepe stuffed with Shredded Paneer
Egg Dosa
Savory crepe topped with egg
Chicken Dosa
Savory crepe topped with Chicken
Goat Keema Dosa
Spicy crepe with ground goat Kheema masala filling
Plain Uthappam
Thick pancake made with lentil and rice batter
Onion Uthappam
Thick pancake made with lentil & rice flours with onions
Chilli Onion Uthappam
Thick Lentil and Rice batter pancake made with chilies & onions.
Mix Veg Uthappam
Thick pancake made with lentil-rice batter and mixed vegetables
INDO CHINESE SPECIALITIES
Veg Hakka Noodles
Noodles stir fried with vegetables and spices
Egg Hakka Noodles
Noodles stir fried with eggs and spices
Chicken Hakka Noodles
Noodles stir fried with chicken and spices.
Veg Fried Rice
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers and veggies
Egg Fried Rice
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers and egg
ChickenFried Rice
Aromatic rice stir fried with chicken, fine chopped cabbage, carrots, and bell peppers
Veg Schezwan Fried Rice
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, and bell peppers and spicy Schezwan sauce
Egg Schezwan Fried Rice
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, special Schezwan sauce and egg
Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice
Aromatic rice stir fried with fine chopped cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, special Schezwan sauce and
Gobi Manchurian (Wet)
Battered cauliflower cooked in manchurian sauce
Corn Manchurian (Wet)
Battered corn cooked in manchurian sauce
Chicken Manchurian (Wet)
Battered Chicken cooked in manchurian sauce
BREADS - SIDES
DESSERTS
BEVERAGES
EXTRAS
WEEKEND SPECIALS
Natukodi Fry (Appetizer)
Boneless Mutton Fry (Appetizer)
Vegetable Khorma
Guthi Vankaya Curry
Egg Curry
Chicken Curry
Natukodi Fry
Mutton Curry
Mutton Fry Boneless
GuthiVankaya Fry Palav
GuthiVankaya Fry Biryani
Natukodi Fry Palav
Natukodi Fry Biryani
Vjwd Spl Chkn Bnls Palav
Chicken Lollipop Palav
Chicken Lollipop Biryani
Bnls Mutton Fry Palav
Bnls Mutton Fry Biryani
Nawabi Keema Palav
Family Pack - GuthiVankaya Fry Palav
Family Pack - GuthiVankaya Fry Biryani
Family Pack - Natukodi Fry Palav
Family Pack - Natukodi Fry Biryani
Family Pack - Vjwd Spl Chkn Bnls Palav
Family Pack - Chicken Lollipop Palav
Family Pack - Chicken Lollipop Biryani
Family Pack - Bnls Mutton Fry Palav
Family Pack - Bnls Mutton Fry Biryani
Family Pack - Nawabi Keema Palav
Bucket - GuthiVankaya Fry Palav
Bucket - GuthiVankaya Fry Biryani
Bucket - Natukodi Fry Palav
Bucket - Natukodi Fry Biryani
Bucket - Vjwd Spl Chkn Bnls Palav
Bucket - Chicken Lollipop Palav
Bucket - Chicken Lollipop Biryani
Bucket - Bnls Mutton Fry Palav
Bucket - Bnls Mutton Fry Biryani
Bucket - Nawabi Keema Palav
Parotta With Attukal Paya(Goat Paya)
Andhra Kodi Vepudu
Andhra Kodi Vepudu Pulav
Andhra Kodi Vepudu Biryani
Bucket Andhra Kodi Vepudu Pulav
Bucket Andhra Kodi Vepudu Biryani
Mandi Chicken Biryani
Bucket Mandi Chicken Biryani
Mandi Mutton Biryani
Bucket Mandi Mutton Biryani
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
913-339-9510
7284 W 121st St, Overland Park, KS 66213