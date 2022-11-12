Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Barbeque

Bawi Korean BBQ

1,190 Reviews

$$

4121 S. National Ave.

Springfield, MO 65807

Popular Items

Beef Bulgogi
Beef Short Ribs
Spring roll

Entrees

Beef Bulgogi

Beef Bulgogi

$14.99

Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in a sweet soy sauce base

Beef Short Ribs

Beef Short Ribs

$18.99

Short ribs (Galbi) marinated for 24 hours in a sweet soy sauce

Pork Bulgogi

Pork Bulgogi

$12.99

Thinly sliced pork marinated in sweet soy sauce

Spicy Pork Bulgogi

Spicy Pork Bulgogi

$12.99

Thinly sliced pork with a spicy kick! Marinated with Korean gochujang paste

Chicken Bulgogi

Chicken Bulgogi

$12.99

Chicken thigh marinated in a sweet soy sauce

Spicy Chicken Bulgogi

Spicy Chicken Bulgogi

$12.99

Chicken thigh marinated in spicy sauce

Calamari Steak

$17.99

Shrimp

$17.99

Soondubu Jjigae

Korean style soft tofu stew with egg in a spicy chili broth, topped with green onions.
Soondubu Jjigae

Soondubu Jjigae

$7.99

Korean style soft tofu stew with egg in a spicy chili broth, topped with green onions.

Side Dishes

Vegetable Pancakes

Vegetable Pancakes

$1.50

Potato vegetable pancake with carrot, onion, and zucchini

Pickled Vegetables

Pickled Vegetables

$1.50

Pickled radish, onion, and jalapeño in a soy sauce base

Corn Salad

Corn Salad

$1.50

Creamy corn, carrot, and onion with a dairy base

Kimichi

Kimichi

$1.50

Spicy fermented cabbage

Radish Wraps

Radish Wraps

$1.50

Daikon radishes pickled with beets

House Salad

$1.99

House salad with soy sauce dressing

Steamed Rice

$1.99

2 oz Spicy Chili Garlic

$0.75

2 oz Bawi Sauce

$0.75

2 oz Salt & Pepper Sesame Oil

$0.75

Lettuce Wraps (5pcs)

$1.99

Japchae noodles

$6.00

Radish soup 8oz

$3.00

Radish soup 16oz

$6.00

Mandu

$5.99

Spring roll

$5.99

Sweet & Spicy Chili Sauce

$0.75+

Deliciously sweet and spicy ssamjang

Honey Glaze Sauce

$0.75+

A sweet and savory mixture of honey, strawberry jam, Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, gochujang, and garlic.

Sweet Soy Sauce

$0.75+

A delicious mixture of soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, rice vinegar.

Cook at Home

LB Beef Short Ribs

LB Beef Short Ribs

$20.99

Short ribs (Galbi) marinated for 24 hours in a sweet soy sauce

LB Beef Bulgogi

LB Beef Bulgogi

$13.99

Priced by the pound. Enjoy classic Korean BBQ with savory, thin strips of marinated ribeye

LB Pork Belly

LB Pork Belly

$10.99

Samgyupsal priced by the pound

LB Pork Jowl

LB Pork Jowl

$10.99

Hangjungsal priced by the pound

LB Pork Bulgogi

LB Pork Bulgogi

$10.99

Thinly sliced pork marinated in sweet soy sauce priced by the pound

LB Spicy Pork

$10.99
LB Chicken Bulgogi

LB Chicken Bulgogi

$10.99

Chicken thigh marinated in a sweet soy sauce priced by the pound

LB Spicy Chicken

$10.99
Veggie Platter

Veggie Platter

$5.99

Onions, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, bell peppers, and zucchini

Pack for 2 Sides

$7.99

Two rice, two salads, two choice of sides, and two sauces

Pack for 4 Sides

$11.99

Four rice, four salads, four choices of sides, and four sauces

DESSERT

Cheesecake

$4.99

premium veterans up charge

premium veterans up charge

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Water

Togo drink

TOGO Drink

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Korean BBQ

4121 S. National Ave., Springfield, MO 65807

